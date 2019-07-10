Broiled Grouper Parmesan

This fresh grouper recipe is my absolute favorite. It is super easy and can be served with minimum preparation and cooking time. Perfect for a warm summer evening supper. Garnish with lemon twists and parsley before serving.
This was just "okay" for us. My 5 year old didn't like it. My other two ate it, but nobody LOVED it. If I make it again, I will probably make a few changes. I think it would be better with some crispy bread crumbs or panko flakes. The topping is good, but the texture of the fish needs help.
*Please note I did not follow the recipe, I changed the ingredients, thus the 5 star rating* I took the grouper fillets and seasoned them with salt, fresh ground black pepper, Emerils bayou blast, and lemon juice. I then added 3 medium-large size shrimp on top of each fillet. Next I melted 2 Tbsp butter, and added 5 tsp flour to the melted butter to make a smooth paste, I added 1 tsp garlic powder, 1/2 tsp Emerils bayou blast, 1 1/2 Tbsp parmesan cheese and 1/4 cup milk, and mixed this together w/ some chopped shrimp. I poured the mixture on top of the fillets, covered the dish w/ foil and baked for 25 minutes at 425 degrees. Not sure what the original recipe tasted like, and I know I didn't follow it...but there's something about mayo on fish that just doesn't sound appetizing!
Excellent!!! I grated a very good parm cheese for it, I saw a similar recipe and it had green onions and chives in the mixture so I did add that (personal preference) highly recommend!!!!!! I was skeptical the mayo just didn't seem right to me but it was fabulous. Everyone on here should rate a recipe based on the original recipe and state if you add or subtract, don't ever give anyone a bad review when you have changed the recipe so much it is not even close to the original!!!!! Please that is common sense and courtesy! Even though I did add the onions and chives this would have been great without the additons, this one is really good people!!!
This dish was exceptionally easy to make and absolutely spectacular!!! Great flavor, would swear it from an upscale restaurant! Thanks for the awesome recipe!
This was excellent. I loved it (which I guess means 5 stars!). I’m not a confident broiler, however, so after brushing the grouper filet with olive oil and seasoning on both sides with sea salt and freshly ground pepper, I baked it at 400 degrees for about 12 minutes. (Cooking time will obviously depend upon how thick your filet is and the degree of doneness you prefer. I prefer mine DONE) I took it out of the oven at this point, switched the oven to broil, and coated the fish with the mayonnaise, Parmesan and butter mixture. For a little color, I added chopped fresh parsley and paprika. Don’t overcoat the fish – you’ll just waste your precious ingredients because as it heats a lot of it just melts off. I slipped the pan under the broiler for just a couple of minutes, until the fish was golden brown. I spend a good deal of time in SW Florida, where grouper is common and plentiful, so I know that the success of the dish depends largely on the quality of the filet used. Fishy tasting grouper is NASTY. Avoid any filets with grey areas or at least discard that part! I got lucky, and the fish I used was fresh and delicious, and only enhanced by this simple recipe.
This was awesome! We had bought some grouper yesterday and had no idea what to do with it, so I found this recipe and gave it a try. WOW! We loved this and would highly recommend this for grouper or any other mild fish. Great recipe! Thank you so much for sharing.
Amazing! I'm not a big fish fan, but this is by far the best tasting fish I have ever had. My husband who is not big on compliments said that the fish was "excellent." The only thing that I did differently was to sprinkle a little bit of Emeril's Essence on the fish before the initial broil. This is definitely going to be added to my "all time favorite recipes."
Very simple, fast, and tasty. Delicious with rice and steamed vegetables.
I usually don't try recipes that have not been reviewed by others, but I was feeling adventurous...and it was well worth it. This recipe was easy and turned out delicious. I would have liked the parmesan sauce to be a little thicker, but it still tasted wonderful.
We used Ranch Dressing instead of mayo, less fat, and more flavor, and added some panko bread crumbs to the Parma cheese mixture. My kids loved it, and Hubby did too, it is a keeper. Baked at 400 for 12 minutes, put under broiler for 2 minutes after adding cheese mixture. Browns nicely!
This is the absolute best recipe I have tried from allrecipes. I used the suggestion of baking the fish at 400 for 12 min, then broiling with the topping, it was wonderful. I served it with farfalle pasta with brocolli and fresh squash sauteed with garlic and lemon juice.
Okay, so maybe it's just me, but not a big fan of the mayonnaise/Parmesan combination. The only thing I eliminated was the hot sauce (because I didn't have any) but I substituted with a little paprika and cayenne pepper. I pushed the topping off, and I ate the fish as is.
First time reviewing a recipe..I LOVED this one with a few modifications. As someone else suggested- bake @ 400 for 10 min and then broil for 2. Absolutely no need for mayo, just leave it out. Mayo is meant for cold preps -sandwiches and potato salads, not hot preps(baking). I'd not mix the cheese with the butter, just sprinkle it on top after you baste the butter. Otherwise gets lumpy and does not cover the grouper evenly. This grouper is absolutely the best I have ever had- moist and DELICIOUS!
This was absolutely DELICIOUS! My husband, who usually goes for fried fish, thought it was great! The kids loved it, too! I broiled my grouper about 5 min. and it came out perfect! I ended up adding 1 large clove of garlic to the cheese mixture...yum! Thought maybe some sauteed onions in the cheese mixture would be good, too. Will try next time! This recipe is a keeper!
I am always looking for fish recipes since I know it is good for me, even though it's not my favorite. This recipe was very good and I would make it again. I thought the mayo would be weird, but it gave the topping a sort of creamy consistency, which I liked. Also, I have a brand-new oven and my fish was still mostly pink after 6 minutes-- I ended up cooking it like 20 minutes. Overall, very good.
Great! I had to make a few substitutions: used assiago cheese, baked for 12 minutes at 400 then broiled as another reviewer mentioned, added pine nuts on top. (Watch carefully for overbrowning if you try this.) Used creole spice mix and a few dasheds of cayenne pepper instead of hot sauce. Got rave reviews, I'm saving this one and will repeat! In FL, grouper is on every restaurant menu, this was better than any I've had out.
This was a really yummy way to make fish - I used frozen grouper that I thawed in some milk and added 1/2c. plain bread crumbs (might have needed only 1/4c.) to the recipe after reading some of the reviews. That worked well to hold the topping on the fish. Even my husband enjoyed it and we are both fairly picky fish eaters - though grouper is a favorite.
One of the most delicate fish recipes we have ever tried. We brought back grouper from Fl, used it, creating a better fish recipe than we had at any restaurant at the coast. I did use a dash of Essance.
Loved it but made some changes, instead of broiling the fish I baked it for about 25 minutes at 375, just put the lemon and salt and pepper on it. Then I put on the topping, with a little extra cheese on the top and broiled it, got all melty and good. I like my fish done well that's why I baked it, sometimes when I broil it doesn't cook on the inside. Loved it, so did the family, gave the recipe out to friends, good reviews.
This was a nice little recipe. I used polluck and it worked just fine. Thanks!
Great recipe! Very easy and quick.
We grilled our fish first and then threw it in the oven under the broiler with the topping. As suggested from other reviewers I added panko. This was a wonderful dish and will make again! My two yr. old loved it and asked for more! That makes one happy momma:)
When you balance taste and ease of preparation, this dish deserves high marks. The only reason I didn't give it 5 stars is that mine profited greatly from suggestions from other reviewers. I applied a liberal amount of Emeril's seasoning and baked mine at 400 degrees for 12 minutes. I added the mayo/Parmesan coating with Panko and several additional drops of hot sauce and broiled the grouper for 5 minutes. It turned out great. I was looking for a new way to prepare simple fish fillets, and I'll definitely try this again, with tilapia and other mild fish.
this is sooo good!! i only changed a little bit about it. i did not add lemon juice because i didn't have any on hand, and it turned out fine. to add some more flavor i added 2 tbsp minced garlic and 3 tbsp finely chopped sundried tomatoes. it's very good and very easy.
This recipe is a definite keeper. I used frozen grouper. It never has had a good texture when I've cooked it previously. I followed the suggestion of cooking the fish w/ just the lemon juice for about 14 min. before I broiled it. After broiling it was hot and very delicious. I didn't have hot pepper sauce and used a sprinkle of hot pepper flakes. Thanks for this recipe!!
Since I dicovered this recipe we have it once a week. I use flounder or snapper files instead whole fish because it is more readly avaible in this area. I also use light mayo and use smart balance butter to keep it lighter and more healthy.
To cut back on fat and calories, I used half the recommended Parm, butter and mayo, a little more lemon and plenty of black pepper and garlic for flavor (I had only 1.5 lbs fish). Also added 1/4 cup panko to the mixture and topped the fish for the last min of cooking. It was pretty and tasty with just the right amount of crunch. Will definitely make again.
Modified the recipe according to other recommendations, so that's why only 4 stars...but it was a HUGE HIT both for me and my husband! The amount of sauce seemed too much, so I only slathered on half of it and topped with bread crumbs before going under the broiler. FABULOUS! A Keeper! Thanks!
