Chocolate Coated Peanut Butter Crackers
Peanut butter-filled crackers with chocolate or white chocolate coating. (The recipe is written using chocolate almond bark, but just substitute the same amount of white chocolate for the white variation.)
I make these every Christmas and Halloween! I use a fairly big dollop of peanut butter right in the middle of the cracker and when I top it with the other cracker I smoosh them until the peanut butter is at the edges. I also use almond bark with a teaspoon of shortening. It microwaves great and the shortening makes it smooth and easy to dip. Another tip: Make sure that you get off every bit of excess chocolate or they will be sitting in a little puddle by the time they cool and won't be as attractive. One more thing: These are so easy to decorate! I always use holiday sprinkles, applied right after I dip them while the chocolate is still shiny. Alternatively, I put a little chocolate of a contrasting color (white chocolate if I dipped the cookies in milk chocolate, or vice versa) into a baggie and melt it in the microwave. Then I snip off just the barest corner and squeeze it back and forth over the cookies to make a nice pattern. OR I buy candy food coloring and turn the white almond bark whatever color I like! Hope these tips help someone!Read More
This was easy and fun to make but didn't taste as good as I had hoped.Read More
Yummm!!! These are sooo good! I dipped them in milk chocolate chips melted with a dab of shortening instead of the almond bark and they were amazing! They tasted like the girl scout cookies, I believe they're called "tagalongs" I highly recommend using chocolate instead of vanilla coating as it is so yummy!!!
This recipe has been passed down from my grandmother to me. These cookies are so easy to make (no baking) and everyone loves them! The only change I make is heating the coating in the microwave. I then drop the cookies in, one at a time, and use a fork to flip and pick them out. The fork allows the excess coating to drip back in the bowl.
These are SO FUN to make. The flavor of these is almost like a Butterfinger. These always are the hit of any cookie tray and I always get asked for the recipe (and really, I've had people shocked when they find out really what's in it) so make sure you bring paper copies of the recipe and at least double the recipe when you make it. This bends to whatever kind of peanut butter you have, wether it's chunky or smooth, and whatever baking chips you have on hand. You don't have to have a double boiler, you can melt the chips in a microwave safe bowl 40 seconds at a time, stirring well at the end of every 40 seconds until it's the right consistancy. I recommend you use a name brand peanut butter if you can, only because with some cheaper peanut butters, they can get liquid-y and sometimes seperate and it's not pretty. This is also good with peanut butter/marshmallow fluff or peanut butter/Nutella. It really is super bendable and really fun to play with. Even adding a teaspoon of extract, like peppermint, to the melted chocolate is a whole other way to make it different. NOTE: You should guesstimate that it's one bag of chips per sleeve of crackers. That's how it usually works out for me.
My kids and I make these every year for Christmas. They are delicious and easy. If your chocolate gets too thick when dipping, you can thin it with a little Crisco.
I make these every year for Christmas with both chocolate and white chocolate. I apply a thick amount of peanut butter between each cracker and then refrigerate before I dip. It does make a difference because the thick peanut buter doesn't drip into the chocolate. Once dipped and placed on wax paper, I add a decoration of sprinkes or Wilton holiday sugar cutouts (trees, snowflakes). Also dip pretzel rods and decorate. Great hit every year.
My family have made these cookies for years! They remind me alot of the Girl Scout cookies. They are very easy to make and so easy to disappear too! We use tongs and a spoon to help coat them. Just allow the extra to run of before placing them on the wax paper.
OMG.. I spent 2 days baking cookies and candies this year and of all the recipes I made.. (all 5 star recipes from here) these were by far the easiest and the most well received. I used semi sweet chocolate coating for mine. I finished mine by crushing up some heath toffee pieces into very small pieces and dusting the tops with them while they were still wet from dipping, added a bit more texture and just a hint of toffee, These tasted not quite like butterfingers, but close. I'd give this 6 stars if I could. I also used crunchy peanut butter for a bit more texture on most of them, and made them a bit thick with peanut butter. Awesome!
