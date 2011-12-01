Pumpkin Cookies with Penuche Frosting
A soft cookie with a candy frosting.
These were very good! I use butter instead of shortening, and chopped, dried figs instead of walnuts. Tonight I am going with chocolate chips. Very good with a maple frosting also. Just 1/2 C icing sugar and about 1 Tbl maple syrup, and just enough water for drizzling consistency. Thanks for a great one!Read More
This recipe was only ok. They tasted more like a spice cookie. The pumpkin wasn't very strong at all. They were very soft though. The frosting was also just ok. It tasted just like a hard coat of sugar on top. I made the mistake of making the frosting before I was done baking all of the cookies. The frosting hardens very quickly once removed from heat, and you can't spread it on the cookies. I did just reheat it and that made it smooth again for a short time, but I had barely finished frosting the cookies before it had completely hardened again.Read More
These are wonderful. I make them as bars in a 9 x 13 pan. Everyone loves them. The frosting is very sweet but delicious!! A+
These cookies are so delicious!!... To ice them I dipped them in the pan I made the icing in, face down, while they were still a little warm.. I placed them on a rack with some tin foil underneath so the icing wouldnt drip on the counter... After I iced the last cookie I started over with the first and dipped them again.. They tasted like glazed doughnuts when they were completely cooled... I added them to my Christmas goodie, and had requests for the recipe.. Im gonna try them with mashed banana next time and then maybe a mixture of pumpkin and banana.. mmmmm Kiki (Brampton,ON Canada)
Huge hit. Made these on a rainy day. My daughter tried a cookie and said "this is better than the stuff" meaning the batter she licked off the beaters. One BIG difference though I used a tin of ED Smith Pumpkin Pie Filling as they didn't have puree. I also patted down the batter after spooning it on the cookie sheet so they were not as cakie. Also, the icing was a bit sweet but only if you iced the whole cookie so I just drizzled it across them and WOWIE amazing. They turned out phenominal. Thanks for the recipe.
My husband and I thought these were great. Fluffy and delicious. I think next time I'll add a bit of the Pumpin Pie Spice to it and just a bit more of the pumpkin puree. I also liked the frosting but a little less sugar and a splash of vanilla would make it a bit better. Thanks for the recipe!
These were just wonderful - I made them for a cookie exchange, and they vanished. I actually got more than the 4 dozen - I used a 2 tsp cookie scoop, and ended up with small round cookies that I just could dip in the icing - they looked like little bon bons. I thought the icing was perfect for these cookies - the brown sugar gave a nice caramel touch, and the icing hardened nicely so they didn't all stick together on the plate. Will make these again.
These are delicious cookies iced or not. The recipe made less than 40 cookies for me each time I made it (more like 30 - 35), but the icing was enough to frost 52 cookies. I used half unsalted butter and half shortening after the first time I made this recipe and I think it added a little more flavor. These would be good with a cream cheese icing, too. I'll probably try that next time.
These are EXTREMELY good cookies. They are so soft and moist even after storage. I didn't like the thought of a "hardened" candy like frosting, so I didn't go for the penuche. I instead did a homemade buttercream frosting that gives it just the right amount of sweetness, but you don't need to be heavy handed with it. Just the slightest amount is perfect. The kids begged to pass these out to their friends so we made more. I will continue to use this wonderful recipe. I love them.
These were *so* yummy and the perfect thing to eat on our cold, drizzly days. I baked the batter in a glass 13x9 pan for 25 mins. and the bars were perfect -- moist, and a nice balance between cake-like and fudgy. The frosting is fantastic and works so well with the pumpkin. Great recipe!
I haven't actually made these myself, but had a friend bring them to a cookie exchange and they were by far my favorite. I'm scared to make any for the fear that I would literally eat each and every one myself.
These are fabulous. I was a little nervous making the penuche frosting--I thought I might need a candy thermometer, but I just followed the directions and the frosting turned out perfectly. A great complement to the pumpkin cookies.
