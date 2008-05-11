Chocolate Coated Peanut Butter Crackers

127 Ratings
  • 5 109
  • 4 16
  • 3 1
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

Peanut butter-filled crackers with chocolate or white chocolate coating. (The recipe is written using chocolate almond bark, but just substitute the same amount of white chocolate for the white variation.)

By Barb

Gallery
18 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
20
Yield:
40 cookies
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Spread approximately 1 teaspoon peanut butter on each of half of the crackers. Top with remaining crackers to make peanut butter "sandwiches".

    Advertisement

  • Melt chocolate-flavored almond bark OR vanilla candy coating in the top of a double boiler over hot, not boiling, water. Reduce heat and keep chocolate in top of double boiler over simmering water.

  • Dip each cracker "sandwich" in chocolate, allowing excess to drain back into pot.

  • Place coated crackers on wax paper to cool. Sprinkle with multi-colored sprinkles or other holiday decoration. Allow coating to completely set, placing in refrigerator for 15 minutes, if necessary. Store between layers of wax paper in cool, dry place, or refrigerate. These also freeze well.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
389 calories; protein 6g; carbohydrates 39.3g; fat 24g; cholesterol 9.5mg; sodium 213.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022