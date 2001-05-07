Glorified Gingerbread

10 Ratings
  • 5 5
  • 4 2
  • 3 1
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

Gingerbread bar cookies.

By Suzanne Stull

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
6
Yield:
1 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Mix sugar, shortening, flour, spices, and salt as for pie crust. Divide dough in half and set aside.

  • Add remaining ingredients to half of the dough. Place in a greased 9 inch square pan. Sprinkle the other half of the dough over mixture. Bake for 30 minutes. Cool in pan and then cut into bars.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
484 calories; protein 6.8g; carbohydrates 73.1g; fat 18.7g; cholesterol 32.6mg; sodium 543.3mg. Full Nutrition
