Black Walnut Cookies I

4.4
15 Ratings
  • 5 10
  • 4 4
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

My grandmother make these cookies. They are my family's favorite.

Recipe by Lynda Rushing

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
18
Yield:
3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cream butter and sugar. Beat in egg and add flavoring. Add in flour and baking powder dissolved in a couple drops of water. Add nuts and mix well.

    Advertisement

  • Divide dough into thirds and roll into logs. Refrigerate until firm (about 1 hour.)

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (205 degrees C).

  • Slice logs into thin cookies. Bake for 9 minutes or until light brown in color.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
257 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 23.7g; fat 16.8g; cholesterol 37.4mg; sodium 142.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022