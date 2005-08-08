Lollipop Cookie Valentines

26 Ratings
  • 5 13
  • 4 5
  • 3 6
  • 2 0
  • 1 2

Every year 18 of us get together for our annual 'Heart Party' in honor of Valentine's Day. Besides sharing a favorite craft, we bring 18 cookies and share a favorite recipe. This was mine from last year. The recipe is written using white chocolate, but you can use dark chocolate instead, or use half white and half dark. I like to decorate mine with candy sprinkles too.

By Robin J.

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
4 more images

Recipe Summary test

Servings:
6
Yield:
1 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Soak craft sticks for one hour in a bowl of cold water.

    Advertisement

  • In small heavy saucepan over very low heat, stir chocolate chips until melted and smooth. Remove from heat; let cool.

  • In large bowl with electric mixer at medium speed, beat butter, brown sugar and vanilla until fluffy. Beat egg in well; beat in cooled chocolate. With mixer at low speed, beat in flour, cocoa powder and salt until smooth. Divide dough in half.

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) and grease 2 large cookie sheets.

  • Roll each half out to 1/8 inch thickness between 2 sheets of wax paper; freeze, in wax paper, 5 minutes. Peal top sheets of wax paper off dough; cut dough out using 3-inch heart-shaped cutter. Reroll scraps; freeze again 5 minutes; cut out. Place half of the hearts 1 inch apart on prepared cookie sheet.

  • Drain sticks, pat dry. Place one stick on each heart to make 2 1/2 inch handle, pressing lightly into dough. Place remaining hearts on top; press edges gently to seal. Bake about 12 minutes until firm to touch. Cool on wire racks.

  • In 2-quart heavy saucepan over very low heat, or in top of double boiler set over barely simmering water, stir white or milk chocolate until melted and smooth; if using both chocolates, melt in separate 1-quart pans. Remove from heat.

  • Holding each lollipop by handle, dip into chocolate to coat on both sides; let excess chocolate drip back into pan. Place each lollipop as it is coated on wax-paper-lined cookie sheet; refrigerate 20 minutes until chocolate is set.

  • To Make Icing: In large bowl with electric mixer at high speed, beat egg white and confectioners' sugar until very smooth. If desired, remove small portion of icing to separate bowl; tint with drops of food coloring. Spoon icing into decorating bag fitted with small writing tip; pipe over lollipops in desired patterns. Decorate with assorted candies and decors; attaching with dots of icing.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
838 calories; protein 11.3g; carbohydrates 111.2g; fat 41g; cholesterol 83.5mg; sodium 292.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/10/2022