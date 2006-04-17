Quick Peanut Butter Cookies

I had to make cookies at the last minute for a school function and a friend gave me this quick and easy recipe. From start to finish, this only takes about 30-45 minutes and the taste is like you spent hours in the kitchen. You might want to make a double batch, because they will be gone before you know it. ENJOY!!
I followed this recipe exactly and was very disappointed with the outcome. I agree with the other person who said they were so peanut buttery she had to drink a whole glass of water after eating one. Eating one of these cookies was the equivalent to eating a spoon of peanut butter!!! They were also dry and crumbly.. I won't make this recipe again. I am a peanut butter cookie connoisseur and would much rather take a little extra time and make a cookie that tastes great..
I needed a quick, easy dessert recipe for my mom who is allergic to gluten. Wow, did I come across the perfect recipe! I agree, you do have to love peanut butter as it is very rich. I read others saying it fell apart on them, but what I did is mix the ingredients in the morning, put the batter in the fridge and when I got home that evening, I baked them. I also used 1/2 cup brown sugar and 1/2 cup white sugar which I think gives it a better consistency. They came out perfect little (slight) mounds. They do need to be rolled into small balls, about 3/4". I've made this recipe a few times now and what I do if I don't want to bake all of them, is keep them in an airtight container and just bake as I want them. I've kept the batter in the fridge for as long as a week. This is the PERFECT easy, gluten free cookie!
I used the exact ingredients cited in the recipe. I chilled the dough for about an hour, making it easy to roll into balls. I rolled the dough into 1" balls and then flattened each with criss-cross fork strokes. I believe that cookie size is critically important to this recipe. The recipe states it will make 3 doz. which it easily does with a smaller size. Flourless cookies are very rich cookies, and require a scaled back portion. (It is similar to the reduced portion size for flourless chocolate cake compared to traditional chocolate cake.) The cookies baked up nicely in about 8 min. The result was a golden brown, crispy petite peanut butter cookie. Thanks Vicki.
VERY peanut-buttery! I suggest to add about 1/8 - 1/4th cup flour, it helps the cookie harden and not be so limp. I made sure to shape the cookies in a round ball the SECOND time otherwise they won't turn out into a perfect cookie circle. The last suggestion I have is to let them cool for 10-15 minutes. Making these minor adjustments helped me out a lot!
Excellent! I used Adams Crunchy Peanut Butter. Rolled half the recipe in balls, they came out round & moist... drizzled those with melted chocolate. Added chocolate chips to the other half of the recipe. Also rolled in balls, but while still moist, those came out flatter and crisper. YUM! Definite keeper!
I think some people are missing the beauty of this recipe...THERE'S NOT SUPPOSED TO BE FLOUR! These are great cookie for those suffering from Celiac Disease or those who have gluten sensitivities in general. Many people can't tolerate regular flour, so these are a great alternative. Are they the best peanut butter cookies ever? No, definitely not, but they are delicious for what they are, most people have these ingredients on hand, and they are really easy to make. As far as cook time goes, I would follow the directions on the recipe...I like ooey gooey soft cookies, and I had to cook these above the 8 minutes. I would check them at 8 minutes and see how they are. Mine didn't even brown on the bottom at all and they were in the oven for at least 10 minutes. Everyone's oven is different, so I would recommend following the instructions if it's your first time making them.
Kids love these! So easy even my husband can make them (and he does an excellent job). He usually adds a 1/2 bag of peanut butter chips to make them even more peanut buttery. One trick is to cook the cookies in the ball shape and THEN criss-cross smash them after you have removed them from the oven so they don't crumble!
excellent! I made 1/3 of this recipe (beat the egg and only added 1/3 of the mixture) and added about a tablespoon of flour to make it easier to shape into balls. I also added a few dashes of cinnamon. Crispy outside chewy inside...best PBC's I've can remember having!
I love to cook, but baking is my least favorite thing to do :) so finding an easy peanut butter cookie recipe fit the bill! After reading numerous reviews, I did half white, half brown sugar, 1 tsp. vanilla, 2 tblsp. of flour and 1 1/2 tblsp. of butter. These are definitely a keeper!