I made this "cookie" as a cupcake. Scoop the batter out of your bowl with an ice cream scoop. Place into paper cups in your cupcake tray. Bake for about 20 minutes or until a knife inserted in the middle comes out clean. I substituted coconut for chopped nuts and butter for shortening. The result was a fluffy cupcake that had a lovely muffin top. I frosted mine with a cream cheese frosting. So good, I'm not sharing with anyone outside of my household.
WOW!! I made these, and they were a HIT!! Both my mother and husband could not stop snacking on them. The cookie is not too sweet, like a nice pumpkin bread with a cake texture. And the glaze really was the sweet part. For those who want to keep the sweetness out, just leave the glaze off. But we're sweet-a-holics, so the glaze was just the perfect pairing! Mmmmm!!
WOW! I would rate this 10 or more if I could! Thank you so much for this awesome cookie recipe! I did add 1/2 tsp each of cloves and freshly ground nutmeg. Awesome!
I followed another reviewers advice & substituted the shortening with butter. These cookies are delicious not too sweet. They are even good without the frosting.
Absolutely amazing! Made these for Thanksgiving and everyone loved them. I am not a nut-lover in my cookies but the walnuts were a necessity - thank you for the recipe!
Soft & yummy!! I didn't make the frosting, we ate half of them hot off the pan. I used a mixture of raisins, dates, and walnuts instead of just nuts.
you know what these taste like? the pumpkin scones from Starbucks. And just like the scones, the topping is really really sweet. the only real difference is that the texture isn't as dense. I can see how it would make a good bar. I got 48 normal sized cookies.
I needed a stiff frosting for another recipe and used the frosting from this recipe - I dipped my cookies while it was still warm and it worked out great. It's very sweet, but if dipped you can get a thin layer on the cookies which is just perfect. I'll make it again (and the cookie part too!)
Very yummy! They are more like a mini cake then a cookie. Mine took 11 mins to fully cook thru. The frosting goes very well with the cookie, sort of a nutty/praline flavor. The cookie isnt to sweet...just right so that the frosting isnt to much. No changes...A +!
Because of my husband, I'm going with 5 stars. Me? I was disappointed. First, I only got 30 cookies from each batch so I obviously made them too large. The cookie was fine - great texture and nice, basic pumpkin cookie taste. But it was the reviews about the icing that drew me to this recipe and that's where I'm disappointed. I thought the icing tasted like nothing more than confectioners sugar and I did follow the recipe to the letter. If I make this in the future (for husband) I'll use just a tiny bit of icing on each cookie or go with a cream cheese frosting. Thanks for submitting! Can't please everyone, eh?
I used this recipe for the penuche frosting only, so I can only comment on that. It was a little more runny than what I would have liked, but I made the mistake of adding the milk along with the butter and brown sugar. So, the fault lies in my hands, but the taste was good. I used this over chocolate muffins...(sounds a bit funny, but tastes really good!) Thanks Suzanne
These are delicious!!! They are my new favorite cookie.
OH MY GOSH!!! THESE ARE AWESOME!!! THERE SHOULD BE 6 STARS FOR THIS ONE!!! I ate 1 before they were even cooled and it melted in my mouth. No need for the frosting even. I added chocolate chips because they are for my daughter's school Halloween party(if there are any left-hee hee), but the next time I make them I will leave them out so the pumpkin flavor comes out even more. Thank you so much for this recipe. They will be made many many times in the future in our home, I'm sure.
Very good recipe. Very tasty cookie that is cake-like in texture. The icing is very sweet and I only used 3/4s of the powdered sugar the recipe calls for(sets up very quickly but can be softened by putting in the microwave on high for 10 seconds). A keeper folks.
This is the best pumpkin cookie recipe I've ever had. Very moist, the frosting is the finishing touch. Everyone at work and home want me to make them again. They were a huge hit. Thanks for the recipe! Marcy ;)
I used a white buttercream frosting and "cloned" m favorite cookie from a local bakery!
Oooh yummy! This is an awesome and easy recipe that I will save in my recipe box! Only one modification which is to 1/2 the icing measurments. In order to get the 48 cookies out of this recipe you have to make teeny cookies.
