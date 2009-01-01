Cake Mix Cookies II
Use your favorite yellow (or white) cake mix for these cookies.
Use your favorite yellow (or white) cake mix for these cookies.
I made these and added 1/2 cup of coconut and 1/2 cup or so of milk chocolate chips. The dough will seem very dry but it cut fine after chilling and baked up beautifully. I don't think Jennymoon did it right....they aren't that bad. They tasted like little yellow cakes with built in chocolate frosting...Yum!! They were a very good quick cookie to make in a hurry....Read More
This is by far the worst cookie recipe I've ever had the misfortune to find and make. It's dry, difficult to cut, and doesn't taste good. Spare yourself!Read More
This is by far the worst cookie recipe I've ever had the misfortune to find and make. It's dry, difficult to cut, and doesn't taste good. Spare yourself!
Not as bad as Jennymoon stated. Cut the oil, increase butter to 1/2 cup and add nuts or chocolate chips.
I made these and added 1/2 cup of coconut and 1/2 cup or so of milk chocolate chips. The dough will seem very dry but it cut fine after chilling and baked up beautifully. I don't think Jennymoon did it right....they aren't that bad. They tasted like little yellow cakes with built in chocolate frosting...Yum!! They were a very good quick cookie to make in a hurry....
The batter smelled, tasted, and looked wonderful...alas, it was utter deception. These cookies burn easily, even at a lower temp setting. They thin out very quickly and end up very hard without being burnt. The idea is great, b/c you can use a variety of cake mix flavors and add-ins. They turned out very dry and looked a mess...
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections