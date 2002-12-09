Aunt Cora's World's Greatest Cookies

The first time I made these I did it exactly as the recipe says using regular Jiff peanut butter. They were for a going away party at work and they were gone before the end of the day - wonderfully yummy, many people asked me for the recipe. Since then I have tried many experiments. This recipe is extremely flexible; you can really fun with it. So far my favorite way is to use about 1/4 cup more peanut butter (I now use natural and it makes a tasty difference,) I also use a mix of milk chocolate and peanut butter chips. They come out tasting like a confection. I have also discovered that this dough can be refrigerated, you can cut off a cookie or two or three at a time, bake and enjoy! Way better and cheaper then the pre-packaged ready to bake cookies. Thank You for sharing this with us!!!

