Mrs. Fields Sugar Cookies
Just like Mrs. Field's sugar cookies.
Just like Mrs. Field's sugar cookies.
THIS RECIPE IS AMAZING! The only bad thing about it was that people didn't believe me when I said that I made them myself. However, I did change the recipe a little by adding an extra 1/4 cup of sugar. As a little tip, I recommend that you put the dough in the freezer, instead of the refrigerator. Also, because the dough is somewhat sticky, I put ALOT of flour on the countertop before trying to roll it out.Read More
I can't review this fairly because I followed one reviewers advice and upped the sugar and butter. The cookies were way too buttery and spread all over the sheet. I definitely would not us 1 and 1/2 cups butter. WAAAAAY too much.Read More
THIS RECIPE IS AMAZING! The only bad thing about it was that people didn't believe me when I said that I made them myself. However, I did change the recipe a little by adding an extra 1/4 cup of sugar. As a little tip, I recommend that you put the dough in the freezer, instead of the refrigerator. Also, because the dough is somewhat sticky, I put ALOT of flour on the countertop before trying to roll it out.
I can't review this fairly because I followed one reviewers advice and upped the sugar and butter. The cookies were way too buttery and spread all over the sheet. I definitely would not us 1 and 1/2 cups butter. WAAAAAY too much.
I made these cookies yesterday for my children for a snack at school and they were a big hit. The whole house smelled of sugar and butter while the cookies were baking. One of my daughters teachers even commited to her how good the cookies looked and the smell of the cookies. I did however, follow the advice of some of the reviewers I used 2 1/2 cups of sugar and 1 1/2 cups of real butter. I added cinnamon , instead of the vanalla. Also I put the cookie dough in the frig over night. Floured my board alot, dough was a little sticky. And the dough rolled out great. I kept the oven tem. at the suggested 325, but I cooked the cookies for only 10 min. First 5 min.on the top rack and then 5 min. on the bottom rack. The cookies turned out a light golden color that were crisp on the out side edge and soft on the inside. I made the cookies thicker that what was suggested. I was able to make 36 heart shaped cookies from the dough. This recipe is a keeper.
This one will definately replace my old recipe, but they are not quite Mrs. Fields, I don't think. They are soft, yet firm enough to handle while decorating, and they really have a nice flavor. I think this is because this recipe does not call for shortening. I also think the trick to making these cookies the best they can be is: refridgerate till hard (1 hr 1/2), roll them out quickly, and maintain a 1/4 inch thickness. I rolled them out on parchment paper and then removed the scraps of dough around the cut outs. Then I placed my parchment on a baking stone. Add two minutes to your first batch, if using a stone.
The cookies turned out great; not too sweet, and the perfect soft texture. I did have a little trouble rolling them out, next time I'll sandwich the dough between wax paper sheets to keep it from sticking.
These cookies were very easy to make and taste great. I added a sprinkle of cinnamon and nutmeg into the flour mixture for a little extra flavour. I made the second batch of cookies about twice as thick as recommended and baked them at 350 for 13 minutes and they were nicer than the thinner ones. This dough is a bit sticky, so a well-floured surface, rolling pin, and cookie cutters is a must!
this is by far the best sugar cookie i have ever tasted! not even my husband could believe that i made them, since i am not a very good baker. easy enough to make and definatley worth the taste! thanks for sharing i will use this recipe for all of my sugar cookies like the halloween ones i will make today!!
This is a good recipe. I added an extra 1/4 cup of sugar - the original didn't taste sweet enough to me. Roll them out thick and under-cook them just a bit. Also, they taste alot better with frosting. (But what doesn't)!!
My dough turned out really gooey. I couldn't roll it or anything. I was so disappointed because all the other reviews were so good on this but it turned out terribly.
I loved this recipe!!! It was so easy. I was looking for an easy sugar cookie recipe to make poodle shaped cookies. I tried this one and was very pleased. It kept the cookie cutter shaped and is one of the best sugar cookies I tasted. I even had a friend who said that she worked in a bakery and these sugar cookies were better than the bakery's. I decorated mine with colored sugar.
This is my go to sugar cookie recipe, but I made 2 modifications to the recipe that helped a lot. I rolled the cookies out on a mixture of powder sugar and a bit of flour on the board and rolling pin. I found if I only roll on flour the cookies become not sweet enough because as you roll the 'scraps' together you accumulate more and more flour. With a mixture of powder sugar and flour you avoid this. Also after I cut the cookies with cutters and place them on a cookie sheet, I put the cookie sheet in fridge or freezer for at least 10 minutes. Otherwise the dough will spread too much in oven and loose it's shape. If the dough is frozen when it goes into oven the cookies keep their shape perfect.