I love this quick & simple recipe. I added 1 tsp of vanilla and about 1/4 cup quick cook oats for extra fibre and texture. Depending on the size of the egg I may add more or less to achieve the right consistency. If it gets too crumbly; simply add a bit more PB. I use the traditional roll into balls and press lightly with a fork dipped in white sugar. Like most recipes, it`s important to pay attention to the food and common sense and make adjustments to get the `perfect consistency & the perfect PBC` =)
I must have done something wrong...although I don't know how! My cookies turned out sooo mushy that I when I tried to get them off the pan they smooshed up. I really enjoyed the strong peanut butter flavour when I ate the crumbly pieces.
It was 48 minutes ago that I first saw this recipe. Right now, the cookies are sitting in front of me and the dishes have been hand-washed. I hope it's okay to review them even though I made absolutely no chages or substitutions, but these are probably the best tasting PB cookies I have ever had. My only criticism would be the delicacy of the final resulting cookie. If handled very gently, they do stay together, but don't toss one of these to the kids at the table! Thanks for a really good recipe, Vicki Douglas!
ok - I changed this a lot....but it was really good! I used NATURAL peanut butter, without sugar and dark brown sugar (no white at all) and I added 1 teaspoon vanilla, and 1 cup of semi sweet Ghiradelli chocolate chips. REALLY good cookies and a little healthier than they were before!
I use a natural crunchy peanut butter, the kind that has only peanuts and salt on the ingredient label. I can see how some people would find them too rich if they'd used something more processed (they add sugar to most peanut butters). I roll them up real small, maybe around the size of a teaspoon. The more I made them the more I realized smaller comes out better. It's also better not to flatten them with a fork, they'll do that on their own in the oven. When they're done cooking you have to let them sit on the cookie sheet for at least ten minutes before you ever touch them. Otherwise they just come apart or mush. After learning all those little things this recipe is the best peanut butter cookie ever. The trial and error was fun to figure out and I won't be looking for another peanut butter cookie recipe ever again.
I made these for a friend with Celiac. My kids were very curious what smelled so good-isaid gluten free peanut butter cookies. Of course calling them "free" anything was immediately followed by "ewwww" but they couldn't stand to not try one because of how good the looked and smelled. Needless to say I had to make another batch to bring to my friend because the gobbled them all up! Absolutely simple and delicious for ANYONE! Did half white/half brown sugar
I'm not sure how to rate these because I changed the recipe, but I don't think they would have been as good. I used natural peanut butter which is much more dry than the regular stuff, so I added an extra egg. 1/2 brown sugar 1/2 white, and 1/2 C. gluten free flour mix (made from white rice flour, tapioca flour, and corn starch), a pinch of salt and no soda. I rolled them into balls, flattened with fork, and popped them in a 350 oven for 10 minutes. They're not bad, and they're quick to make. I think next time I'll try making them with butter and more flour like I normally do.
I am of mixed feelings about these. They're very simple, which I appreciate. They're also gluten free which I appreciate even more. They even tasted pretty good- my family raved about them. BUT. They are pretty ugly looking and hard to handle. For one thing, mine did not turn out looking like the pretty ones in the picture. They were flat and did not hold together well. They were also almost too moist and chewy. I am a pretty advanced baker but I am willing to admit the problem may have been user error. I arrived late to the farmers market and all they had were medium eggs, so I added a bit of milk to the cookies to keep the batter together. Perhaps that was my mistake. I will definitely try again, though. Thanks!
These cookies are melt in your mouth delicious!!!!! I've eaten four already and they're not even cooled yet! However, there is absolutely, positively no need for a whole cup of sugar in this recipe. I used a half cup of brown sugar and trust me, it was plenty! I also added a tsp. of vanilla and a tablespoon of flour. With the sugar reduction, peanut butter cookies just don't get much better than these. Thank you Vicki!
Not bad at all for the simple ingredients used. i did use Kirkland organic peanut butter (not as sweet as Jiff) Going from what other reviews said I added 2 tbsp of flour, 1 tsp of vanilla, 1/2 c brown sugar, 1/2 cup sugar, and 1 1/2 tbsp of room temp butter. Use a small fork to press down on balls to give that traditional look. Used parchment paper on cookie sheet and slid right off to let cookies cool on paper. Easy, fast, and tasty!
My husband loves peanut butter and these were a hit! He said a perfect 10. Although I did use 1/2 C. sugar and 1/2 C. brown sugar, skipped the baking soda and added 1 tsp. vanilla! You have to double the recipe, but Its a keeper for sure if your a peanut butter lover!
