Napa Cabbage Salad with Lemon-Pistachio Vinaigrette

Rating: 4 stars A great recipe to use as a base and incorporate ingredients I had on hand... I added a little honey to the olive oil/lemon juice dressing. Used a combo of napa cabbage and red leaf lettuce. Added shredded carrots and some fresh cilantro in addition to the parsley; peanuts instead of pistachios. I made this as a main dish salad but I agree that it would make a good side too. Helpful (21)

Rating: 4 stars This was lovely! I'll admit that I doubled the dressing recipe and used peanut oil as I had no pistachio oil. But it was delicious and tasted great the next day. Helpful (16)

Rating: 3 stars This was okay--not bad at all just not great. There just wasn't much to it. Like the previous reviewer I doubled the dressing. The lemon was too much for me--I usually don't add sweetener to vinaigrette even when the recipe calls for it but I added agave nectar to this (maybe the pistachio oil would have sweetened it up a bit--I couldn't find it so I used almond oil). I think it could have used more basil as well. Pistachio and lemon is a good combination though so I think I'll keep this as a base and just tweak it to suit my tastes. Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars This is now a family favorite. AT family gatherings we can number into the 30 and this salad is required for all gatherings. I've used rice vinegar instead of lemon juice added cranberries and/or honey to add a bit of sweetness. It really is a wonderful light and tasty salad I have found it to stay good in the freg for several days fyi. Helpful (8)

Rating: 4 stars I had just bought a beautiful Napa cabbage at our farmer's market and this recipe looked like a perfect fit for it. I didn't have several ingredients on hand so I did as a reviewer suggested and used this as a "base" - I actually used sunflower seed oil apple cider vinegar and sunflower seeds in this. Used Lemon Pepper for salt & pepper. Doubled the oil/vinegar mix as others had suggested. Still kind of bland but it may be because I didn't make it far enough in advance for the flavors to really meld. Will try it again sometime. Helpful (2)

Rating: 4 stars Used avocado oil. Pistachios are a great touch and really make the salad. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Soooo good. I made it again the next day. The flat leaf parsley enhances the flavor. I put 1/4 teaspoon of honey in my lemon dressing along with rice vinegar. Absolutely delightful. Has a crispy delicate crunch. This is a keeper. Helpful (1)

Rating: 4 stars Not sure where you can find the pistachio oil that this recipe calls for so I used avocado oil instead. Still a very refreshing light salad.