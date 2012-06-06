Chocolate Chip Chunk Cookies
This is my recipe that won the local Wal*Mart Cookie Bake Off in Napoleon, Ohio this year.
This is my recipe that won the local Wal*Mart Cookie Bake Off in Napoleon, Ohio this year.
I used half butter, half butter flavored shortening and because I did not have any walnuts, I omitted them. 1 1/3 cups chocolate chips wasn't near enough it seemed, I threw in the rest of the bag. I did not chill the dough, I baked it right out of the mixer bowl. My cookies were on the bigger size--I packed my cookie scoop quite full. Mine were done baking at 11 minutes. I let them cool on the cookie sheet for a couple minutes before pulling them off with the spatula and letting them cool on the kitchen counter. These turned out just as chocolate chip cookies should. No complaints.Read More
They didn't turn out. The batter was all dry-it didn't look right. I tried two recipes, and neither of them worked.Read More
I used half butter, half butter flavored shortening and because I did not have any walnuts, I omitted them. 1 1/3 cups chocolate chips wasn't near enough it seemed, I threw in the rest of the bag. I did not chill the dough, I baked it right out of the mixer bowl. My cookies were on the bigger size--I packed my cookie scoop quite full. Mine were done baking at 11 minutes. I let them cool on the cookie sheet for a couple minutes before pulling them off with the spatula and letting them cool on the kitchen counter. These turned out just as chocolate chip cookies should. No complaints.
I'm not sure what makes these different, but they are really good! Loved the flavor.
This has to be the best ever chocolate chip cookie recipe I have ever used. Have been using it for 3 years now. Simple, easy to follow recipe and the results are delicious.
I love this recipe. These are the only chocolate chip cookies that I make.
I'm glad I gave this one a try because I would have missed out if I didn't! I had to make a couple substitutions because I didn't have walnuts on hand, but instead had almonds. Because I put the almonds in, I threw about 1 1/2 tsp. orange extract into the batter along with the vanilla and a little additional salt (about 1/2 tsp) for some flavor. Everyone loved them. I think that because of the lack of flavor in the shortening, it allowed the orange to really come through and the texture of shortening cookies is completely different than those made with butter (I'd never made shortening cookies before). These remind me more of a scone... sort of dry and crumbly, but so good with coffee or tea!
Was unsure of them at first because I'm used to using butter in my cookies. After making them I decided to use another recipe and ended up back at this one. These are what a true chocolate chunk cookie should look like. Hubby loved them too!
I loved these cookies
My family LOOOOOVED these cookies! The first time I baked them, I added a little bit of water because the dough seemed a little dry. They were a big hit! The second time, I used butter instead of shortening to try to avoid some of the trans fat... they were not nearly as good. This is a great recipe! Thanks Pam!
Comment from Japan. I' so happy to get such a really nice recipe ! It is very easy and good taste. I had cooked 3 times with this recipe already and I'm sure that I will cook it with the same recipe more.
yum
It was different and very good
They didn't turn out. The batter was all dry-it didn't look right. I tried two recipes, and neither of them worked.
i did them without the brown sugar but it could not have made that much of a difference. i could not even get my 2 year old daughter to eat them.
awesome
I LOVE this recipe! I added my own little touch, but this is still great! If you're looking for that perfect chocolate chip cookie recipe, THIS IS IT! My friends and family all love it! Highly recommended!
Very dry and grainy.
First of all THANK YOU FOR SHARING! I THOUGHT THE COOKIE WAS TOOO SWEET...But I wanted a more health friendly cookie with oatmeal/Granola in my cookie...so i adjusted the recipe to accomadate my cookie. I reduced the flour by 1/2 cup, reduced br sugar 1/2 cup added 1 cup Granola Cereal with nuts and raisens...DELICIOUS!
My husbands favorite recipe so far. I used baking powder instead of baking soda as well as used 2 extra tsp and added and extra egg. They were perfect!
I've always had issues with chocolate chip cookie recipes but not this one! They came out perfectly! My family loved them and so did my coworkers.
Just made tonight and they reminded me of the tollhouse cookies we used to make, the family loved them!!
THESE WERE AMAZING!!!! Instead of shortening, I used butter and halved the recipe. I omitted the walnuts, and instead put in dried cherries for my father who loves chocolate chip cherry cookies. These taste best when fresh and (slightly) warm from the oven. Overall, a fantastic recipe!
These cookies turned out excellent! I used a bit less of the white sugar and baked them for 10 minutes for the altitude and they are delicious.
I made them and they are amazing! Thanx!
excellent choc chip cookie, the whole family raved, thought they were store bought
I used salted butter and they came out OK. It made 41 cookies and the tray on the bottom was a little well done. Didn’t stop me from eating 10 of them in a row though. Gas oven.
These were delicious but we're a little dry. I will make again but maybe add a little moisture to the dough.
I just got done making these and I added some butterscotch chips as well and they are heavenly!
These were, in fact, different from what I normally expect chocolate chip cookies to be. I didn't think I' d like the shortening but it was fine. Gave the cookies more of a smooth taste. I still prefer butter in mine but these are an easier way to make them with no beating of the butter.
Oh my! Awesome recipe! I used 1 box of Bakers Semi chocolate all chopped up! Delicious!
These were great! No modifications needed, in my opinion. The whole family loved them.
Yumm
I like the recipe it did look a bit dry. So I added half a stick of butter to the recipe and it made it a whole bunch better.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections