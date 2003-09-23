Frosted Oatmeal Bars

33 Ratings
  • 5 17
  • 4 7
  • 3 4
  • 2 4
  • 1 1

This recipe is great for busy people with no time to bake cookies. They are quick, easy and delicious!

By Dawn McLeskey

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
2 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In medium bowl, combine oats, sugar, butter, and honey. Microwave on high for 4 1/2 - 5 1/2 minutes or until bubbly, stirring twice.

    Advertisement

  • Spread honey mixture in an 8 x 8 inch pan. Cool in refrigerator.

  • In small bowl, combine chocolate chips and peanut butter. Microwave on high for 1 - 1 1/2 minutes or until chips are soft, stirring once. Spread over cookie mixture. Refrigerate until chocolate is firm. Cut into squares.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
262 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 35.2g; fat 13.4g; cholesterol 20.3mg; sodium 83.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022