Double Chocolate Biscotti

This recipe was my first try at making biscotti. Everyone loved these. I really didn't know what to expect. I kept reading reviews about it being difficult to cut them for the second baking. They are a little fragile, but with the right knife, they are not hard to do at all. The first time I made them was kind of trial by error, but they are not hard just a little time consuming. Like making bread. I found that shaping the batter was easy to do if you wrap it in waxed paper, then you can push and flatten without a mess. I used a ruler to make sure I had the proper size for baking, so that on the second baking they would be crisp and dry as they should be. All in all, my family and friends loved them. You need a little extra time to make them, but they are worth it.