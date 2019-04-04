Bissara

This is one of my treasured recipes, it is wonderful on cold days. This recipe originates from somewhere in North Africa.

By Asma Khalfaoui

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr 10 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Fry garlic in the vegetable oil in a large pot over low heat until lightly browned. Pour in water and olive oil; stir in split peas, parsley, chili pepper, paprika, cumin, salt, and pepper. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low, and simmer for about 55 minutes, stirring occasionally so that the peas do not stick to the bottom of the pot. When the peas are tender, mash them with a wooden spoon until smooth; stir in additional water to reach desired consistency.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
371 calories; protein 18.7g; carbohydrates 46.3g; fat 13.5g; sodium 18.1mg. Full Nutrition
