Celery Salad

I was wondering what to do with my excess celery and this was just the ticket. I added diced orange sweet pepper which made it a tasty and attractive side dish, and used cider and white wine vinegar (had no lemon) and a touch of sugar in the dressing.
I liked this a lot. I omitted the cherries as I'm not keen on them. I also spooned the yogurt into a coffee filter and let the liquid drip away; this leaves the yogurt really thick and creamy. This was very refreshing. Thanks Willow!
I am looking for more ways to fit fruits and vegetables into my diet and this fits. Served it with Fish and sweet potatoes fries for lunch today. My husband even said it was something he would enjoy taking in his snack lunches. Used dried cranberries. Thanks for sharing.
I love this salad. I use dried cranberries rather than cherries and take it to work for lunch at least three times a week. Delicious!
going to try the salad again with out the lemon it over power all the other favors!
We love this recipe. I had some leftover bacon pieces so I threw them in. Excellent!
Thank you Willow! This was decilious. My whole family liked it even those that don't like celery. I substituted dried cranberries for cherries and lime juice for lemon juice.
Substituted cranberries for cherries. Multiple requests for recipe. Have a new respect for celery!
I had celery in the fridge and thought what can I do with it. This was soo good and soo easy. Thank you....this is a keeper.