Welsh Cookies
Just plain delicious, not overly sweet.
Just plain delicious, not overly sweet.
My grandfather was Welsh and I can remember my grandmother making Welsh cookies when I was a small child. I was so thrilled to see this recipe on the site and decided to give it a whirl after talking to a coworker from the UK who said he had not had the cookies since he was a kid either. My 3 year-old daughter helped me make the cookies and we both had a blast! Instead of currants (I couldn't find any at my local grocery store) we used dates because I don't particularly care for raisins. They tasted wonderful and came out looking great! My coworker from the UK said that they were excellent - just like the ones his Welsh "Nam" used to make. My boss loved them so much I swear he ate half the batch. Will definitely make again! Thanks!Read More
I inherited my grandmother's recipe and it is different than this, we use all butter, no shortening and raisins instead of currents, and lots of nutmeg (2 tblspns), also we don't sprinkle sugar on top. It is great with coffee or tea and isn't very sweetRead More
My grandfather was Welsh and I can remember my grandmother making Welsh cookies when I was a small child. I was so thrilled to see this recipe on the site and decided to give it a whirl after talking to a coworker from the UK who said he had not had the cookies since he was a kid either. My 3 year-old daughter helped me make the cookies and we both had a blast! Instead of currants (I couldn't find any at my local grocery store) we used dates because I don't particularly care for raisins. They tasted wonderful and came out looking great! My coworker from the UK said that they were excellent - just like the ones his Welsh "Nam" used to make. My boss loved them so much I swear he ate half the batch. Will definitely make again! Thanks!
i love these, they remind me of scones. I mix spices(cinnamon, allspice and nutmeg) with the flour. Also i rolol the dough into balls and squash them on the pan. great recipe!
Taste like the cookies I buy at the Celtic festivals from the Welsh Cookie Company. Delicious!!!
These are so good........ I used all butter and raisins. I also added 1/2 tsp. each of cinnamon and nutmeg along with a tsp. of vanilla. I have to admit I burnt the first batch and then adjusted the temperature of my pan accordingly. I sprinkled them with sugar and froze half the batch. Yet another breakfast treat for my husband to enjoy with his coffe at work!
I inherited my grandmother's recipe and it is different than this, we use all butter, no shortening and raisins instead of currents, and lots of nutmeg (2 tblspns), also we don't sprinkle sugar on top. It is great with coffee or tea and isn't very sweet
"Cakes" not cookies.. The welsh regard cookies as an American sweet biscuit kinda like the normal chocolate chip cookie. You can like this recipe decorate it with sugar or spread a thin layer of butter to give it a little moisture. Ideally eaten with a nice cup of tea or as a chocolate bar alternative in a lunch box. The best way to cook the cakes are on an old cast iron pan where it has a used natural coating.
This almost the exact replica of my husband's Welsh great-grandmother's recipe. I use 1/2 Crisco and 1/2 unsalted butter. This is the one Christmas cookie that I always have to make. Great with a cup of tea!
I made these for Christmas, followed the recipe exactly except for the second batch I made I added 1/4 cup more sugar, turned out great. Thank You...
Thank you for posting this. My Aunt and Grandmother used to make these and they are both gone now. I am grateful to be able to pass on this cookie.
I love these cookies because I don't like really sweet treats. They do taste like scones. I added a little nutmeg and orange zest. Perfect with a cup of tea!
This was just what I remembered from my Grandmother's house when I was a kid. Thanks!
Very similar to my Nana's. She used raisins instead of currants and hers had nutmeg in them. Seriously addictive after the second cookie.
I think 3 minutes on each side is way too long, unless the heat should really be between medium and low. I didn't put in currants because I have no idea where to find them, but I thought they still tasted alright.
I thought they were a bit plain, but a friend who doesn't like his desserts very sweet really liked them.
These remind me of the cookies I would make with my grandmother as a child.
These were quite a little surprise for me! If you are looking for a regular "cookie" this is not it. This is a cross between a scone and a cookie and it's very different and addictive. The amount of sugar is perfect in my opinion, I did not sprinkle with extra like some people have done and they were perfect. I made some small changes...I used raisins I finely chopped because I didn't have any currants in the house. I also don't keep shortening and my milk had gone bad so I used all butter for the fat and cold water instead of the milk. I added a very small bit of nutmeg and cinnamon too and used a scant 1/2 tsp salt and 1 tsp vanilla as well. I put the dry ingredients into my food processor and added the cold butter in pulses and then the egg and water which i had mixed together in a cup. I cooked them with only about 2 tsp of canola oil in a nonstick skillet. My cutter was about 2 inches wide so this recipe made 26 cakes for me. These will be perfect for a small snack with tea and fruit when I have a low appetite. They're comforting and not too rich or heavy and they definitely have that "somebodies grandma made these" feeling to them. Thanks for a great recipe!
Best eaten warm out of the oven,with thin slices of apple and a milky cup of tea. I found this recipe a little too sweet , so my next batch I'll cut the sugar back .Otherwise yum !
wonderfully plain unsweet cookie, for those people who do not like sweets
very nice!
I'm not fond of an overly sweet breakfast menu so this is my kind of treat and just right on the sweetness without sprinkling sugar on top. I used all butter. I also added 1 tsp. of mace. The next time I make these I will add some cinnamon too. If you are looking for currants you might find them at Whole Foods if there is one near you. I had never tasted currants so I was unpleasantly surprised when I tasted them right out of the package and in my opinion tasted like baby raisins. I'm not a big fan of raisins but I added the currants anyway and was pleasantly surprised that I liked them in these cookies/cakes. I'm fairly sure that my husband will most probably not like these because there are no chocolate chips involved but that's a thought. Might throw in a few next time just for him. Not authentic I know but the man will eat anything with chocolate added. I think that dried cranberries might be tasty substitute for the currants. I plan to freeze half of these to have on the weekends with some chai tea.
Both my mother and mother-in-law used to make these Welsh Cakes known as pice ar y maen in Welsh. The recipes were slightly different according to which part of Wales they came from.
Love these! I use currents and add some lemon or orange zest at times. They are a big hit at work!
I have to say that these are not really Welsh cookies. The recipe I have is my great grandmother's and she was from Wales. The cookies need nutmeg in order to make them authentic.
I first tasted these on a trip to Wales and just had to have a recipe. It took me a little while to find it because the vendor who sold me them called them Welsh cakes. (What we call cookies are usually cakes or biscuits in GB) The first time I made them I followed the recipe exactly and they tasted just like I remembered them. Now I usually use raisins because I have them on hand but don't keep currants in the cabinet. I always make a double batch because my husband eats them a fast as I can take them off the griddle!
Very good, although I do think they need cinnamon and/or nutmeg added. And I had to adjust the temperature of my pan as well. I did use a cast iron skillet, and did not have to grease it. Next time, I may try using butter only and no shortening, and reduce the baking powder to 1 tsp.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections