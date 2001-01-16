Peanut Butter and Bran Cookies

I was impressed at the good reviews, and I read through them for tips (tip: always read at least a few reviews). This recipe uses some really good ingredients, and can easily be made even a little healthier (which I always do: substitute some butter for applesauce, use less refined sugars, and white whole wheat flour). Anyway, I doubt those minor changes made a big difference in the taste, while fairly healthy already, these cookies need a little something. The bran is not overpowering, but I can tell it's there, and it takes away from your typical sweet and peanuty peanut butter cookie. So maybe add a little more peanut butter, a little bit of salt, and/or chocolate chips, and/or cocoa powder. I made a batch without, then added some later, and I'm so glad I did. I'll be working on this recipe, as I do want to use up my bran and I love peanut butter cookies.