Peanut Butter Cup Brownies
This is a yummy treat that everyone will love!!
This is a yummy treat that everyone will love!!
It seems there were a number of reviewers who experienced some problems with this which hopefully my suggestions will remedy. Prepare these as your brownie package directs, since they all differ slightly. Bake these in foil liners to eliminate the sticking issue. And only fill the cups half full, no more. You should get 24 brownies with a nice balance of brownie to peanut butter cup. Do not overbake! Just bake these till a toothpick comes out ALMOST clean (mine took just 18 minutes). These are fudgey, gooey, delightfully cute, just the right size and, for some reason I don't understand since this is, after all, a boxed mix, irresistably delicious. I agree with JENNIEMC1975's review.Read More
This was yummy, but you will need to follow the recipe on the brownie mix box rather than on here because it won't turn out right otherwise.Read More
It seems there were a number of reviewers who experienced some problems with this which hopefully my suggestions will remedy. Prepare these as your brownie package directs, since they all differ slightly. Bake these in foil liners to eliminate the sticking issue. And only fill the cups half full, no more. You should get 24 brownies with a nice balance of brownie to peanut butter cup. Do not overbake! Just bake these till a toothpick comes out ALMOST clean (mine took just 18 minutes). These are fudgey, gooey, delightfully cute, just the right size and, for some reason I don't understand since this is, after all, a boxed mix, irresistably delicious. I agree with JENNIEMC1975's review.
As the other reviewers did, I followed the directions on the box and used 1/2 cup vegetable oil, 1/4 cup water and two eggs for a fudgy brownie. I used three packages of the mini Reese's in this recipe. Instead of baking them in muffin cups, I baked mine in my Perfect Brownie Pan. 350* for 33 minutes was spot on for me. My family LOVED these brownies--they must because half of the pan is already missing.
I, too, followed the directions on the brownie box. I added a third egg to make them more cake-like. For the first batch, I used a regular sized muffin tin, but I thought the peanut butter cup got lost in the brownie and it just wasn't that great. The next batch I made mini muffins and these were fantastic!! I made sure I watched them carefully so the tops didn't get too hard. They came out so freakin' good! Will definitely make these again!
I have made these twice and got rave reviews both times. The second time I made them it was for my grandaughter's birthday and my daughter wanted to hide them before everyone got to the party so she could have them all! The change I made was to use a minature muffin pan and cook for about 10-12 minutes. Otherwise, I did not make any changes to the recipe. This recipe will be added to my list of favorites for parties and gifts.
THESE ARE GREAT , I HAVE BEEN MAKING THEM FOR YEARS . ONE THING,IN THE RECIPE IT SAYS "UNWRAPPED" REESES PEANUT BUTTER CUPS. I ALWAYS TAKE THEM OUT OF THE PAPER. IF YOU LIKE THIS RECIPE, I MAKE COOKIES, USING THE BROWNIE MIX (1 EGG, 2 TABLESPOONS WATER AND 1/3 CUP VEGETABLE OIL) AND ADD REESES PEANUT BUTTER CHIPS TO THE BATTER. BAKE @ 375 FOR 7-8 MINUTES.(FOUND THIS RECIPE ON A DUNCAN HINES BROWNIE MIX BOX) QUICK AND EASY AND THE KIDS, BIG KIDS , TOO , LOVE THEM.
Very fast & easy. I used 2 inch foil (mini) muffin cups & put them in a jelly roll pan. Recipe made 25 this size, baked 32 min. I also added 1 M&M to the top of each for a little color after they came out. Very yummy! Plus w/ the M&M's you can change the color to match the season or holiday!
These were great, but I made them in a mini muffin pan and waited to add the candy until after 1/4 way through the cooking time.
Very good and easy to make when you want something sweet, chocolate, and very portable. I press the peanut butter cup into the brownie as soon as I take them out of the oven. Then place in refrigerator for 10 minutes before releasing them from the pan.
This was yummy, but you will need to follow the recipe on the brownie mix box rather than on here because it won't turn out right otherwise.
What's not to like - chocolate and peanut butter together. Followed the recipe and added some Valentine's sprinkles before baking. My kids loved these!
mmm these came out SO GOOD. my boyfriend and i decided to make them for my birthday and we also altered the recipe a little bit. first, we added an extra egg and a little extra water, then we went a little crazy being creative. we made 12 cupcakes in all, 3 followed the recipe exactly, 3 had reese's peices mixed in, 3 had peanut butter folded into the batter with the peanut butter cup added right after the oven (THOSE were good!) and 3 were topped with a little peanut butter cup "crust" that he made by crumbling up a few mini cups on top before they went it. they came out really tasty and really really cute!
These were so yummy! I did find that I had to cut the time I baked them down to about 23 minutes. Also, using foil muffin liners made them come out easily. Otherwise, the paper pulled off half the brownie. I froze the peanut butter cups before putting them in the batter. I'll be making these again soon!
Make the brownies as shown on the box (using 3 eggs). Fill the paper muffin cups 1/4 full and bake at 350 degrees for 10 minutes. Push the peanut butter cups down into the center of the half-baked brownie, leaving the top only showing; put back in the oven and bake 5 minutes. This recipe works everytime! Yields approx 30.
These brownies were a real hit. I prepared as recipe requested and only baked them 20 minutes............... they came our great. The recipe does not say to use a mini muffin pan, but that is what I used. I made them in a very well greased pan without cupcake wrappers. They did stick so I popped them in the freezer for 30 minutes, gave each one a slight twist, and they popped right out. The ones I made with the cupcake wrappers also stuck to the pan and the wrappers were difficult to get off. I will not use the wrappers again.
It does not get any easier than this! Followed the directions on the box and these turned out perfect. I used paper liners, allowed the cups to cool completely before removing the liners and did not have any problem at all. Filled the muffin tins approx 2/3 full and then placed candy in the center and baked for 22 min. Perfect little dessert this evening. Thanks for sharing!
It's a good recipe, but credit should be given to Paula Dean from the Food Network.
These were great! I followed the instructions but used full sized p.b. cups instead of mini's. As I was trying to use up some halloween candy. They were devoured that day!
I made these for a Halloween party. They were a hit. I baked them in a mini muffin pan as others had suggested. I will make these again.
the concept is there but the outcome wasn't so great. here's what i tried the second time...get a pastry bag and fill it with creamy peanut butter. when the brownies are about 2/3's the way done baking, take them out and inject with the peanut butter. they come out awesome! also, i sprayed each cupcake wrapper with 'Pam' spray so they wouldn't stick! worked great!
Love these! Easy to make but I did change the recipe a bit. I basically just followed the directions on the box of brownie mix. Then I filled mini muffin cups halfway, put a peanut butter cup in the middle and baked at 350 degrees for 20 minutes. They turned out perfect - the cupcake wrapper came off easily and they tasted delicious.
PB & Chocolate…what’s not to love!! I too followed the directions on my brownie box. I used foil liners, but they were regular size, not mini as the store I got them in only had the one variety. So, I only got 18 brownie cupcakes. Unfortunately, they stuck to the liners, grrrr. Not sure if I cooked them a couple minutes too long…the middles were perfect, but the edges a bit crispier than they should have been. Despite these minor ‘issues’, pb and chocolate are a great combo and these come together in a snap! A yummy treat for my 3 boys!
I make these all the time. People always ask me for the recipe. They are so easy and so much cooler then just plain brownies... GREAT for partys, I even sometimes ice them when I really want something rich.
When i make these i just make the recipe according to the box. I've never met anyone who didn't love them!!
I first tasted these at a cookie exchange party I attended. They couldn't be easier to make or more yummy to eat. I made them following the directions on the brownie box. I also made them in a mini muffin tin. One perfect little bite size treat to pop in your mouth!!
My family loved these brownies and they were pretty quick to make. After reading the reviews, I put in an extra egg to make the brownies a little more moist. I filled muffin cups halfway and resulted in 15 brownies. Also I baked 30 minutes, with 15 min on the middle rack of the oven and 15 on an upper rack so they wouldn't burn. They were great.
Delicious. All the reviews and comments helped to make the recipe quick and easy. Follow box directions, use foil not paper, reduce time to 25-28m PERFECT
Yum... really good! I followed the directions on my brownie mix and then pushed the peanut butter cup into the tops during the last few minutes. I filled the large muffin tins about half full and I slightly under-baked mine at 30 minutes; could have used another 5... Decorated with the packages icing & sprinkles. Also did some mini's with the little batter I had left; I used chocolate/cherry kisses on top! :)
Yummy! I went with 2 eggs and a little extra oil for a moister brownie. A friend shared a similar idea, which is chocolate chip cookie dough, prepared the same way, only with snack-sized Reese's (a tad smaller than the regular ones... the ones I buy come 15 to a bag) shoved in halfway through. Both ideas are fantastic!
Yummy!! I've been dying to make these since I came across this recipe. When I made these I ended up with a dozen instead of the 1 1/2 dozen stated on the recipe. I was able to fill the cups almost fill before I stuck in the peanut butter cups. I substitute the water call for in the recipe for milk. Other than that I made no other changes. They turned out really wonderful, and I made them made in no time!!
When I made mine they got burnt but they certainly looked good and what part I could eat of it tasted good too. I will make again and hopefully it will not get burnt again.
Made these according to directions and they were a big flop. Can't peel the wrappers off the brownies and I could hear my husband crunching from across the room. Very disappointing!
These were good and would have been great but I baked them just a few minutes too long. Still a hit!
Very Good!! There is a recipe on the Jif website called "peanut butter brownie cookies" that are awesome too. I think this recipe is cheaper because it doesn't have peanut butter cups in it.
These came out wonderful for me. I used my favourite from-scratch brownie recipe and the result was so moist and fudgy with the perfect combination of the mini peanut butter cup making these a pure indulgence! I like the fact that they are individual serving size as well (no cutting involved)I didn't line my muffin pan but instead generously greased it with a homemade non-stick pan coating. They came out perfectly. Definitely a recipe I will make over and over again.
My friend got me hooked on these a couple of years ago. They are SO simple and SO good. I make them every year at christmas. I put them in goody bags along with oreo truffles, and pass them out to my kids teachers and family.
Very easy to make, and the peanut butter cups make them different.
These were okay. I did as others suggested and followed the directions on the box of brownies. I put the peanut butter cup in the brownies and baked for about 18 minutes. I think the type of brownie mix I used wasn't that good. I would try again with a different kind of brownie.
After reading the reviews I followed the recipe on the brownie box. I filled about 1/2 full baked 27 minutes then put the PB cup in for the last minute. Delicious! This made 21 cupcakes. Use foil tins, the paper ones stick.
These are pretty good, but nothing amazing. I made them for my fiancee's birthday as he loves PB brownies, and he seemed to like them. First of all, as tons of other people have said, use the directions on your box of brownie mix! Disaster may ensue if you do not. :) Secondly, using foil liners would probably be best. My little grocery store only had paper, and the brownie does stick to it, especially on the bottom. I decided to make these using mini muffin tins, as I figured they were going to be really rich and a regular sized cupcake would just be too much. I had to bake mine for about 13 minutes and I waited until the last 2-3 minutes of baking to put the Reeses cup on top. This worked well. Be careful, the edges will get hard very quickly! Thanks :)
I made the mini brownies. I put cupcake wrappers in, then put the unwrapped peanut butter cup in the bottom and put the brownie mixture on top. I made one batch like this and made another one with the brownie mix on the bottom and then the peanut butter cup. The PB cup first and then brownies came out WAY better and you really were surprised when you bit into it! Baked at 325 for 13 minutes.
I followed the recipe on the Brownie box and use regular size foil muffin tins. They turned out perfect and it made about 20. They were very big and rich so I actually cut several in half for serving so people didn't have to take a whole one. Yum!!!
Wonderful brownie in a Gold Foil cupcake liner. The foil liner helped to make it easy to peel around the cupcake. If you love peanut butter and chocolate..this is a nice and cute treat . thank you for the recipe. This one recipe made 12 cupcakes.
These came out great! The only down fall is the recipie only makes 12. In the future I'd probably make a double batch. The brownies come out chewy and delicious!
Yummy, fast and easy. I used 2 1/2 inch foil muffin cups and placed them on cookie sheet. Recipe made 18 this size, baked 30 min.
We make these but put them in mini muffin pans with a peanut butter cup in each one of the mini muffins...very tasty!!!!
EXCELLENT AND EASY! I made these in my mini muffin tin without liners but sprayed well with Pam. Used the Fudge Brownie mix and followed the box recipe for "fudgy" brownies (using 2 eggs). The cups were filled 1/2 way and I pressed the candy into them. Because of the "fudgy" recipe, there was not that much of a rise and they were very easy to pop out of the pan with a simple twist (when cool of course, LOL). I can see many tasty variations on this with Reeses Pieces, Caramel Swirl Kisses or even Butterscotch chips. Drizzling them with melted chocolate or carmel would be an extra decadent treat!
I love this recipe. I just followed the recipe on the box of brownie mix. I perfer the mini size. The cupcake size was a little too much.
Great, quick and easy treat. I took advice offered by Naples34102 and followed the box mix directions (not the stated recipe) and used the foil liners. I brought these to my niece's (11th) birthday party and they were a hit with both the kids and the adults.
Very yummy! I only got 10 cupcakes though, but well worth it. My husband loves them!
I followed the advice of the reviewers here and baked the brownies according to the box and decreased bake time down to about 22-23 min however these were still a little dry. The middle was gooey and delicious but the brownie just was not moist enough. BIGGEST PROBLEM= the brownies stuck so badly to the foil liners that I had to throw half the batch away. I listened to the reviewers too...foil liners, non stick spray. Still, it was a mess and unedible. Won't make again.
I was very disappointed with this recipe -I'm not sure what I was expecting but I love brownies and I love peanut butter cups so I thought this was a fabulous idea. In the future I'll eat them separate. Good idea though.
I enjoyed these at a neighborhood party... they where sooo good and memorable. I set out looking for the recipe. Instead of small cups she'd broken up the regular sized cups... which I think is nicer, less chocolate and more peanut butter. Delicious regardless and popular!
These were so good that I made them twice! I used a mini cupcake pan which is definately the right way to go. It makes the peanut butter cups fit nicely on the top. Only thing to watch is cooking time. Since they are so small, you don't want them to dry out. Pay attention and watch them!
Delicious! I made the brownies according to the brownie mix directions and baked them for about 18 minutes. Freezing the peanut butter cups for about 10 minutes beforehand made it very easy to remove them from their wrappers.
Wow. These are delicious! I followed the suggestions posted by naples34102 (following brownie mix instructions, reduced bake time) and they came out fantastic.
Not real impressed, but would make in a 9x9 or 9x13 pan though. It was confusing of suggestions made by others about following brownie box over this recipe. Did they mean just baking time or ingredients added? Also, spraying cupcake liners didn't make a difference - they still stuck. IF we make again it'll be in a pan & with mint cups instead.
If you follow the recipe instructions, you will get very thick batter. Many recommend that you just follow the instructions on your brownie box and I would also recommend that. I followed the original instructions here and my batter was extremely thick. I only got 8 brownie cupcakes out of this. I used Ghiradelli double chocolate chip brownies and I topped some with milk choclate and two of them with M&Ms for my toddler. I did not care for this recipe, FOLLOW THE INSTRUCTIONS ON YOUR BOX INSTEAD.
I have been making these for many years. I use foil cupcake liners - I think they look prettier. Also, I put the Peanut Butter Cups in the brownies half way through the baking.
To die for!! I brought these to a baby shower, and they were gone in less than 10 minutes.
I made these for a baby shower and they were okay. I followed the brownie recipe from the back of the box as instructed by other reviews. They weren't spectacular...just okay.
Good recipe, however, I believe the poster meant to say to "remove" the candy wrapper! lol. Why would anyone bake chocolate candy "wrapped?" it would be a total mess and defeat the purpose. Please "unwrap" the candy first.
MMMMMMM. I am a serious chocoholic and these were PERFECTO. I also followed the brownie box's instructions (Duncan Hines!) including oven temp (350). I used foil muffin liners (regular - couldn't find mini) and lightly greased them. They took about 20 minutes and were only leaving a bit of brownie on a toothpick test). I filled the cups a bit more than half (using a spring-loaded icecream scoop) and they cooked beautifully. It made 18 brownie cupcakes (one is plenty for a serving!). They rose up beautifully and had such a dreamy texture. Next time I want to try them with applesauce instead of oil (a better excuse to indulge). I decorated them with royal icing and sugar crystals in holiday style - so cute!! They are simple, yet pretty, comfort food - a new staple cookie for our family - my husband LOVED them too! A definite addition to the recipe box!
These turned out perfect. I used the foil liners and it made 24 brownies. I also used the "cake-like brownie" directions with 3 eggs instead of 2 and froze the peanut butter cups before using them. They look great!
Great, quick and easy treat. I took advice offered by Naples34102 and followed the box mix directions (not the stated recipe) and used the foil liners. I brought these to my niece's (11th) birthday party and they were a hit with both the kids and the adults.
These were great! Took these to my job and everyone raved about them. They are the perfect size. I used a mini cupcake pan and also used foil liners to avoid sticking. I also filled the brownie mixture half way. I feel like if I filled it 3/4 full they just overflowed. These are the perfect delectable treat!
LOVE THESE! I use a mini muffin pan and no liner so I have to wait till it cools to pop it out. Very chewy and dense.
These were very tasty, but had huge issues with them sticking to the wrappers!
very easy, very yummy
I am glad I read the reviews and suggestions. I added the oil, water and eggs as directed on the package of brownies. I added 2 tbs of creamy peanut butter in the batter to boost the flavor. I also used paper muffin liners and simply sprayed them with butter cooking spray. I was only able to get 18 brownie muffins. These were very tasty. I will make them again
I followed suggestions and used the brownie recipe from the box for fudgy brownies. I think I would prefer them to be even fudgier - perhaps with a more decadent mix (like Ghardelli as opposed to Duncan Hines). I reduced the cooking time to 24 minutes and it was perfect. I also used foil liners sprayed with floured Pam and didn't have any sticking issues.
OH MY GOSH..this is the best recipe I have made in awhile!! My family went through these so fast I had to make a second batch!! These would be great for any pot luck of school function. If you love brownies and you love peanut butter you will die for these....they are wonderful!!
So simple to make and so easy to eat! Boyfriend loves these.
Good and easy!
These were so moist and delicious! I used foil wrappers and had no problem at all with sticking. I followed the recipe on the brownie box and baked for 17 minutes. Came out perfect!
I made these according to the directions on my brownie box and then added the pb cups before baking as the recipe said. I also used foil 2" muffin liners. It made 31 brownies that were absolutely wonderful. Mine didn't make that pretty swirly chocolate on top, but they tasted heavenly. I will be making these again.
Hubby and kids loved theses, too sweet for me! Cooked in mini foil cups for 18 minutes.
I did not like these at all. In fact, I wasted a whole bag of miniature reeses cups which is disappointing. The brownie part is too chewy and the top gets quite hard. I won't make them again.
These were very good but the batter was extremely thick and dense. Is something missing from the recipe? I doubled the water amt. and that seemed to help but they are still quite dense. I used fat-free brownie mix which didn't seem to make a difference. I was able to get one dozen brownies. Everyone loved them.
