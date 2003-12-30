Italian Wedding Cookies

These wedding cookies are sometimes called Mexican wedding cookies, Russian tea cakes, or butterballs and can be shaped into crescents. They also taste very good with pecans instead of almonds. This recipe was given to me by a friend who grew up in central Europe; it's the best version I've ever had.
I took everyone's feedback here on the first try and used salted butter with no more salt added (surely the amount shown is a typo?). I also decided that with the almonds and the heavy dose of vanilla called for in this recipe that I would make either true "almond crescents," which is a popular cookie, or true wedding cookies. So, I used only 1 tsp. of vanilla and 3 tsp. almond extract. I could not grind the almonds finely enough, however,so the texture of the final result was a bit too rubbery and bumpy with almond bits easily noticeable and getting stuck in teeth (at least mine), but this was probably my own fault. I'm sure that finely ground almonds would have enhanced my results (can you buy finely ground almonds? I cannot imagine grinding these by hand or machine such that they would truly be fine enough...the almond is very moist). The flavor of these cookies was marvelous! Everyone liked them. Since I bake cookies almost exclusively as my Christmas gifts, I appreciated the larger quanitity produced from this recipe than most others I see. So,a hit for this year means a tradition next year. Think I'll try them with ONLY the vanilla and pecans next Christmas (in addition to the almond crescents again). Thanks for a nice recipe.
These were ok, not the best wedding cookies I have ever had. I found I needed to bake them a lot longer, not only to be fully cooked, but also so they didn't fall apart. They were so delicate while rolling in the sugar! I used a coffee grinder (used only for nuts) to chop the almonds after breaking my minichopper with them.
I took everyone's feedback here on the first try and used salted butter with no more salt added (surely the amount shown is a typo?). I also decided that with the almonds and the heavy dose of vanilla called for in this recipe that I would make either true "almond crescents," which is a popular cookie, or true wedding cookies. So, I used only 1 tsp. of vanilla and 3 tsp. almond extract. I could not grind the almonds finely enough, however,so the texture of the final result was a bit too rubbery and bumpy with almond bits easily noticeable and getting stuck in teeth (at least mine), but this was probably my own fault. I'm sure that finely ground almonds would have enhanced my results (can you buy finely ground almonds? I cannot imagine grinding these by hand or machine such that they would truly be fine enough...the almond is very moist). The flavor of these cookies was marvelous! Everyone liked them. Since I bake cookies almost exclusively as my Christmas gifts, I appreciated the larger quanitity produced from this recipe than most others I see. So,a hit for this year means a tradition next year. Think I'll try them with ONLY the vanilla and pecans next Christmas (in addition to the almond crescents again). Thanks for a nice recipe.
I made 1/3 of this recipe and got about 15 cookies. I used about a pinch of salt. everytime Ive had wedding cookies (store-bought) I thought they were too salty. even with all the sugar though, I dont think they need that much. Anyway, after I finished rolling these cookies in the sugar, I realized that I left out the ground almonds. Luckily, I used almond extract along with the vanilla and it still tasted PERFECT, you couldn't even notice it was missing it. I ended up sprinkling the ground almonds on top, over the sugar. Also, I found it easiest to coat the cookies in a deep bowl, filled with the sugar, using a spoon. If you use your fingers (and the cookies are still warm), it will stick and come off the cookie.
This is a delicious recipe. As I'm always too busy, the first time I made them, I modified the recipe and made half the amount (40 cookies, less to be tempted by!?) but at the end I wished I'd made the entire amount as they were so good! I put the butter and icing (confectioners') sugar in the moulinex food processor, added the vanilla and only a half teaspoon of salt (which was fine), then gradually added the flour as well and mixed all together with a couple zaps. The mixture became soft, crumbly and I easily formed the balls quickly, and rolled them by hand. The entire process took less than half the time, too and they were all eaten in 10 minutes by the family who loved them!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/09/2006
These were excellent. My husband has always loved these cookies and I am by no means a good baker and he raved about these. A little tip... I scooped them inot a 1 oz cookie scoop and clicked the handle a few times to form perfect balls. No messy hands and they turned out perfect!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/24/2000
This recipe produces an excellent version of this type of cookie. I reduced the salt to about 1/4 tsp and rolled them in 10X sugar three times each. I found that about 12 minutes produced the right amount of doneness.
