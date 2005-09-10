Molasses Cookies II
Soft, easy molasses cookies. Great for kids to help make!
Yum! Perfect to satisfy my craving of molasses cookies since having one at a local bakery this morning, and it tasted just as good! I did use 1/2 cup butter instead of 3/4 cup shortening which I didn't have but don't like any way, 2 eggs instead of 1 to keep the soft texture, 1/2 tsp. of salt instead of the full tsp. as previously recommended, and baked them for 8 minutes on an air bake cookie sheet and they were perfectly soft and chewy - ten minutes after they came out not a single one is left.Read More
They look gorgeous. But i hate to rate these so low. I accidently added the remaining sugar to the dough, which I am thankful I did in the end result because these cookies have a spicy kick. I baked 9 rolled in sugar and 9 with sugar sprinkled on top. The sugar helps in toning down the flavor. They taste great when you put them in your mouth but leaves a strange after taste (must be the ginger). Gets 5 stars for being easy to make but 3 for flavor. Might make again with less salt and ginger.Read More
My family and I love these cookies! But each time, we've found them too salty, so I'd strongly recommend cutting the salt in half. Also, be careful not to overbake as they turn hard. Underbake them just slightly. As they cool, they will harden slightly and still be nice 'n' soft 'n' chewy. A lovely cookie apart from the excessive salt (which can be corrected).
If you've ever had one of Starbuck's moist molasses cookies to compliment your mocha, this recipe is as close as you're going to get.
Absolutely Divine. I will never use a different recipe for this particular cookie. I used dark molasses. Had to make a DOUBLE batch.
I gave this a 4 only because I never have made molasses cookies before and have nothing to compare it to. This was a very easy recipe and will most likely use it again. I did cut the salt down to half a tsp but will not the next time I think I could have used the whole amount and it would not have been too salty. If this is your first time making these don't attempt to flatten them down when they are baking they will flatten as they cool
So far these have been the best I've made so far. I used butter instead of the shortening and I accidentally left out the salt. Very pleased with the out come though.
Great cookie! I also halved the salt and ended up using dark brown sugar as i bought that by mistake...definitely a mistake worth making! Gave it a bit deeper molasses flavor. These keep very well and are still soft and chewy several days later.
This is the best cookie I have ever tasted in my life and I have ate a lot of cookies. I only had about 1/3 of a cup of molasses so I had to add honey to it to make up the difference. After I rolled them into balls I rolled them in some "RAW" sugar and frozen them. WOW! I will make these cookies again.
incredibly simple recipe to use...added my own personal touches with cinnamon frosting...they were gone in a nanosecond!
If you don't overcook these, they're soft and delicious! And make sure to roll them in sugar; it's great!
I've tried several molasses sugar cookie recipes from this site, and other places, and this is exactly the one I was looking for. They stay soft and don't spread out too much. My only complaint...they don't last long enough in my house and I always have to make more! Thanks for sharing.
Ginger snaps have always been a favorite in our house, but after making this Molasses cookie, I don't think we will ever go back. The only change i made after the first time baking these was less salt. I decreased it by 1/2 tsp.
I have made these about three times now and the recipe is simple, easy, and turns out great every time! I love the flavor. They are also a very pretty cookie with the sugar dusting. They keep moist and store well for a good, long time. They also freeze decently. I added a dash of nutmeg for extra Autumn flavor.
Amazing! I have made these for years now and every time I get huge compliments. Everyone thinks they look and taste like high-end store bought cookies. Usually I omit the cloves. I also substitute 1/2 the sugar for brown sugar and use a generous 1/2 cup of dark molasses, not light. But I've made them directly as-is and they are wonderful too. Overall, a great cookie! Family, co-workers, friends all love them!
great cookies!!!!! I also halved the salt like someone else suggested and used 1/2C butter instead of 3/4C shortening. and I used 2 eggs.
I am not a fan of molasses so I didn't really care for these. I will give them 5 stars based on the reaction I got from the friends and family I gave them to. I followed the recipe exactly with the except I reduced the salt in half.
This is by far my most favorite recipe. It tastes like the cookies that you find at Starbucks. I followed the variations mentioned before by substituting shortening for 1/2 cup butter, 1 egg for 2 and they turned out so good.
These were great!! I usually don't like spicey type cookies, but these were excellent and had hubby and kids begging for more! I didn't chill the dough, it was easy to handle, and they turned out fine. Using butter flavored shortening adds flavour. I disagree with the reviewers that complained the cookies were too salty, for us the salt complimented the cookie's sweetness and spices. A keeper recipe, thanks!
These were really good and really easy to make, however they were a tad salty. Next time I will use less salt then the recipe calls for. I also didnt have light molasses and used full strength black strap molasses, they tasted really good and had lots of flavor.
Delicious! Chewy on the outside, soft and fluffy in the middle. The best molasses cookies I've had! (I did reduce the salt to about 1/2 to 3/4 teaspoon).
I have looked forever for this molasses cookie! Spicy, chewy, but crisp on outside~ yum! I made some changes though: creamed 1/2 c. Smart balance spread, melted, 3/4 c brown sugar, molasses, 1-2 tsp. Vanilla, 2 tbls. light vanilla yogurt-- dry ingredients- used 1/2 tsp. salt- scant 2 1/2 cups organic unbleached flour-- combine and at the end add in 2 tbls. of boiling water, blend in w/beaters- chill dough, scoop, sugar-coat & baked for 9-10 min. THANKS SO MUCH FOR THIS!
This is a great recipe I've used many many times now. I use salted butter instead of shortening and 1/2 the salt (1/2 tsp). So yummy.
This was my first time to make Molasses cookies .. and they came out wonderful. My kids and my hubby loved them.. great recipe.. and very simple..
My kids and husband liked these cookies
This recipe worked perfectly as written and made delicious moist cookies. I tried a batch with half the salt and found that they didn't all rise enough and some seemed to deflate but even then they were very tasty. I will use the original amount of salt from now on. You can taste the salt but I'd say it compliments the other flavors well. Rolling the dough into firmly packed small balls (about 1" diameter) makes small round cookies just like the picture. I baked them for 10 minutes excatly and they were perfectly cooked. I tried 9 minutes and some were under-cooked.
Great recipe -- I followed the other reviewer's lead & cut the salt to 1/2 t. I also used 1/2 c. Splenda brown sugar instead of the full cup. Marvelous!
I have made this exact recipe for years with a positive response from virtually everyone who has tried them. Follow the recipe! It's perfect!
My husband loved these cookies, but said his grandma still haves them better! ( I really do not know how you could beat a tiny 96 year old woman though...)
My family loved these cookies. My son-in-law thought I bought them at a local bakery! I did make a few changes: I used 3/4 cup unsalted, softened butter, Blackstrap molasses for stronger flavor and reduced salt to 1/2 t. I used dark brown sugar. I added a little more of the spices as well. Yummy!!
My Grandmother & I made these cookies yesterday and instantly fell in love with this soft, full-flavored cookie! We doubled the batch with the exception of the baking soda as others recommended. The only changes we made was to substitute unsalted butter for the shortening and we used 1/2 dark, full-flavor molasses and 1/2 black strap molasses (only because we didn't have enough of either kind to use just one). We rolled them into balls but did not flatten with a glass as others recommended and they cracked beautifully. Believe me when I tell you that these cookies looked like they came from a bakery and the flavor is what Archway's molasses cookies used to taste like!
mine were not nearly as crackly as the picture, but i made them very small with a melon baller. I also rolled in sugar before baking. I think next time I will add a little more spice. Maybe my spices aren't as fresh. A super cookie to have with tea or coffee. And so easy. I cooked on parchment so didn't even have to grease the pans. Very good and easy to store in a plastic container.
Hi Jan I really liked your recipe for Molasses Cookies. It was a very easy recipe and the cookies were very good. I took a picture of the cookies,and submitted to the website. I hope you like the picture. Judy
Yum...soft and chewy!
These are great cookies. Following all the suggestions: I used butter (3/4 c), added an egg, and halved the salt. The aftertaste Pchotrani is talking about is the cloves. I tasted it too. Maybe next time I'll try allspice or nutmeg (nutmeg doesn't smell right in combination with the cinnamon and ginger but I'll see what I get). I checked other molasses cookies and the spice ranged from these three, Cin. Gin. and Nut, Cin. Gin. and All, and even Cin. Gin. Cream of Tartar... We'll see... I baked them 9 1/2 minutes and they are perfect! Thank you.
Really enjoyed this recipe. They are soft and tasty. Thanks for sharing.
Thanks These turned out perfectly
Excellent!! Everyone loved them. 5 stars
Love them but found that baking them 8.5 -9 min was perfect. 10 minutes would almost burn them.
These were delicious! We followed the recipe precisely and are delighted with the results. Will make many more of these!
I think they are too salty with 1 teaspoon of salt. Next time I will use much less. Every thing else was perfect! I will make again w/ that one adjustment.
AWESOME!!!!
Have made this recipe the past 3-4 years as part of my Christmas baking and absolutely love it! It has just the right amount of spice. The only thing that I do differently is roll the dough in raw sugar instead of white...gives a much better tasting crust and compliments the molasses really well.
I loved these! I ended up unintentionally altering part of it. I didn't have light molasses, and didn't have shortening. instead I used regular molasses, and butter (since I used butter, I also cut out the salt) my Husband found the dough pretty sweet, so I skipped rolling them in sugar, and just dusted with powdered sugar. Delicious!
The best cookies ever hands down! Great for those with a nut allergy! I made these cookies many times over the recent Christmas holiday; I made them for my daughter's preschool class, for a family get-together, for my husband's work and as a ''thank you'' for a neighbor who helped me with something. Thank you Jan!
I tried these at Christmas last year, using dark brown sugar and dark molasses (that was what I had on hand). I made only a small batch, thinking that they would be too strong for the kids. WRONG! They were devoured first. Will make more this year!
I used the dark molasses for a richer flavor but everything else the same as in the recipe. They turned out chewy and absoloutley delicious. Even my mother who is not fond of Molasses cookies, couldn't keep her fingers out of the cookie jar! YUM!
This is so easy, but a wonderfully soft cookie my husband wants me to market! Thanks for this receipe. There's nothing I would change about. The dough keeps well in the refrigerator, by the way, to make cookies all week long. They're wonderful warm.
Really great, chewy and moist!
Do not make this recipe! I was not happy with the results. It needs at least a cup of molasses and an addition cup of sugar if I was even going to attempt eating it.
great flavor. used butter instead of shortening. they came out a little flat when I made them bite size. Tried again another day and used the ice cream scoop. They were perfect! Big and crackled on top.
As a result of all the other complaints of saltiness in the reviews, I opted to cut the salt to 1/2 a tsp. Also the bake time was not sufficient. They weren't soft and chewy after 11 mins, they were still raw in the middle. So, the second batch we made the balls no bigger than melon-baller size and increased bake time to 12-14 mins. They turned out a bit crunchier and the shape was perfectly round. Like they were factory made. The taste was outta this world. A HUGE hit with my kids and the neighbors kids and my niece who was visiting. I've even had to translate this recipe into Arabic for my neighbors who also gave it 2 thumbs up! (We live in Egypt!) EXCELLENT recipe. --Umkatiba Alexandria,Egypt
These cookies really are delicious and soft and practically perfect in every way. Except that they are extremely SALTY! I would strongly recommend that you reduce the salt to 1/4 teaspoon.
This was a wonderful quick treat for my three grandsons! My son and husband loved them too. I'm glad I read the reviews regarding the salt; I cut it in half too.
A little salty, but soooooooooooooo delicious, store extra batter in fridge to make fresh daily!
Great cookie! Its soft and moist, if you bake it to the right amount. Cook until light brown on the bottom. Fridgerate after brought out of the oven for 10minites. Otherwise a party pleaser!
Fabulous! I just whipped these up with some left-over ingredients I had around. Didn´t have shortening or even butter, so I used olive oil. Didn´t refrigerate. Despite all those changes, they turned out beautifully.
Excellent cookies. I cut the salt in half and used coconut oil (which solidifies) in place of the shortening. I also didn't chill the dough as I was in in a hurry. They turned out perfect at 9 minutes!
I don't know if it is possible to mess this up! I meant to do 1/2 batch, but only remembered to measure the shortening as half, and the rest normal (to much on my mind!), but they still turned out great! They were beautiful, soft little cookies that would look great in a cookie jar.
Just made these. Pretty good. I was looking for a cookie that tastes like Tim Horton's Ginger Molasses cookies. This came pretty close. I must say DO NOT OVERBAKE. Your cookies will turn hard very quickly if left for even a minute too long. I cooked them at 325 for 9 min on top oven wrack. They had the perfect amounts of spices. Texture was perfect. Not only did they taste good but they look perfect too. Perfectly round when done, nice colour. And yes, soft and chewy in the middle. I stored them in a container.
Molasses cookies aren't my favorite, but this is a very tasty one. Spicy and Soft (I'm sure could be cooked longer to be wonderfully crispy).
These are great. Perfect with coffee. They are just like the ones I bought at an amish produce store in south central PA. Didn't change a thing except that I had dark molasses on hand instead of light. Came out wonderful. It's a keeper!
A good cookie, the kids loved them!
These are delicious! My brown sugar was dry as dust so I substituted 1 cup of granulated sugar and reduced the flour by 1/2 a cup. These still turned out perfect and I will definitely use this recipe again.
I made these for some friends and all 3 said they were nearly professional quality. I used butter flavored crisco.
A excellent and very easy recipe. My Husband loved them. Will probaly have to double batch from now on!!! Excellent Cookie!!!
A real keeper. Can't wait to make them at Christmas
Delicious. Baked as directed except used white whole wheat floud instead of all-purpose....still came out great! Very soft and chewy. Also added a bit more sugar on top after they came out.
I love these cookies! Made them twice over Christmastime and they were very consistent. Nice and soft and rich.
I added the 2 eggs and reduced the salt, used butter instead of shortening, doubled the recipe and heaped my spices and these cookies were AHHH-MAZING! Our oven bakes/cooks slightly hotter so I reduced the heat to 325 and cooked for 14 min and they are perfectly cracked and puffy and chewy at the same time!!! 5 stars all around. I may even double the spices next time- I like mine a little more spicy!:)
Awesome recipe. Couple changes, I used 2 eggs instead of 1, I also added 1/3 cup of honey and went a little heavy on the spices. They were great, getting eaten as fast as I could make them. Also baked for 8 minutes so they were chewy. Definately making again.
Delicious and super easy!! I added 1/4 tsp nutmeg too.
These were absolutely delicous. I recently made them for my family. I took some of the other reviews to heart and doubled the spices and used butter instead of shortening. Next time I think I might add a touch of cayanne pepper too. Thanks for sharing this treasure!
These are definitely pretty good... but something is off, and I can't figure out what. I used dark ("robust") molasses and light brown sugar, since that was what I had... and they almost taste... too molasses-y? So, in retrospect, I probably should have used light molasses, and perhaps increased the cinnamon, for a more mainstream flavor.
I gave this recipe four stars only because I myself am not a huge fan of molasses cookies. These ones were the best ones I've had so far, though. I'm fifteen, and my older sister had a party at her house, so I decided to make these to bring. Everyone seemed to like them a lot (especially my mother), so I'll definitely keep this recipe.
i really liked these cookies i made them once before and i thought they were very salty so i strongly advise u to split the salt in half and when u bake them slightly push ur pointer finger in the middle of the cookie so that it will spread out and sometimes i like to put a little sprinkles in the middle of that indent for some color (do that before u bake the cookies)
Really great cookies. Someone even asked for the recipe!
