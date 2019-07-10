Paper Salmon

A tasty and clean way to bake salmon! Serve in paper with buttered new potatoes. Yummy!

Recipe by Karen

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

  • Place each piece of salmon on a large (12 inch) circle of parchment paper so that they are 1 inch from the center. Cover each with a spoonful of peas, a clove of crushed garlic, a squeeze of lemon juice and a drizzle of olive oil. Fold the paper over into a packet and seal the edges by crimping and folding like a pasty. Place on a baking sheet.

  • Bake for 15 minutes in the preheated oven, or until fish is able to flake with a fork. To serve, place the packets onto serving plates and cut open the center in the shape of a cross.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
333 calories; protein 29g; carbohydrates 2.7g; fat 22.2g; cholesterol 83.8mg; sodium 95.1mg. Full Nutrition
