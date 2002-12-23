Mrs. Fields Sugar Cookies

Not sure how they taste in comparison the Mrs. Fields but I did what the other reviews suggested and used a cup of sugar. I also emptied the dough from the bowl onto some saran wrap and rolled it into a roll and tied the ends and put it in the freezer for an hour, but I think I would have been better off putting it in there for an hour and a half because the dough was not all the way firm. I then sliced it up and placed the dough onto the cookie sheet. Use larger slices than you think, too thin and they look like pancakes! Other than that, they taste delicious! the first couple of chews aren't too sweet, it's the after taste and the last couple of chews where the flavor comes out. These are cooked through, but soft, eliminating the half-cooked cookie addiction I used to have!