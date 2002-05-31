Banana Oat Bars

3.7
137 Ratings
  • 5 41
  • 4 47
  • 3 29
  • 2 14
  • 1 6

These banana oatmeal bars are lower in fat than most bar cookies.

Recipe by Allrecipes Member

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
35 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
18
Yield:
3 dozen bars
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray a 9x13-inch baking pan with nonstick spray.

  • Mix together oats, sugar, baking powder, cinnamon, baking soda, and raisins. In a separate bowl mix together bananas, milk, egg whites, and vanilla. Beat all together.

  • Transfer to prepared pan. Bake in preheated oven for about 35 minutes.

  • Cool and cut into bars. You may sprinkle with cinnamon and sugar, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
72 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 16.1g; fat 0.5g; cholesterol 0.1mg; sodium 97.7mg. Full Nutrition
