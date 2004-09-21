Mincemeat Cookies II

As you can see in my picture, I topped each cookie with a pecan half and added a cup of chopped pecans to the dough (because almost everything is better with pecans). I made this recipe for my 83-year-old uncle who was a country butcher (as well as my grandfather). He gave me the family's commercial recipe for authentic mincemeat last year and I wanted him to sample my efforts some of which was frozen. I had a 1# pack of homemade mincemeat in the freezer so that's what I added instead of the 2 c. All in all, I wish I would have added more cinnamon and nutmeg, and maybe salt too as another reviewer suggested because they were a little bland--certainly nowhere near the punch you get from a hot pie after Christmas dinner. I love the texture of the cookies and I'm sure they'll ship well to uncle. Note I made a glaze of confec. sugar and Southern Comfort. I added about 1/4 cup of SoCo to the dough as well.

Read More