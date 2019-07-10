Celery Salad

Rating: 4.61 stars
108 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 76
  • 4 star values: 23
  • 3 star values: 8
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

A cool, crisp salad adds crunch and contrast to any menu. You can also use dried cranberries and walnuts.

By Willow

Gallery
6 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, combine the celery, cherries, peas, parsley and pecans. Stir in the mayonnaise, yogurt and lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper. Chill before serving.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
150 calories; protein 4.1g; carbohydrates 26.5g; fat 3g; cholesterol 0.7mg; sodium 304.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (109)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Melissa
Rating: 4 stars
01/13/2008
I was wondering what to do with my excess celery and this was just the ticket. I added diced orange sweet pepper which made it a tasty and attractive side dish, and used cider and white wine vinegar (had no lemon) and a touch of sugar in the dressing. Read More
Helpful
(25)

Most helpful critical review

leftoverQueen
Rating: 3 stars
03/16/2010
going to try the salad again with out the lemon it over power all the other favors! Read More
Helpful
(8)
108 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 76
  • 4 star values: 23
  • 3 star values: 8
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Melissa
Rating: 4 stars
01/13/2008
I was wondering what to do with my excess celery and this was just the ticket. I added diced orange sweet pepper which made it a tasty and attractive side dish, and used cider and white wine vinegar (had no lemon) and a touch of sugar in the dressing. Read More
Helpful
(25)
Caroline C
Rating: 4 stars
04/29/2006
I liked this a lot. I omitted the cherries as I'm not keen on them. I also spooned the yogurt into a coffee filter and let the liquid drip away; this leaves the yogurt really thick and creamy. This was very refreshing. Thanks Willow! Read More
Helpful
(19)
Donna Ruark
Rating: 5 stars
07/07/2011
I am looking for more ways to fit fruits and vegetables into my diet and this fits. Served it with Fish and sweet potatoes fries for lunch today. My husband even said it was something he would enjoy taking in his snack lunches. Used dried cranberries. Thanks for sharing. Read More
Helpful
(16)
Advertisement
Lisa Terry
Rating: 5 stars
07/21/2007
I love this salad. I use dried cranberries rather than cherries and take it to work for lunch at least three times a week. Delicious! Read More
Helpful
(10)
leftoverQueen
Rating: 3 stars
03/15/2010
going to try the salad again with out the lemon it over power all the other favors! Read More
Helpful
(8)
Dianeboop
Rating: 5 stars
11/03/2010
We love this recipe. I had some leftover bacon pieces so I threw them in. Excellent! Read More
Helpful
(7)
Advertisement
JB
Rating: 5 stars
06/03/2009
Thank you Willow! This was decilious. My whole family liked it even those that don't like celery. I substituted dried cranberries for cherries and lime juice for lemon juice. Read More
Helpful
(6)
what2cook
Rating: 5 stars
11/16/2011
Substituted cranberries for cherries. Multiple requests for recipe. Have a new respect for celery! Read More
Helpful
(6)
anna
Rating: 5 stars
02/08/2010
I had celery in the fridge and thought what can I do with it. This was soo good and soo easy. Thank you....this is a keeper. Read More
Helpful
(6)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/09/2022