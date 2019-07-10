Napa Cabbage Salad with Lemon-Pistachio Vinaigrette

Rating: 4.13 stars
15 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Tired of only finding napa cabbage recipes that use Asian seasonings and fried ramen noodles? This salad has a fresh zippy flavor and makes a nice accompaniment to baked fish or roasted chicken.

By Always Cooking Up Something

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a small bowl, whisk together lemon zest and lemon juice. Slowly drizzle in the pistachio oil, whisking constantly, until the dressing is mixed well.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, toss together the sliced napa cabbage, sliced romaine lettuce, parsley and basil. Mix in the dressing, salt and pepper. Gently toss until dressing is distributed evenly. Top with chopped pistachios.

Cook's Note:

Pistachio oil is pricey and can be hard to find, so feel free to substitute walnut, hazelnut, or olive oil.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
70 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 4.5g; fat 5.6g; sodium 86.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (14)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

gapch1026
Rating: 4 stars
07/09/2008
A great recipe to use as a base and incorporate ingredients I had on hand... I added a little honey to the olive oil/lemon juice dressing. Used a combo of napa cabbage and red leaf lettuce. Added shredded carrots and some fresh cilantro in addition to the parsley; peanuts instead of pistachios. I made this as a main dish salad but I agree that it would make a good side too. Read More
Helpful
(21)

Most helpful critical review

Kym Cox Surridge
Rating: 3 stars
08/18/2006
This was okay--not bad at all just not great. There just wasn't much to it. Like the previous reviewer I doubled the dressing. The lemon was too much for me--I usually don't add sweetener to vinaigrette even when the recipe calls for it but I added agave nectar to this (maybe the pistachio oil would have sweetened it up a bit--I couldn't find it so I used almond oil). I think it could have used more basil as well. Pistachio and lemon is a good combination though so I think I'll keep this as a base and just tweak it to suit my tastes. Read More
Helpful
(12)
15 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
gapch1026
Rating: 4 stars
07/09/2008
A great recipe to use as a base and incorporate ingredients I had on hand... I added a little honey to the olive oil/lemon juice dressing. Used a combo of napa cabbage and red leaf lettuce. Added shredded carrots and some fresh cilantro in addition to the parsley; peanuts instead of pistachios. I made this as a main dish salad but I agree that it would make a good side too. Read More
Helpful
(21)
BETTY OBRIEN
Rating: 4 stars
05/05/2006
This was lovely! I'll admit that I doubled the dressing recipe and used peanut oil as I had no pistachio oil. But it was delicious and tasted great the next day. Read More
Helpful
(16)
Kym Cox Surridge
Rating: 3 stars
08/18/2006
This was okay--not bad at all just not great. There just wasn't much to it. Like the previous reviewer I doubled the dressing. The lemon was too much for me--I usually don't add sweetener to vinaigrette even when the recipe calls for it but I added agave nectar to this (maybe the pistachio oil would have sweetened it up a bit--I couldn't find it so I used almond oil). I think it could have used more basil as well. Pistachio and lemon is a good combination though so I think I'll keep this as a base and just tweak it to suit my tastes. Read More
Helpful
(12)
Advertisement
kikicowgirl
Rating: 5 stars
09/23/2011
This is now a family favorite. AT family gatherings we can number into the 30 and this salad is required for all gatherings. I've used rice vinegar instead of lemon juice added cranberries and/or honey to add a bit of sweetness. It really is a wonderful light and tasty salad I have found it to stay good in the freg for several days fyi. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Anne Cassens
Rating: 4 stars
07/15/2013
I had just bought a beautiful Napa cabbage at our farmer's market and this recipe looked like a perfect fit for it. I didn't have several ingredients on hand so I did as a reviewer suggested and used this as a "base" - I actually used sunflower seed oil apple cider vinegar and sunflower seeds in this. Used Lemon Pepper for salt & pepper. Doubled the oil/vinegar mix as others had suggested. Still kind of bland but it may be because I didn't make it far enough in advance for the flavors to really meld. Will try it again sometime. Read More
Helpful
(2)
LadyKeena
Rating: 4 stars
05/23/2018
Used avocado oil. Pistachios are a great touch and really make the salad. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Advertisement
nq recipes
Rating: 5 stars
03/19/2021
Soooo good. I made it again the next day. The flat leaf parsley enhances the flavor. I put 1/4 teaspoon of honey in my lemon dressing along with rice vinegar. Absolutely delightful. Has a crispy delicate crunch. This is a keeper. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Jill Saia
Rating: 4 stars
10/27/2018
Not sure where you can find the pistachio oil that this recipe calls for so I used avocado oil instead. Still a very refreshing light salad. Read More
Nancy
Rating: 3 stars
09/07/2012
Simple quick fresh. Read More
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/09/2022