Black Walnut Cookies I
My grandmother make these cookies. They are my family's favorite.
Made these cookies and followed the recipe to the letter, they were perfect! I have tried other recipes for black walnut cookies and this one is the best, the texture of the cookie was perfect.Read More
These cookies were awful. There was no flavor at all.Read More
My family made these cookies years ago and I thought the recipe was gone forever. Thanks for posting it. Very goooood cookies. Glo
Easy to put together & taste good too. I thought they would have more maple flavor...the nuts seem to be the prominent though.
I thought these were quite good. I made 1/2 recipe and got 20 cookies. I cut it in two pieces, then, instead of 3 to refridgerate for 1 hour. They remind me of the marriage of a pecan sandie cookie and a soft maple shortbread flavored cookie. They have both a crisp and soft texture. I liked that they weren't too sweet to. I liked them better the next day: They tasted like a big soft version of a windmill cookie without the spicy after taste or cinnamon.
I got raves about this recipe from my friends at our cookie exchange. The only difference is that I used walnuts that were already roasted with sugar, salt, and vanilla.
my mom wanted me to make these. they are so good!
I was previously not a fan of black walnuts, but was yearly gifted with a bag after a friend's trip to Missouri. This year tried them in this recipe and WOW! Buttery, amazing black walnut cookies. Can't wait 'til next year!
Added dried cranberries for a festive Christmas cookie. Great!
Originally found this recipe on Christmas-Cookies.com about 12 years ago. Have been making them every Christmas. They are a family favorite!
Great cookie! Easy to make!
I made these cookies for a Christmas gift for my Dad. 2020 was a rough year and these cookies were a special surprise treat for him! He likes chewy cookies. These were outstanding!!!!! I cut them about 1 inch thick and pulled them out of the oven at 12 minutes... they were crunchy outside and chewy goodness inside. Thank you for a great recipe!!
Great recipe, I doubled the maple extract to 1 tsp rather then 1/2. In my first round of cookies I went 1 1/4 cup walnuts but its better with the full 1 1/2 cups as suggested by the default recipe. All and all very well done!
these were such good cookies!! i did add in some walnuts and it made a wonderful addition to the sweet treat! definitely recommend these!