Probably only a 3-star rating because I fudged with the recipe a little because I had a TON of pumpkin to get rid of. Followed another reviewer and replaced shortening with butter and replaced half the butter with more pumpkin and made "cakie bars". A little too wet for my taste but more dry ingredients would've covered it. Frosting was hard and pretty on top of the cakie cookies, but while we ate dinner, the frosted dessert rested under the stove light and caused the pretty frosting to melt into the cakies. Probably another reason that they were so gooey. I also added maple flavoring to the frosting and while the flavor on these cakies was awesome, I will probably not make them again unless I just want to perfect my own version of them...
These are super yummy! I must admit, we never even get to make the frosting before the cookies are all gone. ;) I've done them with and without the nuts, and they're both wonderful! They're almost like a cake consistency...and oh so good! <3
YUMMY! These were more like soft little cakes with a sweet penuche fudge-like frosting/icing. Like eating a miniature cake. I tested the recipe by making some large and some small and they were both great. The only negative is that the icing hardens fairly quickly, so it's better to make all the cookies at once, let them all cool, then make the icing and frost them all. I made the icing a bit too early, but it was fine, as I just re-heated it a little to make it more spreadable. These were a big hit...thanks!!
i took some liberties with this recipe when i made it, i subbed half the shortening for margarine, and the other half with palm oil (i make soap so i always have a ton of it). i also subbed half the flour with white whole wheat, then i used 1T ground flaxseed and 3T water to sub for the egg (i'm making them for xmas gifts and have a few vegans they're going to). and i skipped the frosting, dusting them with cinnamon sugar instead. they turned out wonderful, for anyone looking for a lightly sweet yummy and delicate cookie, this recipe hits the mark
When I ate the first cookie fresh out of the oven, I was disappointed. It seemed bland. However, once I glazed them and let them sit overnight, the flavors really developed. This cookie isn't too sweet and is quite tasty. I will definitely use this again!
Great recipe, thanks for sharing!
I thought these were so so. I made them according to the recipie but they weren't as sweet as I was hoping for a cookie.
Another "Cookie Wednesday" experiment. These were, by far, the best cookies I have ever made. Every single person absolutely loved them! I made this recipe 3 times in a matter of 1 week, once for my husband's work, once for my own and once for the neighbors. So far, everyone has asked for the recipe... even my bus driver who asked so he could get his mother to make him a batch *haha*
Sorry, I just can't get past the "mushy" texture. I am truly surprised by all the great reviews. We were disappointed.
This cookie recipe was hard to rate. I guess, I would give it between a 3-4. The components were just both so different. I didn't much care for them when they were first made, but they did taste better the next day. I loved the icing, it tasted like a mix between maple and caramel prailines. However, I didn't think it went with the pumpkin cookies at all. It just made them really sweet. The cookies, texturewise were just strange. They were like a mix between cake and a pancake, in the shape of a cookie. They were a bit to moist for a cookie, even the next day. I made 1/2 recipe and got 30 cookies using a cookie scoop. To make the icing quickly, I just microwaved the butter and brown sugar on high for 1 and a half minutes. I stirred it every 30 seconds and that plan worked great. I then used the electric beater to blend the powdered sugar and milk until combined. As the icing was still slightly warm, I just dipped the tops of the cookies in them. It left, a little under half the icing unused. I had planned for these cookies to go to a small office, for Halloween. I ended up changing my mind, though, as the cookie base was just so different than I had originally expected.
Made these for a party and they were devoured. They seem to melt in your mouth. The frosting is so easy and compliments the cookie. A great autumn or anytime cookie.
I made these in a 9 X 13 pan as another reviewer had suggested (time saver). I cooked them about 20 minutes. They turned out awesome! My husband has always liked penuche fudge so I new we had to try them.
Years ago I worked in a little shop that made Penuche fudge and so that is why I picked these particular pumpkin cookies..I didn't like them right out of the oven...too cakey...But after I drizzled on the frosting and let them sit a while in the fridge they were perfect! I did end up adding more spice's and left out the nuts (hubby doesn't like them)..We have family visiting from out of town and they passed up my caramel apples and gobbled up these! Great recipe Suzanne!
