Molasses Cookies II

Soft, easy molasses cookies. Great for kids to help make!

By Jan Badovinac

Servings:
18
Yield:
3 dozen
18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cream together shortening and brown sugar. Stir in egg and molasses and mix well. Fold in dry ingredients and stir. Cover and chill until firm (1 - 2 hours).

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Roll dough into small balls (I use a small melon baller to help with this) and roll in white sugar. Place on lightly greased cookie sheets.

  • Bake 9 - 10 minutes. Leave on cookie sheet one minute until set.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
216 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 32.3g; fat 9g; cholesterol 10.3mg; sodium 280.2mg. Full Nutrition
