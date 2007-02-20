Ladyfingers

This recipe for lady fingers is easy to make with just 4 ingredients. To make chocolate ladyfingers, substitute 3/4 cup all-purpose flour plus 2 tablespoons cocoa powder for the all-purpose flour.

Recipe Summary

Servings:
48
Yield:
3 - 4 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (205 degrees C). Line two 17x12-inch baking sheets with baking parchment. Fit a large pastry bag with a plain 1/2- inch round tube.

  • Place egg whites in a large bowl and beat on high with an electric mixer until soft peaks start to form. Add 2 tablespoons sugar and continue beating until stiff and glossy.

  • Beat egg yolks and remaining sugar in a separate bowl until thick and very pale in color.

  • Fold half the egg whites into egg yolk mixture; sift in flour and baking powder, then fold in the remaining egg whites until combined. Transfer the mixture to the prepared pastry bag; pipe 3-inch "fingers" in rows about 1 inch apart on the prepared baking sheets.

  • Bake in preheated oven until firm to the touch and just golden, about 8 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
25 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 4.6g; fat 0.4g; cholesterol 15.5mg; sodium 11mg. Full Nutrition
