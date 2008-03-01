Double Chocolate Biscotti
A crisp, not too sweet chocolate cookie. Wonderful with coffee. Stores very well.
A crisp, not too sweet chocolate cookie. Wonderful with coffee. Stores very well.
I have been making this recipe for the past 3 or 4 Christmases - family and friend just LOVE them. However, I too have had the problem others describe with crumbly cookies. I've tried all sorts of things to avoid it and nothing has worked... until today. I make several other biscotti recipes and noticed this year that this recipe calls for double the amount of baking powder. So I made my last batch of these cookies with half the baking powder. VOILA!! Perfect cookies!! Give it a try. Great recipe. By the way, I've made this recipe with all sorts of different types of chocolate and nuts - all great.Read More
I've been making biscotti for years, but wanted chocolate biscotti this year and thought I'd try these. These are flavorless - I was so disappointed. Definitely needs more cocoa or something! Dipping them in chocolate didn't help either.Read More
I have been making this recipe for the past 3 or 4 Christmases - family and friend just LOVE them. However, I too have had the problem others describe with crumbly cookies. I've tried all sorts of things to avoid it and nothing has worked... until today. I make several other biscotti recipes and noticed this year that this recipe calls for double the amount of baking powder. So I made my last batch of these cookies with half the baking powder. VOILA!! Perfect cookies!! Give it a try. Great recipe. By the way, I've made this recipe with all sorts of different types of chocolate and nuts - all great.
Very impressive cookie! I made this for gifts at Christmas for teachers and friends, (along with a home made cappuccino mix.) It received rave reviews. Personally, I thought it was a bit too sweet with all the chocolate chunks, so I would reduce them slightly next time. I also tried replacing some chunks with Whole unblanched almonds and it made for a very pretty cookie with the contrasting light nuts and white chocolate in the dark cookie dough. I'll make this again and again! Definately wait the hour (even a half hour) to cut these before the second bake. Cutting them while hot will guarantee a crumbly mess. AND you must use a very good, very sharp knife. It makes a huge difference.
This recipe was my first try at making biscotti. Everyone loved these. I really didn't know what to expect. I kept reading reviews about it being difficult to cut them for the second baking. They are a little fragile, but with the right knife, they are not hard to do at all. The first time I made them was kind of trial by error, but they are not hard just a little time consuming. Like making bread. I found that shaping the batter was easy to do if you wrap it in waxed paper, then you can push and flatten without a mess. I used a ruler to make sure I had the proper size for baking, so that on the second baking they would be crisp and dry as they should be. All in all, my family and friends loved them. You need a little extra time to make them, but they are worth it.
My mom makes biscotti for me every Christmas. When I ran out I thought I should try making some myself. I did a search for chocolate biscotti in allrecipes and this one appealed to me the most. I didn't have white chocolate squares and used about 1/3 cup white chips instead. They are a really nice contrast against the dark biscotti. I baked mine at 350 instead of 375 for twenty minutes. I also sliced mine after only cooling for 15 minutes (I might only wait 10 minutes next time as the longer you wait the more crumbly they are). I then baked the slices at 325 for only 5 minutes per side. They are perfect. Great for dunking in tea. My kids aren't fans of biscotti as biscotti really needs dunking but I let them have the ends of the logs after the first baking. They liked them like that (they said they tasted like brownies). My dad says he enjoys these more than my mom's. Sorry mom - I still want some of yours next Christmas!
Excellent! First try at Biscotti baking and this was not only good, but easy. I substituted white chips for the white chocolate and it worked out just great!
Absolutely delicious. I love the fact that these can made for like 5% of what biscotti costs in coffee houses. Speaking of coffee houses, if you want your biscotti as crispy as it is at coffee houses, definitely go for the 25 minutes. I pulled em out right at 20 when the toothpick first came out clean, and then had to add extra time in the second bake. They still aren't quite as crispy as coffee house biscotti, but they're still absolutely delicious. Who would have ever guessed that biscotti could be so easy to make at home?
Baked up very nicely. For the second baking I left them in for the specified time, then turned the oven off and left them in for about another 15 minutes. Crisp beautiful cookies. Very elegant desert served in a fancy glass with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and two cookies! A HUGE winner!!!!
