Peanut Butter and Bran Cookies

39 Ratings
  • 5 24
  • 4 12
  • 3 3
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Creamy and crispy and good for you, too! Don't over-bake!

By Ruth Mallon

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
18 mins
total:
33 mins
Servings:
84
Yield:
7 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

84
Original recipe yields 84 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a bowl, beat together the butter, brown sugar, white sugar, vanilla, peanut butter and eggs. In a separate bowl, mix the flour, bran, oats, and baking soda. Stir the flour mixture into the butter mixture until smooth. Drop by rounded teaspoons onto an ungreased cookie sheet.

  • Bake for 15 to 18 minutes in the preheated oven. Remove to a rack to cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
65 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 6.7g; fat 4g; cholesterol 10.2mg; sodium 61.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022