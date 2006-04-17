Quick Peanut Butter Cookies

I only had a scant 1/2 cup of peanut butter, a mix of regular Skippy and mostly Adam's natural chunky. I only added 1/3 C brown sugar, 1 egg, and 1/2 tsp of aluminum free baking soda. It seemed a bit runny, so I decided to spoon a generous rounded teaspoon of batter into shiny aluminum tart pans that were round and 2cm deep by 6 cm circumference. Sprayed the empty tart pans with cooking oil first. Sprinkled granulated white sugar on top of the cookie batter. Baked on convection setting 160 C for 11 min. They may have been able to handle 12 min to crisp the bottoms a bit better. They turned golden brown, at first puffed up and filled the tart pan nicely, and then started to sink in the middle. Sank a bit more when taken out of the oven, but looked like a cute shallow cup shape. I let them cool in the pans for a good long time. Then loosened the edges with a knife and they came out great. I admit, I kind of sank when I saw them sink, but then got the idea to pipe a small amount of some good quality jam in the center, I used rasberry, and then drizzled melted semisweet chocolate over the tops. Very fun looking and tasty. Instead of chocolate drizzle you could dust the tops with powder sugar when completely cooled. These were great. The scant 1/2 recipe only made 11 cookies. As the consistency was a bit cake-like, but crisp on the edges (even without flour) you could actually use a little less than 1 generous tsp of batter per cookie and probably be even better. (If l