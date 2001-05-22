Soft Molasses Cookies I

This is a soft molasses cookie from about 30 years ago. If do not like walnuts, substitute with raisins or other types of nuts.

By Rosina

12
2 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (205 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets.

  • Sift together flour, ginger, cinnamon and salt. Dissolve baking soda in hot water. Mix together shortening, sugar, molasses and egg until creamy. Mix in the flour mixture alternately with the cold water. Mix in the baking soda and most of the walnuts, reserving a few to sprinkle on tops of cookies.

  • Drop by rounded tablespoonfuls onto greased cookie sheet, spacing 2 inches apart. Bake these for 12 minutes or until done.

Per Serving:
272 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 37.4g; fat 12.4g; cholesterol 15.5mg; sodium 270mg. Full Nutrition
