Paper Salmon
A tasty and clean way to bake salmon! Serve in paper with buttered new potatoes. Yummy!
The basics of this recipe are good--it's just needs a touch more. I watched my French chef sister-in-law make fish in paper pillows and here's what she layered: 1.chopped leeks (I've also used green onion);2.sliced carrots; 3.fish fillet; 4. salt and pepper; 5. herbs--thyme is best; rosemary is wonderful; (I use fresh basil from the garden if possible.) 6. diced tomato; 7. Olive oil drizzled over. Bake in hot oven--550 til liquid is boiling, then reduce heat and bake 20 minutes. 5 minutes before serving, drizzle one tablespoon of whipping cream over fish (only if creme fraiche is not in house.) Most importantly, Marie says "if the fish is good, the dish is good."Read More
I love salmon, and this is not a bad way to make it. I did make a few changes. I increased the garlic to 1 1/2 teaspoons jarred minced garlic. I also used a liberal amount of lemon juice, and a liberal amount of extra virgin olive oil. I also had trouble making the paper stay folded, so I used a staple in the two top corners. Otherwise, very easy and tasty. It wasn't my favorite way to prepare salmon, but I will definitely make this recipe again.Read More
This recipe was very good. The salmon came out very moist. The only changes I made to the recipe were that I added a sprinkle of salt to each fillet, and in addition to parchment paper, I wrapped a second layer of tinfoil around the first packet to make sure if the parchment didn't open up. 15 minutes was long enough for me, unlike some of the others, however I did use small fillets. I served with hollaindaise sauce. Will be making this again.
This was a good recipe. It could use some more lemon juice. The flavor was very light, but salmon dishes usually are a bit bland. I used butter instead of oil and string beans instead of peas.
This such an easy way to cook salmon you cant go wrong.
Don't laugh - I'm a horrible cook who decided to learn how. This recipe was fantastic!! Finally after 40 years, it went right. Husband (who does not like garlic) and I (who doesn't care for salmon) both agreed this was the best thing served on our table in a long time! Thanks for sharing!
Very good!!!! I baked for an additional 5 minutes and it came out perfect!!! My side dishes were wild rice and steamed carrots w/peas. Such a wonderfully easy and quick dish that satisfies!
I used butter instead of oil, added a bit more lemon juice and used fresh asparagus spears instead of peas. This recipe is an easy, no muss, no fuss meal after a 12 hour work day!
This was an excellent recipe it was easy, very tasteful and super simple. I was a little leary of the peas but the recipe came out wonderful and the fish was moist and juicy.
A little bland, even with added salt, pepper, and additional lemon juice. Not bad, but still searching.
At the age of 2 1/2 years we moved from Boise to the Puget Sound area. Dad worked at the Naval Torpedo Base, Keyport and soon learned to fish for fish. Salmon was a favorite and graced the family table many times over the years. If there is a way to prepare this wonderful, mild and flavorful fish, I have most likely had it. However, the paper method provided a real treat. The flesh maintained is moist and delicate natural flavor. I added a half a pearl onion on each half to added a sweet extra to the flavor. I might try a slice of naval orange the next time. Like the citric acid in the lemon enlivens the flavor, an the orange should give the same effect if not a bit sweeter. This recipe will grace our table many times in the furture.
I wish I would have cooked it a little longer, but this was the base for a wonderful anniversary dinner I made for my parents :)
mmmm delicious! it did come out a little dry however
Very easy and clean. But, as someone else noted, 450 is too hot. I used 300 F for around 20 minutes. I also used a thermometer and took it out once it reached 140F. It was cooked perfectly!
Great recipe....however I use red onion instead of peas and add capers and a some minced garlic... great flavor! P.S. you can use aluminum foil instead of parchment paper ( whatever that is!)
This was good. The first bite was really good, nice flavor, but as I went on it seemed like the flavor left. I liked how it was easy, barely any clean up. I didn't do the peas but if I do try it again I will try it.
Simple and yummy!
Amazing. The only change I made was to add some capers with the peas. Definitely something I'd serve to guests.
I used green beans instead of peas (just what I had). Turned out flakey and yummy! 15 minutes was perfect. Per another review, I also covered my paper with foil as well.
Very good! I added some rosemary, salt, and black pepper. Cooked nicely inside the paper, but I'm not sure it's any better of a cooking method than simply using a baking dish. Regardless, this was tasty and we enjoyed it. Thank you!
I have just made this for lunch and it was perfect. I will always cook Salmon this way now. I cooked for 20 mins instead of 15 and it was lovely.
I like this recipe. I changed it though and used capers instead of peas for a stronger flavor. One of my favorites.
Very good, what I love about cooking, you can always add your own stamp on the recipe.I added a slice of lemon and onion on top before baking. Thank you. This was also great for an easy clean up
I loved this!! If our salmon had been better quality it would have been perfect. We added some extra seasoning and lime.
I used foil instead of parchment, so I needed to bake for about 30 minutes.
Excellent.
This took a little longer than listed and in the time that it took to cook the fish the peas were ruined. Not too much flavor either, I won't be making this one again.
I followed the recipe to the letter and my salmon was just NOT cooked thoroughly. I couldn't eat it. I'm sure that had I had the extra time to reseal and cook for longer it would have been great...but just didn't have that kind of time. Which was disappointing considering the price of salmon.
We followed the recipe except we needed to cook a bit longer. It was very simple and very good... maybe a tad bland but I would make it again!
Great recipe! Thanks
This was a very quick and easy recipe. Instead of peas I used ruccolo salad which went very nicely. The only thing that wasn't expected was when it was baking, it lost a lot of water so it ended up somewhat dry. Other than that the taste surpassed my expectations.
Simple but delicious. I really liked the addition of basil, but the lemon and olive oil gives the fish plenty of flavor. We steamed some broccoli on the side as I love the broccoli/salmon combo. Enjoy!
Wonderful and extremely simple. I added my own touch by adding salt, pepper, red potatoes and freshly grated parmesan while baking! Potatoes make a great side dish as they absorb the flavor of the fish..try it!
good. i just used squares of parchment, which might have helped the ease of keeping it folded. (folded long edge first, then really rolled up the short ends.) the only drawback was i had to unroll everything to test if it was done. not super flavorful, but good enough.
Perfect! Lots of flavor! I make this all the time as my family loves it! I use the toaster oven so as not to heat up the whole house. Thanks you for sharing!
Yes and it was easy, quick and delicious. I think I might add a little salt and pepper next time but that's s all.
I liked how easy it was, but we both thought it was a little boring. Probably not making again.
Being pretty new to cooking salmon, I found this easy and a little more interesting than some recipes. It tasted great!
My salmon turned out overdone and the other ingredients didn't really impart much flavour.
We liked it. I added a little Old Bay seasoning. We had it with carrots and baked pumpkin. We will definitely use this recipe again. Thanks