My husband will sit and eat six, one right after another. I'm assuming that means that he likes them :) I haven't decided if that's a good or a bad thing
Great recipe, family love them
Delicious! And so easy.
Nice consistency. However there is an aftertaste of baking soda. Looked at my old stand by recipe and sure enough it had half of the baking soda in the recipe.
I love these cookies! They are easy to make and taste great. Without a doubt my favorite cookie recipe.
Wonderful cookies! I've served them to gatherings several times and they've received rave reviews. Make sure your spices are fresh as they are the backbone of a great spice cookie. I made them again today and rolled them in a mixture of white sugar and chopped walnuts. Equally tasty!
an all-time favorite in our household!!
I made this for a group of friends last night and received mixed reviews. Most people thought it was good but that I should keep looking for a better recipes. Bear in mind that I didn't have any brown sugar and had to substitute white sugar instead, however, I was using dark molasses. I'm going to keep looking for a better recipe.
Delightful! Family favorite. They need an extra 3+ minutes of baking.
excellent, made these for work and people asked for the recipe. The yield is not correct - I doubled the recipe and got over 120 cookies... they came out perfectly, but jeez, I was making cookies forever!
My family loves these cookies. We all like molasses so I use dark molasses in this recipe. I also use butter and skip the salt. My Dad loves them hot and fresh, so I mix them up roll in sugar and freeze for him to take home to bake. He checks my freezer now and swipes them. Lol
These were delicious. In recommend 1/2 to 2/3 the recommended salt and perhaps half the cloves for those who don't like super strong spices.
Third time making them
These are absolutely delicious!! Make them NOW!! A few tweaks: 1- I forgot to roll in sugar, but I didn’t miss it. 2- I was apprehensive about the amount of spices, & I didn’t have light molasses (used full strength), but OH MY! They are perfect. 3- I like a bit of butter with my shortening, so I subbed 1/4 c butter for 1/4 c of the shortening. Eliminates the need for a second egg if you’re wanting a crisp yet chewy cookie. 4- I like a more dense & uniform cookie, so right out of the oven, I flattened the warm cookies with a heavy glass. This recipe is going into my regular cookie rotation! Thanks for sharing this recipe!!
The most perfect cookie! Taste is so awesome ! Can't wait to share with family over the holidays in their goodie baskets
Total hit for Christmas this year. I couldn't find any molasses cookies in the store (the package kind you make or already made). This recipe was simple. I made the batter the night before and baked them in the morning. Who knew how delicious a warm molasses cookie and cup of coffee could be for breakfast. I must have made mine a bit smaller however. My melon scoop looked huge so I divided each scoop into 2 balls and baked for 9-10 minutes. I got 4 dozen out of this recipe and had very few left to bring home after our family Christmas party. LLLLLOVE them!!!
Very easy. Excellent taste. Took a little longer to bake than time given. Will make again. Thanks!
Utterly delicious! Fast and easy. I didn't have as much molasses as I thought I did - only a quarter cup - and had to add a bit more brown sugar, and they still came out great.
I subbed butter for the shortening and they worked fine. Taste was very good for a cookie that doesn't include chocolate. Very easy to make; I stuck the dough in the freezer for about 5 minutes rather than 1-2h in the fridge & it worked out fine.
I found these cookies too sweet and I dont really care with molasses flavour. It's a bit too strong for me.
Easy recipe, soft and chewy cookie, delicious! Thanks for posting! Just what I was looking for.
I have gone crazy making cookies this year for Christmas and this was one of my new ones to try. Very good cookies. Only thing I changed was I only used 1/4 t of salt since the recipe on the back of the molasses was similar and called for that amount. Also to make them crack I sprinkled them very lightly with a few drops of water before baking. I am keeping this one.
