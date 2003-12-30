Italian Wedding Cookies

363 Ratings
  • 5 273
  • 4 60
  • 3 16
  • 2 6
  • 1 8

These wedding cookies are sometimes called Mexican wedding cookies, Russian tea cakes, or butterballs and can be shaped into crescents. They also taste very good with pecans instead of almonds. This recipe was given to me by a friend who grew up in central Europe; it's the best version I've ever had.

By Allrecipes Member

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
59 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
40 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
80
Yield:
80 cookies
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

80
Original recipe yields 80 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Beat butter, 3/4 cup confectioners' sugar, and salt in a mixing bowl until light and fluffy, 2 to 3 minutes. Mix in almonds and vanilla. Blend in flour gradually until well-combined.

  • Shape into balls (or crescents) using about 1 teaspoon for each cookie. Place on ungreased cookie sheets.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until barely browned, 15 to 20 minutes.

  • Let sit until slightly cooled, about 15 minutes. Roll cookies in remaining confectioners' sugar.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
70 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 5.8g; fat 4.9g; cholesterol 9.2mg; sodium 18.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/27/2022