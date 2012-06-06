Chocolate Chip Chunk Cookies

38 Ratings
  • 5 26
  • 4 8
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 3

This is my recipe that won the local Wal*Mart Cookie Bake Off in Napoleon, Ohio this year.

By Pam Roth

Servings:
18
Yield:
3 dozen
  • Combine flour, baking soda, and salt. Set aside.

  • In a large bowl , cream the vegetable shortening and the two sugars. Beat in the egg and vanilla. Gradually blend in the dry ingredients.

  • Fold in the chocolate chips and the nuts. Cover and chill for 2 to 3 hours.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Drop cookie by teaspoonfuls onto shiny lightly greased cookie sheets. Bake 10-12 minutes and transfer to wire racks to cool. Take out of oven when lightly colored - they will darken after being taken off cookie sheet.

Per Serving:
315 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 34g; fat 19.8g; cholesterol 10.3mg; sodium 142.8mg. Full Nutrition
