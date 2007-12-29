Mexican Sugar Cookies
Cut-out cookies rolled in sugar and cinnamon.
These were so yummy! They are extremely delicate cookies. So much so that I had to add another egg to keep them together. After adding the extra egg they were much easier to dip/roll in the cinnamon sugar. Also I couldn't find ground anise for the life of me so I had to use a scant tsp of anise extract instead. They almost reminded me of shortbread cookies with a touch of anise flavor in the background.Read More
These were bland. The recipe resembled something I make, but the slight differences were enough to take a pretty good recipe and turn it into a cookie without taste or character. Won't be making these again.Read More
My whole family loved this cookie recipe! We recently had a quinceañera for our daughter on January 5, 2002, My family and I baked at least thousand cookies. The people at the reception could not get enough of them. Thanks so much your recipe. This one will stay in my recipe box for generations. Terry Duran Palacios, Texas
I am a high school Spanish teacher and i made these cookies for my class. They were a big hit. The students could not believe that I made homemade cookies. I did make then about a quarter inch thin so that the dough made more cookies. One batch made about sixty cookies. They were also inexpensive to make.
These were very simple to make and quite tasty too. Reminded me of a cross between a shortbread cookie with a snickerdoodle type of flavor. Almost as good as my friend Esther's, whose recipe I was trying to duplicate, only her directions were a can of pre-creamed shortening, a 5 lb bag of flour, 2 c sugar, boil cinn stick and anise to make a tea, add that to dry, ...etc. LOL, I mentioned to her I just didn't need 1000 cookies! so I found this very similar recipe. I think she called these Biscochito. (I think that's how it's spelled) Our local grocery makes them and calls them "pan de polvo" also called "Mexican wedding cookies". Wonderful texture and flavor to these little cookies. They almost melt in your mouth. This made about 8 dozen tea sized cookies. Can't eat just one...Thanks for sharing this keeper!
This made the best cookies & my 3 year old daughter really enjoyed baking them with me! The only thing I changed was that I substituted 1 tsp pumpkin pie spice for the anise seed. We got a bunch of compliments on these cookies!
These were great! I made them for a mexican fiesta party I threw and they were a big hit. Three days later they still are soft and moist. Delicious!
Holy Cinnamon Batman! These were a huge hit, I must have given a dozen people the website and link. It took a bit of experimentation for my oven, but as soon as I saw any browning on the edges, I removed. These also didn't taste great right after baking, they were kinda crumbly and flour tasting. But the next day they ROCKED.
My family has always called this Biscocho's but I think it changes from region to region. Very good!
I think that these are the best sugar cookies ever made! Even though alot of shortening is used it is sweet and delicious, and a truely fun treat. My husband and kids love this recipe and I will continue to make it throughout my life for the people I care for.
These are so wonderful! My whole family could not stop eating them. I had to bake them a little longer than what the recipe suggested and they were yummy.
Tastes just like the Mexican cookies you get from a real Mexican bakery! If you like that taste, you will love these. Personally, I am not a big fan of the cookie - just too bland in taste for me BUT my friends who grew up on these cookies love them and I happily make the cookies for them! The dough is extremely delicate and tender which is why you have to keep the cookie so thick but no one seems to mind. The cookies hold their shape while in the oven - they don't "melt" and spread all over the pan so you can use a pretty cutter to make your cookies. Thanks for a super recipe that is sure to please! Oh, I put my anise seeds in my mortar and pestle and ground them up pronto, no problem!
These cookies are incredible! They are soft and light with the texture between shortbread cookies and melt in your mouth cake. Never tasted anything like it! Definite keeper!
I was looking for a recipe for biscochos and I found this one. I made these for New Year's, my guest took the leftover's and said they had it with coffee the next morning, which left me with none. So I will make these again very soon. I followed the recipe exactly except I left the anise seed whole I don't know if that makes a difference, but they were still good.
I made these for a Mexican party, they were a hit! Love the light delicate texture of this cookie. I cut them into star shapes. I did not need any extra egg at all they stayed together just fine. I found mine appeared darker than those pictured and I used the 1 cup of sugar with 3 Tablespoons of cinnamon. Yummy a keeper!
My guests really enjoyed these and my girls and I had fun making them.
These cookies turned out awful. They wouldn't bake, and I followed the directons word for word. Horrible.
I just don't get it. To me, they were dry and boring. And way too delicate. Will not make again.
I took these cookies to a football tailgate party and they were a hit. The college kids were grabbing 2 and 3 at a time. I was sorry I couldn't find anise seed but used 1 tsp of anise extract. Yummy!
tasted like flour & shortening
Plain cookie that just wasn't good. A waste of good ingredients. Stay far clear. Way to much shortening.
I made these for our dinner tomorrow, a taco day, so I thought these would go well with our Mexican theme. The recipe was just fine, thus the 4 stars. However not really my preference if I were going to make a batch of cookies for every day. I would prefer the snickerdoodle. However the recipe delivered. And the name made it fit right in with the theme. I double batched it and I didnt make them as thick, so I ended up with a whole lot of cookies. Thank you for sharing.
These weren't bad y any means, but I didnt think they were anything special either, to me they tasted like bland sugar cookies with cinnomon and sugar on them. :( Sorry!
Light cookies somewhere in between shortbread and sugar cookies. Perfect for a treat that isn't too rich.
These are called biscochitos.
I love it!
Accidentally added cinnamon to dough so I had to add another egg. Overall super good recipe, cookies were really soft and yummy!
I made these and my kids loved them. Followed the directions step by step and they came out just like the ones from my local bakery. Will definitely be making these again.
The first time we made these they were way too dry from so much flour, but we improvised and added more orange juice the second time and they were slightly less sandy.
Best cookies ever. Love the recipe!
estas galletas son muchas deliciosas.
I didn't buy the anise seeds because they were too expensive. I added 1/8c more orange juice because my dough was slightly dry and only used 2 tbs cinnamon. Also my cookies did not bake in 8 minutes. They took about 15 minutes to bake. Other than those changes I made, I found this recipe to be quite fantastic and fool proof. These cookies taste exactly if not better than the ones I used to buy in Mexico.
This was very close to my moms receipe. Tasty! Substituted the orange juice with a 1/2 cup of coke and did not add the anise seed.
