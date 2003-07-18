Chocolate Drop Cookies I

A delicious moist cookie with creamy Chocolate Icing.

Recipe by Maureen Worman

Servings: 24
24
Yield:
4 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Cream together 1/2 cup butter or margarine and 1 cup light brown sugar until light and fluffy. Add egg, beat thoroughly. Add 1 teaspoon vanilla and mix well. Sift together flour and 1/2 teaspoon baking soda, add alternating with 3/4 cup milk to creamed mixture beginning and ending with dry ingredients. Blend in melted chocolate, then nuts.

  • Drop by teaspoonfuls onto greased cookie sheets. Bake 10 -12 minutes. Cool on wire rack. When cool, frost with Chocolate Icing.

  • To Make Icing: Mix confectioners' sugar; 1/4 cup cocoa ; 2 tablespoons butter or margarine, 1/2 teaspoon vanilla and milk. Mix all ingredients until smooth and creamy (may need to add more milk to get creamy consistency) . Frost cookies.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
202 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 31.4g; fat 8.2g; cholesterol 21.3mg; sodium 71.1mg. Full Nutrition
