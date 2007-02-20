Ladyfingers
This recipe for lady fingers is easy to make with just 4 ingredients. To make chocolate ladyfingers, substitute 3/4 cup all-purpose flour plus 2 tablespoons cocoa powder for the all-purpose flour.
After readings some the other reviews, I thought I'd share a couple of little tips I learned from the pastry chef at Joel's (a five star restaurant in Atlanta) to keep ladyfingers from spreading too much when baking. First make sure you've sifted the flour really well before using. Second, keep an eye on the egg whites and don't over-whip them. Third, GENTLY fold the egg yolks into the whites. Again, don't over whip! Finally, place a cookie cutter on the parchment paper or silpat and pipe the mixture into the cookie cutter until it's about halfway full. Lift the cookie cutter up and move it approximately 1 inch away and repeat. You end up with nice round absorbent ladyfingers that are perfect for tiramisu. Hope this helps!Read More
These came out looking wonderful and i sprinkled with sugar as well. However, they are a little too eggy for me. Perhaps that is what homemade lady fingers are supposed to taste like. Have only had the kind from the store--prepackaged. I will try again though and use a little vanilla as i read someone else did. Thanks for the recipe...Read More
This recipe didn't work perfectly for me - however, I think it was due to the room temp when i was mixing and piping - little too hot - and the fingers spread out and turned out rather gummy. However, I saved a little batter in the fridge; I piped and baked a few fingers the next day and VOILA! Poofy and cakey, as they should be. So if you notice a first panful goes flat, try cooling the batter and trying again later.
Very good the only thing I would suggest is the importance of a bit of vanilla (1/2 tsp) and extracts like almond or lemon to really kick it up a notch.
These cookies were awesome! I found them very easy to make. And I love the fact that they require so few ingredients and such a short baking time. They are very light and airy! I didn't have a problem with them spreading too much, like others did. Although I can say, that they are kind of a thinner cookie, which worked well for my Tiramisu. I'm still not sure about the Tiramisu, but the cookies rocked! I got 38 cookies from this recipe, it may vary for others, as I "piped" them through a plastic bag, and I wasn't very good at getting them all the same size. I did cook them for 7 minutes, instead of 8. I found that the bottoms were nice and brown and the tops were very light. My husband ate like 12 of them with a tall glass of milk before I made my tiramisu! I will definitely use this recipe again and again!
Very nice and light cookies that are excellent for tiramisu. Try Tiramisu III by Kristine. With these ladyfingers make sure you watch the bottoms for burning. They also tend to spread a bit so don't crowd them.
Perfect! I wasn't able to find ladyfingers at the grocery store for a last-minute tiramisu, but these were so easy and perfect, I will use this recipe from now on! I use wax paper rolled into a cone, fill with the batter, twist the top closed and snip off the tip- couldn't be easier. I piped onto a baking sheet with a Silpat instead of parchment. Thanks for sharing the recipe~~~
I made these for Tiramisu II, and I've never seen a lady finger before, so I was going in blind. I did as others and just spread out onto a cookie sheet on a greased parchment paper. They turned out fabulous!! I baked at 375F for 10 mins and than, pulled them out to cool. Turned off oven & let them cool for 15 mins. I cut them into strips than let them cool for 20 more mins than stuck back in the warm oven. This dried them out a tad more so I could use them in my Tiramisu without them getting too soggy. It turned out perfect!!
Possibly the easiest recipe I have found for ladyfingers. They turned out great. I baked mine a little longer on insulated baking sheets, to get a drier cookie for tiramisu. These would be great in a lot of layered desserts.
Perfect and cheap! I had absolutely NO problem with piping them or having them spread too much. If you have that problem, you may not have whipped the eggs whites enough, or folded them in too roughly. Wonderful recipe Roxanne! Thanks!
Wow! Easy and very good. Like little Angel food cakes. I agree with another reviewer, don't overcrowd. They tend to spread quite a bit.
I've made homemade tiramisu twice now and used this recipe for ladyfingers both times. It is a great basic recipe (just what I like for tiramisu.) It has just a hint of sweetness, and great texture. My recommendations: If using for tiramisu, I like to pipe out half the mixture into individual "fingers" in order to get a little crunchier texture for my bottom layer. (The middle layer I don't mind a little softer, so just baking as one thin layer and cutting strips afterwards works fine for me.) I like to let them finish cooling on a cooling rack in order for them to harden a little more. If left too long on the pan or parchment, they stay too soft for tiramisu and will fall apart a little easier. (It also seems like working fast once you have the egg whites whipped works better. So, have everything ready before you get to beating.)
I loved this recipe! I everything worked out perfectly. I made this recipe into 8 inch round pans and it came out great. I made tiramisu with it and it was perfect. You could even use this for a tres leches recipe. The only recomendation I have is that you add vanilla or another type of extract to this recipe to avoid the eggy smell and/or taste. However, since I turned these lady fingers into tiramisu, the egginess was hidden.
This is a great recipe...so easy and MUCH less expensive than buying Lady Fingers in the packages. I used this recipe for the Classic Tiramisu on this site (also wonderful) and made it in a spring form pan. As other reviewers suggested, I just spread the batter out on parchment on a jelly roll pan to bake, and then, instead of cutting into "lady fingers," I used the spring form as a template and cut out 2 circles (actually, the second I ended up piecing together a bit to make the full circle - but it was covered up by the cheese mixture anyway). Thanks for the great recipe!
these were good- but the first two batches burned, and the third batch came close. but other than that, they were great! *EDIT* i just relized that the batches that burned were on non-stick pans, maybe it was the darker color... :D
A bit like a toughened sponge cake. When I did it in the coffee to make tiramisu it got soaked.
I was very impressed with the way these turned out. I did cheat and spread the batter into a parchment lined 10" x 15" pan, then cut with a serrated knife when cool. Sometime I'll try piping them, but it worked very well. I made Tiramisu II from this site. Fantastic dessert!
instead of pipping them out i baked it like a cake. it was delicious!
Good recipe! Tip for beginners; do not buy or use baking pans/tins with a black bottom. They look sexy but they defy all the rules of baking. The bottom of the baking tin should relect heat as well as temper it and thus avoid all dark brown on the base of the cookie/cake.
I used this recipe to prepare the base for tiramisu. I decided not to make the batter into fingers but instead made 2 8" x 8" sponge cakes. I used 3 eggs, separated. I reduced the sugar to 1/3 cup, the flour to a bit less than 1/2 cup, and the baking powder to 1/4 teaspoon. I reduced the oven temp to 380 degrees and baked them for 8.5 minutes. Ended up with two lovely sponge cakes.
Needed these for a tiramisu, and they were very easy to whip up. 7/8 cup flour is 3/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons. I must confess that I overwhipped my egg whites a tad past the stiff-peak phase (was multi-tasking and checked them a moment too late), but the recipe still worked great. Be generous when you're piping them out; they will almost double in size but not quite. I'd like to use the cookie cutter trick next time for more uniformly-shaped cookies. Texturally these are nice and light, not rubbery. If you were to eat them alone (not in a tiramisu) they would be a little lacking in flavor; I'd suggest adding a bit of vanilla and a pinch of salt if that is the case.
After reading almost all reviews and also surfing endless recipes for ladyfingers and looking for readymade ladyfingers at grocery store .....I decided to try a small batch . Am glad I tried this recipe . It was very easy , quick and ladyfingers came out very nice . Had to ask my DH not to finish them as I needed them for tiramisu . Only changes I did was to sprinkle some sugar over the baking sheet , that gives it a shine and some crisp ( I read it somewhere else ) . I also did bake them a little longer as we preferred it a little more harder .
Wow! This was simple and they came out perfect for use with my Tiramisu recipe. Next time, I'll try some minor alterations as others suggested (adding vanilla or cocoa powder). I snipped the corner of a 1 gallon ziplock storage bag and used that instead of a pastry bag - it worked great! Let cool before removing from the parchment paper (I don't bake much...) :)
I thought these were wonderful! They turned out perfectly. Instead of piping them onto the sheet, I took a couple other suggestions and dropped them by spoonfuls to make little round ones and they were adorable! Also to add a little extra sweet... before they are cooked, dust with a thin layer of confectioners sugar and they come out with a golden brown gloss on top and there's just a slight flavor added. Thanks for the great recipe :)
These are awesome. I converted them to gluten free using an almond blend gluten free flour. They are spongey and perfect for tiramisu. Hubby had some with his coffee and he gave me the two thumbs up!
PERFECT! These turned out wonderful....I just added a tsp. of pure almond extract & did everything else the same. So good, I had to make a second batch as everyone in the family ate the first batch, and I need it for tiramasu! I didn't take the time to individually pipe them, I just spread the batter into a waxed paper covered jelly roll pan & baked it for 8 minutes...let it cool & then used a pizza cutter to slice them into lady finger size. Delicious & much healthier than the store bought version with ingredients you can't pronounce. Thank you for the great recipe!
I have Celiac disease, and recipes are hard to come by. I found that by changing the wheat flour with corn flour, or a rice flour, I got a wonderful, tender cookie that tasted just like the ladyfingers I ate before.
I wanted the challenge of making my own ladyfingers for tiramisu. While they turned out fine, I wouldn't bother making them again unless I couldn't find them in the supermarket. On the plus side, they were nicely shaped and browned nicely, and they tasted good. On the negative side, it was messy filling the piping bag and the batter was thin enough to drip out while doing so. They spread a bit and weren't as high as I'd have liked, in spite of chilling the batter as some others suggested. In any event, one more thing checked off on my list of things I've wanted to try making.
These are better then anything I found in the store. I will use this recipe from now on.
I made these lady fingers for a tiramisu recipe, but unfortunately they did not puff up as they should have. It was almost hard and cookie like, and was very disappointing. however, they did make some spongy cookies which were actually quite good, but I cannot recommend this recipe if you would like ladyfingers.
easy to make, great flavor. The only suggestion would be to chill the batter before piping to prevent spreading. These baked up nice and fluffy.
These were so good and so easy to make. I scaled the recipe down to make 12 cookies, which I used to line a tiramisu cheesecake. The cookies had a nice crisp and golden crust and were tender inside. I will definitely be making these again.
This recipe turned out perfect! Followed everystep, but instead of piping I made a thin cake that I cut into strips after baking 30min- can't wait to make tiramisu now!
I made it twice. First time was kinda of messy. However, it was perfect the second time! I recommand using 1 cup of flour and add a bit of salt. I baked it in a flat pan and cut it into strips as the previous reviewers said. It looked much better at the second time and it make me happier!
Spongy and light. Turned out very good, despite my first time. I put the batter in the fridge for it to cool down a bit, and simply spread it onto a wax paper lined pan and baked, then cut into strips. Looks very neat, probably better than piping. But quite bland, even though I used a bit of vanilla... for the original recipe, I'll suggest 1 tsp of vanilla. Otherwise, it's a great decoration for cakes! ^-^ UPDATE: I'm considering calling this 'sponge cake' instead of 'ladyfingers' ... that's exactly what the texture is like!
These turned out awesome!! I did as another reviewer suggested by spreading the batter on the pan then cutting into strips after they cool. They got covered up anyway and no one could tell. What a huge time saver!!
This was easy to make. I would only bake for 6 min though. I burnt the first batch and I only baked it for 7 min, they were fine on the top, but black on the bottom. I did the 2nd batch for 6 min and they were perfect. Also I didn't have a pastry bag so I used a big ziplock bag and put the mix in the corner then cut the corner. It worked great!
I definitely prefer these to storebought ladyfingers. Although if you're going to soak them in espresso for tiramisu or whatever, you can confidently use storebought. These disappeared quickly over fresh coffee :-)
This was my first try at making something like this and it turned out great. The ladyfingers were not shapped the best but the taste was unbeliveablely good.
i use this all the time to make tiramisu, after i followed a tip from another reviewer to spend more time with the mixer on the egg yolks they turned out better
I just made a few to test it they were good my got a little too brown but the were far down in the oven I'll put them up higher next time.
I was so glad to find this recipe. Ladyfingers are so difficult to find here. I made these in order to make the "Strawberry Torte" recipe from this site. I made them exactly as written. I did not find them difficult to work with at all. I think it worked out so well b/c I kept the temp. cool so the mixture never got runny. Thanks for a great recipe
I didn't like these very much. Very dry & I didn't over beat the whites. I think they need another 1/4 cup of sugar & add a tsp of vanilla while you're at it. My 2 cents, BUT, they did not run at all and were easy to pipe
Nice light taste. I did add 1 tsp of vanilla to mine to add some flavor. They didn't rise very much though.
This recipe's terrific & we need to get the rating up so more will try it out! My local grocery store didn't have soft Ladyfingers for my Tiramisu and I thought how lovely it would be to homemake Ladyfingers in my homemade Tiramisu! I was so happy to find a recipe here. And it worked perfectly and wow yum in the Tiramisu. I took the advice given and: sifted the flour twice, did not overwhip the eggs, & be gentle about folding in the egg whites. Also took the tip about chilling the batter. After making it I kept it in the bowl and put it in the fridge for a bit. No spreading or problems of any kind. Thanks for this great recipe to make my Tiramisu truly perfect!
