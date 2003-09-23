Frosted Oatmeal Bars
This recipe is great for busy people with no time to bake cookies. They are quick, easy and delicious!
Great to make for an instant craving for something sweet. I tossed in some shredded coconut to the hot oat mixture and topped it with white chocolate chips mixed with the peanut butter instead of chocolate chips. If I had nuts on hand it would have been a 5 star for sure! It wasn't overly sweet for me.Read More
Recipe was indeed VERY quick and easy. However I found them to be a bit too sweet (this is saying a lot! I've got a terrible sweet tooth, didn't think there was such a thing as "too sweet".) I may make them again, because they were so quick and easy, but next time I'll add a pinch of salt to the oatmeal mixture and maybe some crushed pretzels or chopped salted peanuts.Read More
I love these and so does my son! They are a bit messy though, definately not a hiking bar. I think next time I will try to get the frosting on the inside so we can take it camping with us. Thanks for the great recipe!
these are delicious. I did not vary the recipe at all except for adding another 1/2 cup choc chips to the "frosting" and they turned out great. It was hard to wait for the oat mixture to cool (it takes a while) before putting on the frosting and then you have to wait for that to set as well, so I wouldn't exactly call this a quick fix for that reason, but it is such a simple recipe I would definitely recommend it for anyone who wants an easy recipe to fix w/ ingredients you almost always have on hand...
Thought these were a little too sweet. They were too hard if stored in the fridge and too soft if stored on the counter.
Great, Fast and Easy!
there is something about the topping (pb & choc mixed together and refrigerated) that makes me lose control. i literally cannot eat just one and have to run a marathon to burn off the rest. BUT it's soo worth it! lol
Easy to make! I had to make these on the stove top, so was thankful for the description of "until bubbly" when cooking the bottom layer. I subbed cinnamon chips for the chocolate chips. These disappeared quickly. Great recipe!
These were good, but next time I think I will reduce the butter....1/2 cup turned out to be a too much.
Really easy and quick to make! I used chunky peanut butter and they turned out great =)
These are incredibly sweet and very sticky and messy. I even put a little salt in the oat mixture. If were going to make them again I'd leave the frosting off and put more ingredients in the oat mixture, like coconut, peanuts, something like that. But I probably won't make them again
Terrible. Gummy. Messy and too sweet.
Super easy and tastes great. For the reviewer who said it was too soft at room temperature, how hot is your house? Pack the mixture into the pan and it will be firmer. Going to experiment with toppings. . It was so easy to make that all I needed for the second time was a list of ingredients and amounts.
I had lost this quick and easy recipe and am thankful to find it on here. Yes it is sweet and sticky but they are delic!!!
I changed this a little to suit my tastes and what I had on hand: I heated the brown sugar, honey and butter in the microwave until melted and then I stirred in the oatmeal, 1/4 C mixed salted nuts, and 1/4 C M&Ms. Pressed them into a dish and chilled. They were so so good...salty and sweet. Next time, for a little texture, I will add wheat germ or ground flax.
I've been looking for this recipe for 2 years as my grandma used to make it. So delicious, chewy, not too sweet but ridiculously addictive. I do it on the stove though not the microwave as the microwave changes the flavour a bit.
I absolutely love this recipe! I always double it & it is always is a hit for any event!! Ever since 2013, when I discovered this recipe, it has always been my go-to when I need a "quick fix" and something other than cookies. People always want the recipe. (It has also served as great Christmas treats!!) Kudos to the original author of this recipe and the person sharing it on here! Thank you!! Thank you Allrecipes.com for allowing us to print it!!
these quick bars have stopped me buying muesli bars for the kids lunches easy enough for full time working mum with three kids and we all love them. You can beef them up with some seeds and fruit to taste
These are so easy and quick. I didn't have honey so substituted light corn syrup. Added only about 1/3 cup of it, not 1/2 cup. After making it put it in the freezer for about 15 minutes to chill fast. Then take it out to cut and serve. Yummy!!
Excellent! I made these for my son's 5th grade class as a breakfast treat during their standardized testing week. It was a huge hit. Even the other students asked for the recipe. It was quick and easy.
These were good. Must be kept in the fridge or they become too sticky. Next time I will try less sugar.
This is a really yummy and quick recipe for when that sweet tooth hits. It's also gluten free! I've been making these for 40 years, before gluten free was even a thing and they're always a hit.
So quick and easy. I loved the chewy texture. I added more chocolate chips to the frosting, it was perfect.
Very tasty. I followed the recipe but put the frosting on directly after the mix was set in the dish. Came out fine. Cut the sections in bite sizes so it doesn't hit too sweet all in one bite. You'll soon crave for another bite.
This is a fantastic recipe for something simple and quick! My boyfriend loved these! Thanks for sharing!
I liked the simplicity and wholesomeness of these bars, I would use less honey, they were very gooey, even after being in the refrigerator. I would add more grains or cereal, but over all they were good otherwise.
