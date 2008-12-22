Almond Squares II
A cookie for almond lovers!
These turned out great and were easy to make. They cut into squares nicely. I also used the almond filling instead of almond paste because it was more affordable. Perhaps the bars are a bit sweeter with the almond pie filling, than with the paste, but they still turned out very good.Read More
Too dry. Think it should call for less flour and less baking time. IF I make this again, I would do about 1/2 cup less flour and 5 min less baking time.Read More
I made this to use up left over almond paste from another recipe. It was simple and yummy. I lined my pan with parchment paper, 2 inches above the rim to make handles. Then I remove the whole bar when cool and cut on a board. I also drizzled melted chocolate over for the holidays. Seems to freeze well, too.
This recipe was so easy and the end result was a perfectly moist almondy shortbread-like bar. They were perfect with a cup of coffee and they were gone in minutes at the husband's work! *I did use Almond filling in place of almond paste just because it was more affordable*
I've made this recipe for years and co-workers request it for pot lucks. It's actually in an old Betty Crocker cookbook under "Danish Puff". My recipe calls for pecans instead of almonds, which I love. The recipe also calls for adding the 3 eggs all at once and mixing until the dough is smooth and glossy--like cream puff pastry. I changed the frosting a bit since it's the only sweetness. I use 2 to 2 1/4 cups powdered sugar, 3 tablespoons butter, 2-3 tablespoons of half and half, 1 teaspoon vanilla and 1 teaspoon almond extract. I bake my puff at 350 for 50-55 minutes. The puff should expand and collapse after cooling. If the puff does not puff up a little, it tends to take on a hard texture, which may have happened to a couple of reviewers who did not like the texture. The texture should be soft and slightly custardly in the middle of the puff. It's absolutly devine!
Love almonds! Overall, a good recipe; next time I would leave out the almond extract, and add 1/4 teaspoon of salt.
These are very, very good. They kind of remind me of biscotti, but more moist. I recommend using two eggs rather than one- I did it by accident but I think it gave them a lovely richness. They keep well in the fridge and are excellent when paired with coffee. Will make again!
Wow, these were delicious!! Soooo good and soo easy to make. Love it. The only thing, is that a couple members of the family thought that even though they were delish, they were a bit heavy on the butter. Maybe will add a little less butter next time. I didn't notice that though. To me they were just perfect! thanks so much for sharing!
I found these very fast to prepare. Baked as directed.I took another reviewers advice and drizzled melted chocolate on top with a pastry bag after I heated some seedless raspberry jam and drizzled that on top of the pre cut bars. These are so delicious !!!
This was quick, easy and delicious! Makes a great brunch bar served with hot chocolate or coffee.
I made these with white whole wheat flour and that may be why I found them a little crumbly and dry. I definitely waited too long to try to cut them; I would cut them while still slightly warm in the hope that they would cut into nice squares. The flavor was very good!
How can you not give this a five star. Come on, it is devine! I read the reviews before making and thanks to Gloria for her suggestions. That's exactly how I made mine. Thanks for sharing!
I love anything almond and I love almond paste in pastries but I'd never used it before. I can't say these cookies did anything for me. I found it difficult to blend the almond paste into the butter/sugar mixture. It ended up in small bits throughout, even though I beat it to death! This was to me an almond flavored shortbread cookie, which isn't a bad thing but not what I was expecting. I think I was hoping for more of an almond brownie. And when I tried eating the first one, the top with the almonds peeled completely off.
EASY and a winner! Thanks so much- this is just the recipe I need for my almond loving husband. The result looks like it was way harder to prepare than it is.
Mine looked nothing like the picture. Base was more crumbs that I had to press into the pan, rather than a batter that I spread in. I like almond flavours and this is ok for that reason only.
These are so good, a little delicate tho, I thought. I used the paste and cut the sugar down to half a cup, still plenty sweet. I also added vanilla with the almond extract.
These almond bars were easy and delicious. My only adjustment was that I put them in an 11 x 7 pan instead of 9 x 13, as I thought they would be too thin. I had a little trouble with them sticking to the bottom of the pan, so I would line the bottom of the pan with parchment paper next time. I would definitely make these again.
This recipe is much better written as is. I tried the 3 egg thing. No one liked it that way. Try the recipe as is first.
Really good with homemade almond paste. Don't overbake.
I made my own almond paste, and even though I don't think the paste turned out perfect, these cookies were still delicious. I'm looking forward to trying again.
great! I didn't add almond extract - used 1/2 tsp. of vanilla extract instead. Buttery and great almond flavor. Several have already asked for recipe. I am making again for Christmas cookie exchange.