Someone get these away from me - I can't stop eating them! And I don't usually like nuts in my cookies. Other than putting in a teaspoon of almond extract and reducing the salt to about 1/4 teaspoon (I used lightly salted almonds that I ground in my mini-chopper) I made them as stated. I wasn't sure how far apart to place them on the cookie sheet, but they didn't spread at all, so you can really load up the sheet. I cooled them for about 10 minutes and then rolled them in the confect. sugar once, waited about 3-4 minutes and then rolled them again. I'm making these for a wedding - I hope they last until then! Thanks for the great recipe.
I thought these turned out pretty good. I made them for a wedding reception and they were very elegant. I used unsalted butter and reduced the amount of salt to 1/4 t. I also added 1 t. of almond extract for a bit more flavor. With a small food scale, I weighed my dough to about a half ounce per cookie and the recipe made more than 80 cookies. I made the crescent shapes, and they didn't "roll in the extra confectioners sugar" too easily, so I put them on wax paper and sifted the powdered sugar over them. Also, to finely chop the almonds, I used a Black and Decker Handy Chopper. It chops about a 1/2 cup to 1 cup at a time. Just have to run it for at least a minute to get the almonds as small as it will chop. Final Note: Not your average cookie, so don't expect the kiddos to go wild over them!
This was a very simple cookie to make. I made the ground almonds by grinding up sliced almonds in my blender, it works well if you do it in small batches and scrape down the sides now and then. The cookie itself reminds me of a biscotti but not completely dry - it has that puffy airy texture to it. Very nice slightly sweet almond flavor, I think I'll try adding a little almond extract to enhance the flavor. I used unsalted butter and added 1/4 tsp salt per the other reviewers comments. They're very pretty and rustic - I plan on giving these as favors at my sister's bridal shower! :)
I really enjoyed this recipe. It was easy to follow and the cookies came out great. I did however follow someone's advice and rolled the cookies twice once when they were warm and a second time when they had cooled down.
Very good recipe and this is an excellent "make it your own" type recipe. Use any nut you like just make sure it is very fine. I used almond meal the first time, and I thought they came out great. Substitute almond extract if you like, however I like it with just a hint of almond, so that people are asking, "what is that flavor?" So, I replaced 1 1/2 teaspoons of the vanilla with almond extract and that's one of my fav's now. You can make these into orange or lemon by using those extracts however don't use as much because I think they are too strong; use maybe 1/2 the amount and then throw in some zest to give that extra zing. Here's my favorite trick though, when I make the nut based cookie, I roll them in powdered sugar mixed with 1 teaspoon of powdered vanilla. AMAZING! I like the Nielsen-Massey brand which you can get on Amazon or at Williams Sonoma. For the lemon and orange, mix in some finely grated zest with the powdered sugar. The possibilities are endless. One more thing, since we all like to tweak things and make them our own, I tried substituting some of the flour for cornstarch to see if it produced a more tender cookie and I think it did. Replace 1/2 cup of the flour with the cornstarch and see for yourself. I also save my powdered sugar in between batches and either use it in the next recipe or use it again for tossing the cookies in. These are so darn addictive, baker beware!
My grandmother used to make these when I was little & this recipe is close to it. We called them Mexican Wedding cookies or Besos de Nuez. I used salted butter & ommitted the salt and instead of almonds I used walnuts, they were delicious! The cookies were cooked & slightly brown at bottom at 15 minutes, next time I'll try 12. I recommend letting the cookies cool almost completely before dusting with powdered sugar otherwise the sugar gets warm & melts a little making it sticky & a little clumpy, especially to touch (but they still taste good). The sugar will still stick if you let them cool & they will have a prettier powdery look, then you can roll them again if you want. I used a ziploc & placed about 7 cookies at a time (be gentle). After I was done i put them in a tray & sprinkled more sugar on top of the batch. I found I used a lot more sugar for dusting/rolling than what was recommended, next time I wouldn't bother measuring for this part. Cover tightly to maintain freshness.
Perfect..added a little almond extract to it, but otherwise recipe as stated is pretty traditional and tasty! Made these as favors for guests at our wedding reception last week.. and everyone loved them!
These were ok, not the best wedding cookies I have ever had. I found I needed to bake them a lot longer, not only to be fully cooked, but also so they didn't fall apart. They were so delicate while rolling in the sugar! I used a coffee grinder (used only for nuts) to chop the almonds after breaking my minichopper with them.
Members of my family have nut allergies, so to modify this great recipe, I substituted crushed graham crackers for the almonds and they came out delicious! Gone in a matter of an hour at a small dinner party!
This recipe is perfect. One helpful hint, to get the right size ball use a 1/2 teaspoon (measuring spoon) to scoop up your cookie dough for shaping into a ball. Use a slightly heaping 1/2 teaspoon full. You will get a nice size ball and they will all cook evenly because they are all the same size. I cooked mine for about 9 min. If you make them bigger then you will have to increase your cooking time, if you get much bigger than a full heaping teaspoon you may start having trouble with the bottom browning too much and the inside not as done as it needs to be. Great recipe just used it and made about 3 doz cookies. Experiment to get the size of ball you want and the cooking time that is needed to satisfy you. Once you get it down you will forever have great results!
These turned out ok. They tasted good, but were very delicate and kept crumbling in your hand if you picked them up too hard. I made them for a party and kept finding spots around my house that I could tell people were too rough with their little cookies... I've used better recipes for this type of cookie.
These went over like gang busters! They are very delicate and are awesome in tea. They melt in your mouth!! I used walnuts instead of almonds or pecans, as those are the favorite in my house. Worked GREAT!
You know, to be fair, I have to rate this based on the way it's written and that brings it to four stars because the salt called for is way too high (I eliminated it all together because I use salted butter, but if I used unsalted butter, I would reduce the salt to 1/4 teaspoon) and also the vanilla is a bit on the high side (and I love vanilla!!). But I reduced it to two teaspoons and it was perfect!! With these two changes it easily goes to a five star, delicious cookie recipe! And for ease of rolling into balls, grind the nuts as finely as possible and you can even add up to 1 tablespoon of milk if you find the dough too crumbly. Enjoy!!
Very nice cookie recipe and exceptionally easy to make. Only adjustment I made was to use salted butter so I then used less salt. (1/4tspn salt). I made my cookies really small so I wound up with alot of cookies and got tired of baking ! I decided to experiment with the dough and so I place the rest of the dough into a glass pie dish. Pressed it down and baked it for 10 mins. Once it cooled I filled it with chocolate pudding. So I wound up with very nice cookies and a chocolate pudding pie ! Next time I plan on using lemon extract. I think the combination of lemon and almonds will be exceptional ! thanks for sharing !!!
I love this recipe!!! So good. I did a few adjustments to mine. Since I didn't have any pecans I used 1/2 to 1 cup of Walnuts. I found that putting them in the food processor and chopping them very fine works great. I also didn't put all that vanilla extract. I used 1/2 teaspoon of pure vanilla extract. I also didn't add the salt and that was because I forgot. It still was amazing. After mixing all the ingredients, I placed the bowl with the dough in the fridge for 30 minutes so the dough will set a bit. It was easier to make the balls to put on the cookie tray. Mine turned out perfect in 20-22 minutes in a gas oven. They just melt in my mouth every time I bite one. They are so addictive! Great recipe!! Thanks.
Wonderful cookie and great for the holiday potlucks at work! I did what most did...reduce the salt to 1/4 tsp. I decided not to take the advise of some and dusted the cookies with powdered sugar just before serving, otherwise they got gooey on the outside. I also used pecans in lieu of almonds.
Yum, just pulled these out of the oven, I tried "toasting" the nuts, perhaps my only mistake... easy to make 1/2 recipe, went lighter on the salt, but don't forgo to salt, it makes them even more tasty.
This recipe was perfect. Cookies melted in my mouth - buttery and light. I have a warning though - you will be tempted to want to see a light browning around the bottom edge of the cookie indicating it's done - RESIST! Bake 5-20 minutes as per instruction (you may have to experiment with the time on first batch & adjust for your oven) and DO NOT BROWN. I tested this by lightly browning a batch and the difference was measurable. The lightly browned cookie was harder and not as buttery - the one that I did not brown was light and melted in our mouths. This recipe is a keeper.
This is the secound year that I have used this recipe. I love them. I cut the salt a little this year, I didn't notice too much salt but my husband said something last year. I think I ate these the most out of all the cookies I make. I just love them.
This is the first time that I've made this type of cookie, and they turned out great. The dough was very sticky, so I refridgerated it for a while to firm it up, and it was way easier to work with. I used a small stainless steel scoop (melon ball size) to scoop the dough into balls. Then I cut each ball in half. You can then pinch into a crescent it you like. I got 9 1/2 dozen cookies this way! Don't let them brown in the oven, they should look dry on top, and they are done. They are crumbly but great! I substituted 3 t. fresh lemon juice for some of the almond extract, and also added the zest of a lemon to the dough. I also used about a tablespoon of zest and about 2 c. powdered sugar...whirred in the food processor to create a lemony flavored sugar to roll them in. They were very good! I may try almond lavender next time. ;) another tip: don't use a warm pan, or the cookies will spread as you are shaping them.
I used 1 cup margarine, and 1/2 cup applesauce instead of the 1 1/2 cup butter. I also didn't have quite enough almonds, so I filled in the remainder with walnuts (prob. 1/2 to 3/4 cup)... and added 1 t. almond extract. The dough was not that tasty, but the cookies were awesome!
These have the best flavor out of any wedding cookies that I have made. I doubled the recipe, did not use unsalted butter and did not add additional salt. I used chopped pecans instead of almonds and instead of 6 cups of flour, I only used 5. I was a nervous because the dough was a little crumbly, which is why I didn't add the additional cup of flour. However, these cookies turned out to be the best tasting cookies.
Very IMPORTANT! CHILL the dough before making these or you will end up with black bottoms. The amount of butter to flour is the reason. My Grandma made these and her recipe says chill for 1 hr but otherwise the same.
These were FABULOUS. I did soften the butter a bit before I started mixing it and followed the directions exactly as shown. I wouldn't change a thing. My experience was that it was easier to cover them in powdered sugar when they were room temperature rather than warm as others have said. Only two cookies broke apart, but I happily ate my mistakes. I will defintely be making these again.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 1 stars
06/06/2000
These tasted way too salty! I would reduce the salt to a dash or 1/4t rather than 3/4t. I will try them again using much less salt.
My daughter and I cooked these together. We followed the recipe exactly.The recipe is very simple and an easy thing to cook with the kids. It had too much of a vanilla taste to me. Next time I would cut it down to maybe 3 Tsp Vanilla Extract. It was very cake like to me and not like the Wedding Cookies I am use too.I think I'll keep searching for the right Wedding Cookie recipe.
Extremely easy to make and delicious. My daughter and I whipped out a batch which produced 3 dozen cookies in well under the 45 minute prep time. Perhaps the Kitchen Aid mixer helped. The only tweak we made was to use almond extract instead of vanilla as this is how I've had these cookies in the past.
I love this recipe, however, I added more vanilla than what was called for because vanilla gives it such a good flavor. I also used pecans instead of almonds. I've made other versions of this particular cookie but I like this recipe the best and will make it every year at Christmas time.
Pretty darn good cookies! I used unsalted butter and cut the salt down by half. Otherwise I followed the directions exactly. They cooked perfectly after 17 minutes in the gas oven at 325 degrees. I made hundreds of these cookies to make favors for my sister-in-law's wedding. I hope they're a hit! I gave them a four because I find them to be not quite sweet or tasty enough, but my sister-in-law and the rest of the family loved them so it might just be me!
Made these for Christmas and they were a big hit. I put an indentation in each ball before I baked them and added a pecan with a drizzle of honey on top. Turned out to be a very good touch to the recipe. (I put the honey on a teaspoon and gently forced off a bit onto the pecan. It "glued" the pecan onto the cookie and formed a hardened crunch). Very Good cookie. Instead of rolling the cookie in powdered sugar, I sprinkle it on the top of the cookie with a small strainer after they have cooled.
These were very good! I make Mexican wedding cakes at Christmas and have found that putting the powdered sugar in a bag (brown lunch or large zip lock baggie) and waiting for the cookies to cool, then add 5-6 cookies to the bag and lightly toss works the best for coating.
I bought sliced almonds and ground them in a food processor. I also added 1 1/2 tsp. almond extract to the batter. The batter was too salty when I used the recommended amount of salt, but it tasted better when the salt was reduced to 1/4 tsp. I learned that the balls will flatten if you make them too big. I liked eating the cookies after they were chilled in the fridge because they didn't crumble so easily.
I LOVED THE RECIPE. SO DO MY CLIENTS. I MADE A CHANGE INSTEAD ALMONDS I USED 1 CUP OF FINELY GROUND PECAN (USE YOUR FOOD PROCESSOR) THEN I USED A CANTALOPE SCOOP TO MAKE 1/2 BALLS/BITES............... MY RECIPE YIELD 2 LB. 8 0Z. OR 185 HALF BALL BITES
I thought I should finally review this cookie since I noticed my printout was dated 2003! The printout is wrinkled, yellowed and sprinkled with cookie dough as I have made this recipe many, many times for different functions. Everyone loves them and beg for more! Be sure to let the butter soften well or it won't mix like it should. I prefer pecans over almonds as I like them better! This turns out perfect every time but don't tell anyone how easy they are!
Great Christmas Cookie. A nice change from the very rich and heavy treats. Nice to have with tea or coffee. I halved the recipe and still got 25 nice sized crescents. I used ground blanched almonds I purchased from the bulk food store. I used some almond extract as well. I found that by making crescents I didn't have to roll in sugar and worry about all that . I just let them cool on wire rack a bit. Then I used a makeshift seive (my tea strainer) filled with icing sugar and tapped it gently while lightly powedering all the cookies:) Worked great! I took an extra step to temper some semi sweet chocolate and then put it into a ziploc baggie with the tip cut off. I then put a swirl of chocolate on the top! Even with the extra step it didn't take long and it was well worth it. Plus it added something special for Christmas. Great recipe. Thank you!!!!
these were great. I just put a pinch of salt and used unsalted butter as well. because I made a double batch and didn't feel like rolling all those cookies (again!) one by one in the powdered sugar, I put the powdered sugar in a large baggie, dropped 15-20 cookies in until dusted. worked out great. Also, the cookies have to be completely cooled, not slightly cooled as recipe suggested.
My husband loves these cookies. I only made few minor changes - half vanilla extract, half almond extract; hand crush sliced almonds so that we can see the almond when eating; instead of rolling in the confectionate sugar (which i did during my first try but turned out to be too sweet and messy), I simply sprinkled the sugar on top with a mesh coffee filter/sieve. They look a lot prettier.
My family loved them. I did different shape (croissant shape)and dipped one half in dark chocolate then sprinkle some of the silver baking dust on the top of the part with chocolate...Also, I used pecan nuts instead of almonds and less salt. It was a big hit for Christmas. I'll make them again for sure.
Use a Kitchen Aid to mix. I used salted butter and still put in the 3/4 teaspoon of salt. I substitued pecan pieced and placed cookies 1 1/2 inches apart. Turned out wonderful! Very fagile cookie. Careful when putting them in a container. Don't shake!
Depending on how many you are making, you should probably cut down on the flour by about 10% and add a few tablespoons of water to keep the dough pliable. The kitchenaide was laboring through it as it's pretty dry. Also, plan on baking for 20-22 minutes, 15 is too short. I did not find these to be brittle or crumbly, but that is probably be cause i cut down ont eh flour and really chopped the almonds to almost a powder in the food processor because I hate when nuts get stuck between your teeth!
I toasted some whole pecans, then processed in the food processor until they were quite fine. I used 2-1/2 tsp. vanilla plus 1 tsp. almond extract to add some sweetness. I refrigerated the dough before rolling which worked fine. My 1" balls took 22 minutes at 325 degrees in my oven to be fully set inside and not raw in the center. (I cut into a few test cookies at different time intervals to check.) Be sure to use a stand or hand mixer to mix the butter/sugar to make it light and fluffy and then fold in the flour gently so it does not get 'tough'. The results were good, although they are not very sweet and you could really taste the flour as other reviewers have mentioned. Next time and I might add more powdered sugar to the mix and may try the other reviewers suggestion to substitute 1/2 cup of the flour for 1/2 cup of corn starch.
I literally just took my first tray out of the oven, I ate one warm and it was so delicious. I only made half the recipe to make sure it was the cookie I was looking for, and now I am wishing I made the whole batch. I used salted butter because that is all I had on hand,so I didn't add the salt called for in the recipe, and I used walnuts instead of almonds..... These are AMAZING!!
Growing up we called these 'snowball' cookies, and this is a very good recipe. I like crushed pecans, instead of almonds - but any nut would do. The salt is excessive, unless you're using unsalted butter. I cut it for my second batch to 1/2 teaspoon.
wow, these are perfect, I also didn't add salt and used salted butter, they are so good you want to keep eating them!I am not a baker and these are so easy to make, I did try using my cookie press, but the dough was too crumbly, I did manage to make a tray, I dipped them in the powdered sugar, I'm thinking dipping them in chocolate! Love it! thanks for sharing!
Our family calls these Danish Wedding Cookies. They were very easy to make and tasted wonderful. I received lots of compliments and requests for the recipe. This recipe makes a LOT of cookies and I made a lot of idividual tins to give as gifts at Christmas.
I just made these cookies for an Macaroni Western night and they were a BIG hit. They're great for dipping with tea or coffee. Instead of rolling them in powdered sugar again after taking them out of the oven, I just made a simple frosting out of confectioners sugar, water, and almond extract, and then decorated them with a few gold cupcake sprinkles to make 'em fancy. I'll for sure make these again!
I've been baking versions of these cookies for years, and though these are good, they aren't great. I DID like that they were more light and airy than the usual dense recipes but they also lacked flavor. If I were to bake them again I would add more powdered sugar as others have suggested and halve the vanilla, it just overpowered. Oh yes and leave some of the salt called for right in the cabinet.
Yummy recipe. Remember folks, they aren't supposed to be browned, they stay pale. Cook for the correct amount of time, even if the dough on the top looks like it's not completely 'finished,' it is. Also I like to use pecans in them. But not ground. I buy the pecan halves & then slice them against the grain into slivers so they can be SEEN inside the cookies. Yes it can be a bit time consuming, I usually do all the slicing the night before I make them. Oh I have to add. Used 1/4 tsp Salt & then used regular salted butter.
Best christmas cookie ever! Most of mine are going to Maryland from Arizona for the 2nd year in a row (so they ship well in a tin). I have decreased the salt by 1/4 tsp and used chopped pecans. Other than that...no changes to the recipe. Perfect consistency before and after baking. The dough keeps well in the fridge for 3 days and in the freezer for 3 months. Its best to bring the dough close to room temp before baking. These cookies are suppose to be a little on the crumbly side. They are a delicate cookie. When coating in confectionary sugar, place in a large bowl then add the sugar on top. Gently move the bowl so they dont crumble. Makes it easier to coat if they are still warm.
i made these today they are divine i just added one cup almond and switched other half cup with ground chocolate chips they are being devoured by my familay going to add these to my christmas goodie tin for gifts
I absolutely loved these cookies! I'm from an italian family so these cookies are made in cookie trays when we have parties. When I found this receipe i was suprised to find out their not so difficult to make either. It makes about a batch of 25-30 cookies. I did add a little bit of almond extract in another batch just to bring out the taste, but the original receipe is phenomenal!
