Glorified Gingerbread
Gingerbread bar cookies.
Gingerbread bar cookies.
I've just searched over an hour to refind this terrific recipe. It's livened up a lot of coffee hours, and is VERY easy to put together at the last minute. My daughter loves helping stir and crumble the top. An excellent, delicious cake-bar!Read More
This is not a bar recipe, but a coffee cake. I was disappointed it wasn't more dense and most like a bar cookie, instead it was at the top of my 9X9. I also didn't care for the crumb top -- it didn't seem to add to the recipe. It was ok as a spice coffee cake recipe.Read More
I've just searched over an hour to refind this terrific recipe. It's livened up a lot of coffee hours, and is VERY easy to put together at the last minute. My daughter loves helping stir and crumble the top. An excellent, delicious cake-bar!
This is a nice, moist cake bar. Only change I made: used butter instead of shortening. Next time I make this I would add a 1/2 tsp more ginger and a bit more cinnamon--I like my gingerbread with a very pronounced flavor. I did not find the topping too dry
There is way too much dry topping on this. Good flavor, but I'll probably not make it again.
This is not a bar recipe, but a coffee cake. I was disappointed it wasn't more dense and most like a bar cookie, instead it was at the top of my 9X9. I also didn't care for the crumb top -- it didn't seem to add to the recipe. It was ok as a spice coffee cake recipe.
It turned out pretty dense, but that's just the kind of gingerbread I was looking for-I topped it with a simple cream cheese frosting with a little grated orange peel-yummy!
Very good! I will make this again. However, this was more like gingerbread cake not a bar cookie. I also replaced the shortening with butter.
Seriously? The cake part was ok but the combination of the spices seemed to not be quite right and tasted weird and left a bad after taste. The topping stayed dry and did not turn into a crunchy topping so every bite of this was like eating cake with sand on top, gritty. I may experiment and use all the ingredients together and add more liquid to get a cake without the dry topping but I'm not sure I care for the taste of this enough to try it again.
This has a very similar ingredient list to my mom's tried-and-true Buttermilk Gingerbread (the only difference is in the amount of molasses), so I thought I'd try this different preparation. The taste is good, but I'm not crazy about the texture. I generally love fruit crisps/crumbles, but this kind of topping over a cakey bar thing didn't suit me.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections