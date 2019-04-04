Great vegetarian soup that I intend to make again soon. Cheap and easy, with a subtle flavor blend. I served it last night with baked potatoes that had been rubbed in olive oil and sea salt, which made for a healthy, simple, tasty meal. I did make a few changes to the recipe entirely through my own errors - I was cooking too much at the time, and was distracted when I made the Bissara. But it turned out OK, and I liked the finished result so much that I am now determined to concentrate some evening soon and make this just as the recipe states. I subbed a half a cup of lentils for half a cup of the split peas, one T of chili powder for the dried chili, added half an onion, needed longer than one hour of cooking time, and omitted the vegetable oil. I used a hand blender, rather than a wooden spoon, to mash the peas - but I also used a spoon to mash additional peas in individual bowls, and it was much tastier this way. Thanks so much for sharing this recipe - I look forward to making it again.