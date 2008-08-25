Peanut Butter Cup Brownies

These are pretty good, but nothing amazing. I made them for my fiancee's birthday as he loves PB brownies, and he seemed to like them. First of all, as tons of other people have said, use the directions on your box of brownie mix! Disaster may ensue if you do not. :) Secondly, using foil liners would probably be best. My little grocery store only had paper, and the brownie does stick to it, especially on the bottom. I decided to make these using mini muffin tins, as I figured they were going to be really rich and a regular sized cupcake would just be too much. I had to bake mine for about 13 minutes and I waited until the last 2-3 minutes of baking to put the Reeses cup on top. This worked well. Be careful, the edges will get hard very quickly! Thanks :)