I have been using this recipe exclusively for tiramisu. It has a soft consistency and I am able to increase the yield by adding 6 egg whites (left over from the tiramisu cream)which also allows the pastry to rise a bit more. Instead of creating lady fingers, I create multiple thin cakes to reduce assembly time.
Needs a pastry bag
I needed ladyfingers for 60 individual servings of tiramisu for a church youth group fundraiser. Store-bought ladyfingers are SO expensive, so I gave this recipe a try. The flavor of these is phenomenal and the texture is light and spongy, just like ladyfingers should be. The only problem I had with the recipe was that mine barely puffed up at all and they spread quite a bit. Since I had piped them into circles just a bit smaller than I needed for them to fit in the parfait cups I was using, the spreading caused a bit of an issue with the cakes fitting into the cups. I was able to squish them down in and the presentation still looked nice, but it made the assembly of the desserts take a bit longer than planned. I'd like to try this recipe again, perhaps increasing the baking powder a bit and also chilling the batter before piping it onto the baking sheet. The only other issue I had was that the cakes stuck badly to my Silpat mats, so next time I'll definitely use parchment paper instead like the directions say to do. I used these with the custard/mascarpone mixture from Tiramisu II here at AllRecipes (using Mascarpone Substitute instead of real mascarpone to save even more money).
Wonderful! As usual I had a hard time finding Ladyfingers in the store so I came here to see what I could find and I found a gem! Thanks
these had a VERY strong eggy smell...can't figure out what I did wrong.
This recipe was fine, but I would've liked for the ladyfingers to rise more instead of spread out. They ended up only a little thicker than sugar cookies. It made 42 ladyfingers, enough for the tiramisu cheesecake on this website. Half I let bake for only 6 minutes; they stayed soft for surrounding the cheesecake. The other half I baked for 10 minutes, turned the oven off, and let them dry out. I used those for the crust. I added a pinch of salt and a tsp. of vanilla- even though their purpose was only to be soaked with coffee. Still, I'd prefer these any day over processed ones in a package!
Fantastic and easy to make
Oh my gosh! Amazing!
I've never made anything like these before and was thrilled at the easy ingredients and instructions - they came out light and spongy and worked PERFECTLY in Pioneer Woman's Tiramisu recipe. My son loves the cookies by themself too and has been "helping" eat the leftover ones! :)
I have to admit that I thought the recipe was a little easier. It was difficult by any means...but its not just a 'mix the ingredients and bake' recipe. However the hard work and patience totally paid off! I am so happy to have ladyfingers for tiramisu now, and I can't wait to make my tiramisu tomorrow!! These definately turned out yummy, PERFECTLY BEAUTIFUL FOR ME (I think the trick is to fold it gently and keep it cool), and I am so happy that I found this recipe!!
I want to eat these like popcorn but I better save them for the tiramisu I am soon to make ;)
This recipe did not work for me. The batter was fine, then I put it in for the required EIGHT minutes, and they burned.
These were awesome, easy, and delicious. I did not have a pastry bag or decorator tip, so I just put the mixture in a freezer bag and cut the corner off - which worked great!
great recipe!
I used half whole wheat flour and they still came out great. Only baked for 6 mins in my oven. My oven would only hold one pan at a time, so I kept the batter in the fridge between batches.
Thank you for this!!! I am the type of person who would rather make it than buy it. Used it for my tiramisu :) But alone they were really good and way better than store bought. Also a bit healthier too since it has no preservatives.
This recipe is MISSING one CRUCIAL STEP. A liberal layer of powdered sugar MUST be sifted over the batter before baking. Without it, the cookies spread, fail to rise, and turn out gummy. With it, they rise, get a nice crackling in the top, perfect. Used for tiramisu and wanted the cookies to be extra dry before soaking in coffee/kahlua, so I baked the cookies a second time after they cooked... just blasted them in the 400 degree oven for 3-6 minutes, depending on the initial doneness of the cookies. Made a guide for myself out of folded tin foil stapled into a ladyfinger shape. If using a mold, make it smaller than you want the ladyfingers to be because the batter spreads.
My first pan I piped into individual cookies, and they all turned out flat. For the second pan I decided if they were going to be flat I might as well just make it easy on myself and spread it on the pan. The second pan ended up nice and fluffy, if not as pretty. They smell and taste a bit eggy, but I'm using them in tiramisu like everyone else so I doubt it will be an issue.
I couldn't believe how simple this recipe is! I'd never baked anything other that boxed mixes before, so I was understandably nervous, but this was great. I used most in Tiramisu, and the rest were inhaled by my fiance and his brother.