Followed the recipe pretty much. Cut back to half cup sugar since I was using the pie filling. I did add a few almonds into the mix in addition to the ones on top. Really tasty and not too sweet. Used both vanilla and almond extract. Looks just like the picture.
My husband just walked in to the kitchen for his third helping. Light and moist and delicious.
Stong Almond flavor, nice texture.
One of my fav's, I have made these for 30yrs..the kids love them and they are quick and easy! I sift a little powdered sugar on top of them too
Excellent treat for almond lovers. Very easy, fast and delicious. Thanks a lot for the post.
These were good but not what I expected. Think I might have overbaked them a lttle so be careful. Also seemed better after a day or two. I will try them again.
Delicious. Made the recipe as written and love it.
I thought these would be like chewy almond brownies, but they were more like almond tea cookie bars. They would go great with tea, but they don't work as part of a dessert buffet--other dessert flavors would completely overshadow these.
Perfect! Thank for the recipe!
Followed the recipe exactly and they came out perfect!! Will be making these often for family and friends.
These were great, I love almond flavor. Took some to work and everyone there enjoyed them too. Delicate flavor not over powering.
Both my husband and I love almond flavor and this didn't disappoint! After finishing the last bite, my husband wanted me to make more! Reviewed 3/20/10 by BBBaker
3.5 with the potential for 4.5 stars. I made the recipe as directed..for the most part. I did almost doubled the almond paste (yep, the real stuff) to offset the oft noted dryness. I think I could have decreased the sugar to maybe 1/2c. Too bad I didn't watch my oven, b/c 30min would've gotten it to the right point (Should've paid more attention to the reviews, b/c that was often mentioned). I overcooked til it was a golden brown. And I regret not using parchment paper for easy removal. Despite all these issues, the pastry came out pretty good. And despite over-baking, it did not end up like a shortbread. It wasn't custardy in the middle, but still soft and moist (though with a crumbly exterior). I don't think I can spend the money on the almond paste to do this again though! One note, my almond paste was dry, so there was no way that I was going to beat it into my batter. Instead, I took a mortar and pestle to it. That worked fine, but you can also put it in the food processor with the sugar (which acts as an abrasive).
These are so easy to make and delicious. I have been making them for the last 3 years. Quick and simple! I did use the parchment paper tip this last time and that made it even more easy!
I made these with gluten free flour and they turned out great! The almond filling makes them a little chewy like a brownie and has kept them moist, unlike other gluten free baked goods. I used a "cup for cup" gluten free flour and they were delicious. Definitely a keeper and one that's great to take to a party.
Super easy and delicious recipe. I read many reviews first but decided to follow the recipe without changes. They came out perfectly and bars were consumed rapidly.
This is another hit! I always bake almond pignoli cookies for Christmas and had extra almond paste. These are delicious! I didn't make any changes.
This is such a simple recipe and every time I make these I receive compliments. I tried making it with the entire tube (7 oz) and it came out great so I wouldn't force myself to eat the leftover almond paste. Since I'm a chocoholic, I drizzle a little bit of chocolate on top after the bars cool.
These are a nice rich bar. I followed the recipe regarding ingredients exactly and they were very tasty. As one reviewer suggested, I lined my pan with parchment paper and that worked out like a charm. The only negative comment I have is that the topping on some of the bars crumbled when they were cut--giving me, the cook, a perfect opportunity to eat those:)
Baked about 7 minutes less on time...it was great!!!!
These were great. I added one and a half cups instead of two but did everything else and it was SO good I made it twice.
Delicious! Added vanilla and almond extract, 1/2 tsp salt but 1/4 tsp would do, had to sub almond flour for slivered almonds on top, used homemade almond paste left over from Christmas baking, I warmed it in microwave and broke off pieces to gradually blend in to dough, pressed and rolled on parchment paper to pan size, baked to golden color in 25 min.
Use 2-3 eggs Use whole tube of almond paste
These had very good flavor, but they were too hard. I would bake them less than 35 minutes next time. They are also quite thin, which I was not expecting. Possible tweaks for future attempts is baking it in a 9x9 instead of a baking pan and using 3 full eggs instead of 1 egg yolk with a white glaze.
Enjoyed the fact that it was chewy, not bread like. The marzipan makes the cake!
Tastes delicious but very hard to spread to cover 9 x 13 pan. Didn't rise to height shown in picture. Does everyone else have same experience? Did everyone use 9 x 13 pan? Help welcomed!
I combined the advice from previous reviewers and reduced the flour to 1 1/2 cup, reduced the almond extract to 1/2 tsp, and reduced the cooking time by about 5 minutes. It was delicious and very moist. We had it warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and the family requested that I make it again!
The taste was excellent but the texture was much too dry. I would make again but add a bit more butter and a bit less flour.
I loved these! I made a few modifications based on what I had. I used a 7oz carton of almond paste for convenience, and no almond extract. Instead, I used 1/4 tsp of Fiori di sicilia (citrus vanilla extract) and 1 tsp of vanilla. I didn’t beat the ex whites and just lightly brushed the top with them. Only took about 30 mins in the oven.
These bars are excellent. Easy to make and oh so good!! I have made them several times. I highly recommend this recipe.
I agree with the avemaria, these are like a moist biscotti. I think the flavor is wonderful. I made it as written and would not change a thing.
Great. Simple and delicious. Used vanilla instead of almond extract. These will be one of my go tos.
Made my own almond paste from another recipe i found on here. If i dont count that super tedious step, this recipe was really easy and fast to make! I left out about 1/4 c of the flour bc i didnt want these to be too crunchy, and with that slight adjustment i am really happy with the consistency of this! everyone that tried it loved it and it does indeed go very well with coffee! i love almond flavored things so this was perfect, highly recommend! also, unless youre getting help from friends/fam to make your own almond paste, just go buy it. otherwise factor in like 2 hours to make the paste (unless you buy already blanched almonds!)
Made it exactly as written, omitting only the slivered almond topping. Perfectly crispy/crumbly outside with moist, rich inside. I did note other reviewers felt that the 9 x 11 pan was a little too big for the recipe, so I made a double batch and baked it in an 11 x 15 pan for 45 minutes and it came out perfect!
It was excellent but I’m going to only put half of the glaze on it next time and there definitely will be a next time.
I followed the recipe exactly down to the size of the baking pan, and found the end result too dry, so perhaps less baking time and less flour will make a moist treat. Also I found the amount of sliced almonds was more than was needed, as they say, "less is more."
not much almond flavor, suprising since it uses the very expensive paste. Needs a lot more paste or extract.
Made as-is. Super good!!!!
Really liked this cookie! Only problem I had was the top with the almonds peeled off in one piece. Still, I would make again! Thanks for this recipe it is relish!!!!
Very tasty, soft squares that are similar to shortbread. I couldn't find the almond paste, but there are simple recipes online for it so that part just takes a few minutes. Crunchy on the edges, and soft in the middle with a wonderful almond flavour throughout. Great as a dessert with coffee or tea. Friends loved it as well.
Turned out great. Had almond paste left over and this recipe called for right amount to use up. Good shortbread consistency
Not sure if there are different types of almond paste but my bars were quite dry. Taste was decent and wasn't as sweet. Had to put them in the food processor and repurpose them as cookie truffles.
Even though it might make the recipe a little bitter, I made my own almond paste with unblanched almonds, controlling the amount of sugar I used (not too sweet, and was not bitter after all). I also doubled the recipe but used the same 13X9X2" pan. The recipe dough is quite tacky. With the parchment paper lining the baking pan, I'm sure I did not spread the dough evenly, so edges cooked a wee bit faster than center, which is not completely cooked. I left the ginormous pan to cool overnight and sliced into 1" cubes the next day, for bite-sized rather than bars. Love it! The not-entirely-cooked center is moist and declicious, akin to an egg-marzipan tart. The thoroughly cooked section is like a crumbly cake, due to the high butter content. The eggwhite and almond topping is crisp and so pretty. I got 80 1" servings from the doubled recipe, perfect for bites for a shower. Great recipe, will make again. Thanks!
I do not rate this as a keeper, it was too dry and with to much flour, also if I made this again which I won't ,I would leave out the almond extract. I am going to drizzle on chocolate to cut the taste of the almond. I do think it would work served with coffee or tea as a shortbread but not as a cookie.
I made it for the very first time today. It was fantastic
My 10 year old loves almond flavor and wanted to make this cookie/bar, and it was delicious. We followed the directions exactly but didn't sprinkle as many sliced almonds on top because we didn't have enough, but it didn't matter. It was a lovely, light, delicious cookie! And the recipe was really easy, my 10 yr old did the whole thing and I just supervised. And helped to eat the cookies of course! Thanks for this recipe, it's a keeper!
Dry.
I used a full cup of almond paste (By accident at first)they came out chewy and delicious!
This was relatively easy to prepare and bake. I think 30 minutes would be plenty for my oven. We thought they were delicious, not overly sweet and froze the ones we had not eaten. I would certainly make them again.
