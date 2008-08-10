Soft Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

This cookie is delicious with some modifications. I used all whole wheat flour, doubled the yogurt (used low fat vanilla), halfed the sugar to 1/2 cup since the yogurt is already sweetened (used only brown sugar), used 1 whole egg rather than 2 egg whites (why waste it?), and skipped the butter flavored granules. Instead of adding in my oatmeal and raisins last, I stirred it in with my wet ingredients before adding the flour mixture to absorb some moisture. To make up for the butter flavor, I would use butter-flavored non stick spray. I had to bake mine for 11 minutes to get them cooked through and they were just a bit more than a tbs per cookie. After baking, I let them sit on the baking sheet for about 3 minutes so they can be chewy. Put them in the fridge and they will stay moist and will be chewy. They actually taste better the next day! Hope my review helped! =D