I found the recipe really easy and my daughter even helped me with it, she's 2. I didn't pipe it and instead made it in a bar cookie, still turned out terrific and my daughter loves them that way.
Good result, a bit fiddly. Do NOT bother to pipe them - the consistancy means they spread too much. Much easier to take a tablespoon and drop them. I had a more uniform shape this way.
Perfect! I added a tsp. of vanilla and used a gluten-free flour mix, since these were for a gluten-and-dairy-free tiramisu. They baked up light and spongy, exactly as I'd hoped. The only difficulty I had was that the warmer the batter got, the flatter the cookies became, so it definitely pays to keep the batter cool. Also, these only took 6 minutes, probably due to the gluten-free flour. Thanks for the great recipe!!!
Made these when I needed lady fingers for a dessert recipe, and the grocery store informed me they only carry the premade kind later in the summer. Having never made them before, I was pleased how easy these are. And how well they turned out! Follow ELPARSONS' advice: don't overwhip the eggs. Makes for a nice, delicate lady finger.
These came out perfect. it's my second time making ladyfingers from scratch, but these ones are way better. Added a teaspoon of vanilla sugar for more flavor. Used them to make the "English Trifle to Die for" recipe, and got rave reviews :)
These were perfect! I spread the batter out on a sheet pan then cut it with a pizza cutter after baking. Used this for tiramisu and it was amazing!
Tried this and I like it.. . I don't like the store bought ladyfingers it's hard.. This one is like a cake just like I want it
These cookies were great! I added a few ingredients, however, to perfect them. Since I'm intolerant to wheat, I substituted wheat flour for gluten-free flour. I also fridged the batter so that the piping was easier. I piped them very thin as they spread out a little. Then, before putting them in the oven, it is a very good idea to sprinkle sugar on the top of the lady fingers so they are soft, spongy and cookie-like when they get out. Also, in the egg white mixture, I add a teaspoon of almond extract. If the sugar was suggested to be put on top of the lady fingers and the almond extract was included in the recipe, I think it would deserve a 5-star rating :)
I'm sorry to use this this way, but I was wondering if this recipe could be made ahead and frozen or stored some how? Thanks
these were goos in taste but mine came out extremely flat and spread way too much.
mine came out fine...lik most other posters I wanted to make Tiramisu and there were no Ladyfingers to be found at 2 grocery stores. I also did not pipe them...I considered makeing them in a pan and cutting them as some other posters did since they didn't have to look pretty to go into the tiramisu....but ended up using a molded cake pan. I have no idea what that pan is called...but it pretty much is "ladyfinger" shaped little molds in an aluminum pan. Sprayed em with Pam, baked and they popped right out looking like proper little storebought ladyfingers.
Very easy, very good. Must bake on parchment. Let cool before removing. Add a little vanilla to egg yolk mixture. Sprinkle with powdered sugar before stacking.
i made these and they turned out great! i didn't have a problem with the batter being runny like some users, and i think the trick is to make sure you beat both the egg whites and yolks until very stiff and maybe a touch more flour. They are bland, but thats how ladyfingers are supposed to be. They're great with coffee or in tiramisu though. delish!
This was a great recipe, because it turned out light and fluffy. This isn't the hard crispy type of lady fingers but more of the sponge-like type making it very useful for tiramisu. It did not taste eggy at all which is a very good thing, considering there's no flavoring added whatsoever:)
These were okay. My complaints were they were hard to get uniform, a bit chewy, and flat! I agree with a previous review..you need to get a cookie cutter!
When dusting with powdered sugar, I use a spring-loaded tea caddy (a small ball shaped one). Scoop the powdered sugar into the tea holder and shake. Works perfectly.
You do not need the baking powder in the recipe, the egg white if properly whipped and lightly folded will do the leavening. I also sprinkle powdered sugar over the ladyfinger before baking to create a crust.
You *cannot* do greased waxed paper, per one of the reviews! Smoke everywhere!! However, those done on parchment were great. Recipe got great reviews from a 100% Italian relative of mine!
This turned out better than I thought! I need to work on my piping skills and they got bigger than I thought they would, so I didn't get anywhere near 3 dozen, but I am very pleased. I took the advise of some reviewers and chilled the batter a bit prior to baking. No more expensive store bought frozen lady fingers for my tiramisu!
I used this recipe for the tiramisu that I wanted to make, and they came out pretty good. I was expecting them to come out a little puffier like the store bought cookies, but they flattened out (although they stayed soft). I ended up keeping mine in the oven for exactly 8 minutes, and they were baked perfectly.
flat, but nom nom nom
They were okay but I think the time in the oven is either too long or the baking temp is too high.
I used these ladyfingers for the Tiramisu II recipe from this site and it was very good! They did have an eggy smell after coming out of the oven, but they didn't taste like that. In fact, they didn't have much flavour at all, but that didn't matter to me since I was soaking them in coffee anyway. It was their soft, fluffy texture that I loved. I also followed Liz McCleoud's suggestion of filling a whole jelly roll pan and then slicing the ladyfingers into strips after they've baked instead of piping- much easier. Thanks for the tip, Liz, and a big thanks to Roxanne for sharing the recipe!
Pretty good. As another reviewer noted, i added 1/2 tsp vanilla extract (i noticed most lady finger recipes call for vanilla). I baked for 7 minutes. And i did not have a problem with the batter running as some did. Maybe their egg whites weren't stiff and folded in. I also used a ziploc bag to pipe the batter and it worked out well.
it taste yummy
This was an easy, overall good recipe. I didn't care too much for the consistency, if you want "pretty" ladyfingers for something like a trife, they kind of go flat once piping them onto a cookiesheet. But the taste definately is awesome. I used them for tiramisu so they were fine for that. So glad to find a recipe, I live in a small town & you can NOT find ladyfingers within 30 miles! Thank you!
Absolutely delicious! I, and my family, loved these. I will definitely be baking these again!
I didnt know what to expect with this recipe, but it turned out pretty good. I didnt really like them plain, but I used them in an Orange Tiramisu Recipe from Bon Appetit Magazine. It was delicious!
They were great!!!
Great recipe for making Tiramisu! I have never made ladyfingers before and messed up the first batch. I had to totally start from the beginning and it turned out great! The baking time is crucial. Do not overcook!! I baked two 8" round cakes for 10 minutes. I used the cakes to layer the tiramisu. I did add 1 tsp vanilla as recommended by other reviewers. Came out great!
Ok, I've read all the reviews before making these.. The taste is yummy! Can't wait to see how they'll behave in my tiramisu.. But they were really hard to handle.. I was hoping that they'll come out like any of the posted pictures, but unfortunately they didn't.. They spreaded in a very funny way (it was so funny for my husband but not me!!).. next time I'll try to increast the amount of flour a little bit in order to have a less runny batter.. Cuz i've tried freezing them for a few minutes but still the mixture was runny.. Whatsoever, i will never buy the 100-ingredients-very-hard-to-find ladyfingers from the store anymore!
Excellent recipe! I took the advice of another review and added just a little vanilla and the taste was perfect. This is my first time making the recipe so I doubled it to make sure I had enough good ones. It only took a couple of tries to get the right shape and color. Bake until the tops are just evenly golden and you shouldn't have an issue with the bottoms burning.
I just completed this recipe because I needed some ladyfingers for an icebox cake (so I didn't care what they looked like) and didn't want to travel out again for them. It came out perfect, and I made them on a hot humid day. To start, I used 5 separated eggs. I used a bit extra baking powder and added in maybe 1 tsp vanilla. I put parchment on the bottoms of 3 identical 10 inch aluminum cake pans. I had enough batter for 2 complete cakes and maybe 2/3 of the third pan. I baked them in a 400 deg. oven for about 9 minutes. They puffed up beautifully. I made sure my egg yolks were thoroughly blended with the sugar, and I went beyond stiff peaks...the egg whites were so stiff they almost looked dry. I put the batter in the fridge while prepping the pans and warming the oven. I need them in 2 days to assemble the icebox cake. I hope they make it that long because they are truly delicious and I'm trying not to eat them all.
I added a dash of baking powder and vanilla, as recommended by other reviewers, and I'm glad I did; they really need it. I used whole wheat pastry flour, and chilled the batter while the oven heated and I prepared the pans. I got 28 large cookies, which took about 9 minutes to bake. I can't understand why one reviewer's batter leaked out of the bag, unless she didn't whip the egg whites enough. They need to be stiff but not dry, and fold in the yolk mixture and flour ever so gently! Chilling for 15 minutes seemed to firm up the batter and make them hold their shape in the oven - they didn't run much at all. After removing them from the parchment to a rack, I put the rack back in the mostly cooled oven and let them really dry and crisp up, because I'm planning tiramisu. Thanks, Roxanne, for a simple easy recipe.
Super easy! I followed other reviewers suggestions and chilled the mixture before piping it & again in between batches & they turned out really nice.
