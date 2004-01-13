Deluxe Chocolate Marshmallow Bars

I have been making these bars for quite a few years and they are always a huge hit because they are so different from a standard brownie cookie. For those who think the layers do not go together, please note that after these have refrigerated thoroughly to set up, let the bars come to room temperature before eating. The top chocolate layer should soften slightly to the touch. These are very rich, but they will melt in your mouth. Every time I have made them I am asked for the recipe. I have had more success by baking these in a standard 13 x 9 pan instead of using a jelly roll. This is because the bottom cake layer yields a small amount and will be very thin in the jelly roll pan, and too easy to over bake. Be sure NOT to over bake the cake layer, remove before the edges become too crisp. To make this easier and for a smoother middle layer, use a jar of marshmallow creme instead of regular marshmallows. Enjoy! :)

