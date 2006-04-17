Quick Peanut Butter Cookies

I had to make cookies at the last minute for a school function and a friend gave me this quick and easy recipe. From start to finish, this only takes about 30-45 minutes and the taste is like you spent hours in the kitchen. You might want to make a double batch, because they will be gone before you know it. ENJOY!!

Recipe by Vicki Douglas

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
8 mins
additional:
17 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • In a medium bowl, mix together the peanut butter, sugar, egg, and baking soda until well blended. Roll dough into 1 inch balls, and place on ungreased cookie sheets.

  • Bake for 6 to 8 minutes in the preheated oven. Cool on cookie sheets until set, before transferring to wire racks to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
66 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 7g; fat 3.7g; cholesterol 5.2mg; sodium 69.8mg. Full Nutrition
