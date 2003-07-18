Chocolate Drop Cookies I
A delicious moist cookie with creamy Chocolate Icing.
This recipe is great! My only complaint about it is the aftertaste the frosting leaves, but that is really not a big deal. It was a pretty easy recipe, it could use maybe a little bit more chocolate in the cookie (i was on a major chocolate jones when i made these.) The recipe for the frosting makes MORE than enough. I cut the powdered sugar in half and added a little bit more milk. This cookie is soft and yummy. It's almost like a cake, but still a cookie. I really liked how this recipe didn't use a lot of butter. I will most definetly make these cookies again. :)Read More
On their own, without any frosting, these cookies are not great. With very little flavor, they are simply a carrier for the frosting. I had some butterscotch frosting to use up, so topped them with that instead of the chocolate. They do have a nice soft texture and with frosting on top, were much improved.Read More
Great Cookie. I was looking for a chocolate drop cookie w/ chocolate icing and I wasn't disappointed. So easy to make and they turned out soft and moist just like it claimed. I made them for some preschoolers and they loved them. Thanks for sharing this recipe.
When these cookies came out of the oven, I was struck by how soft they were to the touch. These cookies were quite delicious and very easy to make!
Following the directions, the mix looked more like brownie batter than drop cookie. I tweaked it to get a better "drop" consistency.
Great recipe! Couldn't keep my husband out of them.
These were excellent- not too chocolatey but still sweet enough to satisfy my sweet tooth. They were -very- crumbly unpon taking them out of the oven and trying to frost them was near impossible so i waited for about an hour before i frosted them. The best part was that they were still soft after saving them for a few days!
This was a very easy to make cookie. I wanted something to make for Christmas baking. I decided I wanted chocolate, but not a chocolate chip cookie. I love them, but wanted an entirely chocolate cookie. This is exactly what I was looking for. They are still super soft a day later. It is a cake like cookie for sure. I love it though. The frosting is sweet and satisfies my sweet tooth perfectly. I have a request from my husband to make some for him to take to work for his friends. :)
Super easy recipe. I think next time I'll add a couple tbsp of sugar to sweeten them up. Otherwise, great base recipe.
A neighbor I had as child used to make these all the time when I was a child and I've been searching for this recipe for years, as I LOVE these cookies!! This is it!!! I followed exactly, but omitted the nuts and the frosting. The frosting is not needed in my opinion, but again, I was searching to replicate something I remember loving as a child! These are wonderful. Thank you!
