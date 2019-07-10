Broiled Grouper Parmesan

This fresh grouper recipe is my absolute favorite. It is super easy and can be served with minimum preparation and cooking time. Perfect for a warm summer evening supper. Garnish with lemon twists and parsley before serving.

Recipe by JOANG2

Ingredients

Directions

  • Set an oven rack about 6 inches from the heat source and preheat the oven's broiler. Lightly grease a baking pan.

  • Place grouper fillets on the prepared baking pan; brush with lemon juice. Combine Parmesan cheese, butter, mayonnaise, hot pepper sauce, salt, and pepper in a small bowl; set aside.

  • Broil fillets in preheated oven until fish flakes easily with a fork, about 4 to 6 minutes; remove the pan from the oven and spread cheese mixture on top of fillets.

  • Return to the broiler for an additional 30 seconds, or until topping is browned and bubbly.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
430 calories; protein 48.1g; carbohydrates 1.4g; fat 24.9g; cholesterol 126.6mg; sodium 389mg. Full Nutrition
