Deluxe Chocolate Marshmallow Bars
Bar cookie with a thin cookie base, and a top layer made up of crisp rice cereal, peanut butter, and marshmallows.
I have been making these bars for quite a few years and they are always a huge hit because they are so different from a standard brownie cookie. For those who think the layers do not go together, please note that after these have refrigerated thoroughly to set up, let the bars come to room temperature before eating. The top chocolate layer should soften slightly to the touch. These are very rich, but they will melt in your mouth. Every time I have made them I am asked for the recipe. I have had more success by baking these in a standard 13 x 9 pan instead of using a jelly roll. This is because the bottom cake layer yields a small amount and will be very thin in the jelly roll pan, and too easy to over bake. Be sure NOT to over bake the cake layer, remove before the edges become too crisp. To make this easier and for a smoother middle layer, use a jar of marshmallow creme instead of regular marshmallows. Enjoy! :)Read More
This recipe was simply mediocre. The layers did not seem to go together (the chewy so called "cookie crust" and the marshmallow texture did not blend well at all) and the peanut butter was unexpectedly overpowering. Making this recipe was a wasste of my time. Nobody even wanted to try them. I will not be making this again.Read More
these are EXCELLENT. I followed the recipe to the letter, except I used a 13x9" pan. this made the layers even so the bars were really pretty when cut. I did have to bake the cake layer about 5 minutes longer than specified. Also, if you keep the bars in the oven the full 3 minutes to soften the mini marshmallows, it is no problem to spread them. It doesn't have to be perfectly smooth, either, so don't worry about how it looks, because when you spread on the choc/pb layer it covers up any imperfections. It takes quite awhile for the bars to set up in the fridge but once they are firm they cut into beautiful squares. this recipe is fairly time consuming but worth the extra effort. I was able to get 48 1" (approx)squares from the recipe using a 13x9" pan.
These are so great! This is our favorite dessert in my house! I wish I would have found this recipe sooner! I can get closer to 36 servings out of this, too, since they are a bit rich. Store and serve right from the fridge. If left at room temp, they get a bit gooey and are not as pretty!
I took these to work and everyone loved them. I used a 13X9 pan as well and cooked it for 20min. They were delicious.
This was a great recipe... but I did change it up alittle. I added marshmallows to the peanut butter topping and i did not use chocolate inthe top layer. Turned out amazing... i am making them again tonight! The last time they only lasted 2 days! (i used a 13x9 cake pan) and had to leave the bottom layer in about 10 minutes longer.
What a blast from the past. My grandma used to make these for us all the time, we call them "Zach bars" in my family because they were my brother's favorite. These are so delicious. I used a 9x13 pan, the topping was a little scant, I had to spread it pretty thin, can't imagine it could possibly cover a whole jelly roll pan. Nonetheless, amazing. Thank you Sandra for sharing this, can't believe I found the recipe!
These were a combination of everything I love! I did double the amound of rice krispies and left the amount of peanut butter and chocolat chips the same. Thanks for a great recipe.
Very tastey, the only thing I changed was instead of using peanut butter for the topping I used almond butter because of my hubby's peanut allergy. If not I think it would have spread alot easier, and would have looked so much more appealing. Feeds a large crowd, and tastes good. A keeper in my book!
I have been making these for years and everyone loves them. When I take them to work people tell me I could sell them, ask for the recipe, and call them the big O bars among other things. I do leave out the butter in the top layer as it's not needed.
These tasted really good, but I followed what someone else said and just used a 9x13 pan I couldn't get the cake part to cook right, but I thought maybe it's supposed to be that way and finished the recipe. Hoping it would fix itself by refridgerating over night...well it didn't. The middle part was to gooey to eat but the outside edges were edible. Tasted great and can't wait to try in a jelly roll pan next time.
When making this recipe I didn't have much hope. I thought it was a flop. However, I'm glad I kept with it. This recipe is very good. The layers fit together quite well after being in the fridge. I did bake it in a 9x13 and used large marshmallows. I did have to bake it for longer, andjust used a toothpick to make sure it was done.
delicious, this was a great recipe, will definitely make it again. easy to make. loved it soooo good :)
fantastic!!! everyone who tried it totally loved it.
The kids loved these. The bottom is like a cakey brownie.
not worth the effort.. these were just ok.
I used a 9x13 pan and they were perfect! Makes a very large batch. Keeps for at least a week in the fridge. I also used special K as that is what I had on hand and chunky peanut butter. They only thing was I had trouble getting the marshmallows to melt. They got crusty on top. Finally gave up and just spread the icing on. You would never know there had been a problem!
This was a big hit with me and my friends who have weak-spots for anything peaanut butter-thenn you add in the chocolate, marshmallow, and nuts-oh my, need I say more!
Great recipe a little Different and Delicious Thanks for sharing!
The PERFECT melding of our favorites: scotcharoos, smores & cakes/brownies. Some refer the bottom as a cookie, but we'd rate it somewhere between a dense cake & a soft brownie, less rich than a normal cake/brownie. I LOVED the mix of textures & flavors; the crunchy cereal topping was rich but paired with the not-too-sweet, soft-yet-not-too-soft bottom was perfect, then add the gooey of the mallows...yummy! I used the 10x15 pan lined with foil & sprayed w/ cooking spray. Made it SO simple. Haven't made in the 9x13 pan, but I think the jelly roll pan made the perfect layer, much thicker & I think it'd be too much per bar. I cut it into 1"x2" rectangles (made for a lot of bars.) I kept them & served them out of the refrigerator so they weren't so messy for my toddlers. But, beware, the bars are best for only for a day or two. Everyone loves them! They're so different from the ordinary bar, yet have traces of ones people love (scotcharoos/crispy bars/etc) I plan on taking a platter to my girls' school for Teacher Appreciation Day.
YUMM!!! Not to be eaten right out of the oven, but the next day, WHAT!!!! This was awesome, thank you!! All my neighbors loved it too!!
I felt this was WAY to sweet, the ingredients sound good but you will need a root canal when done!
My family loves these bars. I use a jelly roll pan and actually have to bake the bottom cake layer a little longer than the stated 15-18 minutes (my pan is insulated, though). Next time I will try using marshmallow creme, as the marshmallow layer is hard to spread.
Really yummy and easy to make! the teenagers loved them!
These bars are awesome! My husband said they are the best bars he has ever had!! Thanks for the recipe...
Very rich and delicious! If you use a 9" by 13" pan, you need to bake it a little longer or the cake part won't be done enough. But they are thicker (and in my opinion better!) this way!
This recipe was just mediocre. It's just a twist on rocky road brownies. The "cookie crust" wasn't even that good. It would have been better to use a really good brownie recipe instead. Also, for some reason, my topping didn't work well either. It was really crumbly and made a huge mess while eating it. I don't think that's the recipe's fault. It just didn't melt very well. I used probably half the amount of peanut butter and that was plenty. I'll definitely make it differently next time.
I will start making this more when I have my granddaughters, they love it !!!!!
Good but way too sweet and rich. Everyone had one bite and couldn't eat more. Most got wasted.
Super yummy! Turned out exactly as pictured.
Delicious, kid approved! I added butterscotch chips to the pb and chocolate chips, turned out amazing.
This recipe is delicious. I followed it exactly, and actually wish I had used a 13x9 rather than a jelly roll pan so the layers would be more pronounced. The taste is great though and I will definitely be making these again.
This dessert was amazing! It is not too chocolaty, but still rich. I think the textures go really well together.
Amazing!! That’s all that needs to be said, made in a 9x13 pan.
I felt that these bars were just *okay.* Very sweet, and for having three layers, they seemed overpowered by the chocolate chip flavor only. I am disappointed but will see how coworkers like them.
This is not a recipe to scoff at. I, too, was expecting more of a cookie-type "crust" but then again I used a 9 X 13 pan rather than a jelly roll pan. The bottom was a yummy fudgy brownie, could be because I used 1 oz. of unsweetened chocolate rather than cocoa (hence I increased the flour to 1 1/2 c.). I also added toasted coconut into the chocolate/cereal mixture. Very good...next time I might try a layer of caramel ice cream topping in between the marshmallow and cereal layers. Thanks Sandra!
My hubby and family loved!!! I was ask to make them for girls night!!
Turned out delicious, easy to follow directions. warning....very addicting
Probably won't make this again. The cooking time was waaay off, and the directions weren't clear on this. I used a 13x9 dish, and it puffs up a lot as it cooks. The middle was still liquidy at 20 minutes, but I added the marshmallows at that point as instructed. I should have waited for it to come out clean with a toothpick, though; it took almost an hour to get to that point, but because I had already added the marshmallows they essentially melted and became one with the base layer(at least those that hadn't spilled over the edge and into my stove). I cut the rice crispies back to 1 cup, because there was little room left because of the rising of the base. Overall, it was just okay. Very sweet and sticky. The top is tacky unless it's refrigerated.
I used a 9x13 also. Added 4 minutes to the bake time. Also added an additional cup and a half of Rice Krispie. So good!
I cut this recipe in 1/2 to try. I used Kellogg's Special K and put the cereal in a plastic bag and used a rolling pin to break it up. This recipe comes out a little odd. The "thin cookie" layer is chewy cake. The marshmallows were fine. The topping...not enough to cover the whole top. ill tinker and try it again