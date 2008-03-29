Welsh Cookies

4.6
30 Ratings
  • 5 22
  • 4 5
  • 3 2
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

Just plain delicious, not overly sweet.

Recipe by P Davies

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
16 cookies
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix flour, baking powder, salt and the 1/2 cup sugar in medium bowl until well blended Cut in butter or margarine and shortening with a pastry blender until mixture is crumbly. Toss in currants.

  • Beat egg and milk with a fork in a 1-cup measure; add to flour mixture; mix gently with fork, just until blended. Dough should be consistency of pastry dough.

  • Roll out dough to 1/4 inch thickness with floured rolling pin on lightly floured pastry cloth or board. Cut with 3 inch floured cookie cutter

  • Heat greased griddle or large heavy skillet over moderate heat until few drops of water jump when dropped on surface. Cook cakes, a few at a time, 3 minutes, or until golden brown. Turn with pancake turner and cook another 3 minutes, or until golden brown on second side. Remove to wire rack. Sprinkle with sugar. Let cool completely, then wrap in plastic bags to store. Can also be frozen.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
341 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 52.1g; fat 13.3g; cholesterol 39.1mg; sodium 195.4mg. Full Nutrition
