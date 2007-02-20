I needed ladyfingers for 60 individual servings of tiramisu for a church youth group fundraiser. Store-bought ladyfingers are SO expensive, so I gave this recipe a try. The flavor of these is phenomenal and the texture is light and spongy, just like ladyfingers should be. The only problem I had with the recipe was that mine barely puffed up at all and they spread quite a bit. Since I had piped them into circles just a bit smaller than I needed for them to fit in the parfait cups I was using, the spreading caused a bit of an issue with the cakes fitting into the cups. I was able to squish them down in and the presentation still looked nice, but it made the assembly of the desserts take a bit longer than planned. I'd like to try this recipe again, perhaps increasing the baking powder a bit and also chilling the batter before piping it onto the baking sheet. The only other issue I had was that the cakes stuck badly to my Silpat mats, so next time I'll definitely use parchment paper instead like the directions say to do. I used these with the custard/mascarpone mixture from Tiramisu II here at AllRecipes (using Mascarpone Substitute instead of real mascarpone to save even more money).