Cake Mix Cookies II

2.2
5 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 1
  • 3 1
  • 2 1
  • 1 2

Use your favorite yellow (or white) cake mix for these cookies.

Recipe by Suzanne Stull

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
18
Yield:
3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix butter, shortening, egg yolks and vanilla. Thoroughly blend in cake mix 1/3 at a time.

    Advertisement

  • If dough is dry add 1 to 1/2 teaspoons water. Half cup chopped nuts, chocolate morsels, coconut, or raisins can be added to dough.

  • Roll dough into long smooth roll and chill until firm.

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Slice cookies about 1/4 inch thick and bake on ungreased cookie sheet about 8 minutes or until cookie is light brown around edges. Cool cookie on sheet about 1 minute before removing to rack.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
194 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 22.5g; fat 11g; cholesterol 32.4mg; sodium 213.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022