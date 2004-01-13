Deluxe Chocolate Marshmallow Bars

Bar cookie with a thin cookie base, and a top layer made up of crisp rice cereal, peanut butter, and marshmallows.

By Sandra

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a mixing bowl, cream 3/4 cup butter or margarine and sugar. Add eggs and vanilla; beat until fluffy.

  • Combine flour, baking powder, salt and cocoa; add to creamed mixture. Stir in nuts if desired. Spread in a greased jelly roll pan. Bake for 15-18 minutes.

  • Sprinkle marshmallows evenly over cake; return to oven for 2-3 minutes. Using a knife dipped in water, spread the melted marshmallows evenly over cake. Cool.

  • For topping, combine chocolate chips, 3 T. butter or margarine and peanut butter in a small saucepan. Cook over low heat, stirring constantly, until melted and well blended. Remove from heat; stir in cereal. Spread over bars. Chill.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
410 calories; protein 7.3g; carbohydrates 47.2g; fat 23.8g; cholesterol 56.4mg; sodium 258.1mg. Full Nutrition
