Italian Wedding Cakes
Frosted, cake-like cookies. To enjoy for special holidays I sprinkle on colored jimmies before the icing dries.
I have made these lucious cookies many times. Whenever I bring them to a party or gathering everyone asks for the recipe. I follow the recipe exactly and the result is "perfect." The baking powder makes them exceptionally light and "puffy."Read More
I THOUGHT THESE WERE BORING WITH NO TASTE.Read More
Very easy to make. Should make sure you add the shortening warmed though and probably put the almond extract in the shortening before adding to bowl. Otherwise it doesn't seem as almondy as I was thinking it would (something seems to be missing or needs something more). I dropped by tspfuls and the recipe made 85 cookies, not 48 as original recipe states!
Way too much Baking Powder and Almond Essence, I used 4 teaspoons of baking powder and 1 teaspoon almond essence, they cooked in 10 minutes. Very tasty, unforunatly they need to be eaten the day they are baked, they are stale the next day.
I believe that the recipe calls for WAY to much baking powder. They had a very sharp bitter taste that lingered on.
