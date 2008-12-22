Almond Squares II

3.5 with the potential for 4.5 stars. I made the recipe as directed..for the most part. I did almost doubled the almond paste (yep, the real stuff) to offset the oft noted dryness. I think I could have decreased the sugar to maybe 1/2c. Too bad I didn't watch my oven, b/c 30min would've gotten it to the right point (Should've paid more attention to the reviews, b/c that was often mentioned). I overcooked til it was a golden brown. And I regret not using parchment paper for easy removal. Despite all these issues, the pastry came out pretty good. And despite over-baking, it did not end up like a shortbread. It wasn't custardy in the middle, but still soft and moist (though with a crumbly exterior). I don't think I can spend the money on the almond paste to do this again though! One note, my almond paste was dry, so there was no way that I was going to beat it into my batter. Instead, I took a mortar and pestle to it. That worked fine, but you can also put it in the food processor with the sugar (which acts as an abrasive).