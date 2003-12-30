Italian Wedding Cookies

Very good recipe and this is an excellent "make it your own" type recipe. Use any nut you like just make sure it is very fine. I used almond meal the first time, and I thought they came out great. Substitute almond extract if you like, however I like it with just a hint of almond, so that people are asking, "what is that flavor?" So, I replaced 1 1/2 teaspoons of the vanilla with almond extract and that's one of my fav's now. You can make these into orange or lemon by using those extracts however don't use as much because I think they are too strong; use maybe 1/2 the amount and then throw in some zest to give that extra zing. Here's my favorite trick though, when I make the nut based cookie, I roll them in powdered sugar mixed with 1 teaspoon of powdered vanilla. AMAZING! I like the Nielsen-Massey brand which you can get on Amazon or at Williams Sonoma. For the lemon and orange, mix in some finely grated zest with the powdered sugar. The possibilities are endless. One more thing, since we all like to tweak things and make them our own, I tried substituting some of the flour for cornstarch to see if it produced a more tender cookie and I think it did. Replace 1/2 cup of the flour with the cornstarch and see for yourself. I also save my powdered sugar in between batches and either use it in the next recipe or use it again for tossing the cookies in. These are so darn addictive, baker beware!