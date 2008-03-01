Double Chocolate Biscotti

338 Ratings
  • 5 232
  • 4 76
  • 3 18
  • 2 4
  • 1 8

A crisp, not too sweet chocolate cookie. Wonderful with coffee. Stores very well.

By Janet Allen

Gallery
32 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
40 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

36
Original recipe yields 36 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large mixing bowl, cream butter and sugar with an electric mixer until light and fluffy. Gradually beat in cocoa and baking powder. Beat for 2 minutes. Beat in the eggs one at a time. Stir in flour by hand. Mix in white chocolate and chocolate chips. Cover dough, and chill for about 10 minutes.

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Divide dough into two parts, and roll each part into a 9 inch long log. Place logs on lightly greased cookie sheet, about 4 inches apart. Flatten slightly.

  • Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool on cookie sheet for 5 minutes, then carefully transfer to a wire rack to cool for one hour.

  • Cut each loaf into 1/2 inch wide diagonal slices. Place slices on an ungreased cookie sheet, and bake at 325 degrees F ( 165 degrees C) for 9 minutes. Turn cookies over, and bake for 7 to 9 minutes. Cool completely, then store in an airtight container.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
99 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 12.7g; fat 5.1g; cholesterol 17.8mg; sodium 53mg. Full Nutrition
