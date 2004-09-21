Mincemeat Cookies II
This recipe was handed down to me by my Great-Grandmother.
This recipe was handed down to me by my Great-Grandmother.
These cookies were very easy to make. They turned out moist and light. The taste was great.And they were also very much like those my grandmother used to make. Perfect treat for a cool fall or winter day.Read More
As you can see in my picture, I topped each cookie with a pecan half and added a cup of chopped pecans to the dough (because almost everything is better with pecans). I made this recipe for my 83-year-old uncle who was a country butcher (as well as my grandfather). He gave me the family's commercial recipe for authentic mincemeat last year and I wanted him to sample my efforts some of which was frozen. I had a 1# pack of homemade mincemeat in the freezer so that's what I added instead of the 2 c. All in all, I wish I would have added more cinnamon and nutmeg, and maybe salt too as another reviewer suggested because they were a little bland--certainly nowhere near the punch you get from a hot pie after Christmas dinner. I love the texture of the cookies and I'm sure they'll ship well to uncle. Note I made a glaze of confec. sugar and Southern Comfort. I added about 1/4 cup of SoCo to the dough as well.Read More
These cookies were very easy to make. They turned out moist and light. The taste was great.And they were also very much like those my grandmother used to make. Perfect treat for a cool fall or winter day.
My Mother always made mincemeat cookies for Christmas years ago, but when I asked her for the recipe, she hadn't saved it. This recipe is very similar and I really enjoyed making these cookies. It was a simple recipe and the cookies are really wonderful. Thanks for sharing it!
A nice chewy tasty cookie. After making the first 2 doz, found that they were a little bland. Spicing it up with a bit of cloves/allspice or cinnamon would be good.
old fashioned flavor, yummy. tastes like Fall:) We added walnuts and it was great, good without them too;) Thanks for the recipe. We'll make it again
Easy to make. I think the recipe needs 1/2 t salt. Make 1 sheet and taste for yourself. I added more salt to the dough for second batch and they tasted better. I also sprinkled them with cinanamon powdered sugar after baking to dress them up a bit! Overall the family liked them. I would reccomend these as good Christmas cookies.
Great Recipe! Tweeked it a bit. I added 1/2 teaspoon each of cloves, cinnamin, and allspice. I also added walnuts and peacans. My family says they don't like mincemeat but they ate these because they taste alot like gingerbread cookies. They stay moist and cake like. Reduce heat to about 410 if possilbe.
I think they were great! I made a little icing with half the batch. but other wise very tasty. I tried also another batch with chopped walnuts for a little texture.
As you can see in my picture, I topped each cookie with a pecan half and added a cup of chopped pecans to the dough (because almost everything is better with pecans). I made this recipe for my 83-year-old uncle who was a country butcher (as well as my grandfather). He gave me the family's commercial recipe for authentic mincemeat last year and I wanted him to sample my efforts some of which was frozen. I had a 1# pack of homemade mincemeat in the freezer so that's what I added instead of the 2 c. All in all, I wish I would have added more cinnamon and nutmeg, and maybe salt too as another reviewer suggested because they were a little bland--certainly nowhere near the punch you get from a hot pie after Christmas dinner. I love the texture of the cookies and I'm sure they'll ship well to uncle. Note I made a glaze of confec. sugar and Southern Comfort. I added about 1/4 cup of SoCo to the dough as well.
These were pretty close to my own Grandmother's.
I LOVE these cookies. They are easy to make, they look pretty, and they are absolutely scrumptious! The perfect cookie! The only change I made was to up the salt from 1/4 to 1/2 tsp. (after reading the prior reviews),
i just made a batch, adding 1/2 tsp. each of cinnamon, cloves and allspice. i had to bake them at 400 degrees for 12 minutes as my test cookie burned on the bottom at 425 degrees. i don't even like mincemeat, but i love these cookies! Granny Seussie
Really nice biscuits, enjoyed by the family and easy to make. I'll be making them again.
These are just like mom used to make! Excellent!
Wonderful. My husband and I devoured these.
This recipe is wonderful! I used mincemeat that I made using a recipe from this site for zucchini mincemeat. It had plenty of cloves, allspice, and cinnamon, so I didn't need to "doctor" them up as others did. Perhaps if you're using store bought mincemeat it might be an issue. The cookies were so moist and full of flavor. This recipe is a keeper!
This is a great recipe for the people who like old fashioned cookies. It was easy to make and tasted great. I took the advice and added the cinnamon, cloves, allspice and vanilla to the batter. You should try this recipe!
Very good made them for my dad. Added some cinnamon, allspice and nutmeg.
I used 1 1/2 cup butter, 3/4 cup brown sugar, 1/2 tsp salt, 1/2 tsp cinnamon, and added walnuts and pecans. They were delicious and my family loved them. And I cut back on the oven temperature to 415 degrees.
Tastes good I added cinnamon also they puffed up but then went very flat. Do these really need such a high temp. while baking. Very good but I'd like a little more substance then flat. Going to try additional flour and see what happens.
I have not made this recipe yet, I printed it December 16, 2020; I guess I ran out of time. I wondered how much dough to use for each cookie, and if it is necessary to grease the cookie sheets. Thank you.
First attempt at mincemeat cookies. I chose this recipe because it was the only one I saw that called for brown sugar. I altered the recipe just a bit. I used 1 2/3 cup mincemeat (half of the jar) + 1/3 cup of applebutter. Used 2 eggs rather than 1. Used lard for shortening. They turned out great. Very light and cakelike. This is my recipe from now on!
This is the exact recipe that has been passed down from my dad’s family, which has been used since the 1780s. These are great for sitting in a regular cookie jar because they stay moist. Very old recipe.
Read comments that it was bland so I added 1/4 Cup granulated sugar and 1/8 teaspoon salt and 2 teaspoons vanilla. STILL BLAND. Definitely doesn’t match my Gramma’s recipe’s flavor. It’s missing a spice. Will try ground gloves and cinnamon.
I am just finishing the last mincemeat cookie. Yum!!! These cookies are now my absolute new favorite cookie. They are moist and completely delicious! After they had cooled I iced them with a confectionary sugar icing and that only added to the flavor. What I like best is that the mincemeat is subtle and doesn't overpower the cookie. These will be my new holiday cookie for certain. Thanks for submitting the recipe.
Hubby loves these cookies. I tweaked a bit and used "fake" sugar and added a tablespoon of molasses (to make it like brown sugar). I also used the 1/2 tsp clove, cinnamon, and allspice as suggested in another review. I used half wheat flour and half white. Thanks for the recipe!
as written, a solid '4' because it would have been too bland for my taste, however they produce a nice soft cookie in texture. I added mace, cinnamon, allspice, and clove. everyone loved the texture of these because of the softness. Honestly with mincemeat being so expensive, they tasted a lot like any other soft molasses cookie for the most part, but they were good.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections