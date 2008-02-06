Preacher Cookies
Easy, no-bake cookies.
This is my second no bake cookie recipe I've tried and the same result. When cooling they did not harden like they are suppose to. No sure what I am doing wrong. I followed both recipes to the "T". Does anyone have any suggestions?
These came out great, and my boys love em' too! I only had a half stick of butter on hand, so I used 1/4 cup shortening as well. For those that were finding they were to runny, make sure you boil the full minute, and then after all ingredients are mixed in, I stirred them in the pot for a little while to help the "dough" cool and harden a bit, as they were runny until they cooled a little in the pot. Then drop them on your wax paper, they should form great at that point.
The only thing I changed in the recipe was using creamy peanut butter vs. crunchy. It is a great fast remedy for that feeling of "I-gotta-have-chocolate-quick-or-I'm-gonna-hurt-someone"!!! haha
I've been making these cookies since I was a little girl (we always called them 3 minute or No Bake cookies). I also use creamy peanut butter and I sometimes immediately pour the mixture into a 13x9 pan (lightly greased) to make bar cookies, instead of the drop cookies.
I've tried a few of these recipes and this was the only one that turned out like it was supposed to. I also used creamy peanut butter instead of the crunchy. The whole family loves these treats.
This recipe is wonderful. Years ago I made the ones that you cook for 3 minutes, with that recipe sometimes they would harden and sometimes they would not. But, once I started using this recipe I have never had a problem with them setting up. I do use evaporated milk in mine an most of the time I use creamy peanut butter. Every once in a while I will add i cup chopped pecans and/or 1/2 cup coconut to this recipe. You can cook for about 20 seconds longer but i minute should be perfect. Thanks for sharing this awesome recipe! For thr oatmeal if you use anything but the quick cooking (1 minute kind), they will not taste right. The rolled oats will make them tough with a cardboard taste. Rolled oats are great but just not for these cookies.
I had been looking for the recipe for months and I was glad to find it. They turned out wonderful just like the ones my aunt used to make when I was little.
Only change in ingredients I made was using creamy peanut butter. I wasn't sure when to start timing my minute - when you first start seeing bubbles or when it's boiling rapidly....so I started when I first started seeing bubbles and cooked it 1 minute 20 seconds. I also followed a previous reviewers suggestion of letting the mixture set up in the pot before dropping them on was paper.
I have loved these cookies since I was a child and now my littles are loving them! The key to these cookies setting up right is to bring them to a rolling boil and then begin the timer for 1 minute. I boil them for 2 minutes up here in the Rocky Mts. FYI-they are called Preacher cookies because you can whip them up pretty quick when the preacher calls for an unexpected visit :)
This is one of my family's favorite. I have been making this cookie for over 50 years. I have made it both ways - with creamy and chunky peanut butter. I myself prefer the creamy. To get the cookie to set up right you must bring it to a FULL ROLLING boil then start timing it for 1 minute. If not a full rolling boil and/or too short on time the cookies will be sticky and gooy. If you boil longer than a minute then they set up too fast and get sugary. It takes practice to get these right.
This is a wonderful recipe for Preacher Cookies....I use it every time I make these tasty lil' gems, and will continue to do so in the future!!! What I do differently is I use creamy peanut butter and an extra 1/2 to 1 cup of the quick oats. The extra oats really make a difference and always helps the cookies set up more firmly for me....they turn out perfect every single time. I plan on making these again very soon!!! YUMMY. :)
These will NOT SET UP in the rain!! If the weather is moist, they won't harden ;)!
I had the same problem some others mentioned. I followed the exact steps let boil for a full minute and no matter how long I waited they never hardened. I tried putting them in the fridge but they stayed the same consistency as play doh and were very sticky. I would not make this again
This is a recipe that my grandmother and mother have always made. We use creamy peanut butter instead of crunchy. It's great! I like to put the cookies in the refrigerator so they harden nicely.
I have made these for years and my recipe from 1975 calls for you to cook for 2 mins. That should solve the mushie problem.
I love these cookies. They're simple and quick and I usually have everything necessary to make them. Three things I figured out from previous reviews and minimal tinkering.... 1) I start timing my rolling boil once the butter is melted. 2) If I'm a little low on cocoa, it doesn't matter terribly. 3) If you add extra peanut butter, you're going to need a little more oat or they're runny and melty if left out on the counter.
This is the first time I have ever had preacher cookies turn out right!! I have the same recipe but the wrong directions. If you follow this recipes directions you will get the perfect consistency. The boiling for one minute makes all the difference in the world.
Love this recipe! The tips were exactly right and the cookies turned out perfect and were a huge hit.
This is one of my favorite cookie recipes when I have a chocolate craving. So easy to make. Make sure that you use just a 1/2 stick of butter, not 1/2 cup butter as recipe indicates. That's too much butter and they will not setup.
My initial review of these cookies, after making them one time, was between 2 and 3 stars. The second time I made these cookies I made these changes: I used 1/2 cup less sugar, but deviated from the recipe and used 1 cup of white sugar and 1/2 cup of light brown sugar; I also used Jif creamy peanut butter; and I used 1/2 cup more quick-cooking oats than the original recipe called for. I found out that it is essential to cool and harden the cookies (on wax paper) by immediately putting them in the refrigerator. (I made sure I had a full 1 minute rolling boil.) By making these changes, the cookies are now perfect-- both in taste and consistency!
These sound wonderful...yum.
Loved them.....1 min. boiling the mixture wasn't nearly long enough to set them so we had to freeze and eat....next time I'll boil for at least 3 mins. and see how they work out. Well worth making!
I AM SO ADDICTED TO THESE COOKIE-CANDY TREATS!! LOVE THEM!!!
Everyone in my family did not like these cookies. I thought these tasted bad also. I would not make these again.
I received this recipe from a Mennonite missionary a few years back. USE STICK BUTTER... tubs of Country Crock style or margarine will not work for this recipe.
Sooo easy, delicious & quick to make! I use 1/2 brown sugar & 1/2 white, plus add a bit more peanut butter (prefer creamy instead of crunchy).
VERY GOOD!! very rich!
These are WONDERFUL cookies and super simple to make. My only change was using creamy peanut butter (all I had). Not to mention, perfect to make when you can't think about turning on the oven just to make cookies! UPDATE: I have made this recipe several times now and taken them to parties as dessert..a hit EVERY time!!
OMG!!! SOOOOO GOOOD!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Quick easy and tasty!
These were wonderful! The trouble I had in the past was not letting them boil for 1 full minute. They turned out perfect this time.
I have been looking for cookies like these for a long time and I'm so happy to have found the recipe! My kids loved them and I will be making these often. It was great to also have such an easy recipe!
Absolutely amazing. Brought them to work and they were gone in seconds! I have tried no- bake cookies several times and failed, but this recipe is right on. My only tweaks- I used creamy peanut butter and left them in the pan for a few minutes after combining the oats, stirring occasionally until the mixture firmed up a bit. I have always had problems with the set- up in other recipes but these were firm and perfect. Thank you!
these are more like peanut butter fudge with oatmeal than an actual cookie- not a big fan of fudge, sorry!
If you are having trouble with the cookies hardening, it is probably because the recipe calls for 1/2 cup of crunchy peanut butter. I prefer creamy, so I use only 1/4 cup and they turn out perfectly.
I'd been wanting to make these for a while, and finally got the chance to do so tonight. My boyfriend was skeptical at first, but snuck some of the mixture off the spoon. He was following me around exclaiming how amazing they tasted! My mix was having a little trouble setting up, so I added some honey and let it boil for a bit longer. Turned out fabulous!
These cookies were delicious, however, they were super sweet! Almost sickeningly so. Half of a cookie each and my husband and I were on a sugar high. Next time I will probably use 1/2 a cup less sugar and definitely add more peanut butter. Also, I let them harden in the refrigerator and they were set in less than 10 minutes. Thank you for the quick, easy and ultimately delicious recipe!
EXCELLENT...THANKS FOR SHARING!
Yum!!! Thanks soooo much for the recipe! This definitely brings back some childhood memories! :)
Lovely, easy, quick, no-fuss, economical recipe. Made it twice in 2 weeks (once for church, once for my daughter's school cake sale). My fussy 6yo loved it. Poured the mixture onto a lined cookie tray and made it into squares instead of drop cookies the 2nd time and it was even better as a thick, chewy square:)
good recipe but not as good as some i have used in the past. the cookies didn't form as well.
I really liked the recipe. I have used it several times. still working on the hardening part. sometimes it sets hard and sometimes it comes out gooey . I believe it is in the time you allow to boil. 1 min isn't enough . Try to let boil between 2 & 3 minutes . seems to the trick. Also try using recipe with rice Krispies instead of oatmeal.It was really good. The kids seemed to really like them. Use 4 1/2 cups of cereal .
These were really good. I remember eating them as a kid but these were much more moist. Thanks for sharing!
The taste is great , I used almond butter instead of PB and it is very tastey BUT they did not set well.
We always called these "diaper cookies" (I know...), so it was nice to learn the real name. These were delicious! Wish there was a way around so much white sugar, but I figure the peanut butter and oats are healthy. I do cool mine in the fridge and keep them there.
Love these cookies - we always had these at Bible School when I was younger, and they are my husband's favorite cookie so I had to find the recipe - I make them all the time for him (and his family!) The only thing I changed was to use creamy peanut butter and only because that's what we normally eat.
Easy, quick and delicious! I now have people asking me for the recipe as well!
Excellent recipe. I exchanged Almond Breeze for the milk and used margarine (I am allergic to milk). These turned out perfectly. I have been making Preacher cookies for 40 years and these are the best I've ever made!
Disappointed that cookies did not harden.. but it may be our humid weather.
Loved this recipe--they care out perfect. I followed the directions as stated.
Delicious! But I use creamy peanut butter and traditional (not quick cook) oats.
Wow! These are good and very easy. They set up fine for me. When the recipe says "boil", it means BOIL, really get it going. I think these are called Preacher Cookies because you need to pray for willpower while they cool.
Let the mixture boil for at least 3 minutes otherwise they don't harden. Delicious!!!!!
These were delicious! Not a chunky PB fan so i switched to the creamy that we had on hand. Fabulous! No one could have enough of them!
Mmmm, delicious! We only had creamy peanut-butter in the house but it was good! Next time though, i would use a smidge less sugar.
Excellent recipe with just the right amount of peanut butter and cocoa. I will be making it again in the future. Thanks so much.
Make 'em all the time. They're a great, quick way to whip up a tasty treat. Eat 'em warm and gooey or let them cool and firm up; either way they're a hit.
I grew up calling these "no bake cookies". Easy, rich, and delicious. Make sure you have something to drink with them, because they are very rich!
Perfect little no-bake chocolate-peanut butter cookie. Personally, I always use butter because I think it tastes better than margarine and, margarine has more water in it and can, sometimes, make the cookie a little soggy. Also, the key to making sure that these cookies set up or harden the way you want them to is to make sure that the sugar has dissolved completely while boiling. Be sure that the mixture has come to a full boil, where it is really bubbling well, stirring constantly so as not to burn the ingredients. Once the mixture has come to a full boil, be sure to boil (and stir) for a full minute, or even a little longer. I like to boil the mixture for about a minute and a half to two minutes to make sure the sugar has completely dissolved. Just be sure to stir the sugar mixture constantly and watch it closely so as not to burn and you should never have a problem with soggy cookies again. If you've ever made candy before, you know that your sugar has to come to a certain temperature before it will set up correctly. These cookies are similar in that you really want your sugar to come to a full boil and boil for at least a full minute or you end up with what I call spoon cookies because you'll have to eat them with a spoon. ;)
The taste was excellent...but my cookies never set properly.
Fast and easy, worth trying.
This recipe was the closest I've found to my mother's no-bake cookies. The only thing I did differently was to sub 1/4 cup of the sugar with brown sugar. Oh, and I used rolled oats. Thanks!!!
I used 2.5 cups of quick oats, creamy peanut butter, and boiled for 2 minutes. They turned out perfect!!
With these recipes it help to add extra oats or coconuts till the mixture gets thick enough to hold together
For better cooling/hardening, cool in the freezer for 20 minutes and store in the fridge, don't do any of this at room temperature, or else they won't harden or stay hardened very well.
I would add coconut next time!
These were good, but they were not any different from the other no-bake cookie recipes.
The whole family loves this recipe. I have found that for lunch cans, it's great making them into cookie bars . they hold together really well. for this recipe I dig out my large 10x14 pan.
Excellent recipe. For those that have trouble getting the cookie to harden - make sure the mixture is at a ROLLING boil before starting the 1 minute timing. Mine always come out perfect! Hope this helps!
Went over big with my lot... and ez to fix.
I make these with Splenda and a little more crumbly but still that chocolate fix even diabetics need. Make regular for the grandkids and we love them. Sometimes crunchy, sometimes creamy peanut butter, sometimes add coconut and my youngest grandchild loves raisins or dried cranberries in them.
I grew up on these but hadn't made them in forever. I used creamy Jif and left out the salt, primarily because I don't recall my mom putting salt in when she made them. They set up just fine - boiled for one minute. If you're having trouble with getting them to set up, make sure you've got a full rolling boil going before you start timing. Also, the more humid it is, the longer you'll need to boil it. I like to double check myself any time I make a fudge type candy by making sure it's reached the soft ball stage.
First time was easy leash! Second time I doubled recipe and they did not set up i think I didn’t boil like I should so this time I got it rolling then boil for a minute then added peanut butter then vanilla and oats last. Came out perfect
They were really good I liked the recipe because it was really easy to make they were delicious they were awesome thank you for giving me this recipe
wonderful and simple recipe! I wasn't sure if the 1 minute boiling time was for one minute from the first signs of boil or from a good steady already hard boiling, so I counted my minute off from the hard boil, and it was just dandy. Cut the recipe in half, had plenty of cookies to spare.
just made these and they are GREAT! so very easy I used creamy peanut butter but the results were the same!
I love this recipe, i made these cookies all during high school. For those of you who have said the cookies are too runny or don’t harden correctly: i always boiled the mixture for three minutes. I like mine extra crumbly though. Try boiling for two and see if that works.
No bakes are always a hit! Yum.
worked perfect & absolutely delicious
I made it and it was perfect. My daughter made it and they didn't set up. She clearly started her 1 minute timer at a different stage of boil than I did. I'd love for this recipe to provide the temperature to cook to. I read some forums and Softball was recommended so we'll be trying that next time.
We make these all the time at my house!!!! Easy to make, and great tasting! would recommend these to anyone!!! :)
Perfect! Just like my mom made it! Stir until thick is the key!
Too much Peanut butter
I've always loved these cookies and my favorite is leaving the cocoa out and making them with just peanut butter, yum! Do cook for a minute or more if you have problems with them being runny. Sometimes it's the humidity or altitude you live in. You can always adjust and add more oats.
This is a great no-bake cookie recipe. Follow the 1 minute boil instructions and there shouldn't be a problem with them setting.
They NEVER work when rain in the forecast. Just a tip :)
These are good. My problem was that they were too runny and just not as rich and delicious as I had hoped. I had to add in 1 more cup of oats to get them to stop running, not sure why!
Excellent! Just as good as I remembered from childhood. Thanks for recipe
Awesome recipe. Anybody having trouble with it setting soft, make sure you don't let it boil for more than two minutes, otherwise it breaks down the sugar and doesn't let it crystallize. Another trick to make them really good is to add some unsweetened flaked coconut. Not too much, maybe a cup at the most.
Too sweet for my taste
I love these cookies as does the family. I always time the boil for 2 minutes and they come out perfect and not runny,
We used to have these as a child. They are soo good. Loved the recipe.
I probably wouldn't make this again. It tastes pretty good, definitely satisfies that chocolate craving, and its easy which I really appreciate, but they weren't a hit when I served them at all. These cookies are just okay. I see a lot of people had issues with it not setting, mine thankfully set fine.
I love this recipe and have made it many times. For a Mexican chocolate version, add 2 tbsp chili powder and 1/2 tsp cinnamon. It adds a tiny spicy tingle at the end. My coworkers loved it.
Turned out great, just like I remember. If your cookies aren't setting, it's because you aren't cooking the sugar long enough. Make sure that it's really boiling for a full minute, but not too long or your cookies will be dry and crumbly.
Great recipe every one enjoyed the cookies.I used creamy peanut butter instead of crunchy. next time i will boil a little longer...it took awhile for the cookies to set...but they were great!
I have never made these before. This recipe was so easy and came out perfect. My whole gang devoured them. Yum.
A little crumbly texture, but other than that great. I think I will use creamy peanut butter next time.
Super easy recipe. Instead of crunchy I used creamy peanut butter. I took these to the office and they were a huge hit!
