Pumpkin Cookies with Penuche Frosting

A soft cookie with a candy frosting.

By Suzanne Stull

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
12 mins
additional:
18 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
48
Yield:
4 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets.

  • In a large bowl, cream together shortening, 1/2 cup brown sugar, and white sugar. Mix in pumpkin, egg, and vanilla. Sift together flour, baking soda, baking powder, cinnamon, and salt; mix into the creamed mixture. Stir in walnuts. Drop dough by heaping spoonfuls onto the prepared baking sheets.

  • Bake for 10 to 12 minutes in the preheated oven. Cool on wire racks.

  • In a small saucepan over medium heat, combine the 3 tablespoons butter and 1/2 cup brown sugar. Bring to a boil; cook and stir for 1 minute, or until slightly thickened. Cool slightly, then stir in the milk, and beat until smooth. Gradually stir in 2 cups confectioners' sugar until frosting has reached desired consistency. Spread on cooled cookies.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
128 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 16.4g; fat 6.8g; cholesterol 5.9mg; sodium 81.5mg. Full Nutrition
