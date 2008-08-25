Peanut Butter Cup Brownies

This is a yummy treat that everyone will love!!

By Erin

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • Combine brownie mix, oil, egg and water in a large bowl. Stir 50 strokes with a spoon.

  • Place batter in a cupcake pan (cupcake wrappers recommended). Once cups are 3/4 of the way full, place an unwrapped miniature peanut butter cup in the middle, then bake for 30-35 minutes keeping an eye on them while they're baking. Let them cool and then they're ready to eat!!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
628 calories; protein 7.4g; carbohydrates 85.2g; fat 31.7g; cholesterol 32.6mg; sodium 373.5mg. Full Nutrition