LOVE LOVE LOVE these! They're a huge hit every Christmas. I made some last night with chocolate candy coating, but I usually use white chocolate coating.
yummy!! I used white chocolate and a teaspoon of crisco an dmelted in microwave. very easy
Try with graham crackers spread with marshmellow fluff then dipped in melted choc. No mess smores.
I made these last night because I wanted something sweet and fast. These were perfect. I did cheat and used those mini peanut butter sandwich crackers and I also used semi sweet chocolate chips for the coating. So easy and yummy and pretty cute with the mini crackers.
Best simple recipe that tastes like a million bucks! I used butterscotch chips instead of chocolate (all I had) and it was over-the-top fantastic--there's just something about the peanut butter/ butterscotch combo that was different and incredible! I had everyone at the potluck calling me for the recipe. I'm itching to make them again...
I had 2 tubes of buttery crackers in my pantry for months and looked up a recipe using them. WOW! What a terrific use and they were awesome. Sweet, crisp and so different! This recipe will get a lot of use, year long and for sure in the holidays! There are also so many options to customize.
Quick and easy. Used dark chocolate mint wafers and milk chocolate wafers.
One of you stated they reminded you a little of Butterfinger candy bars, try them this way. Use cheese crackers with peanut butter and the melted chocolate. Or the large Cheezeits with peanut butter and almond bark. I almost sent myself into a diabetic coma with these.
I just made these and I used Baker's white chocolate baking squares, on the first batch, and Wilton's white candy melts on the second. I also mixed marshmellow cream in with the peanut butter. I think it made them too sweet. Next time I'll do like the recipe says and only use peanut butter for the filling.! I then dipped half in melted chocolate for a half white/half chocolate look for a cookieexchange. I didn't use sprinkles of type, just kept them plain.
Add one colored M & M on the top to garnish (ie. red and green for Christmas).
Very good, cute presentation. I did half the batch with chocolate, half with white chocolate. Melted peanut butter chips and drizzled over the top. Super simple, but a crowd pleaser. Thanks :)
a few tips: 1. use a double boiler when melting chocolate. one time i didnt and the chocolate didnt melt and it didnt word. 2. dont put honey inside these! not even with the peanut butter! i did with a few of them and they slid apart and the honey seeped out of the chocolate coating 3. when coating, i suggest plopping the cracker sandwhich in the chocolate, turning them over with the wrong end of a fork untill coated, then stick one of those cake testers right inbetween the crackers where the peanut butter is to pull it out of the chocolate and place on wax paper. This keeps the chocolate nice. 4.make plenty because they will be eaten fast!!! :D 5.have fun making them and enjoy!
So easy, so good. I covered some in white chocolate and some in milk chocolate. I found cute little edible snowflakes that I added on top as well. My kids love these!
Oh boy oh boy! I loved these so much that I think I'm in love! Try them in chocolate milk for a decadent treat that can't be beat!
Brilliant! I can't believe I had never heard of these! I just made a batch with some Annie's Bunny Shaped Saltines that I had in the pantry - I spread marshmallow fluff on one cracker, and creamy peanut butter on the other, then sandwiched & coated with semi-sweet choc chips melted with a tsp of Crisco - they are AMAZING! The bunny & heart shaped crackers were adorable - I will be making these for Easter for sure!!! (and other variations every other holiday from now on!) :-)
GREAT recipe. I couldn't make these fast enough, they were getting eaten before they were even cooled. Thx for the keeper!
Theses are the best!!! I have not made them, but I plan on making them next holiday season. We have some clients who make these every year and they are just to die for. Forget the candy and cookies... these are the best holiday treat!
These are AWESOME! So simple but sooo delicious. I definately prefer the chocolate coating. If you want white chocolate, try using that hazelnut butter instead of peanut butter.
We make these every Christmas. We use almond bark without shortening. Heat the almond bark up as usual in the microwave and dip the peanutbutter crackers in the chocolate and lay on wax paper to cool. We don't worry about the fridge although that would make the drying process faster its just easier for us to leave them out to dry. Reminds me of the girl scout cookies (tagalongs) if you use the chocolate almond bark!
