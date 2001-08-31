Log Cabin Cookies

Tasty cookies from long ago.

By Suzanne Stull

Servings:
30
Yield:
5 dozen
Ingredients

30
Directions

  • Mix all ingredients together in the order given. Roll into a log 2 inches in diameter and refrigerate until firm.

  • Cut into thin slices and place on greased cookie sheet. Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 8 to 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
148 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 19.5g; fat 7.3g; cholesterol 12.2mg; sodium 201.5mg. Full Nutrition
