Italian Wedding Cakes

6 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 2
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 2

Frosted, cake-like cookies. To enjoy for special holidays I sprinkle on colored jimmies before the icing dries.

By Barbara

Recipe Summary

Servings:
48
Yield:
4 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Combine 1 cup sugar, 2 eggs and 1 cup milk. Add baking powder, 3 1/2 cups flour, and salt. Then add warmed, melted shortening and almond flavoring.

  • Flour a cookie sheet (no grease) and drop cookie batter from a teaspoon onto sheet. Bake for 10-15 minutes. Cookies will be cake-like. Be sure to bake them on center rack.

  • To Make Frosting: Mix together confectioners' sugar, 1 tablespoon almond flavoring, water and 2 tablespoons of melted butter. Stir and frost cooled cookies.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
100 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 16.7g; fat 3g; cholesterol 9.4mg; sodium 130.6mg. Full Nutrition