Very worthwhile as a quick "whoops, need cookies!" recipe. Whipped it up in no time flat. Reading the reviews, I lowered the temp to 350 and they came out nice without burning. I used crunchy peanut butter, not because of cooking flair but because it was all I had... I'd do it again, it gives a nice texture to the cookie.
I made this once before and it was too crumbly. This time I took others' advice to make the balls small, and added a few teaspoons of flour (and I halved the recipe but still used a whole egg). I also used some brown sugar in it. Baked for 8 minutes, they came out so good, very moist, not falling apart at all. Yum!
A good cookie to make if you are in a big rush like I was but the taste was not that great. It just tasted like peanut butter with extra sugar in it. I could still feel the sugar granules when i was eating them which I hated. Not the best pbc recipe however if i need cookies really quick again i might try one more time with brown sugar instead of white
These are a huge hit in our family. I've made them for a gluten-free friend, but we enjoy them for ourselves as well. Here are my tips: Use chunky PB (store brand is fine). Use only 1/2 cup of sugar, but use brown sugar. Cream these before adding a beaten, extra large egg. After a few seconds the batter gets very stiff. Sprinkle over the baking soda and mix it in by hand. I also add ~1/2 c. MINI CHOCOLATE CHIPS. Quickly shape the balls with a small cookie scoop, trying to pack it in well before releasing it. Place on parchment or a silicon mat. Press each ball with a fork (fixing crumbly edges if necessary). These baked up in 8-9 minutes. I don't try to move them off the cookie sheet until they are almost cool. Enjoy!
I tried this recipe but used 1/2 cup of each brown and white sugar. I also added about 1/4 cup of flour as I found it too wet witout the flour. I am not sure if this was because I used whipped peanut butter or not. My kids and hubby loved them!!!
These were awesome! Considering there are only four ingredients! The only thing I did differently is rolled the cookie dough balls in sugar, and pressed a fork onto them to smush them down a bit before baking. The sugar helped keep them together and gave them a little coating on them... and it wasn't too sweet. I also only cooked them 4-5 minutes, so they they were moist inside. People who say this recipe sucked didn't cook them right... cause this is a really good cookie recipe!
These cookies were a-w-e-s-o-m-e! I did put the dough in the refirgerator for half hour or so before baking and also baked them for a few minutes, then pressed them down with a fork, and baked about 8-10 minutes longer. Great recipe!
My daughter is making easter baskets for her friends for Easter but one of them is on strict diet due to medical problems. I made these for her to have a sweet treat like everyone else and they turned out great! I did chill the dough for few minutes in the freezer and changed is the length of time they were in the oven(10 min or so). I ALWAYS use parchment paper when baking to prevent burning and then clean up is a breeze!
I was sceptical at 1st.("no flour" they won't be good), but I needed a "gluten free" recipe to make for a friends' birthday treat! She loved them! Of course I saved a few and my husand and son really thought they were great too! I doubled the recipe...put a batch in a mini muffin tin...came out nice and chewy, and perfectly round. I will make these again...of course, I will add choc. chips as well.
I prefer our standard, flour-based peanut butter cookie recipe, but this was much, much better than I anticipated. Great if you only have a little time, or have only a few ingredients, or are serving guests with gluten allergies! Not the best peanut butter cookie ever, but quite tasty and very, very easy.
I was happy to see that there was a four item recipe for pb cookies. Made them. They are just discs of super sweet peanut butter. I had to bake them for an additional ten minutes to resemble cookies when cooled. Scrapped them and made a batch from the old Kraft recipe to smooth things over.
