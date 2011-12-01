Pumpkin Cookies with Penuche Frosting

This cookie recipe was hard to rate. I guess, I would give it between a 3-4. The components were just both so different. I didn't much care for them when they were first made, but they did taste better the next day. I loved the icing, it tasted like a mix between maple and caramel prailines. However, I didn't think it went with the pumpkin cookies at all. It just made them really sweet. The cookies, texturewise were just strange. They were like a mix between cake and a pancake, in the shape of a cookie. They were a bit to moist for a cookie, even the next day. I made 1/2 recipe and got 30 cookies using a cookie scoop. To make the icing quickly, I just microwaved the butter and brown sugar on high for 1 and a half minutes. I stirred it every 30 seconds and that plan worked great. I then used the electric beater to blend the powdered sugar and milk until combined. As the icing was still slightly warm, I just dipped the tops of the cookies in them. It left, a little under half the icing unused. I had planned for these cookies to go to a small office, for Halloween. I ended up changing my mind, though, as the cookie base was just so different than I had originally expected.