We enjoyed this and will make again with some changes. I added some minced garlic, crushed red pepper flakes, and a dash of lemon pepper seasoning to spice it up. I also added some lemon juice to the sauce as well as the fish. I bought imitation crab meat and put it on top of the grouper before pouring the sauce over it. With the crab meat, it was delicious. I also reserved some of the sauce, heated it over low heat in a saucepan, and poured it over the ravioli I served it with. Yum. It turned out great. My husband really enjoyed it and he is not typically a grouper person. He says he'll eat grouper anytime if I make it this way! We really liked the flavor of the sauce. Very versatile and would also be great on chicken. Another plus: Super easy to make. It took me a grand total of 30 minutes for the entire meal, and that includes cooking the ravioli (store bought pre-packaged portobello mushroom kind) and almond green beans. Easy and fast!
Excellent! Made this for dinner on Good Friday and it was so delicious I wished I would have had it every Friday night during Lent. I changed the recipe a little by adding dill to the cheese mixture and seasoning this fish with seasoning salt, pepper, garlic, and dill.
Excellent!!! Made as written--except added 2 ingredients fresh parsley and chives to Parmesan/mayo mixture. My husband this morning is asking if next time I make grouper if I will make it the same way. It was outstanding!
I made this with grouper and cod and baked it at 400 before broiling it like some other reviewers. I also used lime juice instead of lemon juice. Added some other seasonings: parsley, oregano, basil and cilantro. Family loved it and the sauce over brown rice.
Thank you JOANG2. This is such a good recipe. With so many possibilities. I varied it by broiling it with the hot sauce and lemon juice first. Then, I added onion, garlic, and mint to the topping. It melted in my mouth.
This is an absolutely awesome dish! Not only is it delicious but very easy and quick to prepare! My family usually prefers fried grouper. Tonight, my husband fried his and my sons while I prepared my fish using this receipe. When they tasted mine,they decided the next grouper dinner will be broiled!
Very good recipe! We've made it twice. This time around I added Emeril's Essence (as other reviewers suggested) just prior to broiling the fish the first time and added one small shake of hot sauce to the cheese mixture (also reviewer suggested). The addition of those two will make this pretty good recipe a 5.
Truly my new favorite fish to eat thanks to this recipe! The only other way we've ever had Grouper was Grouper fingers, and I truly didn't think I would be able to do the 80lb beast justice when we caught her, but I still packed her in the freezer and now all that meat is like gold due to this tasty recipe! Now I just have to get an oven on the boat and we'll be set when we go back to catch more...
this recipes was so quick and easy. we used fresh grouper we caught the day before. It turned out amazing. Followed teh recipe exactly.... even my son who doesnt like fish LOVED it. Thanks for sharing.
I did add 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder to the parmesan mixture, some panko breadcrumbs to the top of the fish, and sprinkled some fresh shredded parmesan on top of the fish. A keeper! Thanks for the great recipe!
I needed a quick idea for a grouper dish and this was perfect. I had a Manchego Cheese and ranch dressing on hand Doubled the amount of cheese. The cheese made this dish amazing. I'm sure the parmesan is great too or any favorite cheese probably works. We grilled our grouper and then used the oven just to broil the cheese mixture till bubbly and golden. BEST GROUPER we have ever had.
The sauce is alright. Next time I might keep the parmesan out and sprinkle over the top of the sauce so it is distributed more evenly across the filets. My filets and my sauce took longer to broil than the instructions.
Great, easy recipe. I followed the recipe except instead of salt and pepper, I added about 1/4 t. of lemon pepper and some garlic powder to the butter mixture. Also I used 4 to 5 dashes of hot sauce. (cholula is my favorite.) This would be great on boneless chicken breasts and shrimp too.
Like some others, I baked the grouper first at 400 degrees for about 15 minutes (it was pretty thick), then spread the mixture on top and broiled for about 3 minutes. My hubs took one bite and it was instant praises! Also, some said mayo is weird, but just use Duke's and it's awesome.
This was really good actually. I followed the recipe exactly except I did bake for 10 or so minutes and broiled for 4 minutes. We had thick filets that were fresh caught by us in the Gulf. We added Panko to the mix and glad we did. I don't see how it would all stay on and crust up if we didn't. Next time I will add more Panko but no other changes. Thanks you. We made Grouper 3 ways as you can see in the picture.
Made this tonight and it was delicious! I crushed 22 Ritz Crackers and mixed it with the Parmesan Cheese mixture. Increased the cooking time another 5 minutes. Everyone loved it! Another easy and delicious recipe :-)
Loved it! Next time I think I'll go easy on the topping, it's very rich, but very tasty! I used fresh squeezed lemons which gave it a real nice flavour. I broiled for about 7mins and then another minute or so once the topping was on.