I only had a scant 1/2 cup of peanut butter, a mix of regular Skippy and mostly Adam's natural chunky. I only added 1/3 C brown sugar, 1 egg, and 1/2 tsp of aluminum free baking soda. It seemed a bit runny, so I decided to spoon a generous rounded teaspoon of batter into shiny aluminum tart pans that were round and 2cm deep by 6 cm circumference. Sprayed the empty tart pans with cooking oil first. Sprinkled granulated white sugar on top of the cookie batter. Baked on convection setting 160 C for 11 min. They may have been able to handle 12 min to crisp the bottoms a bit better. They turned golden brown, at first puffed up and filled the tart pan nicely, and then started to sink in the middle. Sank a bit more when taken out of the oven, but looked like a cute shallow cup shape. I let them cool in the pans for a good long time. Then loosened the edges with a knife and they came out great. I admit, I kind of sank when I saw them sink, but then got the idea to pipe a small amount of some good quality jam in the center, I used rasberry, and then drizzled melted semisweet chocolate over the tops. Very fun looking and tasty. Instead of chocolate drizzle you could dust the tops with powder sugar when completely cooled. These were great. The scant 1/2 recipe only made 11 cookies. As the consistency was a bit cake-like, but crisp on the edges (even without flour) you could actually use a little less than 1 generous tsp of batter per cookie and probably be even better. (If l
I added some peanuts to mine. The dough was too soft to roll into balls so I just dropped by teaspoons onto the baking sheet and they flattened out nicely. Love this recipe because there is no flour in them - I am diabetic. Thanks!
This recipe was extremely easy. I thought that they were a little too oily and were hard to eat without chugging a glass of water. I made them for my gluten intolerant step-mom; she loved them! I plan on baking these again because of the simplicity!
I don't usually like peanut butter cookies, but these are awesome! The simplicity of the recipe makes it even better. I whipped up my first batch in roughly 25 minutes. I'll definitely make these again and again.
These are yummy and quick -- perfect if you want to make a last-minute treat. Next time I'll leave out the baking soda though. It gave the cookies a slightly bitter taste, and I'm not sure what its purpose is in this recipe. There are other recipes for the same cookies using only the first three ingredients.
This was NOT a good recipe for cookies. I rolled them into the balls as the recipe directed and they never flattened. So next round I flattened them but you could still taste the sugar granules. It just wasn't good. I was very disappointed.
Just like eating sweet peanut butter. Not worth it.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 2 stars
02/01/2003
I have to say although these were edible they were not very good. I make a different cookie recipe each week, this one was my least favorite so far. I also found they stick to your teeth. The short list of ingredients appealed to me but was not worth it in the end. This one may be for those who can eat peanut butter by itself out of a jar!...lol....just didn't enjoy it. Thank you for the recipe anyway :-)
These were quick and easy, just like the recipe says. I used half brown sugar and half white, like some others had suggested, and I think that was better. They were VERY sugary for me. I don't think they had too much peanut butter... I made them the suggested size and they were perfectly fine. I think I will put a little less sugar in next time...
I'm new to gluten free baking. These cookies are better than their flour counterpart! The directions do not mention when to make the fork marks. I marked before baking with one set and then tried the last minute of baking for another set. Either works. I also used 1/2 brown 1/2 white sugar. I'd also suggest making the dough and refrigerating for a couple of hours before rolling into balls. Gluten free recipes seem easy to crumble so the refrigeration helps. I did not rate this a five only because one batch does not make very many cookies. I did not get the 36 as the recipe indicates. Definitely worth trying. Yummy!
I made these for my family they all LOVED them! My dad coud not believe there was no flour whatsoever in them! Note: If you have a gas stove and you put it for the amount of time it calls for the ones in the back will be perfect and the ones in the front will be a little bit soggy.
nice quick recipe. I used 1/2 w and 1/2 brown sugar and also left out the baking soda. 2nd time making these cookies. this time I used Brown sugar instead of white, reduced the baking powder to 1/2 tsp and added 1/4 cup of flour. Turned out excellent ..once again.. maybe a lil better. great recipe! Thank You!
OMG, so easy to do with my 4 year old daughter! We also rolled them in sugar before placing on the cookie sheet for an extra touch.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/19/2002
Great cookie!! I was really apprehensive about how the dough looked, even though it was VERY easy to work with (no refrigeration needed). I made these cookies in about 15 minutes- start to finish. The taste and texture was great, and the simplicity of this recipe made it a keeper for sure. I added some semi-sweet choc. chips just for the heck of it. They came out very tasty, next time I think I'll use real milk chocolate chips. Give this recipe a try!
Looked up this recipe, made the cookies, cooled them and then ate one in 45! My boyfriend and I were craving something sweet and we didn't have much in the house, so that is how I found this recipe. The cookies are yummy! I like a thinner, more moist cookie. I added a little splash of vanilla extract too and baked for 9 minutes total. After baking I threw the cookie sheet in the freezer and left the cookies there for about 5 minutes. When I took them out they were ready to eat! Definitely worth making, so fast and east!
A chewy and crispy treat! but mostly for PB LOVERS! i had to make it for my class, me and my friends had to bring in cookies for christmas so for a change i used peanut butter rather then the original icing filled sugar cookies! it was really nice and easy to make but be warned you have to be precise when taking them out or else theyll burn as that happened to my first few! my class mates and even my teacher LOVED it!
These are delicious, easy cookies. I made them with crunchy peanut butter and didn't use baking soda and they came out amazing. Everyone in my dorm absolutely raved about them and couldn't believe it when I told them that they didn't have flour in them.
Wow! When I first saw this recipe I thought I should try them out so if I need something sweet, fast, I can just make these. People complain they are mushy and falling appart but cooking them longer prevents that and they only have to cool for about 2 minutes. I cook them for 15-20 minutes and they still wont look done but when you pull them out and they cool, they will be some of the best cookies you've ever tasted! Not as quick as promised but just as good and tasty!
Very good and so easy to make. I added a couple extra ingredients so the dough is easier to handle and for a firmer cookie. 1/4 cup Flour & 1 tea. Vanilla and used chunky peanut butter.... Just the perfect touch! Also if you want a more cooked center bake for 10 min.
Made these for Fathers Day. They are very peanutbuttery ! Don't try to remove them from the cookie sheet until completely cooled if not they will fall apart. Also do add the 1/4 cups of flour with these two tips my dad said they were good didn't even share with the grandkids LOL !
I made some adjustments and it was delicious. I used 1 cup peanut butter, 1/2 cup white sugar, 1/2 cup brown sugar, 1 egg, 1 tsp baking soda and a dash of salt. They were delicious!! I used crunchy peanut butter because i LOVE peanut butter. Super easy and quick recipe. I will definitely use it again. Thanks!
These can be made allergen free! They work well with sun butter in place of peanut butter, and 1tbl ground flax + 3tbs water to replace the egg.
Ann Erdmann
Rating: 5 stars
12/07/2011
I have used this recipe for about 30 years without the baking soda. The Cub Scouts used to "forget" the cookie pail so I would have to bake up a batch of these for the meeting. I am trying to figure out what the critic who said they were dry and crumbly did. Maybe used non-homogenized PB? But yes, each one is about like eating a spoonful of peanut butter. Perfect! Why would a self-proclaimed PB cookie connoiseur complain about that?
I have made these cookies for as long as I can remember! This is great recipe to make with kids, super easy and fun for them to be able to help. I've never used baking soda in mine, though. Just peanut butter, sugar, and an egg and they always come out delicious! The only thing I add (and this may have just been something my mom did to make it fun for me as a kid) is after forming the dough into a ball shape, we would roll them in a bowl of sugar :) then do the criss cross pattern with a fork. You can also add chocolate chips to the top for an extra yummy cookie!
I changed the 1 cup of sugar to 1/2 cup white sugar and 1/2 cup brown sugar, and I also added 1/4 cup milk chocolate chips. They turned out AMAZING! Every one in my house LOVED them with the chocolate chips. There were enough to add a little more flavor, but few enough to still take like peanut butter cookies =)
I made three batches of these cookies (one just white sugar, one half and half and the other just brown sugar) All three turned out perfectly!!!! However, my husband and I perfered the just brown sugar one. (Thanks to one of the reviews) I now can make these for my mom who is allergic to gluten, and I'm reducing my gluten intake for heath reasons! This is perfect for us since our favourite cookies are peanut butter.
These are THE BEST!!! So peanut-buttery and sweet! I've done them plain, and also with mini-chocolate chips. After rolling them into balls, I press them down with the back of a tablespoon to make a wells and fill them up with min-chocolate chips. They are SO good. This is my favorite PB cookie recipe!
I thought these cookies were great! They were soft and chewy. I added a 1/2 a cup of chocolate chips to it for the chocolate peanut butter taste, but I'm sure they would be just as delicious without them. Just a warning, though, be sure to give the cookies a couple of minutes to cool before removing them from the tray.
Super Rich!! Turned out perfect. I needed to bake mine for about 10 min, but they were just a tiny bit bigger than 1 inch. I was only able to make about 32 cookies. Not a huge hit at my house, but a good cookie none-the-less.