These are so easy to make! I've used chocolate candy coating. Also you can melt a combination of semi sweet chips, milk chocolate bars and a small amount of parafin wax to make a professional looking coating. I find it easier to use a small bowl in the microwave (cook for short intervals to make sure the chocolate doesn't sieze up!), then use two forks to dip them with. You can't go wrong with these!
Received great reviews at a party, but I think they need to be coated in good chocolate, not candy melts. I just don't seem to like the flavor of chocolate wafers.
To the people who are going to post about these!: What kind of crackers did you use? What brands?
SOO YUMMY!! Do not try to use white chocolate. Use the melting candies.
My family LOVED these! I used home made peanut butter from my recipe box. Next time I might add a bit of powdered sugar to the peanut butter for more of a Reese Cup consistency.
Sinful.
these are so good....remind me of GS tagalongs
Just made these and they are wonderful! I used 3/4 lb. of chocolate flavored almond bark, and it made about 30 finished sandwiches. I did some completely covered, and some dipped- one side with no chocolate. They look very nice with the sprinkles on top! Will be giving these away on Christmas cookie platters!
A year ago I was in the supermarket and saw that the butter cracker company had come up with this chocolate dipped cracker. I thought wow that is different and bought a box. The whole box was gone in minutes. When I went back to get more the store was out. I looked online and contacted the company only to find out it was a test product and did not do well, so they were not going to make them. My whole family was bummed. I found this recipe online and if possible this is better than the cracker companies. Thanks for a wonderful idea!
I can't stop eating these, yummy! They don't last long at my house!
Family loved these... I used Chocolate Chips melted in microwave and only dipped crackers half way in the chocolate. Had to be kept in fridge. Easy to make!!
Super easy and fast. Tastes great too! I used melted milk chocolate chips and had to keep them in the fridge, otherwise they stuck to my coated tray and the chocolate was soft. No one in my clan could eat just one (or two)! Thanks for sharing your recipe!
I have made these since I was a child. Well, my mother let me help. They are super easy. I have yet to find someone that loves chocolate and peanut butter that does not love these. I use semi-sweet chocolate chips with a spoon of shortening for the coating. I am not a sprinkles fan so I just leave them off.
I make these every Christmas and will definitely make these for other occassions. I loved the different pictures. I have always dipped half the cookies in white almond bark, and placed them on parchment paper to dry. After about 30 minutes, you can dip the other half in chocolate almond bark! These cookies are very festive looking! Must do white first or the color will turn yellow as chocolate bleeds into melted pot!
I have to admit I was a little disappointed with my first bite. After the second and third, however, I was sold!! These are time consuming but nummy nummy nummy! I smeared a pretty thin layer of PB and now wish I had been more generous. I also put the PB sandwiches in the fridge before dipping (in semi-sweet chocolate) but I'm not sure if it made a difference. I want another one - right now!!
I thought they tasted like the PB chocolate cookie from the Girl scouts. Very good.
These are so good and taste similar to one of my favorite Girl Scout cookies. It's a race to get one before they're all gone.
Use cheddar crackers and it tastes like butterfinger candy bars. Yum!
Delicious and very easy. I melt the chocolate in the microwave and it's much easier than with the double broiler...
My family has made these for christmas forever. They are so yummy! The only thing we do different is use marshmellow fluff on one cracker and peanut butter on the other. Very tasty.
These were pretty good. DO NOT attempt with chocolate chips, the chocolate will be way to thick to coat the crackers!!
These were sooo amazingly simple to make. Just used round salt crackers and chunky peanut butter and melted some milk chocolate bars with 2 tbsp milk for the coating. The milk chocolate provides a great balance for the saltiness of the butter and crackers. We keep them refrigerated since they melt at room temp but they've quickly become my brother's favorite treat! Thank you so much for sharing this easy recipe! :)
I thought these were okay, although they were a little messy to make. As the recipe indicated 1 tsp of peanut butter in between the crackers, it made it easy to make as many as I wanted. I made 10 of them and it took about 1/2 bag of chocolate chips to dip them, surprisingly. I don't care for candy coating and went for real chocolate chips. I had milk chocolate chips, so that is what I used. A caution, when making these is do not use natural peanut butter as my crackers just slid, from the oil separation in the peanut butter. The movement made them very difficult to dip, easily, also. At first, I didn't care much for the taste. However, they were quite a bit better once they had refridgerated a few hours. Although, the calories count, of near 400 for 2, I still found to be quite high.
I've made these with the mini peanut butter filled Ritz. So easy! I also make just a single ritz cracker submerged in white or milk chocolate. I prefer the white. The sweet and salty combo is crazy delicious!!
I have been making these for years with white chocolate. To make it even a little more delightful, I add about a tablespoon of honey to the peanut butter. If I am running short on time I sometimes just buy the small bits crackers with peanut butter and just dip them in the white chocolate.
Yummy! I made these with saltine crackers and crunchy peanut butter. It helps to use tongs when you dip the crackers in the chocolate.
This has become a traditional holiday favorite - and it is just about the easiest recipe to make! A good one for the kids to help with. Always, always gets rave reviews!
HEAVEN!! The chocolate and peanut butter goes perfectly with the salty ritz!! One of my favs since I was a little girl!! Everyone asks for more at Christmas when I make goodies!!
So easy and so delicious.
I have made these for years. We like a lot of peanut butter in them and I found it easier to put the peanut butter on the dimpled side of the cracker, and put the lid dimple side down onto the peanut butter. My nephews call these the "God I love those things!" cookies.
Wow! These are much better than Girl Scout Tag-a-long cookies! I used Ghiradelli chocolate chips since they taste better than that melting chips.
These are so delicious! I made them with choc bark & added just a little shortening too. I am going to make them next time using white choc. I would suggest using a rack with a little pam spray on it to lay them on if you want them to look " presentable", that way all the excess drips off!
We make these every year at Christmas and Thanksgiving and they taste just like little reeses, they are always gone really fast, we use the ritz bits instead of making the peanut butter crackers ourselves but they taste amazing! :)
Another way to make these is to add marshmallow fluff on top of the peanut butter - YUMMMMM!!!!
I am a teacher and the PTA brought these in for x-mas for us. I realized that there must be a recipe online for them and I was shocked to see how easy they are to make. I used the sweet generic creamy peanut butter (I usually use natural healthy peanut butter which will be too thick for these). They are easy and amazing, my only problem is they don't stay hard at room temp, so I have to keep them in the fridge.
I make these every year for Christmas. But I spread marshmellow creme on one cracker and peanut butter on the other then sandwich them together before dipping. Very yummy!
I have made these before and they are great, I prefer melted semi-sweet chocolate, my ex husband preferred the melted almond bark, when using either of these to coat these or other candies melt in a double boiler with parafin. 16oz choc. to 1/2 block of parafin. They turn out soo yummy!! easy peasy and kids can help put them together. Watch out for escaping steam though when using a double boiler! Have fun and God bless!!
This was a huge hit! I used semi sweet chocolate chips and added in a spoon of crisco as I was taught. Dipped these by hand, messy but easy and a good addition to the candy cookie tray.
I've made these for years. Everyone I know loves these. They're delicious! There are many varioations to this recipe. I don't let the chocolate drain back into the melted chocolate because I don't like the indentations in the crackers to show. The more chocolate the better, in my opinion. I use different sprinkles for the different seasons and holidays. These are definitely a FAMILY favorite!
Delicious! Sweet and salty! I use whipped peanut butter and be sure to smash the crackers together, otherwise when you coat them with the warm bark they will slide around and fall apart. I make these for each holiday, and change the color of the sprinkles accordingly.
My granddaughter and I have made these numerous times and they are easy, fun and great tasting! We put peanut butter on one cracker and marchmallow fluff on another cracker, put them together and then dip them in the chocolate. Very good!!
These don't last the day in my house!
This is one of those recipes that is not only yummy, but is easy and FUN to make! It's also incredibly helpful reading the input from AR members who shared their variations to the recipe. Amazing how much you can do with a little buttery cracker! Love this recipe ~ :o)
These cookies are great! They are favorites at Christmas time. Some tips: make sure to shake all excess chocolate off and cool on wax paper on a FLAT surface preferably in a refrigerator. I love these and would eat them all the time if it wouldn't adversely affect my waistline ;)
One of the yummiest cookies ever! The better the chocolate you put on the outside, the better they are. I like ghiradelli semi-sweet or milk chocolate over almond bark personally.
