Peanut Butter and Bran Cookies
Creamy and crispy and good for you, too! Don't over-bake!
I made mine with Smart Balance butter substitute & Egg Beaters & they were STILL great! Plus with all that natural fiber, they're so good FOR you
Cookies were delish, but the cooking time i found was too long ... burnt the first batch when I left it in for 13mins ... Try 10mins for a chewy treat! Also I replaces the wheat bran and rolled oats with special k, and got some fab results!Read More
First off, I changed a handful of ingredients. Instead of the butter I substituted applesauce (cut down on the greasiness of the other reviews), cut the white sugar in half, used whole wheat flour, as well as wheat germ instead of bran( Its all I had on hand). they are really good, could be even better with some chocolate chips or by doubling the peanut butter. No need for the extra oils in the butter when the peanut butter holds all the oils you need. delicious.
This recipe turned out just like I expected it to. They came out perfectly after about twelve minutes. My only complaint is the high fat content, from all the butter plus high-fat peanut butter. They don't taste too rich, but they are a little greasy. Next time I'll try halving the butter. They do spread out very thin, so be sure to leave lots of space between them.
Good, but I used whole wheat flour and they came out burned at 15 minutes. Better at 10-12 minutes
I added a bit extra brown sugar and took out some white sugar. They came out soft. They are a solid 4 until I add raisins or chocolate chips, it adds to them just enough. I decrease the temp to about 300 and only bake them for around 12 mins to keep them chewy. Thanks a lot!
I substituted 1/4 c. flour for cocoa powder because nothing goes together better than chocolate and peanut butter. I think these cookies are great! I generally like soft cookies, but the crunch from these is lovely. I use chunky peanut better because I like crunchy things and I think the peanuts go well with the oats.
Yum! Cooked for 12 minutes used 1/2 cup butter added teaspoon of salt added chocolate chips to half - delicious both ways! The best thing is that they don't taste "healthy" just good
Very good and was able to make a healthier change: 3/4 cup of applesauce instead of the 1 cup of butter! I used Quaker traditional oats, also increased to 1 cup. Used 1 tsp baking soda and 1 tsp baking powder as I don't like the metal taste in the bs. Added 3/4 cup of chopped walnut, which gave it a great crunch. I am taking a star out only because it was a bit cakie/fluffy-chewy and not crunchy and crispy. I recommend scooping it with a tbs and do not flatten it as it does spread a little while baking.
they are very tasty...the only thing is...I have a gas oven....it only took mine 7 minutes to cook, and I only cooked them at 300....I nearly burnt the first batch cooking them that high and that long....great recipe!
They seemed a bit bland at first, so I added some chocolate chips and it helped a lot. They were super greasy, but didn't spread out too much, they we quite pretty cookies. I used chunky peanut butter for crunch, but next time I might add something else for a kick... almond butter, perhaps. Everyone really liked these! Try them frozen, too.
A wonderful way to increase your daily fiber intake! I used less sugars but added more bran just to cut calories. They turn out pretty chewy with just a hint of sweetness, which is perfect for my whole family! I'm trying my next batch with chocolate chips - can't wait!
My 5 and 3yr. old loved these cookies. All you really tasted was the peanutbutter.
I made these with chocolate chips.They tasted so good, I bet they would be good plain too. I will try that soon.
Healthy and good flavor. Crunchier than I expected them to be.
Very good,and nutritious,too. I will be making these again. Yvonne
These are so delicious. I use a large portion scoop when making them so they get really big, thin, and crispy. Such a great snack!
Awesome!
wonderful!!! I made these for my children for breakfast for a quick on the go morning and they loved them, I just used raw sugar instead of the brown and white. Thank you for the recipe.
added dark chocolate chips, baked for 14min at 350F....PERFECTO!!!
Have to cut the baking time...delicious!
I thought these were great! I love them, and my 4+7 yo and husband had no idea there was bran in them. What they don't know is good for them! Definitely will make these again. 13 min was great for my cookies.
I had a craving, found this recipe online and WOW they are delish! so soft and a tiny crunch - perfect recipe!
I used 1/2 cup butter and mixed oat bran with rye bran. Added less 1/2 cup white sugar and that's it. They didn't flatten out. They actually grew a bit. 12 min is more than enough for these so next time I'll try with 8-10 min For first-time-ever peanut butter cookies eating/making I believe it was a success!
Perfect for a cookie fix! I put them in the freezer for 5 minutes before cooking as suggested. Soft, warm, and chewy. I don’t think we’ll find out if they get hard when they cool because they are all getting eaten! I can see how you could shape then, imprint them with the fork and freeze them and cook them later. Your own frozen cookie dough! Thanks for the recipe. I cooked them 8 minutes on a convection oven setting.
These are so good! I put some old bran cereal into the food processor until very fine, added 1/4 cup baking cocoa, used up a a half a cup chopped cashews and left out the oatmeal. I think this is one of those recipes that is basic. You can be creative with it and it will still come out wonderful. If you do a bunch of substitutions, you do have to be sure it's a consistency of cookie dough that will bake well. Mine seemed a tiny bit too gooey so I put it in the freezer in between spooning/baking batches. They don't spread out much while baking.
I was impressed at the good reviews, and I read through them for tips (tip: always read at least a few reviews). This recipe uses some really good ingredients, and can easily be made even a little healthier (which I always do: substitute some butter for applesauce, use less refined sugars, and white whole wheat flour). Anyway, I doubt those minor changes made a big difference in the taste, while fairly healthy already, these cookies need a little something. The bran is not overpowering, but I can tell it's there, and it takes away from your typical sweet and peanuty peanut butter cookie. So maybe add a little more peanut butter, a little bit of salt, and/or chocolate chips, and/or cocoa powder. I made a batch without, then added some later, and I'm so glad I did. I'll be working on this recipe, as I do want to use up my bran and I love peanut butter cookies.
We love these cookies! I cut the butter in half, use a little less sugar (about 1/2 cup each), and sometimes stir in chocolate chips. They are great both with and without the chocolate chips. As for baking time, I only have them in the oven for about 10 minutes - I keep an eye on them and take the pan out when the cookies look ready. Four stars because of the changes I make. Thanks Ruth!
The.first batch cooked to long, the second turned out wonderfully awesome.
I really enjoyed these. The only change I made was that I used 3/4 cup of coconut oil instead of a cup of better and baked them for 12 minutes. They came out chewy.
