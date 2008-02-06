Preacher Cookies

Easy, no-bake cookies.

Recipe by Suzanne Stull

Recipe Summary

Servings:
18
Yield:
3 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Mix butter or margarine, cocoa, sugar, milk, and salt together in saucepan. Boil for 1 minute.

  • Stir in oatmeal, peanut butter and vanilla. Drop by tablespoonfuls onto waxed paper. Allow to cool and harden.

