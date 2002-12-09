Aunt Cora's World's Greatest Cookies
Aunt Cora's recipe. WORLD'S BEST CHOCOLATE CHIP PEANUT BUTTER COOKIES!
The first time I made these I did it exactly as the recipe says using regular Jiff peanut butter. They were for a going away party at work and they were gone before the end of the day - wonderfully yummy, many people asked me for the recipe. Since then I have tried many experiments. This recipe is extremely flexible; you can really fun with it. So far my favorite way is to use about 1/4 cup more peanut butter (I now use natural and it makes a tasty difference,) I also use a mix of milk chocolate and peanut butter chips. They come out tasting like a confection. I have also discovered that this dough can be refrigerated, you can cut off a cookie or two or three at a time, bake and enjoy! Way better and cheaper then the pre-packaged ready to bake cookies. Thank You for sharing this with us!!!Read More
This recipe was strange. The batter was peanut butterylicious. Was really looking forward to eating the cookies! They came out of the oven, and after they were cool enough to eat without burning my mouth, I tried one. It was completely flavorless except for the chocolate chips...no cookie taste at all. After sitting for a while, I thought I'd try another one, since I read a review saying they tasted better after sitting. I would have to agree, that there was a little more flavor after sitting. However, I feel that nothing beats eating a cookie fresh out of the oven, so I won't be making these again.Read More
Mary, thanks for sharing Aunt Cora's recipe! They were so tastey! I made 1 batch according to the recipe and one batch with 1/3 cup roasted salted peanuts and 1t vanilla. Try the variation, they really enhance the peanut butter flavor!
A very respectable cookie! I like the light peanut butter taste. I even used less sugar (about 3/4 C of each kind) and about 3 TB less margarine then the recipe called for (to cut down a bit on calories) with good results!
Awesome recipe! I added Reeses chips instead of choc chips and they turned out fabulous. Definately a keeper.
These did not seem like they would be very spectacular because of their simplicity. But they were!! Very rich and chewy, but for those who thought they did not have much flavor, my suggestion would be to add 1 tsp. of vanilla and 1/4 tsp. salt and just make sure you take them out of the oven when the middles look underdone but the outside just starts to turn brown. Let them cool a minute and they firm up fast.
These cookies are great! They blend nicely the taste of peanut butter and chocolate. These are definite winner!
I love Aunt Cora! These are great cookies. Not only delicious but beautiful, too. To the rater that ended up with the too flat cookies: your eggs are probably too big. Older recipes often used small eggs and today even our small eggs are pretty big. I doubled the recipe and used 3 eggs and 1 yolk and they were gorgeous.
Continuing the peanut butter theme, I used Nestle peanut butter and chocolate morsels. I substituted half butter, half shortening for the margarine and added a teaspoon of vanilla. I baked them large, using a large cookie scoop, about 13-1/2 minutes. This is a soft, sweet, very peanut buttery cookie. Hubs declared them the best peanut butter and chocolate cookies he's ever had.
Incredibly wonderful -- chewy, tender and full peanut-y taste. One suggested variation: for less spread and a chunkier cookie, use a combination of butter and shortening. Very delicious!
These were pretty good. I made a few little changes just for my personal preferences (butter instead of margarine, added 1 tsp vanilla extract and a dash of salt). PS - to the reviewer who said their cookies were flat, try putting a layer of parchment paper over your cookie sheet next time you make any drop cookies. This will prevent spreading (which makes cookies flat and icky looking); plus, you can turn over the parchment sheet between each batch and reuse it!
wowie, these are good. i made an addition: i substituted oats for half of the flour and they were delicious. the hub took one bite and his eyes lit up. thanks for a keeper!
The BEST cookie recipe of all time!
I used half the butter and they still came out very soft and delicious. A big hit!
I wouldn't say "worlds greatest", but they were good. I still like my grandma's recipe much better. I did add just a little bit more peanut butter, as well as, a bit more vanilla. I had seen some reviews saying that the cookies didn't have that much flavor. One thing I always do is use the best chocolate chips I can buy...Ghiradelli is my favorite. It makes all the difference in the world. Thanks for the post.
DELICIOUS!!! I will definitely make these again and again. I used whole wheat flour because that was all I had and these cookies turned out wonderfully. Thanks, Aunt Cora!!
My grandchildren, children, and husband are convinced that this truly is the world's best cookie recipe! These cookies hold their shape very nicely, and have that wonderful homemade flavor with that beautiful bakery appearance.
Wow, this is truly the best cookie that I have ever tasted. I used milk chocolate chips and they were sooooo good! I made them twice in one week. The second time I made them, I put the dough in a gallon frezer bag and stored in the fridge. I just made a batch at a time. My co-workers loved them. Several asked for the recipe.
Excellent cookies! My 3 boys devoured these in no time, almost as soon as they came out of the oven. I did reduce each the brown and white sugar to 3/4 cup each, as well as using all natural peanut butter instead of regular. I also used butter instead of margarine, which I also reduced by a bit, only because I was almost out (maybe closer to 3/4 cup). My chocolate chips were a mix of both semi sweet and peanut butter, YUMMY, not quite 2 full cups worth. Thanks Aunt Cora, these were some super yummy cookies!
These should be known as Aunt Cora's World's Most Beautiful Cookies! They came out looking like they belonged in a magazine! I used butter instead of margarine and an extra dollop of peanut butter, otherwise followed exactly. I had no problems with spreading of the cookies, they retained their shape beautifully. I couldn't keep my husband out of the dough as I was trying to make these! Great tasting both the right after baking and the days after. Thanks for a great cookie!!
Aunt Cora was a genius. This is the best cookie I have ever tasted. I have tries a whole lot of cookies. The batter was smooth and creamy, the texture of the cookie is light and just about melts in your mouth. I would say to everyone who likes peanut butter and chocolate chip to make this one. I told everyone who would listen to me about this one. If you do not like peanut butter and chocolate chip, I would like to say, what is your problem???? Aunt Cora, THANK YOU!!!!
ok So I had the cook book and this is my Fav cookie to make. The only thing I change is I use peanut butter chips instead of chocolate because my hubby hates chocolate chips. I make this recipe times 3 at Christmas along with some others to give out as Christmas presents and people can't stop talking about them.
These cookies are absolutely the best I have had in a long time! Thanks for sharing it!
This is an excellent recipe! I followed the directions closely, my only 2 alterations were using salted butter (I'm a bad cook, it was all I had in the house!) and adding 1 tsp of vanilla as recommended. I baked each batch for 14 minutes, and let them sit a few before taking them off. I was worried at first because the dough seemed a bit too soft to me, but they turned out wonderfully! Soft, a bit crumbly, and the hit of the party! EDIT: I have made these at least 25 times over the past few years. I would recommend adding peanut butter chips, as well. The result is phenomenal! I also sometimes add Reeses Pieces or M&Ms, if I have them on hand. (I adjust the chocolate chips accordingly, I never put more than 3 cups total of add-ins.) I have a pound of butter softening for a double batch of these right now, and I'll do 2 cups of chocolate chips, 2 cups of peanut butter and 1 cup of Reese Pieces. :)
YUMMY! These are delicious! I used butter instead of margarine. And I used 1 cup butterfinger bits and 1 cup chocolate chips. Wonderful cookie, I don't think you can ruin this one!
These really are the world's greatest cookies!!! I used 1/2 cup chocolate chips, 1/2 cup chocolate chunks, and 1 cup peanut butter chips. Yummy!!!
These did not turn out chewy for me. Dry and sandy, better than fluffy and cakey but not chewy like everyone eles says. It was delicious cookie dough and made pretty cookies but they turn to sand in my mouth. I wish I could find pb cookie so chewy it almost pulls your teeth out chewy, you have to rip it chewy. I wasn't expecting that from this but this is not chewy at all.
WOW! I am a firm believer in baking with butter but when the recipe called for margarine, I thought I'd obey and am I glad I did!! (especially since margarine is much less expensive in my neck of the woods)....follow this recipe EXACTLY and you have a phenomenal cookie on your hand!
These were a real taste treat. Thanks for sharing.
This is absolutely THE BEST cookie recipe! They have turned out GREAT everytime, and people beg me to have the recipe! THANKS! It's a keeper!
This is really a great cookie recipe! As another baker had suggested I added 1/4 tsp. salt and 1 tsp. vanilla and they came out wonderful. I have to say I was tempted to let them stay in the oven a while longer than recommended because they just looked too uncooked but they werent...let them sit a minute...they have a nice delicate texture. Everyone who tried them loved them.
My family loves peeanut butter cookies. This is an excellent recipe. I subsituted butter flavored crisco for the margarine and chilled the dough a little. I am always afraid of flat cookies when I use all margarine. I baked for 15 minutes. Got rave reviews from the kids and hubby.