The trick to this cookie is to plop the gooey batter onto a 13" or so strip of wax paper, lay another over the dough, squish flat a little and roll out. Continue til dough is used. It made 3 sheets for me. and I doubled the recipe. Keep in fridge for 1 hour. Take each sheet out one at a time, cut out cookies while dough is cold. Scraps are rerolled and placed back into the fridge to harden. No need for flour and alot less mess…..Oh yeah, I loved this cookie, very rich and buttery
I will not use this recipe again. Weird texture, weird flavor..
Ok people, the KEY to this recipe is use REAL BUTTER. Do NOT use margarine! If you use margarine your dough will be sticky and gooey! Real butter will firm up again after you chill the dough in the fridge for an hour. You must chill the dough if you want to cut out your shapes. These cookies taste amazing though, and they are so easy. Just make sure you follow the directions.
Note: The original Mrs. Field's recipe calls for SALTED butter. I haven't made these myself, but my SIL makes these all the time and they're great! (So my rating is based on her cookies, haha). After hearing which recipe she uses, I decided to check out the Mrs. Field's website (being December, she said this was the free recipe of the month). I happened to notice the recipe also posted here, and the salted butter was the only difference I saw. I always buy unsalted butter, so that stuck out to me.
i made the best cutout cookies with this. The dough doesn't get sticky at all. I made it for a huge group and they all loved them.
The easiest cookies ever! I realized I was out of vanilla 1/2 way into the recipe and substituted a tablespoon or two of fresh lemon juice and upped the sugar to compensate. Also, I can't make cookies without cinnamin so added a pinch. Really yummy! Used as a base for the Fancy Fruit Pizza on this site. And rolled with sugar, not flour
These turned out beautifully. I can't wait to ice them They do not spread and hold shape. Followed directions and dough was a little crumbly. Added a little water worked it in and put back in refrig for another hour or so. Far superior to the more spopular sugar cookie recipe on this site. Thanks for a great cookie. I baked on the baking stones.
This was a very good receipe. I did alter the receipe by ADDING 1tsp baking powder, 1tsp pure lemon extract, 1.5c granulated white sugar, and 1/2c unsalted butter. This gives the cookies a soft and fluffy texture with a hint of sweet lemon taste. Frost these cookies with a sweet cream cheese frosting and embellish with colorful sugar crystals. Note: Best to hand mix dough and slowly add additional flour until dough becomes less sticky and easily forms into a ball.
Made these w/my 8 yr old daughter.. she did most of the work!!!! IT was so VERY EASY!! They came out GREAT.. HOWEVER, the Yeild for servings is WAY WAY OFF!!!! this does NOT in anyway make 3 dozen... makes about 1 1/2 dozes... all in all GREAT RECIPE AND GREAT FOR KIDS TO DO! She frosted and decorated w/different sprinkles.. came out really cool thanks for sharing!
this recipe is fantastic. i made it three times, the third time trying the tips offered to increase the butter and sugar and received disastrous results. this recipe is best AS IS. i suggest sifting the flour as it produces a lighter, more even cookie.
I JUST made these, I still have some in the oven; They taste like sweet biscuits... nothing like Mrs. Fields! Not good.
These taste nothing like Mrs. Fields. They don't even taste like sugar cookies.
One person said these were not the exact Mrs. Fields recipe...But it is.Tried and true recipe The only one I've use,for years now..Easy recipe to change up the flavors,by adding zests of orange or lemon or by adding different extracts..and I like that it calls for less sugar than some sugar cookie recipes
I used 1 cup sugar, 1 cup butter and 2 teaspoons of vanilla extract; this recipe was a big hit!! I also sprinkled cinnamon on a few and only baked them for 10 minutes.
This recipe was very easy,and very tasty. I will use this one again!
Altho I wasn't sure how these would turn out as there was no baking soda or baking powder in them, they are great. The lady who said the dough was too gooey must have made a mistake and used too much butter. I only added little more sugar, and they were excellent. Very crispy, almost like a shortbread. Dough was fine, I used a generous amt of flour to roll them with, but not an excessive amt. Would highly recomment them.
I have never made sugar cookies befor from scratch. Thankfully I found this recipie and used it first because now I will not have to try any others! Perfect cookies!
I have to say that this is one of the best sugar cookie recipes I have used! I don't know why some have not had them turn out but they were awesome, I made no changes only added a little cinnamon and almond extract! Big hit!
These taste NOTHING like the Mrs. fields sugar cookies. They don't even taste like sugar cookies at all. no flavor. I guess the search is stil on
These are now my teenage sons alltime favorite cookies. I usually make a double batch of dough and keep it in the refrigerator for allways fresh cookies. Easy recipe!!!
I would like to qualify my rating by stating that this recipe is very good for decorative cookies and very detailed cookie cutters. There is nothing to rise these cookies so they keep their shape very nicely. However, these aren't very high in flavor, they are pretty to look at but they lack the soft moist texture. They would be better if topped with a very flavorful frosting. It just depends on what you're looking for in a cookie, if you need something to keep it's shape, then these are it!
kept in the refrigerator for an hr. before i rolled them out. Cookies kept their form well after baked but not a good taste will add more sugar next time. 3/4 didnt even make it taste sugary to me. Kids ate one then didnt touch them again and they love cookies.
This is the best sugar cookie recipe I have found. It has a wonderful texture and flavor. Perfect for decorating with royal icing at the holidays.
My grandson and I used this recipe for our Christmas cookie decorating tradition. We used the ingenious idea of using sugar to roll out the cookies. It added a crisp sugary crust that was amazing!
These are THE WORST sugar cookies ever, and I've made a lot. There is no baking powder in the recipe so they don't fluff up at all. Cooking time is off. Just not good.
Instead of using egg I used veggie oil. It's just as good and I used cinnamon which made them so good!
Wonderful, easy recipe!! I followed the directions as stated and came out delicious! For the first batch: I lightly flattened it and came out very soft and fluffy. For the second batch: I flattened it out even more and came with very yummy crunchy cookies. **One thing I will recommend is to reduce the salt by about half; you can taste the salt if you follow the recipe amount. But other than that, easy to make, delicious cookies! Most definately worth the try!
A great sugar cookie recipe. Admittedly I don't know what Mrs. Fields cookies taste like, but I loved these...(also I love cookie dough, and this is up there with the best of them!) I dipped mine in melted dark chocolate after they had cooled and cooled them in the fridge. They tasted great. Will probably have a couple of batches to serve with coffee at my wedding.
Made this today Loved them I added a cup of butter and they were really yummy. I was looking for a recipe to use all my cookie cutters with and this is a keeper. I added a glaze on them 1cup of icing sugar and 2 tbsp of milk and colored it pink for valentines day
I made this recipe for the first time last night and they were GREAT! I followed the ingredients as is and the only thing I had a slight issue with was rolling & cutting the dough, it was just a little sticky, but nothing sum exra four did'nt take care of. The next me I make these I will be sure to double the recipe!
Really Great Sugar Cookie recipe!!!! I froze the dough and then let it come to room temperature. I did use a bit of flour rolling it out but I think that's normal. Also, I baked in my fan oven for only 5 minutes!!!! I needed a quick sugar cookie recipe this Christmas because I wanted to make them with my daughter but did not want a zillion cookies...I think the service size was perfect for us. Will definitely adopt this as our sugar cookie recipe!
I added extra flour to stiffen dough....it was a little sticky. But very simple recipe, few ingredients, and wonderful taste.
these turned out horrible. I followed the recipe to the tee...will not make again but thanks for sharing
They taste like flour. They should taste sweeter. they should be called flour cookies.
There is nothing wrong with this recipe. It is my first attempt and they are not rock hard or anything. They are just perfect. I did add about 1/4 tsp of baking powder that is it. I baked them exactly for 13 minutes and not a single dark edge.
These were incredible. This will definitely be my "go-to" sugar cookie recipe from here on out. Thanks for sharing.
Great! I used 1 cup of sugar instead of 3/4 and sprinkled red sugar sprinkles (before baking) on some and drizzled white chocolate over the tops of the rest (after baking).
This is a sugar cookie with taste and the added bonus of being easy.
I've made a lot of cookies in my lifetime, and these were by far the worst I've ever tasted; even with frosting, I couldn't serve it to company.
Used this recipe for 4 years to make cut out sugar cookies. The flavour is loved by the whole family and they make fine cut outs IF you are patient. Put a portion of the dough in the freezer for up to 5 minutes, roll out to less than the 1/4 inch in the recipe, cut out, decorate, than back in the freezer for 5 minutes before baking for 7 minutes.
I was hesitant to try these since my cut out cookies usually end up looking like blobs, but they came out perfectly!! The flavor is nice and light and buttery. A keeper!
Not sure how they taste in comparison the Mrs. Fields but I did what the other reviews suggested and used a cup of sugar. I also emptied the dough from the bowl onto some saran wrap and rolled it into a roll and tied the ends and put it in the freezer for an hour, but I think I would have been better off putting it in there for an hour and a half because the dough was not all the way firm. I then sliced it up and placed the dough onto the cookie sheet. Use larger slices than you think, too thin and they look like pancakes! Other than that, they taste delicious! the first couple of chews aren't too sweet, it's the after taste and the last couple of chews where the flavor comes out. These are cooked through, but soft, eliminating the half-cooked cookie addiction I used to have!
These cookies turned out great! I had another sugar cookie recipe that always turned out too crunchy, these were nice and soft, and even softer the next day (stored in tupperware). The key is to pull them from the oven before they get brown on the edges. I cooked mine for 15 minutes and then transfered them to a cooling rack right away. I didn't have a problem with the dough being too sticky, but I was pretty generous with the flour when I rolled it out.
After trying many recipes for sugar cookies for this holiday season, I would have to say this one was the best! It was a big hit with everyone! My five year old over decorated it and it still wasn't overbearingly sweet. It was just perfect.
I thought these were great for cut out cookies. They were crisp on the edges and soft in the center...with just the right sweetness. Really good cookie. I changed to 1c sugar and 1c butter but also ended up increasing the flour when rolling out...probably by 3/4c. We also had to refridgerate a day before baking which seemed to help.
Sugar cookies have always been up there in my favorites so when I got the craze to bake something today, I jumped at this recipe. I had to make due because my mom didn't have any cookie cutters. I made little circles like normal cookies, and then when I had a dozen in the pan ready to be cooked, I still had dough left over. So I had the bright idea to braid the dough. I sprinkled sugar and cinnamon on the cookies and braids. I followed everything as the recipe said and they of course turned out fantastic. I'm proud of the creativity of the braided cookies. I recommend getting creative when you have leftover dough. It makes the baking so much more fun!
this was an easy recipe
lack flavor very much. Don't try! Go to another recipe
When followed exactly the recipe was a great success. My 10 year old daughter's first attempt at cookies and they were awesome!
I made these cookies with my friends. Instead of vanilla extract, we used 2 teaspoons of lemon extract. We also took the more "traditional" route to mixing them and rolled the dough into balls instead of cutting it out with cookie cutters. The recipe actually took MUCH longer than the stated 14 minutes to bake. The lemony cookies were actaully BETTER than the suggested sugar cookie recipe.
These were pretty good. I did as one other reviewer suggested and increased the sugar to 1 cup rather than 3/4 cup. They turned out well but I wasn't paying attention to what I was doing and I mixed them a little too long cause after sitting out for a day, they got really hard. Good cookie though!
The recipe was great except that its missing some baking powder. I added 1 tsp and had wonderfully soft and not too sweet sugar cookies. Great for icing because they're not overly sweet.
I followed the recipe to a "T" Not only did they not taste like Mrs. Field's cookies, they were so tacky (after being refrigerated for 2 hours.) I had to add a lot of flour to them just to get the dough to stop from sticking to itself after using cutters. I definitely do not recommend this recipe to anyone. Sry.
I am suprised by all of the reviews saying the dough was sticky, mine was on the dry side, I am wondering if the people with sticky dough used margarine instead of butter? Mine came out perfect, they do not rise much so they do not distort cut tout shapes, I loved them so much they are now my #1 sugar cookie recipe!
These are GREAT! They keep their shape when you bake them so you don't have to worry about the edges burning. They are very close to a shortbread style cookie. Absolutely wonderful!!!!
My husband, who always wanted us to leave chocolate chip cookies for Santa instead of the traditional sugar cookie cut-outs, was very impressed by these. My kids loved them. The cookies were soft and chewy instead hard and dry like most. The dough is sticky but parchment paper helps. A keeper. Thanks for sharing.
These are the best sugar cookies I've made in a long time. I used 1 cup all purpose flour and 1 cup wheat flour, and added 1/4 cup of sugar. My dough wasn't sticky, just needed a little flour on the working area.
These cookies were good, tasted like a typical sugar cookie, nothing spectacularly different about them. I could not cut them out with cookie cutters, even after being refrigerated for hours. The dough stayed too soft for cutters. I would recommend rolling the dough into a log shape, refrigerate, cut and roll in sprinkles. Not a good cut out cookie recipe if you are making shapes for your kids' school. I made these for a wedding; the dough was too soft, even after refrigeration. Could not use my wedding cookie cutters.
These cookies were great. I had someone ask me if they were store bought. I will be making these again very soon.
Good recipe.
These are fantastic and quick to make. These are the best sugar cookies I have ever had.
I made this recipe when trying to find another sugar cookie recipe for my witches fingers (recipe on this site, too). The only other time I have made homemade cookies, they turned out horrible, so I wasn't expecting too much from this recipe either. But, to my surprise they turned out really good. Even my kids, who only eat choc. chip cookies, really liked them. As per other reviews, I did add an extra 1/4 C of sugar. And actually, I could have added a little more for my liking. I placed dough in freezer for about 30 minutes and then rolled out some of my dough for the witches fingers. The rest of the dough I just spooned out for regular round cookies. A really good recipe.
My boyfriend does not like very sweet things. I made these and he loved them. Apparently they taste best with 5 in your mouth at once. I made them small.
I LOVE LOVE LOVE this recipe. Sometimes some sugar cookie recipes are crumbly and hard to use cookie cutters. But this one was perfect, and tasted really good!
These cookies were a big hit at home and at work.. I added 3 tbsp of cinnamon and used 1 cup of sugar and hey came out perfect and they taste great when topped with My favorite butter cream icing. My daughter and I found these easy to roll, cut and decorate.. I will be using this recipe again soon.
These are the best. I cut mine out a little thicker, and let them just get lightly browned. Then I use a buttercream frosting to top them off. They stay soft for a long time!
Very delicious... everyone that has had a cookie has asked for this recipe. * You may want to change the 3/4 cup of sugar to 1 full cup.*
Turned out great! I really liked the taste and the fact that they didn't puff up too much so I could decorate them. Kids loved helping bake and eat them! Thank You!
Yum-O very tasty. I'm a busy Mom of 2, I made the dough 2 days a head of time in batches and took it out as I needed to make the cookies for a Christmas party. Very easy!
I tried this recipe and they turned out great! They werent too sweet and they tasted wonderful
This recipe was good, but not to Mrs. Field's status. I think Mrs. Field's cookies are sweeter and full of butter which this recipe was shy on. I did change up the baking. Instead of letting cool in the fridge, I just rolled it into balls (very large balls) and put them on the cookie sheet. I then dipped a glass in sugar and flattened the cookies. Then I slow baked them at 250 degrees for about 35 minutes. I read somewhere that Mrs. Fields slow bakes their cookies. I did flatten them a little to much so they easily crack, but I wanted that giant cookie you always get at the cookie shops. I think I would have gotten that giant soft cookie if I hadn't flattened them quite that much. If you drizzle them with icing, it adds a nice sweet touch.
easy enough
Really easy to make. Dough was not sticky. ( I put mine in the freezer ). Taste was right on. Making my second batch now!
I followed the recipe how it said to and the cookies didnt turn out at all. They crumbled when I tried to roll them.
I make this cookie all the time. Due to high altitude I add a pinch more flour and either lemon juice of orange juice for extra flavor.
I followed the advice of some of the other reviewers and used 2 1/2 cups of sugar, 1 1/2 cups of butter, and cinnamon. I followed the directions exactly, but the cookies didn't rise in the oven. Instead, they just flattened out and lost their shape completely. Maybe the recipe is missing baking soda or something. I will try to make this recipe again, maybe adding about 1 tsp of baking soda.
110% Delicious!!!
I was EXTREMELY disappointed! I followed the directions exactly and the dough was very dry and crumbly. Would not waste my money or time on this recipe.
Our new "go to" sugar cookie recipe. They are delicious, and I get lots of compliments. We like to smear buttercream frosting on top. :) Thanks for sharing!
I think it just all comes down to personal preference. I don't like sugar cookies and I've never made them before but these were right up my alley. They were easy to make, not overly sweet although I added 1c of sugar instead of 3/4 and I added 1tsp of baking powder. They came out fluffy and I loved the taste. We topped them with chocolate chips after they came out of the oven. Some with sprinkles (they didn't stick) and some with icing. I thought they were great and my 8yo thought they were "pretty good."
These cookies did not taste, look, or smell anything like the cookies from Mrs. Fields. Dough came out just like dry unsweetened shortbread. Never got golden, just white. Not chewy. A big disappointment.
So easy to make! Love it love it love it!
Very good sugar cookies. The first time I used this recipe my dough was still too sticky, even after an hour in the refridgerator. The second batch I used a little more flour, flattened the dough in a ziploc baggie and then rolled the baggie. The dough comes out of the fridge very firm but softens quickly. Great recipe!
These were not that good. They weren't as flavorful as I was hoping it would be.
Great recipe! Easy to make, easy to roll, easy to decorate and EASY TO EAT!! Loved it! We froze some dough to make cookies later and it turned out great. Yummy
The kids love these cookies, they are gone by bedtime!
Good tasting sugar cookies. Worthless for use with cookie cutters. Even after over 4 hours in the freezer they had the consistance of pudding.
this is by far the best sugar cookie recipe i have found to date. we made these at work and not only were they very easy
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections