Soft Oatmeal Raisin Cookies
This cookie is really moist and chewy.
This cookie is delicious with some modifications. I used all whole wheat flour, doubled the yogurt (used low fat vanilla), halfed the sugar to 1/2 cup since the yogurt is already sweetened (used only brown sugar), used 1 whole egg rather than 2 egg whites (why waste it?), and skipped the butter flavored granules. Instead of adding in my oatmeal and raisins last, I stirred it in with my wet ingredients before adding the flour mixture to absorb some moisture. To make up for the butter flavor, I would use butter-flavored non stick spray. I had to bake mine for 11 minutes to get them cooked through and they were just a bit more than a tbs per cookie. After baking, I let them sit on the baking sheet for about 3 minutes so they can be chewy. Put them in the fridge and they will stay moist and will be chewy. They actually taste better the next day! Hope my review helped! =DRead More
I've made these "cookies" several times and they always turn out the same. They're not horrible, but I don't think you can call these cookies. They turn out extremely puffy, no matter how much I try to flatten them before putting them into the oven. When they cool, there's weird shiny glaze on them. I've tried cutting back on the sugar to see if that was the problem, but the glaze is still there. I agree that the cooking time needs to be longer. I don't think I'll be making these again - I'd rather eat my yogurt!Read More
If you're reading this review, that means you're in the mood for a soft oatmeal cookie- so get baking! These are exactly what I always thought oatmeal cookies should be like- moist, chewy, mmmmm mmmmm good. I used peach flavored yogurt- the whole 8 oz. of it- and I felt like I was eating peach oatmeal in delicious cookie form. I can't believe it's not butter in these. My fiance loved them- and he thought I was lying when I told him there was no butter. Enjoy!
Absolutely great! They are chewy, soft, & tasty. Low fat...but don't have a low fat taste...they taste 'real'. My friends ate them up, couldn't believe they were low fat, and wanted the recipe right away. The cookies are also very easy to make. Defintely recommend.
I have never seen a cookie recipe like this one, using yogurt and butter buds. I was a little apprehensive at first, but figured I would try it out for my parents, who love lo-fat stuff. This cookie is great! I used less vanilla, and thought that was better. These cookies are so soft, moist, and almost like a cake. They are best if eaten 5 minutes after being taken out of oven. Nice recipe!
This recipe has become my favorite cookie recipes...and I don't like to bake. I use the recipe as is --- or omit the fake butter flakes (becuase I don't buy) and add whatever nuts I can find....my two boys and my neighbors love these cookies! FAB!!!
Well, this recipe was a good starting point but I made/would have made a lot of changes. To start with I added 1tsp cinnamon, and didn't bother with the salt, butter buds or vanilla extract. I also used all brown sugar instead of some of each. The cookies took over 15 mins to bake and were still just starting to brown on top. I know ff cooking doesn't tend to brown as attractively as recipes that use butte/marg, but I did think the cooking time was a bit short. After tasting them, I will make the following changes next time: using more oats and less flour, as I thought the oats were a bit lost; using a dah of ground mixed spice in addition to the cinnamon I added and baking them for 20 mins. They weren't horrible, but were extremely average.
I love this cookie. I increased the yogart to 8oz of fat free, used an atrificial sweetner instead of the 1/2 cup of granular sugar and added 3/4 cup of walnuts. I also added 1/2 cup of milled flax seed. This did not alter the taste but made it more healthy. These changes produced a better, healthier cookie,
These are very good for being so low in fat. Definitely chewy, and they have the "bite-able" texture I look for in an oatmeal cookie (cross between a chewy granola bar and a cookie), but they just weren't fantastic enough to warrant 5 stars in my book. Watch the bottoms, they burn easily!
Used non-fat yogurt and also used half whole wheat flour, half all purpose flour and they came out pretty good! Also boiled the raisins for 2-3 minutes first to soften them even more as I like a good, chewy cookie. Considering there is no fat in these, they are quite tasty. Anyone on Weight Watchers will love these cookies as one cookie has only 1 point!
I needed a great cookie recipe for my dad's birthday and I found one! Since I was making these for the first time on the day of the occasion, I read a lot of the reviews. I made the following changes: added 1/2 tsp allspice, 1/2 tsp cinnamon, and increased the oats to 2 1/2 cups. I also added 1/2 c extra raisins and 1 cup of chopped pecans for my dad. I baked them for 12 minutes for some of the best cookies I've ever made! The fact that they're so much healthier was a HUGE bonus!
This cookie is great! very tasty, I have done this recipe 3 times now and every time differently and I found (myself, friends, family and fiance) that my last were the best yet and a HUGE hit ... I changed the following: - 1 cup of brown sugar (no white surgar at all), - 1 1/2 cup Hershey mini Kiss Choc chips instead of raisins, - 2 teaspoon of cinnamon (good for your insulin when eating surgar and tasty), - Vanilla yogurt instead of Plain (also good with Coconut yogurt), - 2 teaspoon of vanilla extract - did not add butter flavoured Granules *** I tried with whole wheat four and it was NOT as good as using white flour. Very good cookie -- very moist.
Good, health-conscious cookie! I changed a few things: used 100% whole wheat flour, used all brown sugar (and would reduce to 3/4c next time - very sweet), used skim milk instead of yogurt, used a whole egg instead of whites, and used 1 tbsp butter instead of "butter flavored granules". The recipe made 18 perfectly textured, generously-sized cookies.
I rate this a 5 star only because that is all I can give it They are wonderful!!! Made it as oatmeal raisin the first time adding 1 tsp. cinnamon and 1/2 c. sliced almonds to rave reviews, then changed the recipe to 1 chopped apple and 1 c. chopped walnuts with a tsp. of cinnamon, again yummy results. We are on a low Chol. diet and use Olivio it worked fine. As far as keeping...I freeze the cookies for hubbies lunches and they are wonderful...also bake them on parchment paper and they bake much better. Thanks so much for the recipe!....Carol
The taste was good, the feel of the cookie in my mouth was not. Heavy, very heavy. Not what I was expecting. I followed the recipe to a T. Would not make again.
These are a total hit with everyone I've made them for, especially my fiance, and even our two year old. A cup of chocolate chips for the chocolate lover is really good too! We like these because they have a muffin texture, and aren't horribly bad for you. These dissapear very quickly in our house
This isn't really a cookie. It is too cake-like for my tastes. Not bad, just not what I was looking for.
these are awesome. I did make a few changes. I didn't have any butter flavored granules, so I just omitted them. I followed the advice of one reviewed and replaced 1/2c flour with 1/2c oats & I also added a generous teaspoon cinnamon and a dash of nutmeg. This would be good w. cranberries as well. Or, omit cranberries& raisins and make a glaze for them. yuuum
Definitely do not taste low fat! If this was a regular recipe I'd give it 4 stars, as they are not as flavourful as my favorite oatmeal recipe. I added cinnamon and nutmeg, and used real butter instead of the granules. I also used peach yogurt. These cookies took about 12-15 minutes to bake, and they flattened out a lot. They are super moist and chewy, and I can't stop eating them! I'm storing them in the fridge, and I think they taste better today than last night when they were fresh.
These are good for a healthy alternative to full fat cookies but to quote my husband, "They just aren't really like 'real' oatmeal cookies." I omitted the butter granules, they aren't anything I had on hand. I enjoyed them and they did get eaten up but I think I will keep trying to find a healthy cookie that tastes like a 'real' cookie-is that possible??
I really enjoyed this recipe. I did add more oats than the recipe called for, and next time I will add little to no salt. I found the salt was a little strong in the final product. Otherwise, this was a great recipe.
Very chewy and soft. Filling and sweet :)
A really tasty oatmeal cookie, but definitely not chewy. This is the second time I've made them. The first time they were too hard, and this time they're too soft. I wonder why. Fortunately, the taste makes up for the consistency.
This recipe is fantastic! I have been using it for months now. It's easy and the cookies always come out soft and perfect. The fact that they are healthier than other alternatives doesn't hurt either.
Used 1/2 c oat flour & 1/2 c wheat flour. Omitted butter buds and vanilla. Used 1 whole egg, and added 1 tsp cinnamon. Mostly, because I am away from my home, and this is what I had on hand. About 11 minutes. Very good warm. Thanks for the tip re refrigeration. I would rate a 5, but need to see how they taste tomorrow.
These are okay but I don't think I will make again.
Made these yesterday. I modified recipe by using butter instead of butter granules and added a teaspoon of cinnamon. They are soft, chewy and delicious.
Best low fat cookies with all the perks most oatmeal raisin cookies don't have and chewy soft . best right out of the oven ...mm mmmm
The base of this recipe was good. I made my cookies quite large. Similar as another review these cookies do brown quickly on the bottom. I lowered the temp to 360F and baked them for 10 minutes. When out of the over before removing them from a pan I graded 70% dark chocolate over the tops of them. They're great, the texture is like a cake, or muffin... or a really good cookie! I baked this recipe again and made more changes. I used 1 tspn ov vanilla and 1/4 tspn of cinnamon & nutmeg. I put in a little less raisins and a little more oats. Same lowered temp as before and these cookies are deficate! Everyone at work at them with their morning coffee!
I tried this out, and I wasnt' very happy with the flavor or texture of the cookie. They were pretty bland
These Are Excellently soft. Only takes 8 minutes when you make big tablespoon sizes. I dropped them about 1-2 inches apart , but they did not spread. I also had to use strawberry yogurt, and you couldn't taste the difference.
I followed the recipe exactly and the cookies came out very dry and not flavorful.
It was not what I was expecting. Could be my own fault, but I have never had a cookie turn out the way that these did. Thanks anyway.
Gross. I followed the recipe exactly. Won't make again.
Tastes like a diet cookie, but since I'm dieting that's a good thing. I love to bake, and I can bake and eat this with less guilt. My 2 and 4 year old liked them!
I too like a bit of crisp in my cookie, so I used 2 eggs instead of 4 egg whites. Used old fashioned oatmeal too for bigger texture and vanilla yogurt instead of plain. Added cranraisins, chopped nuts and raisins. Very light but definitely a cookie!
These were terrible. It wasn't a soft cookie like I had imagined.
I don't consider them cookies though. I baked for 8 min but it was kind of puffy , muffin-liked. So I baked 12 mim more to get them more crispy outside. The taste is not bad, but it's just NOT cookies.
These were a little too chewy for us...they were almost doughy, no matter how long we cooked them. They would be perfect if that's how you like your oatmeal raisin cookies, just not quite what we were looking for.
This is not the receipe I'm looking for! I wanted a cakelike cookie. These are flatter than Christopher Columbus' imagination. I liked that they were soft and moist, and as fat free as you care with the yogurt. However, they would not rise, and the dough was runny. I added more oats and leavening (yes, it was fresh leavening) and still had paper-thin cookies. Kids loved the flavor, though.
I substituted sour cream for the yogurt, and added chopped pecans! Yummy!
I think they were very soft, but a little chewy. definitely glad to use up my plain yogurt.
Just made these cookies - made a few adjustments - I didn't have regular quick rolling oats so I used Quaker Apple cinnamon instant oatmeal instead. I omitted the salt and cinnamon from the recipe as the instant oatmeal was already seasoned - anyway - just wanted to say the cookies are delicious! I would do again and even try a different flavour instant oatmeal - why not?
Taste I have been looking for in a low far cookie!!
my mom;s favorite cookies has been oatmeal raisin. but when i made this, she said it was good, but they are no the cookies i was hoping for.
Ii replace the yogurt with sour cream added cinnamon and used 1 tsp of real butter not buds best cookies I've ever had.
These are ok. I did add cinnamon he ginger. The cookies didn't spread out. They were puff balls. I did like the taste. I will make again and add more yogurt.
