Aunt Cora's World's Greatest Cookies

Aunt Cora's recipe. WORLD'S BEST CHOCOLATE CHIP PEANUT BUTTER COOKIES!

By Mary Hays

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
1 hr 15 mins
total:
1 hr 45 mins
Servings:
48
Yield:
4 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

48
Original recipe yields 48 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl, cream together the margarine, peanut butter, white sugar, and brown sugar until smooth. Beat in the eggs one at a time, mixing well after each. Combine the flour and baking soda; stir into the peanut butter mixture. Mix in chocolate chips. Drop by heaping spoonfuls onto ungreased cookie sheets.

  • Bake for 12 to 15 minutes in the preheated oven, or until lightly browned at the edges. Allow cookies to cool on the cookie sheets for a minute before removing to wire racks to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
154 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 18.2g; fat 8.8g; cholesterol 7.8mg; sodium 99.8mg. Full Nutrition
