Preacher Cookies

Perfect little no-bake chocolate-peanut butter cookie. Personally, I always use butter because I think it tastes better than margarine and, margarine has more water in it and can, sometimes, make the cookie a little soggy. Also, the key to making sure that these cookies set up or harden the way you want them to is to make sure that the sugar has dissolved completely while boiling. Be sure that the mixture has come to a full boil, where it is really bubbling well, stirring constantly so as not to burn the ingredients. Once the mixture has come to a full boil, be sure to boil (and stir) for a full minute, or even a little longer. I like to boil the mixture for about a minute and a half to two minutes to make sure the sugar has completely dissolved. Just be sure to stir the sugar mixture constantly and watch it closely so as not to burn and you should never have a problem with soggy cookies again. If you've ever made candy before, you know that your sugar has to come to a certain temperature before it will set up correctly. These cookies are similar in that you really want your sugar to come to a full boil and boil for at least a full minute or you end up with what I call spoon cookies because you'll have to eat them with a spoon. ;)