Made these today because i was stuck in the house with my daughter who is feeling under the weather. So easy, so few ingredients! I only gave it four stars because 1. Too much salt!! Would have been fine with 1/4TSP 2. So darn sweet!! I guess that's more my own preference. So i left a couple aside for myself that i didn't roll in the sugar. Very pour-is so its great for drinking coffee or dunking in milk!! Melt in your mouth delicious.
This recipe is almost perfect. I HIGHLY recommend using margarine instead of butter. Butter makes the cookie crumbly. I also increased the powdered sugar to almost a full cup. As the others did, I decreased the salt to 1/4 teas. I have never used almonds for my cookies. I prefer walnuts, finely ground. Everyone RAVES about them. I also only used 2 1/2 teas of pure vanilla. Only cool long enough to touch and then roll in powdered sugar. Then after completely cool, roll again to make them look very pretty. Friends and Family ADORE my cookies every Christmas!
I have been making these with pecans for more than sixty years. They are still a favorite, but much easier to make thanks to parchment paper and a food processor! (My ancient recipe calls for 1/4 teaspoon salt.)
These cookies were great! So simple to make! I reduced the serving size because i didnt need that many, and used recommendations from reviews. For good rounded ingredient amounts, I scaled recipe to 27. Omit salt. Use 1/2 cup of nuts. Use 1 tsp vanilla & 2 tsp almond extract. Use mellon baller to form shape. Bake for 20 min. Roll in sugar when warm, and again when cooled. Made about 50 cookies.
YUMMY!! Since I didn't have an nuts to add to the cookie, I increased the powdered sugar to 1 cup, and then added add about 3 teaspoons vanilla AND 3/4 teaspoon almond extract. BTW, I made this once with UNsalted butter and added added the 1/4 teaspoon salt as suggested, but thought it still needed more, so I added a few dashes. But remember, I didn't use any nuts. The amount of saltiness needed probably has a lot to do with the type of nut (if any) that you used. When I made the recipe again I used SALTED butter and only a dash of salt (no nuts though) and it tasted perfect. I agree with the reviewer who said to roll them in powdered sugar while hot and then roll (or dust) again. It makes the cookies kinda goey, so separate layers with wax paper, but they totally melt in your mouth. I made them teaspoon sized as the recipe says, but actually prefer a larger cookie, just add a bit more cooking time. Remmeber, these cookies don't really brown, so be careful. Check for doneness by the touch-test, or by looking at the bottom of the cookie, it should be only slightly brown. YUMMY!!
Love this recipe! The picture is weird, they won't look like this, but they are gorgeous and delicious. I buy the very same cookied from Cafe Silicia in my town and now I have the recipe! I used about twice as much raspberry jam....the possibilities are endless and yummy! One of my all time favorites ever.
At first I hated this cookie because it was so crumbly. It disintegrated when my teenager went to grab one and I gave it two stars. I thought it was pretty bland but you really have to give it time to cool completely before tasting. This cookie is better on day 3 so make it days in advance of your event. It's less crumbly on the 2nd and 3rd day probably because the butter solidifies a little bit. This cookie grew on me and so I'm going to try bringing it to our Thanksgiving cookie contest and see how people like it. I'll edit this afterwards to let you know. co-workers liked it. I did follow others suggestions regarding salt and making it 1/3 vanilla and 2/3 almond extract. I think I'll try just using all extract next time. I also tried dipping the tops in chocolate and my teen loved it that way better. I will also try putting a chocolate kiss in the center and see how that does in the oven.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.