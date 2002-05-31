Banana Oat Bars
These banana oatmeal bars are lower in fat than most bar cookies.
We love these in my household ... it's become a regular for us. Here's the key: bake in a 9x9 square pan so the bars will be thicker (think of it more like cake) You can't think of these as cookies, they are certainly more cake like. Also, try using half white sugar and half brown sugar. Finally, I add 1/2 teaspoon of almond extract ... gives it a nice flavor.Read More
I took the advice of some others and put 1 whole egg in instead of the 2 egg whites. I also added a 1/4 cup of flour. I used 2 med bananas and left out the raisins because I didn't have any. I put it in a 9x9 pan and cooked it for 30 min's. It turned out pretty good. Based on what others said of it being gooey or falling apart, it wasn't that at all. It turned out to be like a cake. I was expecting a gooey bar. I served it warm with some vanilla ice cream because I felt it needed something with it. If I try this recipe again I will leave out the flour.Read More
This is the best guilt-less feel good snack ever. I made slight changes to the recipe though. I used 1.5 cup bananas (2 medium sized bananas) and decreased the sugar to 1/3 cup. I used 1/3 cup skim yogurt instead of milk, 1.5 tsp cinnamon, dash of nutmeg, 1 whole egg and 1 egg white instead of 2 egg whites to produce a gooey center. I also replaced the raisins with chopped walnuts. This might contain a little more fats because of the egg yolk and walnuts, but i think it all evens out eventually and its soooo worth it. I made half into drop cookies and half into bars. The drop cookies taste wonderful with its soft center and crispy outer covering, but the bars come a very close second. Its best eaten warm right out of the oven. Thanks for posting this up!!
I've made these twice now for my twin toddlers. The first time the taste was great, but as everyone said, they were pretty crumbly even when baked in an 11x7 pan. But they were good enough that I didn't want to give up so the 2nd time I added 1/4 cup flour and 1/2 cup shredded coconut and substituted about 1/3 cup brown sugar for the white sugar, still using an 11x7 pan. This time they definitely came out like *cookie* bars - a little denser but very moist and flavorful. I'm not sure if it was the flour or the coconut or both that made them stay together, but they've been a hit -- easy to cut, pick up and eat with sticky little hands. Thanks for a great idea. I think I'll try adding a nut butter next time.
I made some substitutions for these and made them as breakfast bars. I used ground flax seed and water as an egg subsitute and substituted 1/2 maple syrup and 1/2 agave nectar for someone with senstivities to refined sugar. Because of all the liquid, the batter was pretty gloppy so I added a few tablespoons of whole wheat flour. For what i was looking for, they came out great. Since I wasn't looking for a cookie or cake recipe, I may have had different expectations than others. I am sure I will make these again for weekday breakfasts.
Wow I am totally impressed with these!!!! I’ve been trying countless recipes for oatmeal type snacks that are healthy and this is by far the winner. I am a huge banana eater too so these are perfect! I added about ¼ cup non fat vanilla yogurt and half brown sugar like another review suggest. Extremely tasty!
I left out the raisins and added two bid spoonfuls of crunchy peanut butter. They were good. Very moist. Good for in the morning when in a hurry, oatmeal is very filling.
Moist and full of flavor! Better with a light sprinkling of cinnamon and sugar.
A good recipe for using up brown bananas without making a bread calls for a stick of butter. I did add 1/2 c mini chocolate chips as well as 1/4 c flour. It thickened the batter and worked well in a 11x7 pan.
These are very good. I cooked them in 2 cake pans & sliced them "pizza" style & I iced them lightly with banana butter icing from this site. Goes great with coffee in the morning
So, I made these twice in one day. First time, I thought they were awesome but missing something. Second time, I looooved them. I increased oats to 1.5 cups. Increased bananas to 1.5 cups. Increased vanilla to 1.5 tsp. Increased cinnamon to 1.5 tsp. Increased vanilla to 1.5 tsp. Added 0.5 tsp Allspice. Added 0.5 tsp salt. Delicious!
Searching for yet another way to use up old bananas, I decided to try these. After reading the reviews, I made the following changes: used only 1 cup oats, added 1/4 cup whole wheat flour and 1/4 cup white flour, added 2 Tbsp. veg. oil, and used 1 whole egg instead of 2 egg whites (yolks really aren't that bad for you). I also baked it in a 9x9 inch pan. They turned out a bit crumbly, but that may be because I used rolled oats instaed of quick oats. I love the flavor of these with the raisins and cinnamon. They would also be awesome with walnuts! I frosted them with 1/2 batch "Quick and Almost-Professional Buttercream Frosting" from this site. Made them more like a snack cake. I will probably make these again, but will try tweaking it some more.
I was looking for something different to do with three overripe bananas and found it but doubt I will do it again. It is definitely a strange texture with the oatmeal being the main binder. I may monkey around with this if I decide to try it again.
Not great. A little too chewy/soft and needs some cinnamon sugar
Great recipe! I used Splenda in place of the brown sugar and added dried cranberries and an extra banana. The bars are great with pumpkin topping (pumpkin filling mixed with nutmeg, cinnamon, vanilla sugar free pudding, skim milk, and cool whip).
I LOVE these! We have dairy/egg allergies in our house so we make generous substitutions to make them allergy friendly, but they are a fun treat! We generally make them as a dessert and eliminate the sugar but add "safe" chocolate chips both in the batter and melted over the hot bars to make a sweet crust-like frosting.
Not bad. They grow on you. Much healthier than most banana bar recipes.
We didn't really like these bars. Usually my son will eat any banana type bar/muffin, but the texture was not to any of our liking. We'll stick with our favorite banana bread or muffin.
Good base recipe. I used old fashioned oats, cut oats to 2/3 cup, added 2/3 cup of white wheat flour, 1/2 tsp salt and reduced the sugar to 1/4 cup (half white, half brown). The result was a hearty bar that could be eaten for a snack or for breakfast. Not very sweet, but I was shooting for less of a dessert. Drizzled a little honey on my piece and it was perfect.
Interesting bars, not bad, but not great. I did take some of the others input and made it in an 8x8 pan. I also used one full egg and 1 egg white, did use half white sugar & half brown and let mixture set to allow oats to get soft before cooking. I didn't have raisens, but added a little walnuts i had chopped already. Probably won't make again, but we'll eat what we have.
As is 4 stars. I cannot imagine making this in a 9x13" pan or using 2 teaspons of b. power. For a birthday dessert I made this in a 9x9" and added butterscotch & chocolate chips, and chopped walnuts. I used 1 tsp each of baking powder and soda. 30 minutes was all it needed. For myself I made a healthy version of this: 1/4 cup sugar, replaced the butter with unsweetened applesauce, unsweetened vanilla almond milk, added 2 tbsp ground flaxseed, 1 scoop of vanilla whey protein, and used 1/2 tsp each of baking soda & powder. I cannot stay out of these!! 10 gold stars!
I added some chopped pecans. Yum!
I think that "baked oatmeal" would be a better description. I used various advice from other readers: 1/4 c white sugar & 1/4 c brown sugar; 1 1/2 tsp baking powder; 1 whole egg; added 2 scoops chocolate protein powder. I liked them, but not a family fav.
The 1st time I made this, I thought she forgot something so I added two whole eggs and 1 1/2 cups flour.And it turned out great!It was yummy banana oat bread.OK then the 2nd time I made it w/ the recipe provided.Not so good.It was flat and really not too good.I might stick w/my recipe if I make this again.
