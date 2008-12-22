Almond Squares II

A cookie for almond lovers!

Recipe by ROBIN JOYE

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Cream butter in a large mixing bowl; gradually add sugar, beating until light and fluffy. Add egg yolk (reserve egg white), almond paste, and flavoring; beat until well blended. Stir in flour.

  • Spread mixture in a 13 x 9 x 2 inch baking pan. Beat egg white (at room temperature) until foamy; brush over entire surface of dough, and sprinkle with almonds. Bake for 35 minutes or until lightly browned. Cool thoroughly, and cut into 2 inch squares. Store in airtight containers.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
345 calories; protein 4.9g; carbohydrates 34.1g; fat 21.6g; cholesterol 56.2mg; sodium 116.1mg. Full Nutrition
