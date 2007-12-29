Mexican Sugar Cookies

Tastes just like the Mexican cookies you get from a real Mexican bakery! If you like that taste, you will love these. Personally, I am not a big fan of the cookie - just too bland in taste for me BUT my friends who grew up on these cookies love them and I happily make the cookies for them! The dough is extremely delicate and tender which is why you have to keep the cookie so thick but no one seems to mind. The cookies hold their shape while in the oven - they don't "melt" and spread all over the pan so you can use a pretty cutter to make your cookies. Thanks for a super recipe that is sure to please! Oh, I put my anise seeds in my mortar and pestle and ground them up pronto, no problem!