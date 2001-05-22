Soft Molasses Cookies I
This is a soft molasses cookie from about 30 years ago. If do not like walnuts, substitute with raisins or other types of nuts.
Great recipe. My kids love this cookie. I find that chilling the dough for an hour or two makes it easier to work with.Read More
I did not care for these cookies. Followed the recipe to the letter. I have been searching for a good chewy molasses cookie, and read the reviews. Thought this looked promising. Hesitated strongly at 2 tsp of baking soda for 2 1/4 cups flour, but none of the reviews mentioned an off taste. Ours tasted STRONGLY of baking soda. If I were to make them again, I would use 1 tsp baking powder and 1/2 tsp baking soda.Read More
This is the molasses cookie recipe of my many molasses cookie dreams. High altitude: left out cold water; substituted dark brown sugar, rolling in light brown. Sub butter for shortning so left out salt. Wish I added more raisins! Yummy!! Thank you so much!
these are delicious! Soft, and chewy! YUM!
I thought these turned out good. Of course I did tweek them a little. I added 1 cup brown sugar,2 teaspoons cinnamom and only 1/2 teaspoon ginger. I did roll them in sugar before baking.Next time i will use a darker molasses,then it will be more like my mom used to make. i will be maing these again
These were great cookies! Moist, and delicious! And they had a beautiful appearance too!
Good, but a little strong. Probably my fault because I used dark molasses.
These are a cookie. That is all I can say. Not much flavor. 400 degrees! I should have used my own head. TOO HOT! Even at 9 minutes they were too dark and the bottom dark dark brown if not black. I will not be making these again. Sorry I wasted my time and ingredients
Not a very sweet cookie, but still a really great taste. I love the walnut/molasses combination!
Love this recipe.
I thought these cookies were tasteless-also burned a bit on the bottom
They are dry, unflavorful, and burnt, even if I only cooked them for 11 and 10 minutes for my 2 batches.
I have been searching for a cookie like my Gramm made when I was a child, these came out as light as air,,like a sponge cake.. not what I was looking for. Oh well she did not have today's ovens either,, she had a wood/coal stove. will continue on with the search..
