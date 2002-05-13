Fig Cookies

14 Ratings
  • 5 5
  • 4 4
  • 3 4
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

Similar to Fig Newtons.

By Suzanne Stull

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
2 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Cream together shortening, eggs, sugar, and vanilla. Sift flour, soda, and baking powder. Add to egg mixture.

  • Grease a small cookie sheet with shortening. Pour 1/2 of the dough into pan and spread.

  • Pour fig preserves over the dough and gently spread. Drop rest of dough over figs. Place in oven. When mixture starts to melt and gets soft, spread the top. Bake for 40 minutes. Cool and then cut into 24 bars.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
267 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 33g; fat 13.8g; cholesterol 31mg; sodium 145.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022