I halved this recipe in case we didn't like them and man, am I kicking myself now. These are an all around pleaser (kids, husbands, etc.) Easy to make and makes a nice little gift for teachers, etc.
Tastes just like a Reese's peanut butter cup. Will be making these again and again.
Yummy of course, but will use less butter/margarine next time.
Aunt Cora did well! These cookies are soft, peanut buttery goodness. I chose to only make 1/2 of a batch and they didn't last long.
Great cookies. I have made them twice and will make them again!
What a yummy cookie. I did as another reviwer suggested and added 1/4 cup more peanut butter and used a mix of peanut butter and chocolate chips. I used butter rather then margerine since that is what I had. Oh and by mistake I added 2 tsp of baking soda. I am not sure if that is what caused them to be nice a thick or if that is how they would normallt be, since we live at high altitude. I used an ice cream scoop to make them and got 3 dozen from this. These cookies where chewy, crisp, and flakey all at the same time. Thanks for the recipe!!!
I mostly tried this recipe because it was rated so highly and because I had the ingredients. I used three eggs and the cookies came out incredible. I soft backed half as instructed and crisped the other (10min at 375). Both were wonderful!! I took them to work, I got 20 thumbs up there...
These cookies are fanfreakingtastic!! I used powdered egg replacer in place of the eggs (I'm vegan and don't eat eggs.), and that worked fine. Other than that I used the ingredients and measurements listed in the recipe. Next time, I'll probably use a few less chocolate chips (just a little too much for me). Definitely give these a try if you love peanut butter and chocolate!
This recipe, while good, needs much more peanut butter, I would suggest doubling the peanut butter and cutting the butter in half.
I tell u this is a keeper. It gaves a wonderful smell and whole family loved it. View pic.
Great recipe! I made a double batch the other night, and they turned out great. Nice and chewy. I also added vanilla (almost all of my cookies gets vanilla), and before putting in the chocolate chips, I split the dough up and used Ghiradelli Double Chocolate Chips in one half (they are oversized chips and dee-lish), and used Nestle's Peanut Butter and Milk Chocolate Chips in the other half, but it was a little bit of a peanut-butter overkill (and I eat the stuff straight out of the jar!). I then melted some milk chocolate and mixed it in with the dough containing the peanut butter and chocolate chips, and they were great as well. This one is definitely a keeper! Oh, and I baked these on the 26th and they are still as soft and chewy as when they came out of the oven. Thanks for the great recipe!
Followed the recipe exactly and they are delicious cookies. They are chewy and exactly what I was hoping for.
Scrumptious!!! My new favorite cookie recipe!! I did use butter instead of margarine and they not only tasted soooo good, they were absolutely beautiful!! Were cooked perfectly at about 10 minutes in my oven.
This was a very good recipe. I always add a little extra peanut butter; it gives it more of a peanut butter taste. I made two batches for our Cookie Exchange. It was a big hit. I had about four dozen cookies left over and they were gone in a week!!!
I was very distracted by the kids when I made this...and forgot to stir in the chocolate chips! How silly! Anyway, my first dozen did NOT have chips. While they were in the oven, I added the chips to the rest of the dough. I actually like the cookies withOUT the chips better! The cookies with the chips were very good also, but it over-powered the peanut butter flavor. Funny how you accidentally find variations to great recipes!
This recipe was excellent! The kid in all of us loved it!
ABSOLUTELY AWESOME!! OMGOSH these are absolutely fabulous cookies! Thanks for such a great recipe! - Sharon, from VA
These were the best cookies I have ever made!! Just the right amount of peanut buttery taste They were gone in a day. I am definitely making these again!!
Very good cookies. Though I have others that I prefer to these, there's absolutely nothing wrong with them. They have a delicous peanut butter flavor with a dash of chocolate taste. I used half creamy, half crunchy peanut butter, and added a spoonfull more than the recipe called for. I also used a few peanut butter chips b/c I had some left over from another recipe. I only had 1 cup of semisweet chocolate chips around the house, so I added another cup of milk chocolate chips. Lastly, I only bake with Lite margarine and it never seems to affect the taste of the final product. The cookies came out great after 13 minutes in the oven. Yummy and gooey!
Perfect! I used Smart Balance buttery spread, smooth natural peanut butter, 3/4c white sugar, 1/4c turbinado sugar, 3/4c brown sugar, 1 1/2c AP flour, and 1/2c whole wheat pastry flour. The cookie to judge all cookies by!
I love these cookies. Peanut butter and chocolate are just yummy! They are soft right out of the oven, and are crispy after they cool. I used a Tablespoon to measure out the cookies and cooked them for 8 minutes - Perfection!
While making these cookies, I tasted the dough and thought these cookies would be the most amazing cookies ever but once baked, what a let down! Not exciting, just an average chocolate chip cookie with a hint of peanut butter. The dough was very sticky and I actually chilled it to make it easier to work with.
...This is a very flavorful and delicate cookie...I used butter, substituted 1 cup pb chips and added a little vanilla, salt and baking powder. I refrigerated the dough and used a cookie scoop...After baking for 12 mins had to leave them on the cookie sheet to cool...These MELT in your mouth..try 'em..you'll like 'em :)
THIS IS THE BEST RECIPE AND THEY ARE SO CHEWY, I USED NESTLES PEANUT BUTTER AND CHOCOLATE CHIP MORSELS AND TOOK THEM OUT JUST WHEN THE EDGES GOT BROWN LET THEM COOL FOR JUST A FEW MINUTES AND IMMEDIATELY PUT THEM IN A ZIPLOC BAG TO KEEP THEM CHEWY AND GOOWY THEY'RE AWESOME..AND MADE ALOT
I do catering and I use this recipe ALL the time! It gets requested over and over! It's the perfect textured cookie!
These are my very favorite peanut butter chocolate chip cookies. I have tried others from this site although none have compared. If you like peanut butter try these. I use real butter and milk chocolate chips and they are perfect and do not grease the pan. A perfect cookie your family will love
yummy!
I love this cookie! I used butter instead of margarine and mine took about 16 minutes but they were so yummy! Just enough peanut butter taste but not so much that it overpowered the cookie. Thank you Mary and Aunt Cora!
Excellent cookies...The only thing I did different was add some chopped Pecans and flattened them a bit with a fork dipped in sugar to prevent sticking!
Great texture & flavor! Did not spread out too much like some cookies. I used butter instead of margarine & mini chocolate chips instead of regular. My kids & husband loved them. Will definitely make these again.
These cookies are wonderful!!! I used chunky peanut butter and it worked out great. Aunt Cora rocks!!
best cookies I have ever tasted and so easy!!
Best ever! I get lots of compliments on this recipe. Thank you so much for sharing!
These cookies are just wonderful. Followed the recipe - with no additions or deletions -- everyone enjoyed with gusto. Great with chocolate milk. Thank you!
These are the best peanut butter and chocolate chip cookies I have ever had. I'll never make another kind!
Oh my goodness!!! These are the best Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip cookies I have ever made. I took the advice and added 1 teaspoon of vanilla and they were outstanding. They are the best when eaten the same day they are made though. The dough froze beautifully which is nice when I don't want to bake the entire batch of dough. I can pull out just the number of fresh cookies I need and bake them in only a few minutes. I would highly recommend them!!!!
I havn't tried this recipe yet but I can tell by reading it it is just what I want and that they will be good. Thank you so very much. Karen
These are delicious cookies that are easy to make and use standard ingredients--you couldn't ask for more! (Although the people who taste them always ask for many more.) To the bakers who thought they didn't carry enough peanutty flavor, add a little more peanut butter to your liking.
Didn't realize I hadn't put in a review on this yet, but I've been making these cookies for quite a few years. They are always a hit! I use crunchy peanut butter. They are the best. I have passed this recipe on to many friends who requested it! In fact, I got this from a friend.. they way I found this site many years back (Thanks Heather!). YUM!!
These cookies are very good. Nice, crispy texture and not too flat. Made them a few weeks ago and still have 1/4 of a cookie jar left. We still prefer traditional chocolate chip cookies.
Really good and REALLY easy to make. You really only need one measuring cup! 6 of them were eaten right off the pan, so they must've been good! The only reason I'm only giving them a 4 is because I find that there are just too many chocolate chips in them (never thought that was even possible!). But other than that, they're delicious.
Very delicious. I didn't have any chocolate chips, and added about a tbsp. of cocoa powder instead-- it was good, but I am sure the chocolate chips are way better. To save time, I poured the batter into a 9x11 baking dish and baked it for about 40 minutes. The end result was more like "cookie bars."
Really good, but mine spread more than in the picture, I wonder why? These are very tasty and the right consistency. I will make them again. I always add a touch of vanilla to all my cake and cookie recipes.
GREAT recipe! This recipe made picture perfect cookies, and you can easily taste both the peanut butter and chocolate in every bite. Crisp on the outside, chewy on the inside -- awesome. I took others suggestion and added 1tsp vanilla and 1/2tsp salt; I also used real butter in place of margarine.
Great cookies! The guys couldn't get enough of them. If nothing else, they're now attracted to my cooking!
At 81 Aunt Cora is still making these cookies and so am I! Because of what we know about margarine today I always use butter and have always added vanilla
This recipe is a blessing. I love the cookies and my family always goes crazy over them. I hate to tell them that it is so simple to make. Cause then they will want me to bake them all the time. Believe me this is a keeper recipe.
My kids love these cookies. My son takes these to school and all his friends want them.
These cookies were yummy and perfect looking. I used butter, not margarine and had to bake them quite a bit longer...more like 19 min.
OK. Mine turned out pretty flat.
Hmm. Well, I'm not sure what I could have done wrong, but these cookies came out really dry and way too crumbly. They were edible, but that's about it. I even tried doubling the peanut butter as some of the other reviewers suggest, but they were not very good. I also tried playing around with the baking time, but still no good. Oh well, I guess I'll keep looking for that perfect peanut butter cookie recipe.
Sensational - an absolute delight! These had the perfect texture also, crispy edges with a chewy middle. We cut the chocolate chips in half and they were still very rich. Thanks so much for sharing this recipe.
I made these for my boyfriend and he absolutely LOVES them. He ate 2 dozen of these huge cookies in 4 days!! They turn out nice and big and chewy and gooey. Oh yeah i made them with Fleishman's lactose-free margarine and President's Choice Decadent semi-sweet chocolate chips to make them dairy free because we are both lactose intolerant. They are wonderful and I know i will be bribed into making them again.
Wow!!!!!!!!!! Great cookie cant leave them alone!! Try you will not be dissapointed. Dough is soft as you scoop on pan so don't add more flour. Thanks Aunt Cora!!
These cookies are amazing. Have been making them for years. Everyone always raves. I usually add 1/2 to 1 tsp of vanilla. They're not really a peanutty tasting cookie in spite of the peanut butter. This is our go to recipe for chocolate chip cookies. Beats the others, hands down.
This recipe was GREAT! The cookies were nice and chewy, not too hard or too soft. Like recommended, we add a tsp. of vanilla. We made half a batch, thinking that even 24 would be too much, but they magically disappeared in about 3 days! Yum!
Excellent!
This is a great recipe. To make a crunchier cookie put only 1/2cup of butter with less the fat
I must say I have been using this recipe for a few years now and it is just great! If you're in the mood for something more than just the regular chocolate chip cookie, THIS IS IT! If you like a more peanut buttery cookie like me, add an extra 1/2 cup of peanut butter. These disappear fast!
We love this recipe! I am still baking them right now and we have eaten about 2 dozen. I do think they need alittle more peanutbutter for my taste but still a Wonderful recipe. Thank you!!!!!
These are our favorite cookies. The ingredients are simple and the measurements are easy to memorize. We use an ice cream scoop to measure out large cookies.
I have made these cookies many times. I use butter (instead of margarine) and milk chocolate chips. Bake just until the edges get brown and they will stay soft and chewy. I take these to work and people beg for more! They think I picked them up at a bakery.
These were a very good peanut butter cookie. They had a good appearance and were nice and chewy. They are very sweet, but they are cookies so that is to be expected. I made 1/2 recipe and got 38 cookies, or over 3 dozen, using a standard cookie scooped. I also baked them on parchment paper. As the reviews were good, I decided to follow the recipe exactly even using the margarine. I used Blue bonnet margarine and Skippy creamy natural for the peanut butter. The only change I made, which I wish I didn't, was using a bag of half chocolate chips and half peanut butter chips. These are a very peanut buttery cookie and the all chocolate chips would have been perfect. Mine did take the full 15 minutes to bake.
These are the best cookied! I used Macadamia nut butter and half dark and half white chocolate chips. Awesome!
THESE COOKIES ARE THE BEST!!! MAN DO THEY DISAPPEAR FAST- KIDS AND ADULTS LOVE THEM. THANK YOU AUNT CORA FOR SHARING A GREAT AND EASY RECIPE!!
My family LOVES these cookies. I make some in regular size for the little folks and use large scoop for the rest of us. I always make a double batch. I use chunky peanut butter and use the whole jar for a double batch:)
I've made this recipe several times...in fact, I've all but scrapped my other cookie recipes. My whole family loves it and guests have requested the recipe. Every batch I've made comes out thick and stays soft and chewy. Thanks for an excellent recipe!