I really liked these-hubs not so much. I doubled the recipe. After reading reviews I added 1 cup whole wheat flour. I also subbed brown sugar for the white + 1/2 c splenda. Used a whole egg, and also added a cup of applesauce and 1/4 c nf yogurt, and about 3/4 c walnuts. These are chewy and moist, with a really mellow banana flavor. I will make these again as a healthy snack for me!
The taste is great even thought they aren't the prettiest! I used a 9x9 pan like others suggested and they turned out thicker. I will use less raisins next time.
This is a very nice bar for breakfast. I added 1/4 cup of flour to make it rise a little and it came out very moist and delicious. I also used 3 very ripe bananas and being very ripe was important to the overall banana taste. I will make these again.
I was looking for something almost exactly like this. I modified it some to work as a healthy, filling, low fat protein bar. When making them, I added two scoops of chocolate soy protein and one scoop of chocolate whey protein. Next batch, I'm going to double the recipe, add some more whey protein and some sliced almonds. These make for good sustainable energy and a lasting snack.
Love it! I went with the 1 egg instead of 2 whites (out of sheer laziness). Otherwise perfect!
These were really weird. I find it really difficult to classify them. They were very moist, but almost wet which was kind of strange. They tasted fine but just... weird. I swapped the raisins for walnuts and I'm glad I did, I can't imagine having even more moisture in them than they had.
These taste fine, but I gave them four stars because they are a sweeter treat that is low in calories and fat. I used brown sugar instead of white and added ground flax seed, for health reasons. The bars turned out fine. But next time I will use a smaller cooking dish, probably 9x9, as they were very thin and fell apart easy.
Love this recipe!! I also followed the suggestions of the others and altered my bars a little...added 1/4 c flour, 1/2 c Coconut, 1/3 c brown sugar instead of white sugar, and one whole egg, oh and instead of 2 tsp of baking powder I only did 1 1/2 tsp...the bars are super moist (not rubbery at all) I am so excited to have a good recipe to use up ripe bananas and the variations to this recipe are endless, add dried fruit or berries, nuts, apple sauce, Anything!! AWESOME :-)
Easy, healthy, moist and delicious. LOVE the low fat!
This is great! I did substitute 1/3 cup of Splenda plus 3 little "sugar in the raw" packets for the 1/2 c. sugar - it really was plenty sweet enough. I also did not have 1/2 cup of raisins, all I had was a couple of tablespoons left in a box. But we all loved it - in fact I am about to go in the kitchen and make more!
i substituted dates for the raisins and my friends loved it. i also couldn't be bothered separating the eggs so i put the yolks in too. it still turned out great, maybe a little more cakey than originally intended
I love that there's no butter or oil, but the texture of these is a little funny. I added 1/4 cup flour plus some coconut as well to detract from the runniness. They taste good for what they are, but they're not as convenient to carry around or even handle as I would have liked.
Meh. They smelled good, looked good,and the recipe sure sounded good but I dunno. Followed the recipe exactly and really didn't acre for the result.
Yummy and pretty healthy! I used 1/2 cup packed brown sugar instead of white sugar and used two ripe bananas. Instead of raisins, I used chopped walnuts, which seemed a better fit for a banana bar. Baked at 350 for about 30 min in a 9 x 9 pan. Also, I made a glaze from some powdered sugar, water & banana flavoring. Very moist and delicious! I'll be making these next time I have ripe bananas.
These are easy, good, and guilt free. I added 1 TBSP of whole wheat flour just because I live at high altitude and it's kind of a habit to do so. The 9x9 pan works great.
My whole family loved these, and their healthy too.
I found this recipe delicious and particularly good for my little daughter's afternoon snack. I only changed the raisins (which she doesn't like) for chocolate chips, and replaced half the sugar by an equal amount of mashed bananas. As suggested by another mummy, I put whole eggs in it. It makes them healthier.
Wish Could give it a higher ratings but honestly they were quite dry. Made them just as written but adding whole eggs rather than just egg whites as suggested. The chocolate chips on top made them look prettier than they tasted. My husband who loves banana and bar cookies didn’t want any past the first go around. Decided really isn’t a keeper.
This is great! Guilt-free because it's so healthy! So easy to make, easy to clean, it's fabulous!
Delicious. Definitely a heathy recipe, but it still has a really good taste.
My kids loved this and I didn't feel guilty giving it to them since it's so healthy!
A great treat with way lower fat and calories than most desserts! I took the advice of other reviewers and used half white and half brown sugar, one whole egg instead of two egg whites, and I threw in a tablespoon of dark rum which gave it a great, rich flavor! I then totally ruined the healthy factor when I frosted the bars with cream cheese frosting (reduced fat), but it was amazing! The frosting really took the bars from a snack to a dessert, but it is worth the extra calories!
This was a super-fast recipe and didn't leave me with many bowls or pans for cleaning up either. I omitted the raisins and added a couple teaspoons of crunchy peanut butter, as another reviewer had. I love the flavor but the consistency was average. Moist enough, but almost rubbery. Not sure what made this happen; but will try the recipe again. My kids were enthusiastic about a baked good for breakfast as well!!!
I really thought these were good. I can use Gluten free oats I also like the idea of flax seed in them, I will try that next time. You can add just about anything to the base to make them what ever flavor you are looking for (I added blueberries this time). I am going to try a nut one with chopped mixed nuts in the fall.
Good taste but much too wet. I added a little shredded sweetened coconut in the batter and on top. They were rubbery so I put the cut bars directly on the oven rack and dried them for about 45 min at 275F. They were still pliable when I took them out but stiffened when cooled. They were a texture midway between a soft and crunchy granola bar.
Did you forget the flour?
Really great lowfat breakfast bar. You won't miss the butter!
We loved them. We did the 1/2 white sugar and 1/2 brown sugar, and a 1 whole egg. I also used craisins for even less sugar. They turned out fantastic! We might try them again using equal or monkfruit.
very flat & tough did you forget the flour?
These are good! I cut the sugar in half, and they are still sweet enough. I also added 1/2 cup of chopped walnuts. I baked the bars for only 25 minutes, which seemed fine. They are not crunchy, but chewy. Yum!
You may want to disregard this rating because i made some changes-- replaced 1/2 sugar with brown, added 1/3 cup coconut, and replaced 1 egg white with a whole egg-- but I really liked it. Be warned, it's not something I would serve at a dinner party (my mum didn't like the texture),but I loved both the texture and the flavour.--Way better the second day because the oatmeal and coconut had a chance to soften up. Next time I'll try the recipe as written and let the batter sit to allow the oats to soften.
Good bar; very oat-ey. A bit crumbly, almost more fork than hand friendly. Banana flavor is quite subtle; might have liked a stronger flavor. I did cut back on the amount of sugar to about 1/3C and used a mixture of white and brown sugars; plenty sweet. Baked in a 9x9 and turned out well.
I just made them(they taste great) and they came out very soft.
5 stars b/c i can't stop eating them!! I made some changes as others suggested: used a whole egg, added 1/4 cup of flour and about 3 heaping teaspoons of peanut butter. i overcooked them a little bit but it tastes great! i made mine in a 9x13 pan and needed only 20 minutes, which may be b/c of my oven. thanks for the recipe and the tips!
Love this recipe for my frozen over-ripe bananas! I just use one whole egg instead of egg whites and no raisins. I like to add a little crunchy peanut butter for texture and richness. I use a 8x8 glass baking dish and it comes out like a moist cake.
This recipe was very good! I was out of white sugar, so ended up using all brown sugar, it tasted just as good! I made it in the 9x13 pan, but I think next time I will try an 8x8 pan. These would be even better, thicker.
very good, healthy bars, great for breakfast. I added wheat germ and sunflower seeds for added texture
These are fabulous! Like other reviewers, I made a few changes - added a pinch of salt, half white sugar & half brown, added a pinch of clove, ginger and nutmeg (for more of a pumpkin pie spice), and used one whole egg rather than 2 eggwhites. I didn't add the raisins because I'm not a fan. I've made it 3 times now - once with sliced almonds & poppy seeds, once with chopped walnuts, and once plain. And I have to say (gasp) I like it better without any nuts (and I tend to like nuts in everything!). The texture is like a dense cake, and for some reason I like it best left alone. Great for breakfasts! Nice if you slice it and spread some almond butter on top as well. Do add an extra TB or two of flour if the batter is too wet before baking.
These were ok...not great, just ok.
these tasted good (especially with added tsp of rum extract!), but the soft, cakey texture reminded me too much of soft, mushy oatmeal. yech -- i'm finding it hard to chew & swallow them.
Delicious
Wet rubbery texture. Tastes like eating a bowl of mushy oatmeal. Very strange.
These bars are so delicious ,and give out a flavorful aroma of cinnamon ,and banana(a perfect combo.)when baking.Everyone in my family loved them! I recommend using less sugar
I didn't like the consistency. I agree it should have flour and whole egg. Mine crumbled awful, but the flavor was great. Definitely add the cinnamon sugar on the top.
I love recipe!!! I use one whole egg and one egg white and i also added some fresh ground nutmeg. I didn't have regular sugar so I used brown sugar, and I added a handful of pecans to the mixture. I usually am quite nervous to alter a recipe when baking, but these few extras really added to the flavor! Thanks for the great banana oat bars!
Thanks for a great recipe. I used golden raisins and a few chopped walnuts. I will use half applesauce and half banana the next time. The texture is great.
Came out great! Followed the recipe to a tee!
This recipe was very helpful to get me started with a banana oatmeal bar. I used some of the other suggestions here and I am very pleased with the results. I prefer whole oats and I added 1/4 cup bread flour, reduced to 1/4 c. white sugar, added 1/4 c. brn sugar, added pinch salt and 1 tsp. nutmeg, used 1 whole egg with 1 egg white and omitted raisins and nuts. Made a crumb topping with flour, brn. sugar and unsalted butter. Baked in 8x8 pan at 350 for 25 min. YUM!
Something is missing!!! Flour???
So yummy. This is the first time that I finally used the frozen banana (that you swear that you are going to make banana bread but toss the frost bitten puppy 6 months later). I used cranberry instead of raisins. Excellent breakfast.
I read the reviews prior to making this recipe and followed some of the suggestions. I never measure bananas, but I did add 2 1/2 bananas and changed the sugar to 1/8 c Splenda granulated and 1/8 c Splenda brown sugar. I did cook this in an 8x8 pan as suggested and the bars were extremely moist and flavorful.
These were flavorless and I had to throw them out after a couple days because they were covered in mold. A waste of money.
Pretty good. I agree that it should be in an 8x8 or 9x9 pan, mine came out very thin and a little chewy. Will try this again since the flavor was great.
This was a good recipie. I made it exactly as the recipie called, and the flavor was out of this world. My only complaint is that the bars never got hard. Next time I think I'll follow the ideas of the other reviewers and add a little bit of flour and a whole egg instead of 2 egg whites. Regardless, I will be making this easy recipie again!
Absolutely amazing recipe! I left to rest all the mix so the oats would be more fluffy . Using the double portion I used three eggs. It was like a cake. My recommendation is mixe it very well and bake it in 175 C An hour. Yummmm. Very good
Yum, yum, yum!! :) I did change some things, though, I added 1/2 cup of flour, 1 whole egg instead of the two egg whites, and I put it into an 8 by 8 inch pan. This makes a guilt free dessert!
Delish, will make again
I loved them! My husband didn’t like the texture (they were moist and chewy, he expected more cookie-like). I used half raisins and half craisins. Great night snack for me.
Odd recipe. No flower? Why add levening if there is no flower? The taste is ok, but over all this is a flop.
Hmm. Neither bf or I liked these that much. Not sure, but they don't remind me of cake or cookies, so I don't have a clue what they are. I forgot the raisins, but basically kept everything else the same. They're a little crumbly but not too bad and they're moist and chewy, but honestly, I don't know what else to say. Thanks for the recipe.
Just made these. I added 1/2 cup chopped pecans, and I sprinkled them with powdered sugar. I also used two full eggs and not just the egg whites. The texture was a little weird, but they tasted good.
I paid attention to the other reviewers and I also made the following changes : I added about a 1/3 cup of flour, scant 2 Tbs of vegetable oil, used a whole egg (why give up all the great things an egg yolk has in it?) and added a handful of walnuts. If I had brown sugar I would also have done half brown and white. I baked it in a 8x8 pan (this really made the difference)and it still remains almost as healthy as the original and much more flavorful. With the changes it was quite good, almost like a soft oatmeal cookie.
I initially thought this could be made as is, but before I turned the mixture into the pan I thought that the dough looked too runny. I couldn't imagine that it would possibly work without flour so I added about a cup of white flour. In hindsight, I'm sure the recipe would have worked, and what I ended up with were very heavy bars. Granted they were tasty, and very filling. I added chocolate chips instead of the raisins. I also baked them in a 9x9 pan. But I don't think I'll make this again.
This has a great taste, but it's too cakey. I would suggest no baking powder and more oats for a more granola-y affect.
These are really good! I made them according to the recipe, but added the 1/4 cup of flour as suggested by other reviewers. I used whole wheat flour. This recipe is a keeper!
Very good and healthy snack or breakfast bar. I followed the recipe exactly and they were perfect. Moist and chewy. Will add to my regular arsenal!
The two stars are not for the taste they are very good. BUT they fall apart and can't be cut into bars. Did you forget the flour ?? I didn't add the raisins but thought the batter was really runny. Is this a Passover dish ?? It is good with the cinnamon and sugar on top but I think if I made them again I would add a whole egg to help bind the batter together. Or some flour. I guess 5 stars for taste and 2 for apperarance!
The taste is pretty good, but the texture is a bit weird. I like recipes like this where you can modify the ingredients. I used dried strawberries instead of raisins, and added a handful of slivered almonds and some flax seeds. A suggestion -- try using 1/4 cup of maple syrup instead of sugar.
Great low calorie snack. Everyone at my office loved them.
I thought these were good. I read all of the reviews and followed a little bit of everybodys ideas. I used an 11x7 pan, a whole egg and kept the rest the same. I did soak the oatmeal in the milk so it wouldn't be as wet as people said. Mine still were wet in the middle but it was very tasty. Plus they smelled awesome!
Real easy recipe to follow .. No review on taste yet... I doubled the recipe and used a 9x13 pan; Changed the following ingredients using: 1% milk, whole eggs and craisans (didn’t have any raisins), and ½ the sugar; Also added: 1 cup ea. chopped cashews, chocolate chips, 1/2 cup shredded coconut, 1 additional cup of oats. Reduced the baking time to 25 minutes, top was nicely browned and toothpick came out clean.
Edible I guess, but these somehow came out like one of the awful recipes we make during Passover in an attempt to make "treats" based entirely on matzo or matzo meal. Like, ok to eat when there's nothing better for 8 days, but you wouldn't strive to eat them on a regular basis when there's perfectly good Oreos in the cabinet!
didn't think there was enough taste to it
The texture of these was not appetizing to my husband and I. The kids liked the flavor and did actually finish the pan over the last couple of days, but I probably will not make again.
Flavor is good, but way way too crumbly. Next time I'll do one full egg and an egg white and might use yogurt instead of milk. I did add a tablespoon of peanut butter, but can't taste it. And added chocolate chips - they're the best part with the oats :) Not much of a banana taste.
