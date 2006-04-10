Peanut Chewies
Salty and sweet combination. This recipe is a 'keeper'!
Very tasty! My crust wasn't at all crumbly as one reviewer said her's was. But I pressed the crumbs VERY firmly into the pan...maybe that's the key. I did add peanuts & I did let them sit in the fridge overnight. They were rock hard & worried me that I had overcooked them but after they had set out of the fridge for a while, they softened back up some. I'll mail some to my Dad...he LOVES PayDays & these really do taste like the candy bar. Thansk Diane!Read More
These are good bars. I used unsalted peanuts as that was all I had, I think it would best with salted peanuts. I just used one whole egg for the crust, I didn't see the point in just using the egg whites and my crust held together fine. I would probably make these again.
These were great, everyone loved them. I don't make them often because you just can't stop eating them. Very addicting.
A total home run with the people I made them for (not to mention myself and Hubs too!). Gooey, creamy, crunchy and peanutty all at once. As I made these I expected to find them too sweet and was pleasantly surprised when they were not. Attractive, easy to cut, hold their shape, and just plain satisfying to the sweet tooth. And did I mention they are a fun, quick, no-brainer to make? Just my opinion, but the "optional" peanuts should NOT be omitted!
I've made these twice now; they're simple and tasty. I made them as written the first time and the second time used half cappuccino chips and half milk chocolate chips for a change of taste. These need to set for 12 hours before cutting. I recommend these highly.
These were great! They taste just like a PayDay candy bar. I was just a little disappointed with the crust - it crumbles when you bite into it. (It's not because I overcooked it either.) Thanks for the recipe!
Excellent, almost like a candy rather than just a cookie. Very good.
Great cookie if the kids like peanuts. Tastes similar to the "Payday" candy bar.
So I'm going to be one of those people I hate. Yep, that's right, I'm going to rate a recipe I changed. I promise it's in the spirit of giving though! I had seen a recipe almost identical to this on another site but there was one major difference. The bottom layer was made from packaged peanut butter cookie mix. I went searching for an adaptation like this one because I avoid using mixes, but I found it odd that there was no peanut butter in the cookie layer. Long story short, I added 1/2 cup pb and I'm so glad I did! It was a little messier to spread that layer into the pan, but I never mind getting my hands dirty in the kitchen! I lined my pan with foil then spread it in by hand and then completed the rest of the recipe as it is. I would highly suggest adding the pb if you want a true peanut butter experience. Also, I don't think the peanuts should be listed as optional. They add that amazing crunch and contrasting texture against the gooey marshmallows and soft, crumbly cookie. They don't taste like a Payday though. They're better. I'm sure this recipe is just fine as it is written which is why I still gave it 5 stars, but to make it 10 stars add in the peanut butter!
After making this the first time, I constantly get request to bring this to parties and to work for snacks. It's so original!!
These bars were a big hit with our friends at dinner last night. I was even asked for the recipe. I 'd give this one five stars, but they need just a drizzle of chocolate on the top to make these yummy cookies perfect. I melted about 1/4 C of chocolate chips with 1/2 teaspoon of shortening and drizzled it on top after they had been refrigerated overnight.
Help! What did I do wrong? Prepared everything just as directed, but when it was time to add the peanut topping, it just came out in clumps and could not be spread. I used it straight from the stovetop, too, so I thought it was hot enough. Anyway I put it back in the oven for a minute or two, hoping that maybe it just wasn't hot enough to spread. After removing from oven, I was able to spread it out, but the marshmallow topping got all mixed in and spread out too. So while the taste was AWESOME, the bars didn't turn out pretty like the picture.
This is a keeper!
Was going to add that I sprinkle chocolate chips over the peanut butter layer when it's all still hot. I put it back in the hot oven for a minute or two and then spread the soft chocolate. It's so easy that way.
Everyone at work begs for more! I use two whole eggs. the crust stays together and is almost cookie like. Do not over cook your topping, as soon as it is smooth add your cereal and nuts. I take mine out of the fridge for at least 1 hour before I am going to cut them, and after they are cut, they are chewy goodness!
Well, I thought I they would taste like a Payday bar as another reviewer mentioned. It didn't - at lest not to me. However, when I got that notion out of my head, I realized it did taste good. It was very peanut buttery but still light tasting. It was also stretchy due to the marshmallows and the mixture on top. I only added 1 cup of salted peanuts since it was optional - next time I'll add 2. If you like peanut butter - you'll like these.
I have made these twice in less than two weeks. ABSOLUTELY love them. Very addictive. Wasn't sure if I liked the crust at first, but it tastes good with the other ingredients. Did NOT use the peanuts(son doesn't eat them)and I don't think they really need them in my opinion. The recipe doesn't state to grease your pan, but I think I will try to next time(mine stuck in the pan a little). GREAT recipe. Thank you, Diane!
So easy to make, and enjoyed by young and old. I made these just as directed, and didn't skip the optional peanuts.
A bit time consuming, but worth it-these won't last long! Will definitely make these again, thanks for sharing!