Thank you for the ideas! I used your recipe as a basis for my own likes and regular substituation. I couldn't stop eating the batter UGH! Delish!
I made a double batch of these exactly according to the recipe, and my coworkers are gobbling them up as we speak, tossing around raves like, "Best brownies I ever had," and "To die for." Deceptively easy, yet delicious!
Excellent!! I made these as a thank you gift for a co-worker, needless to say none of them made it home!! Perfect choice for the chocolate and peanut butter lover!
I followed the recipe and it didn't turn out well so I couldn't take this to the potluck. Will try again...
This recipe was great! I did change one thing though. It says to add the reeses at the top, I put it in the middle of the "cupcake." Definitely a good idea! My sister is a Reeses fanatic, so i figured she would enjoy these, and did she! Half of them are gone already! My only complaint is they dont stay good for too long, so make only if you know people will eat them up in a day or two!
My family liked them, I was not too impressed. I used muffin wraps as suggested and baked in using a mini-muffin pan. Be careful not to overbake, or they will become too hard, and the wraps will stick to them.
These were good. As other reviewers suggested I went with the instructions on the brownie mix. I also used a mini muffin pan and adjusted the baking time accordingly.
I made them as mini muffins and followed the directions on the box for the brownies. If you are having problems with the paper liners sticking to the brownie, try spraying the inside of them with a little cooking spray.
These are soooo delicious! I did add one extra egg to make it cake-like. The whole family enjoyed! I didn't push the candy all the way in and they still made a nice chocolate / pb center!
Sooo good! I loved this recipe! My kids went crazy for these. Just the right twist on a brownie! Thanks for sharing!
No matter how many you make, you will wish you made more!! I have used this recipe twice now. Both times I used 10.25 oz pouch of Betty Crocker Fudge Brownie Mix (I stock up when it goes on sale for 99 cents). It makes exactly 12 regular size muffins if you fill the cups half full. I use the oil, water & egg quantities listed on the package. This recipe is so simple & such a great yummy treat.
I had terrible, aweful luck with this recipe. I followed it exactly. The darn brownie won't come out of the cupcake paper and the appearance of these things is aweful. I feel that I just wasted a lot of money on ingredients. If you want to stick a peanut butter cup into something fantastic, try the Peanut Butter Cup Cookies recipe from this site.
People loved this. What a simple recipe. Made it just as written. Thanks for an easy dessert that I'll make again. I bet they'd be good warm with some vanilla ice cream on them. I'll try it that way next.
I followed the recipe exactly and even undercooked them by a few minutes but they turned out hard and stuck to the cupcake paper. I would add more moisture and make mini versions with chopped peanut butter cups as one more try.
My family and I loved these! Who doesn't like fudgie brownies and peanut butter, right?! I didn't use boxed brownie mix, I made homeade brownies from this site, ("Absolutely Best Brownies"). I added a tsp. of instant coffee granules to the brownie mix for more of a mocha flavor, and used a blue bonnet margarine stick instead of butter (cheaper, but turned out great). I used a mini muffin pan instead of regular and sprayed the muffin liners with baking spray to avoid sticking, and took the paper liners off of them before arranging on the platter. Oh... and they took about 10 or 11 minutes to bake in the mini muffin pan. I did a quick cool in the freezer for about 10 minutes or a little less. My husband kept coming back for more!!
This is a very rich treat! Everyone in our family loved them.
followed directions(used peanut butter chip brownie mix)....did bake them in mini tins @350 for about 11~12 minutes...perfections!
Very good! Even my husband are them, and he's not a chocolate lover!
Yummy & chewy!
Very easy and turned out delicious! Be careful not to overbake.
They tasted great but I did not get a dozen and a half out of it... The batter ran out at a dozen... and it was REALLY thick. I did not even fill the cups 3/4 full like the recipes calls for. Oh well...they are still really tasty.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections