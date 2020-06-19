Spicy Chinese Chicken Wings

1 of 27

Rating: 4 stars This is a simple and fuss-free way of cooking chicken wings. All the marinating ingredients can be found in most kitchens. The result is very tasty too! I substituted white wine for the rice wine and used 2-3 tablespoons of soy sauce instead of half a cup. I also used a little corn starch to thicken the gravy at the end. Helpful (20)

Rating: 5 stars These were fantastic! They have a really good, kind of tangy flavor. I had to make a few changes. First, I used tenderloins instead of wings, because that’s what I had on hand. I also omitted the sesame oil (allergies) and used Tabasco® Garlic Pepper Sauce (that’s probably not the same sauce used in the recipe). I reduced the sauce before I put it on the chicken. I put the chicken in a foil-lined pan, covered it with the sauce, and baked for 25 minutes. It turned out very juicy and delightful. An excellent recipe! Helpful (14)

Rating: 4 stars I was looking for an Asian inspired recipe for wings and chose this because I had all the ingredients on hand. I decided to change the preparation mainly because I think marinating provides a deeper flavor. I started with almost 3 pounds of wings(tips removed) and placed them in zip-lock bag. I mixed the sauce ingredients in the amounts stated (plenty) and mixed into the wings. Refrigerated overnite. Preheat oven to 425. Cover shallow baking pan with foil and coat with cooking spray. Drain marinade and pat wings dry. Arrange on baking sheets and place in hot oven for 20-25 min. turning half-way through. I then basted wings with 1/2 C. (or as needed)bottled BBQ sauce with 1-2 T. of chili-garlic sauce mixed in. Back into oven for 5 min or until brown and gooey. They were delicious and clean-up was effortless! Helpful (14)

Rating: 4 stars This was way too salty! I ended up omitting the soy sauce and substituting honey instead. It turned out great. Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars These were really very good. A nice change from buffalo wings. Mild spice level. Thanks for the post. Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars This was easy to make & my family loved it! I didn't have chili garlic sauce. Instead I used a little chili paste red pepper flakes & garlic powder because that is what I had. I used only two tbls. of lite soy sauce & a splash of fish sauce & ground ginger. I made these few changes based on the previous reviews which I ALWAYS read first. This can be made as hot as you'd like. I served it with rice on the side. Delicious! Helpful (4)

Rating: 2 stars I tried this and I would suggest using low sodium all natural soy sauce. I used regular Kikkoman soy sauce and the result was way too salty without many other flavor notes other than soy sauce. Perhaps substituting half of the soy sauce with a fruit juice... Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars The flavor and taste of these were wonderful. We will defintly make again. I did mine a little different. I really wanted to try this but only had chicken tenders so used that instead of wing. I marinated them for about 4-5 hours; then took out of the marinate and coated lightly in flour and fried them up. Super good and so easy. We love General Tso; its nice and crispy so wanted to get the same effect. My husband could not stop saying how much he liked the taste and flavor that were in these. Served with homemade shrimp fried rice. Great combo. Thanks Helpful (3)