I made a few changes to this recipe I added 8 oz. of cream cheese and half cup of powdered sugar. I mixed the peanut butter the cream cheese and how sugar together. Put that in the center of the two crackers. I dipped them in dark chocolate. I took this recipe to two different cookie exchanges everybody loved them. I had numerous requests for the recipe.
These are so easy to make, and so addictive! YUM! One hint, I like to freeze the craker sandwich before dipping. This makes it stay together and not melt into the chocolate.
My husband intro'd me to these! So yum!
My mom used to make these when i was a kid. Very easy to make and very yummy!! I used wheat crackers and they were just as good.
It's amazing how something so simple can taste so good. My grandkids loved them and cracked up when I told them what they were made of. I used both milk chocolate and white chocolate and drizzled white on the milk chocolate on milk chocolate on the white and skipped the candy sprinkles and they looked great. I will put a couple of each on my "Cookie Presents" this year.
What could be faster or easier to prepare? Unless you buy them. :P
DELICIOUS! If you love the chocolate/peanut butter combo you are sure to LOVE these. I always dip mine in milk chocolate and receive rave reviews every time these show up on a candy tray. This is a must try for anyone looking for a simple and delicious candy recipe! Thanks for posting. :)
Just didnt do it for us.
Hands down a new favorite! So easy to make, just 3 ingredients(I omitted the colored sugar). Look great on cookie platters and taste just like the "Tagalong" Girl Scout cookies. I did put a tablespoon of crisco (to one package of almond bark) in the melted chocolate to make it easier to dip. After I shook the excess chocolate off, I put them on a wire rack with a cookie sheet under to catch the drips. Once cool, I pushed my index finger through one of the squares under the cookie and it popped right off.
We make these for Christmas as part of our cookie repertoire, I also learned you can use marshmallow cream instead of peanut butter for a nice "smore" cookie.
Everyone loves this! I use chocolate almond bark, melt it in the microwave -- and use a fork to dip and flip the cookie for total coverage, it helps a lot! I'm making a third batch tonight!
Mmmm! Five stars for ease, and five stars for DELICIOUS! I used semi-sweet chocolate chips instead of candy coating. Can you really go wrong with peanut butter and chocolate?! I put just a little peanut butter on the cracker, just so it was covered, I think next time I will put it on a little bit thicker. Love it!
I make these using Wheat Thins crackers, they are a bit smaller and thinner than the "buttery round" style of cracker and I like the smaller size I end up with. I've done it with chocolate coating and with melted chocolate chips, the chips taste a bit better but are more difficult to work with.
I got this recipe from my mother-in-law and my entire family loves them. We always use white almond bark. They are so simple to assemble and are just delicious. I recommend these to anyone!
So easy and fun!
Oh my gosh, these are so good. The kids were able to help make the PB sandwiches and put the sprinkles on top.
These are super good and even better than the chocolate peanut butter girl scout cookies! LOVE EM!
No one can guess how easy these are! We make them with vanilla flavored almond bark coating. They are delicious. One of my husband's favorite goodies for Christmas!
So easy and very tasty!!
These are great and super easy!
Easy to make, and a big hit! I have made these for years myself and there is never enough! Don't hesitate to try making them you won't be sorry!
My aunt showed me this recipe a long time ago. I love them and make them every year at Christmas. We like them best with white chocolate then decorate with Christmas sprinkles. I can eat them all day long!
I make these all the time. They are originally called Ritz Cracker cookies.
these are one of our favorite things to make. when we were told what was in them we tasted with caution. Wow they are great. Fun to make as a family...kids can help a lot making these. They are yummy!
We have been making these for years and they are so so good! My family prefers the vanilla dipped cookies, but milk chocolate is pretty tasty also.
I made these last Christmas and everybody devoured it. I didn't use the sprinkles though because I'm not a huge fan, but I will still make them every year!!
