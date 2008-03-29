Welsh Cookies

These were quite a little surprise for me! If you are looking for a regular "cookie" this is not it. This is a cross between a scone and a cookie and it's very different and addictive. The amount of sugar is perfect in my opinion, I did not sprinkle with extra like some people have done and they were perfect. I made some small changes...I used raisins I finely chopped because I didn't have any currants in the house. I also don't keep shortening and my milk had gone bad so I used all butter for the fat and cold water instead of the milk. I added a very small bit of nutmeg and cinnamon too and used a scant 1/2 tsp salt and 1 tsp vanilla as well. I put the dry ingredients into my food processor and added the cold butter in pulses and then the egg and water which i had mixed together in a cup. I cooked them with only about 2 tsp of canola oil in a nonstick skillet. My cutter was about 2 inches wide so this recipe made 26 cakes for me. These will be perfect for a small snack with tea and fruit when I have a low appetite. They're comforting and not too rich or heavy and they definitely have that "somebodies grandma made these" feeling to them. Thanks for a great recipe!