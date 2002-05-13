Fig Cookies
Similar to Fig Newtons.
This recipe is Great ! Made a batch and it was gone in one day. Also great because figNewtons are low Fat.Read More
This was OK. For me, 2 cups of preserves is too much. The bar is overly sweet and the top crust slides around on the preserves. I'll serve them, but if I make them again I'll cut down on the filling. I used whole wheat flour and butter instead of shortening and that worked out well. The cookie part was good.Read More
I used the fig preserve recipe and blended it so that it would come out more like the newtons we know and love. The instructions were a bit confusing but the taste was incredible. I would recommend cutting them in to bars before the cookie part hardens.
These are very good. I had a little trouble spreading the top layer though. I am going to make this over and over again. My kids love it. Thanks for sharing!
Yum! Used Ficoco spread (fig&cocoa jam), only used about 1.25 cups of it. Put on a jelly roll pan and it really spread out- only cooked for 20 min instead of 40. My friend said she likes them better than fig newtons! Thanks :)
Very good and very easy...Try it!
This was a very good fig coffee cake-ish thing but it bore no resemblence to fig neutons whatsoever. >.< I made the fig preserves out of 20 figs a cup of sugar and some water and suregel but not the whole package just a little bit. So I made fig preserves from scratch and I still didn't get fig nuetons! RRRRRRRRR!!
The dough wouldn't spread at all, wouldn't stick to the cookie sheet and the cookie isn't very flavorful. Easier just to buy Newtons.
Only needed about 25 minutes in the oven. Glad I checked them early or they would have been ruined. Good taste, not too sweet.
Tastes great! I didn't have enough jam so I topped what I had with chopped dried figs. I will definitely try out different filling flavors in the future.
These were a little bit too sweet.
They are delicious but all my fig preserves sank to the bottom so it was hard getting it out of the pan.
I just made this. I don’t know if it’s just my oven, it’s 2 years old, but I had to turn it down to 325 because the outside edge of the crust was starting to burn. If I make it again I’ll make it a 13 x9 cake pan