I thought this was very good, though I preffered the coconut walnut biscotti better (just preference), but thought this recipe was still worth 5 stars. As for texture, sometimes you need to ignore the recipe and go with what feels right. I had to adjust the flour to get the consistency right. If you've never made biscotti before, to form it into a log it should be firm but not crumbly. Yet, it definietly shouldn't stick to your fingers. I preferred to dip this biscotti in chocolate (did both dark and white) to give it an extra sweetness. Tip: Use a ruler to help shape the biscotti: use the flat side of a normal 12 inch ruler and "scrape" the biscotti into shape on a flat (preferably cold) countertop. This way you can tell just how thick and how flat the biscotti is; if that made any sense.
Yummo! This is the first biscotti recipe I have made and I am very pleased with the results. I think this batch tastes better than any I've ever bought. Prior to choosing this particular recipe, I reviewed MANY biscotti recipes online. I made a couple of changes based on other recipes, suggested changes, and high reviews. Instead of allowing the loaves to cool for one hour prior to slicing, I cut them after only 15 min of cooling. Also, I put them back in the oven for 10 minutes on each side instead of 5. I like my biscotti very crispy and these are perfect! They are delicious and I can't wait to share them.
This biscotti recipe is the very best chocolate one I've tried. Its not too sweet, and the blend of semi-sweet and white chocolate provide great flavor. Follow the recipe exactly, cut with a serrated knife and you will have one the the best textured and flavored biscotti you've ever eaten! Thanks Janet.
Great biscotti recipe - very chocolatey and not overly sweet! I added a Tbsp. of vanilla and used miniature chocolate chips but other than that, didn't change a thing. Be sure to let the biscotti cool before cutting or it will crumble. I drizzled it with some additional white chocolate - delicious!
They should call these triple chocolate biscotti since there are two kinds of chips and the cocoa! The dough was very sticky, so I refrigerated it for about an hour and then floured my hands in order to press the dough into logs. My husband can't tolerate white chocolate so I substituted 4 oz of sliced almonds which went very nicely with the chocolate flavor. He LOVED them, but I thought they were just OK, so I'm giving these 4 stars.
I had never made biscotti before, but had read enough to know that I should be very worried about creating a crumbly mess. My worries were for nothing- these turned out perfectly! I did allow them to cool for about 15 minutes before slicing and I used an electric knife to slice- which probably helped with the crumble factor. This recipe is excellent and I will definitely use it again. They're actually better a few days out than they are fresh. Thanks, Janet!
Fabulous!!! I used dark cocoa powder, coarse-chopped macadamia nuts, "swirls" morsels and mini morsels of dark chocolate and they came out dark and beautiful, not too sweet. The smaller the added morsels, the less likely you will break up the cookie when you cut it. I suggest you shape the logs into even, flat-topped bricks (3"X9")inside of parchment paper. If you straighten the edges and flatten the top and sides, they will transfer easily to the baking sheet and cut perfectly. Use a bread knife to saw slowly through the loaf to make perfect cookies. I doubled the recipe with no adverse affects. Yum!
i've made this biscotti a few times and i love it! sometimes i don't even bake it a second time because it makes a really good soft cookie too.
I've been making biscotti for years, but wanted chocolate biscotti this year and thought I'd try these. These are flavorless - I was so disappointed. Definitely needs more cocoa or something! Dipping them in chocolate didn't help either.
OHHHHHHH!!!!!! YUM-MEEEE!!!! These are just amazing! super easy to make and do NOT miss the step of putting the dough in the fridge for 10 minutes! It firms up nicely, then WET your hands andand it is then super easy to shape the logs on the cookie sheet - I put mine on parchment paper to bake. Fabulous flavour! Thanks for the recipe! Will definitely make AGAIN!!!
This is remarkably good, considering the unconventional method... It would be helpful to include whether or not this calls for American or European style cocoa. Take care to watch the white chocolate from burning. Very nice recipe. Thanks!
I have made these a few times and they always turn out perfectly. They taste as good on the fourth day as they did on the first. Usually I add pecans and a tsp of vanilla, and I cut them about 10 minutes after I take them out of the oven. I have never had any problems with crumbling. Great recipe.
tasty, just a little dry
Easy to make .... Perfect accent to a good cup of coffee ... Just like my local coffee shop!
AMAZING!!!! Biscotti is one of my specialties and this recipe is great! I think the key is to use really good quality chocolate chips, I used Bernard Callebaut chocolate chips both white and dark and this biscotti turned out to be by far the best chocolate biscotti I have ever made. I think next time I might use only dark chocolate and add maraschino cherries into the mix.
I love this recipe! I've made it a dozen times and give them away as gifts to friends and family. They're that good! I use 2 king size Hershey bars of chocolate with almonds, chop them up and throw in the batter instead of the chocolate chips and white chocolate; The recipe is very forgiving for the extra chocolate I put in. If I'm feeling fancy I'll melt chocolate and dip the cookies in it too, but these are awesome as is. I also had some issues with it being crumbly until I started using a sharper knife and waited the whole hour to cut. As far as rolling it out I wait the ten minutes for it to get cold in the fridge and flour a giant wooden chopping block, then roll it out into a log as fast as I can. Really simple, delicious cookies that I can make for a fraction of what coffee shops sell them for. (&put in way more chocolate too!)
I made these with the suggestion of cutting the baking powder in half and I only cooled them for about 12 minutes after the 1st baking and then cut them into slices. I think cooling them for the hour that the recipe suggested could contribute to the crumbling problem others are having because they are cooling too much and are not as soft when slicing them. I also added a little vanilla to the recipe, and after cooling them after 2nd baking I dipped the bottoms into melted chocolate. Very yummy!
I made this tonight and was very happy with it. I did struggle with it crumbling a little when I cut it and after I did the 2nd baking on one side, it was even more crumbly, so I didn't flip it. The taste was delicious and I used both white chocolate and semi-sweet, along with some blanched slivered almonds. I'm getting ready to dip it in some decaf...YUM!
I've been using this recipe for a while. We make it exactly as suggested sometimes and sometimes I use mini chocolate chips instead of suggested and add 1 1/2 t almond extract and 1/2 c almonds. Either way my friends and family love it with their favorite cup of coffee!
Very unhappy with this recipe. It's not biscotti. It's too soft, way too crumbly. Probably makes a good cookie.
Holy Cow are these good! I followed Amy's advice and only used 1 t of baking powder and they turned out great. I will be making them again (like today!).
Great recipe~ I added a little vanilla extract for flavor and consistency and these were delicious!
Fantastic biscotti. I doubled the recipe and only got about 4 dozen. I like a softer cookie, so on the second baking, I baked for 9 minutes and removed from the over, for me the flipping and third bake was not necessary.
I have loved this recipe for years. I first got it from this site several years ago before I had a printer for my computer, so I copied it by hand to a recipe card. It is among the most cherished in my kitchen! Although I like eating them as biscotti, and they are excellent, I also love to make them into drop cookies and cook them for just the first bake time. The result is a rich but not too sweet, melt-in-your-mouth cookie with the perfect crumb. Yum-o!!!
This is over the top good!!!!! I'm always trying to cut down on the sugar and I was able to use about 1/3 less with good results. I did the whole thing in my kitchenaid mixer without a problem, although the batter is thick. I used parchment paper instead of greasing the pans and it worked very well.
These have a nice flavor, not too sweet but next time I would omitt the white chocolate because it really had no flavor to me. Definitely do not wait an hour to cut, I do it as soon as it's out of the oven, use two long spatullas to lift it off the pan, use a towel to hold and cut with a serated knife and start putting them back in the oven! This usually reduces the crumbling. Great recipe but still favor Jandee's "Biscotti" recipe, maybe the difference is oil vs. butter!
Taste and texture were perfect. Did not have the problems I have heard of in other biscotti recipes. I did add 1 tsp vanilla extract and 1 tsp almond extract to recipe and used special dark cocoa powder for an extra rich chocolate taste. I also only added 1/2 cup chocolate chips and added 1/2 cup pecans, but that is just my personal taste. I drizzled melted pink candy melts over the cooled cookies for Valentine's Day. Got rave reviews and was asked for the recipe. Thanks for sharing!
This was my very first shot at making Biscotti - daughter had to have an authentic Italian food for a project at school. I read all the hints and tips plus I watched a couple Youtube videos showing how to handle the dough, etc. Turned out excellent and had several moms ask for the recipe. My daughters asked me to make it again for the family this time.
Great recipe to start with- I added in some nuts and chocolate chips.
We've got a winner here! This biscotti will knock their socks off. For my first attempt, it was very easy to prepare, however I had trouble getting 12 out of each log. Practice will make perfect. The taste and appearance it there. THANK YOU!
These are wonderful. I dipped them in white chocolate and then rolled them in chopped pecans.
everyone was really impressed when I pulled this one out to sample.
This makes a fantastic chocolate biscotti. It’s not as crunchy as other biscotti but has excellent chocolate flavor. I followed the recipe with the exception of not adding white chocolate morsels but added some chopped walnuts.
I added Walnuts, pressed into the top after making the log. It has a fine light quality that I like. Have made 5 batches and each have been a winner with my friends.
Wonderful! I used 1 t. of baking powder as suggested by another reviewer and it turned out perfetto.
awesome recipe!
yummy
I make these for my coworkers at Christmas. Awesome with coffee or cocoa!
Very good. Almost too chocolate-y. Will try this same dough minus the chocolate chips and with dried cherries added next time.
Love, love, love the taste - but like other reviewers, my biscotti ended up being very crumbly (I did follow other reviewers' suggestions and only used half the baking powder). And watch your fingers when handling the warm biscotti - hot chocolate bits stick to fingers (a tasty problem though!).
Delicious - made it with dark chocolate cocoa.
I have been making these years for Christmas. Very good and easy to make. Not too sweet, perfect with coffee.
VERY crumbly. So frustrating to work with. The flavor was great, though.
This is some kind of cruel joke. Followed the directions to the letter with the best ingredients possible. Came out like . Keep looking for a better recipe this one isn't it. (been baking and cooking for 20+ years.)
Made this to give as gifts and doubled the recipe. Several people asked me for the recipe.
Seriously delicious! Mine cracked and crumbled when I cut them. No, I didn't let the logs cool for a full hour before cutting...I need someone to give me some tips. Mine might not have turned out very pretty, but they sure taste good!
First, the taste of these is really delicious. Perfect for a biscotti. However, after following others suggestions and warnings as to how crumbly this is nothing helped. It crumbled and fell apart every chance possible. I was very disappointed in this recipe. I won't make it again. I followed the recipe properly, I have extremely sharp and very nice knives and I took suggestions from others as to when the best time to cut is. Nothing worked. Good luck to others.
MmmmMmmmm good. Just sweet enough. Very enjoyable with a good cup of coffee!
I liked this better than "brownie biscotti." I used only semi-sweet chips-no white chocolate. Turned out just crispy enough, but not hard.
This is a wonderful recipe. For the second baking, we baked them for about 11 minutes "standing up," (not on one side or the other). They turned out great - not too crispy or hard. We also cut them about 3 minutes after taking them out of the oven the first time, using a sharp steak knife. The end result was delicious, both with and without coffee! We've found our baked goodies for our neighbors this year.
Very easy and quick compared to normal biscotti recipes. The only minor complaint I have is that when I turned the biscotti on the trays, they crumbled. Despite of that, they are DELICIOUS!
Liked this recipe but needs more chocolate flavor. I omitted the chocolate chips and added one cup of chopped hazelnuts.
So DELISH!! I have just started baking and this recipe was so easy to make and turned out perfect.
I have read and re-read at least 30 different biscotti recipes (on more than just allrecipes) and tried others to see why this one was so crumbly. I also tried waiting 30 minutes for one loaf (as 1 reviewer suggested) and only a few minutes for the other log as another reviewer suggested, both times using a very sharp serrated knife. There was no difference, they were both crumbly and I lost around 10-15% of the cookies. It was suggested that perhaps the amount of liquid makes a difference (maybe an extra egg could help?) but nearly all the other biscotti recipes had the same approx. 2 cups flour:2 eggs ratio and not many issues with crumbling. Next time I think I'll try the extra egg. Very good cookie but I'm unsure I could give it as a gift because of appearance.
Having made various kinds of biscotti I would have to say this is one of the better receipes. The dough was easy to work with and did not stick to my hands, however I ended up adding 2 cups of flour for a little bit of a stiffer dough. Also added 1/2 cup of cocoa powder because I love a deep chocolate taste. Wanting to develope even deeper taste I used 1/3 lt brown sugar and 1/3 white sugar. Believe me you won't be sorry. This cookie is wonderful because it's not too sweet like some other receipes I have made. Lastly not sure how but I only came out with 24 biscotti. Try this cookie you won't be disappointed.
I followed some suggestions from others for my first try with this recipe. I opted to slice after 15 minutes instead of an hour. I had some crumbly ends but otherwise was happy with turnout. Coated the flat end in semi-sweet chocolate and drizzled white chocolate over the top ends. Gave them plenty of drying time between steps and the result was very good for dunking. Update: cut back the baking powder to 1 tsp. Waited a little longer to cut the second time,around 25 min. Excellent results second time around.
Very good biscotti recipe. After reading reviews, I did take the temp down to 300 on the second round. I ended up with a crunchy yet semi-soft biscotti that wouldnt break your teeth when biting into :). 5 stars!
DELICIOUS! Substituted milk choc. chips for the white and added 1/2 cup dried chopped cherries. Divine!
These are sweeter than the Brownie Biscotti, however, they are yummy! I've eaten 3 already and need to stop! I used mini semi sweet chips as that is what I had and I chopped my baker's white chocolate bars as the recipe stated. I'm becoming the biscotti queen, I want to keep on making them and not stop! lol
these were delicious! almost tasted like brownies, yumm!
I've never made biscotti in my life and shied away from it because I thought it was going to be difficult. I took the bull by the horns and decided to make this for our cookie plate for Christmas dinner. It was SO EASY! It cut like a dream using a serrated bread knife and though crunchy, it's not so crunchy as to crack a tooth like some biscotti I've eaten. Not over sweet, would be wonderful dipped in coffee or hot chocolate. So much for Christmas...I made them two days ago and they're gone. Guess I'm making more. Thanks for an easy and pretty fool-proof recipe!
This worked well and the flavor was very nice. I used slightly less cocoa (personal preference) and omitted the added chocolates, instead adding 1 cup crushed slivered almonds and 1 tsp. almond extract. There is no way I could've gotten 36 biscotti from this recipe, though; I ended up with 14.
These are Awsome!
I love this recipe. Good with chocolate chips it it too.
I am on a low carb diet, and I modified this to suit my needs. It still tastes great! Here is what I did: I substituted 2 C. of almond flour for all of the flour. I used splenda instead of the sugar, and I didn't use the chocolate chunks or chips. Great results! Thanks for the basic recipe which inspired me!
They tasted soooo good, but I ran into trouble making them. I cut the baking powder in half as suggested. When I put the loaves in the oven, they burned within 10 min. I don't know why :( I quickly flipped the loaves over, and lowered the oven to 350 F, and continued with the rest of 10 min. After I took them out of the oven, I sliced them into half inch slices, and sliced off the burned side. Then baked them right away at 325 for 9 min. No crumbling. So no need to wait. Just need to watch the initial first bake oven temp. Will definitely make again.
This was my first attempt at making Biscotti. I love the recipe and found it easy to make. I also substituted the white chocolate chips. This recipe is definitely a keeper.
Excellent flavor! Everyone that tried them loved them! The dough is easy to work with. I used the new Hershey Special Dark cocoa for the extra rich flavor.
Taste good , but not hard enough..
Excellent recipe!! Thank you very much. My grandma gave me some white chocolate, and I had nothing to do with it (not much of a fan of white choc.) But it tastes wonderful in this recipe. The flavour is just wonderful. Great with a cup of coffee :)
This is great and easy to make! I didn't have white chocolate on hand so I used swirled chocolate chips and it still came out great! Melted chocolate and flavored it with peppermint extract, dipped the bottom half of cookie in the chocolate to finish them off- made them look so nice and even better flavor. Will definately be a regular on my holiday baking list!
love this! it was really easy to make, a bit time consuming, but i did other things while waiting for it to cool. i added walnuts and didn't have any white chocolate and it came out great!
This was my 2nd time making Biscotti. I added chopped dried cherries instead of the white chocolate chips. They did get a little too dark on the bottom cause my oven runs very hot at the bottom and tends to burn things before it cooks the rest of it (woo for a stove that must be from the 40's or 50's...). I ate them all plain and all by myself. Was a very easy recipe.
I am not the biscotti eater in the family, so I can only rate this on how well the recipe went for me as far as preparation, which was very smoothly. Biscotti is a bit time consuming to make with the double baking and slicing, but I wouldn't say it was difficult. This dough came together nicely and baked perfectly. I gave this away in gift baskets and everyone said they enjoyed it. Thanks!
Soooo gooood. The only problem I had was that some of them crumbled when I cut them.
Of course anything with chocolate chips in it won't taste bad, but I followed the recipe exactly, and they turned out way too cake-like and not firm like real biscotti. I'm very disappointed in how they turned out and would be very afraid to dunk one of them into my coffee, for fear of it dissolving. An excellent biscotti recipe at allrecipes.com is called "Biscotti" by Jandee (I don't know this person in any way, by the way).
Easy to make, but be sure to cut shortly after removing from the oven so they don't crumble.
Delicious! I didn't have any white chocolate so I left that out and added chopped almonds instead. Loved the combination of the chocolate and almonds. This is definitely the best biscotti recipe I've ever made.
LOVED this recipe. followed the ingredients to a "t" but did change the amount of time i baked them for. I know that biscotti is supposed to be super crispy but i wanted mine a little softer. Drizzled with white chocolate, you'd swear they were store bought. i will definitely be making this again, probably this evening if my family likes them as much as i think they will!
We did it with dark chocolate instead of white, but it's a very nice recipe
This is an excellent recipe! I made it 3 times during the holidays. Very rich flavor. I used white chocolate chips, and only 1/4 of the amount that the recipe called for. I didn't want them to be too sweet. MMMmmmm good! I will make this recipe often. This cookie keeps well.
I only gave this 4 stars, because they were just alright. I think it is my personal preference. I guess I just prefer Biscotti "not so sweet" They were good but for me not my favorite. I did everything like I should and I was in Biscotti mode, I made three separates receipes today, so I know what i am doing - yet these were very soft when it came to the second cooking and hard to flip you had to be extremely gentle when flipping them. They started crumbling. When they were finished in the second cooking, I just took the pans out and left them sitting on the counter for two hours, they seemed to have improved once they air dried.
These are awesome. I followed another reviewers advice and only used 1 tsp of baking powder. This worked out perfectly and were't crumbly at all. I used 3/4 cup white chocolate chips instead of the squares. Very yummy!
Love this recipe! I used white chocolate swirled chips and it came out great. I have made it multiple times and it just flies out the kitchen.
These are delicious! First time I've made biscotti and now that I conquered them, I will definitly make these again and other biscotti!
Very nice! I used White Choc. Chips instead of the squares. Giving them out at a bake exchange so they're in the freezer, but will drizzle with white chocolate (or maybe even both) before giving away. I messed up the oven temp. so they came out almost burned, but apparently they taste good so I will make again properly this time :).
This is a wonderful recipe. I made a batch of these last weekend and will be making a double batch of them this weekend. I had some leftover peanut butter chips and white chocolate chips, so I used a quarter cup of each of these and a half cup of semisweet chips, skipping the chopped white chocolate. My opinion is that any type of chocolate is good chocolate!
Wow! These are amazing! I found that using a serated knife to slice the biscotti makes it much easier.
Trust me on this one folks. THIS BLOWS ALL THE OTHER BISCOTTI 10 FEET OUT OF THE WATER! IT ROCKS! By way far the best biscotti I have ever had. Ever. Ever in ... Ever. You won't be sorry.
very good biscotti. once you get past what they look like sitting on the bakeing sheet they bake up great lol. co-workers loved they as did family
This is a tasty biscotti, but it does not have the texture of a traditional biscotti cookie. For me, it was too crumbly and not as "hard" as it should be. My cookies fall apart when dunked in espresso. The cookie does taste very good - very chocolatey but it will fail to impress a real italian.
Everyone loved these.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections