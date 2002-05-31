Banana Oat Bars

I've made these twice now for my twin toddlers. The first time the taste was great, but as everyone said, they were pretty crumbly even when baked in an 11x7 pan. But they were good enough that I didn't want to give up so the 2nd time I added 1/4 cup flour and 1/2 cup shredded coconut and substituted about 1/3 cup brown sugar for the white sugar, still using an 11x7 pan. This time they definitely came out like *cookie* bars - a little denser but very moist and flavorful. I'm not sure if it was the flour or the coconut or both that made them stay together, but they've been a hit -- easy to cut, pick up and eat with sticky little hands. Thanks for a great idea. I think I'll try adding a nut butter next time.