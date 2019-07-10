Swordfish Steaks with Arugula and Basil Sauce

Rating: 4 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

This very easy recipe tastes wonderful! It's definitely worth trying!

By erin devill

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Wash and pat dry the swordfish steaks; season each with salt and pepper; completely coat each steak with olive oil.

  • Heat a grill pan over medium heat; cook the steaks in the grill pan for 15 minutes, turning twice.

  • While the steaks cook, stir together the garlic, parsley, basil, arugula, and lemon juice in a bowl until evenly coated; spoon over the cooked steaks to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
334 calories; protein 26.8g; carbohydrates 3.5g; fat 23.8g; cholesterol 62.5mg; sodium 174mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (5)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

SunnyByrd
Rating: 5 stars
08/19/2008
Great! I'm a little confused as to why the basil and arugula combo is called a 'sauce' in the title since it's not at all saucy - but the flavor is perfect. Very clean and crisp. I added a little more lemon because I'm a lemon nut. Even my semi-picky 15yo loved this one (said "Good fish Mom" more than once - which is a lot coming from him). Thank you thank you! Read More
Helpful
(12)

Most helpful critical review

manofsteel
Rating: 2 stars
10/01/2008
Too bland for my taste. The dominant flavor was the crushed garlic which overwhelmed all the other ingredients. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Wicksy
Rating: 4 stars
09/20/2016
Yes as a couple of other reviews commented not sure why this is called sauce and not salad?! I followed Katie Sue's suggestion and mixed the dressing in a small saucepan then added the greens and let it warm up and wilt a bit..on a hot summer day would just serve as a salad. I also served it on the side as swordfish has such a lovely mild flavour I didn't want to "smother " it. Enjoyed will make again Read More
