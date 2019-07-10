Broiled Grouper Parmesan

This was excellent. I loved it (which I guess means 5 stars!). I’m not a confident broiler, however, so after brushing the grouper filet with olive oil and seasoning on both sides with sea salt and freshly ground pepper, I baked it at 400 degrees for about 12 minutes. (Cooking time will obviously depend upon how thick your filet is and the degree of doneness you prefer. I prefer mine DONE) I took it out of the oven at this point, switched the oven to broil, and coated the fish with the mayonnaise, Parmesan and butter mixture. For a little color, I added chopped fresh parsley and paprika. Don’t overcoat the fish – you’ll just waste your precious ingredients because as it heats a lot of it just melts off. I slipped the pan under the broiler for just a couple of minutes, until the fish was golden brown. I spend a good deal of time in SW Florida, where grouper is common and plentiful, so I know that the success of the dish depends largely on the quality of the filet used. Fishy tasting grouper is NASTY. Avoid any filets with grey areas or at least discard that part! I got lucky, and the fish I used was fresh and delicious, and only enhanced by this simple recipe.