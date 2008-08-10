Soft Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

This cookie is really moist and chewy.

Recipe by Tamara

Ingredients

Directions

  • Set oven rack in the middle and preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Whisk together flour, salt and baking soda. Set aside. In a large bowl, mix yogurt, butter-flavored granules (Butter Buds), brown sugar and granulated sugar until combined.

  • Add egg whites and vanilla, mix until just combined. Add flour mixture and mix until just moistened. Stir in oatmeal and raisins.

  • Drop dough by level tablespoon onto to cookie sheet lightly sprayed with non-stick spray. Bake for 8 minutes. Press center of cookie; if it springs back, it is done. Store in airtight container, these cookies do not keep well at room temperature. Store in the refrigerator.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
128 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 28.6g; fat 0.7g; cholesterol 0.4mg; sodium 151.9mg. Full Nutrition