I made this with real pumpkin instead of canned and it was easy and FANTASTIC! I brought them in to work because I just made too many deserts in one weekend and they were gone within 20 minutes.
these were excellent! i didn't have shortening so i used margarine instead and ommited the salt. i didn't have enough confectioners' sugar so i had to half the frosting (best frosting by the way). and frosted the rest with a chocolate icing. it was all soooooo good.
these are really really good. i added a little bit of pumpkin spice to it as well. i halved the icing like others suggested but then i didn't have enough icing for maybe a dozen cookies...though, i'm pretty sure that we just went overboard on the first few out of the oven. the icing is really good and compliments the cookie really well. they are even better the next day. i made these again and made 20 larger cookies (instead of 48 tiny ones) and still halved the icing and it worked out perfect.
This recipe is very similar to the one in the original betty crocker cookbook.... I'd say the cookie part of this recipe is about perfect (except without the nuts!) However when it comes to the penuche i do something very peculiar... first of all, I definitely add vanilla.... 2nd of all... i cook all the ingredients together in the pan, constantly stirring, and add it to the cookies in stages... when it first hits the thick carmelly stage i spread a bit of that over the cookies... and wait til it gets a bit thicker and spread some more... and then when it finally gets to the stage where it's ready to harden up... i cap the cookies off with that everybody i know loooooooves these cookies :)
Very very good! Just like little pumpkin cakes, with perfecting complementary frosting! Everyone keeps asking for the recipe. Thanks!
The frosting is what makes this cookie! I actually use a similar pumpkin cookie recipe from this site(because I don't like shortening) and used this frosting. I don't like pumpkin at all but I gobbled these down! I had to make another batch for the kids! This is our second year to make these.
These cookies are very easy to make and taste great! I didn't spread the icing all over the cookie; I made swirls. Next time I will cut the icing recipe in half...I had LOTS left over!
i had to subscribe so that i could write a review for these cookies. they're amazing! i made them for my housemates last night and they were already over half gone by noon today. they're so flavorful, the soft texture is great, and the delicious frosting is just the perfect final touch. thanks so much for sharing this recipe!
Very good cookies. Used half butter half shortening. They were very soft. I basically couldn't stop eating them :)
My family and I have been making these cookies for years. Every single person who has ever tasted them has asked for the recipe - even people who don't like pumpkin. They're the perfect fall cookie. My husband looks forward to them every year!
Very delicious!! I substituted butter for shortening and pumpkin pie spice for the cinnamon, but otherwise followed the recipe exactly and they were wonderful! To the reviewer(s) who suggested using the ice cream scoop to drop these cookies, that worked perfectly! I spooned the Penuche frosting over (QUICKLY!) and sprinkled a few chopped walnuts over the top for the most adorable little cookies. I ended up with just over 4 dozen.
OMG!! This was the best cookie recipe I have ever made! Since weight loss surgery I have worked on converting most recipes to sugarfree so I can eat them, and this recipe was no exception. I used splenda and splenda brown sugar for the replacement of sugar, in equal amounts to the recipe (splenda often recommends cutting the amt of splenda to the amt of sugar). I did leave off the icing in this recipe and created an icing that was a cream cheese based frosting, in a sugar free version, and put it in a dish on the side for an optional garnish to a wonderful cookie. This was so great I had to make another batch the next day just to have some more for the family. I also added 1/4 tsp of cloves and nutmeg to this recipe. Great flavor, cant wait to serve these cookies for Thanksgiving!
Extremely good cookie. They didn't last long!!
This was delicious!! I made some of the adjustments I read in other reviews... I used butter since I don't cook with shortening... Anyway I used half the amount of butter and substituted the rest of the butter with pumpkin (ended up using one can of pumpkin). Then I also added 1/2 tsp. of cloves and nutmeg (each) and an extra 1/2 tsp. of cinnamon. I cooked it in a 9 x 13 pan and it came out wonderful! More like cake than bars, pretty much the size and consistency of a boxed cake. I also added a tsp. of vanilla to the frosting. It is a sweet frosting but its a wonderful compliment to the cake! sooo good!
YUMMY! Husband said they were the best cookies he's ever had!
My family enjoyed this recipe very much. I personally like the frosting which is different and goes well with the pumpkin flavor. I would double the recipe next time as I didn't get 4 doz.
I had just a little pumpkin leftover that I wanted to use for cookies. I wasn't at all disappointed with using this recipe. I left off the icing to help keep the calories down and they were great!
Absolutely totally delicious! The frosting is awesome (we love penuche fudge) and the cookies are perfect! A wonderful treat during the holiday season.
These are simply to die for. I don't think any further explanation is needed. YUMMY & thank you!
The texture of this cookie is a lovely delicate light cake. I did not make the frosting because I had some cream cheese frosting I needed to use up. The cookie could easily stand on its own; it is not sickening sweet, but with a frosting it would not be overly sweet. I did use fresh pumpkin, upped the cinnamon to 1 1/2 tsp, added 1/4 tsp. nutmeg, ground clove, and cardamom. If you like a bit spicier cookie, you can easily add your own spice blends. Lovely recipe and wonderful texture. Yield was 58 cookies using the pampered chef stainless steel size small cookie scoop. Decorated with a candy corn on top to give away to the neighbors for a Halloween treat.
These taste as good as they sound. Plan on doubling up your recipe if you have pumpkin-lovers in your house! We blazed through the batch pretty quickly. Fantastic recipe - will be an Autumn tradition in our house.
Wow. I just finished these and they turned out perfectly! The only thing that made it less than 5 full stars is that even when I followed the recipe perfectly, I got well below that 48 cookie serving. I got 26, and I used 1 teaspoon measure for each cookie. I would say that needs to be changed pronto! They taste wonderful and came out perfect the first time, but now I need to make another whole batch (which I did not budget for) in order to get the required number that I need.
These are delicious. I also halved the icing recipe and had plenty, as you do not want to drown the cookies in it. The icing is really good. Sometimes I add currants to the recipe too.
These are fantastic!!!! I bake cookies alot and this recipe ranks one of the very best I have tried!!! I used half butter flavored crisco and half butter. The cookies are thick and cake like. The frosting is what makes this cookie so wonderful. It tastes like a praline sort of. I think you could probably make the frosting recipe and add nuts and pour in a pan as you do fudge . Might have to try that. I will definately make again and again. Thanks Suzanne, I will be trying more of your awesome recipes!!!
I have ben making these morsels for years. Everyone asks for them when they start thinking "pumpkin". I add a cup of raisens which make them extra special, or make half with and half without!
Big fan! Made this with some leftover canned pumpkin I had and they were like eating pumpkin pie cakes :) (My cookies often turn out cake like) They are super delicious as a tea cake.
Sorry I couldn't give this a different rating- it surely deserves a 10+..holy cow what a delicious cookie, the best pumpkin cookie I've ever tasted. I added a little ginger and cloves along with the cinnamon, they were good without the frosting but with it..I could eat them all myself!!
I made these for my co-workers and family and they all raved about them!
Loved the taste. Only problem I had was with the icing. It crystalized before I could get the cookies iced. I had to keep heating it back up. Maybe I did it wrong but I followed the recipe as stated. If anyone has an idea how to correct this, please let me know. The reason I only gave it four stars is because of the problem with the icing, but everything else deserves 5 stars.
These are fabulous! I have to say, though, that I think the icing is unnecessary. I thought the cookies were superb, but the icing, while tasty, was too sweet and took my guilt level from high to overwhelming. Plus, if you skip it, it's that much faster to make these. Incidentally, if you want the full 48 the recipe promises, you'll need to use pretty small spoonfuls of dough.
The cookies sound fabulous, but I'm only rating the frosting. :) I needed to ice the Pumpkin Bundt Cake off this site, and this frosting (cut down to 32 servings: 2 TBS margarine, 1/3 cup brown sugar, a couple TBS of milk, and a cup of icing sugar) was soooo fabulous. It really complements the pumpkin-spice flavour. Try it! I'll likely make the cookies tomorrow as I still have a cup of pumpkin to use up. Thanks for sharing, Suzanne!
Every time I make these run out before I can get some for myself. The best way that I have figured out to frost is to put it in a pastry bag and drizzle it. Wonderful! Great moist cookies with a great frosting. You can take the penuche frosting recipe and add it to cream cheese to add to the center of a pumpkin roll!
Oh my goodness. Wow.
This review is for the frosting only. I don't know why I had a packet of store bought pumkin cookie mix in the pantry but I baked them and used the frosting part of this recipe. It was very very delicious! I added a drop or two of maple extract. I'll make this frosting again and again. Hopefully I'll get to the cookie part someday.
Having grown up loving penuche frosting (it's awesome on chocolate cake), when I saw it on Pumpkin cookies, I HAD to try it. I made the recipe exactly as written. These cookies got great reviews from pretty much everybody. Even my toddler loved them. They are a little "cakey" in texture. I wanted to point out a positive- compared to other cookies, they are slightly lower in fat. As soon as the frosting starts to thicken, and you are not done frosting the cookies, pop it in the microwave for 10 seconds- it's soooo much easier to frost the cookies, and the results will look a lot smoother.
For penuche lovers, these cookies are irresistible! Mid-recipe, I ran out of all-purpose flour and had to use 1/2 cup whole wheat flour...but they still turned out wonderfully. My only suggestion is not to reduce baking time below 10 minutes...that makes them way too soft and they tend to crumble. Great as-is recipe! Thank you!
I used butter in place of shortening. Won't do that again. I ruined a great recipe. Stick to the plan and they will be five star cookies.
Directions were great and after reading the reviews of the frosting I add 1Tbls of real maple syrup to the brown sugar and used whipping cream in place of the milk to give it some density They are a spicy sugary treat
Huge family favorite!!!
These are so easy to make, I did add a teaspoon of pumpkin pie spice to my batch. The frosting was easy to make and had plenty to ice all the cookies. They are soft and yummy, will make again. I did use my own pumpkin puree for this recipe. They came out light colored.
I used half butter and half vegetable oil in place of the shortening. I use butterscotch chips in place of the nuts. I love walnuts but in this cookie I think they detract the melt in your mouth texture. I actually like these without the frosting because the chips make them just sweet enough but my husband insists on the frosting. It’s really a great frosting-tasted like brown sugar fudge. Not that I eat the frosting straight off a spoon or anything. ??
Awesome - I've been making these for over 2 years now, and I always get requests to make them!
Everyone just loved these cookies and the icing was an add treat!!! The cookies were very moist but held their shape and the icing after it sits hardens up and is yummy!!! They freeze wonderful if there are any left to freeze!! Will make these again and again!
i made cupcakes and they were lovely thanks
I am just reviewing the penuche, as I used a different cookie recipe. I added a tsp of maple extract and it was a wonderful compliment to the pumpkin cookies. I loved how well it drizzled over the cookies and hardened for a nice finish. Tasty too!
Good recipe. The frosting is awesome! I made it as a bar in a 9x13 pan and it came out as a light fluffy cake. No complaints. It was delicious.
Oh my goodness....these cookies are fabulous! I make cookies for my entire large family and my 300 coworkers every Christmas. Last Christmas I debuted these wonderful morsels. To say that they were a hit would be an understatement. My nephew, who for 15 years has only wanted me to make my frosted mint chocolate cookies for him, now wants only these delectable bites!
A new fam favorite. I added pumpkin pie spice and it was fabulous.
I love it. We make it every Thanksgiving and they are always a hit. Although we also add milk chocolate chips and it makes them even better.
very good, will make again
I was skeptical of this recipe at first, simply because of so much shortening! But said recipe produced these soft, chewy pumpkin cookies that are excellent on a cold day with a cup of hot coffee! Try dipping the cookies into a cup of coffee. It's really good!
Very good, everyone loved these.
Amazing! everyone loved them! I made the frosting a little thinner and drizzled them over the cookies.
This recipe originally came from Pillsbury Country American pub. 1983. I still have this treasured cookbook. That's how long I've been making these. Original recipe called for butter or margarine and not to grease the baking sheet. The best cookie ever.
Adding the frosting made this go from ho hum to bam!
Delicious made with granddaughter everyone loved them
LOVED IT! Just made them and tasted them, they are so so delicious. My batch made about 36 cookies. I might could have made them a bit smaller though. The Penuche is delicious with the cookie. I thought it might be too sweet, but it was perfect!
