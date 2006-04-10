Peanut Chewies

So I'm going to be one of those people I hate. Yep, that's right, I'm going to rate a recipe I changed. I promise it's in the spirit of giving though! I had seen a recipe almost identical to this on another site but there was one major difference. The bottom layer was made from packaged peanut butter cookie mix. I went searching for an adaptation like this one because I avoid using mixes, but I found it odd that there was no peanut butter in the cookie layer. Long story short, I added 1/2 cup pb and I'm so glad I did! It was a little messier to spread that layer into the pan, but I never mind getting my hands dirty in the kitchen! I lined my pan with foil then spread it in by hand and then completed the rest of the recipe as it is. I would highly suggest adding the pb if you want a true peanut butter experience. Also, I don't think the peanuts should be listed as optional. They add that amazing crunch and contrasting texture against the gooey marshmallows and soft, crumbly cookie. They don't taste like a Payday though. They're better. I'm sure this recipe is just fine as it is written which is why I still gave it 5 stars, but to make it 10 stars add in the peanut butter!