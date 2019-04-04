Red Fish Soup

Use fillets of your favorite white fish to make an easy soup. Use wild onions or baby onions in place of the green onions if you can find them. This is a spicy red soup, the heat all depends on you.

Recipe by KIRSTIANNA

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large pot, combine the tomato puree, water and green onions. Season with red pepper flakes. Set over medium heat and bring to a boil. Add rice and cook until tender, about 30 minutes. Add fish and simmer for 20 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
286 calories; protein 17.2g; carbohydrates 40.8g; fat 6.8g; cholesterol 35.6mg; sodium 569.9mg. Full Nutrition
