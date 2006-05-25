Dad's Favorite Peanut Butter Cookies
My Dad's sister gave me this recipe for killer peanut butter cookies.
I made this recipe twice. The first time I followed the directions as written. The cookies were okay but not delicious. My family members at a couple and then I froze the rest to give away. I would give the recipe three stars. The next day, I tried the recipe again making changes suggested by other reviewers. I used butter instead of shortening and I used 3/4 cup brown sugar and 1/4 cup white sugar. These changes made a big difference. Everybody in my family loved them and gobbled them up. They had a better peanut butter flavor and texture that we like. I give the recipe change 5 stars.Read More
I was totally disappointed in this recipe, made them for my new fiance cause they are his favorite and they were dry and crumbly.Read More
This is a great recipe; I did, however, make a few adjustments. Margarine instead of shortening, 1 C brown sugar instead of white and brown, cut out baking soda and used 1 t baking powder, increased PB to 3/4 C. Came out perfect with lots of flavor. Great cookie!
I didn't need to make this one - it is the same recipe we've been using for years! The only difference is, I don't add any salt. I'd also add that you can change the basic first "mouth impression" of the cookie depending on what you criss cross with. Dip your fork in water, shake it off, and put in FLOUR for a richer, chewier cookie, and WHITE granulated SUGAR for a sweeter, slightly more crunchy finish. Either way, these will disappear fast! Also, if you use the parchment paper on your cookie sheet, the bottoms will come out more evenly. YUM! I'm making some of these today!
At 8 p.m. Leah suggested making cookies. After scanning the pantry, the only ingredients available were for peanut butter cookies. I googled for a recipe and found this one and boy were we lucky. First batch rocked. We played around the next time and added a teaspoon of bourbon and a teaspoon of honey and went with all brown sugar. We rolled the finished dough balls in hot cocoa mix, mmm......
Classic, darned near perfect peanut butter cookie. There's nothing unusual or different about these other than that this is just a good recipe for basic peanut butter cookies! The only thing I felt it needed was vanilla, so I added two teaspoons. Reliable and easy to make. Good looking peanut butter cookie too, just the right thickness. Tender and somewhat sandy with crispy edges, just how I like them. I swore I was only going to taste these just so I could review them but I enjoyed it so much I finished the cookie and had another! Dependably good on its own, but I threw in a bag of peanut butter/chocolate chips. Toe curling good.
I made these cookies on Wednesday Nov. 5th, 2003. Great cookies. I had tried to write a review of this recipe, but it was too difficult trying to eat the cookies and type at the same time! I am alwyas concerned when I make Peanut Butter Cookies that it won't be Peanutty enough for me. It was wonderfully peanutty! I did add Peanut Butter Chips to the batter just to be on the safe side. I liked the additonal chips in the batter. But I am sure it would have been just fine without them too. ENJOY and make a double batch!
This is a great recipe but I used 1 cup brown sugar & left out the white sugar. I also used 1/4 c butter & 1/4 c shortening rather than all shortening. This made the cookies alittle bit chewier.
I've used many different peanut butter cookie recipes over the years, this is by far the moistest and best rising peanut butter cookie recipe I've found. I've looked many places for a pb cookie recipe this good, as peanut butter cookies are my husband's favorite. He LOVES these!
These cookies turned out WONDERFUL!I was so happy with the results-chewy, and soft. Except the batch I baked didn't have 3 dozen cookies, only about2 and 1/2. Next time I better double this recipe!
I just used this recipe in place of the refrigerated cookie dough for the "Double-Delight Peanut Butter Cookies"--the million dollar winner in the bakeoff. The only change I made was to use smooth peanut butter, but that is just a matter of taste. These were great-and so much better than the refrigerated dough!
This is a WONDERFUL recipie and the only Peanut Butter Cookies that are allowed in my house anymore! Easy to make, which is a good thing because they disappear so fast!!! MzKrisSPS
Awesome!! My family loved them. I used butter in place of shortening. 3/4 c brown sugar, 1/4 c sugar. Make sure not to over bake.
Really good recipe. Made this recipe twice in a week. The first time followed the recipe exactly. Second time I added an extra 1/4 cup of peanut butter and cooked them at 375 for 11 mins. That did the trick. Ensure you put the mixture in the fridge for only an hour though. If it is left in longer than the dough will be flaky and hard to make into balls. Thanks for the recipe.
These cookies were great! I will deffinetely do them again. I found that the first night that I made them, after only 30 min. in the refrigeratior they turned out softer and better than if you let them chill over night.
I love this recipe. I keep coming back to it every time I want to make peanut butter cookies. My favorite. Sometimes I just throw everything in a bowl at once and mix, it works.After all these years , here I am, hunting for this recipe again. (only peanut butter cookie recipe I use.)
I took the top reviewer's suggestion and used butter instead of shortening and for the sugar, I used 1/4 white, 3/4 light brown sugar. I also added a teaspoon of vanilla. Those were money suggestions as those helped to make one good peanut butter cookie. Out of this whole recipe, less than half remains. Thanks, SherilynKim for your helpful review. NOTE: As with any peanut butter recipe, make sure you use a name brand peanut butter. I speak from experiance that using a cheap brand of peanut butter will give you less than desirable results. Don't chinze out. Use the good stuff. You'll thank me later.
I didn't expect to like these as much as I do! I have NO complaints. I was worried the cookies would crumble and break apart, because after I took the dough out of the fridge it seemed rather dry. Much to my surprise, they were so chewy and moist out of the oven and the next day. **I only had creamy PB. And I added PB chips. For fun, since I had them, I added some toffee bits to part of the batter and it really knocked them outta the park. I liked that it added a slight crunch and extra hit of sweetness. **Used the recommendation of dipping the fork in flour vs. sugar, as I didn't want sugary topping. These will be remembered when I need a TNT recipe!
Like others on here have said, these are the best PB cookies I've ever had! I did add 1/2 teaspoon vanilla. I tried baking two without refrigerating the dough and they came out just fine. I also tried cooking the cooled dough and they were fine too. I think I preferred working with the warmer dough. Anyway, these are a winner!!
This was my first attempt at making peanut butter cookies and I was very pleased with the result. The shape and texture both came out just the way I would expect them to, they were chewy and had just the right amount of peanut butter flavor. Normally whenever I try a recipe I find on this site, I end up tweaking it one way or another, but I'm not sure there's anything I would change with this one. It's a solid winner!
These had a wonderful texture, soft and chewy with just a bit of a crispy edge. I baked at 375 for 10 minutes and used the suggestion of butter instead of shortening and more brown sugar instead of white. However, they were not peanut buttery enough for me! For the reviewer whose cookies burnt after 5 minutes either your rack was too low or your oven temps are off. I have a brand new oven and they were not overcooked at all. I also baked on a cookie sheet covered with parchment paper.
These are really good cookies, however the cooking temp/time is wrong. My first tray came out on the verge of burnt! I lowered the temp to 350F, and reduced the baking time to 6-7 minutes. Let them sit on the tray for a few minutes before transferring them to the cooling rack. The second tray was wonderful! Also, I used smooth peanut butter because I didn't have any crunchy on hand.
Good. Next time I'll use more peanut butter and less sugar.
Good but not easy to roll into balls at all so i just dropped them and they came out flat instead of cookie like. i would watch how long you bake since you cant tell when they are burnt.
I can't begin to tell you how many peanut butter cookie recipes I have tried. They were either too dry, too hard or too bland. My daughter made these and used a bit less white sugar and a bit more brown sugar. She also added a 1 1/2 tsp vanilla. We left the dough in the fridge about 30 minutes and slightly flattened them on the baking sheet before baking. She pulled them out of the oven just when they became almost universally brown. They turned out perfectly. They were flat, a little crisp and chewy. I will never try another pb cookie recipe. This recipe rules!!!
Yep, these are Dad's favorite all right. This made a cookie that my husband declared PERFECT! I used self rising flour so I skipped the baking soda and powder. Very peanutty and rich in PB flavor. This made 2 baker's dozen ... just right for our small family.
Wonderful! Chewy and just the right amount of crunch on the edges. I did cut the white sugar back 1/4 cup and added the extra 1/4 cup of brown sugar. I like a more rich cookie and the brown sugar gives it that extra flavor. I also used margarine instead of shortening. I refrigerated them overnight. I rolled them into balls and pressed with fork dipped into sugar. Mine baked in 9 minutes and were perfect. Thanks for to great recipe.
These were very good with minor adjustments. I used all brown sugar, creamy peanut butter, and butter instead of shortening. I didn't want to wait to refrigerate them, so I just dropped them by spoonfuls on the parchment-lined cookie sheet, then sprinkled just a little sugar on each one. There was no need to flatten. They turned out perfect, crispy edges and chewy inside. I baked at 375 for 10 minutes. Just what my sweet tooth was craving!
I made these cookies for the first time for an NHS initiation and on the second batch i had to shorten the time so that the cookies did not come out hard. I also used 3/4 cup of PB so that htey were more peanut buttery
very good...not difficult to make
These were very good cookies, but the dough was very difficult to roll into balls. After baking, they were were crunchy, crumbling cookies--which I love.
Very good cookie if you swap the shortening for butter and reduce white sugar to 1/4 cup and increase brown sugar to 3/4 cup per another cook's recommendations.
Very good cookies i did use all brown sugar an regular peanut butter very soft an chewey i will use this recipe again :)
Used 1/4 cup butter; 1/4 cup butter flavored shortening; 3/4 cup brown sugar and 1/4 cup Splenda; and 3/4 cup crunchy peanut butter. Other than that, made as directed and they turned out to have great reviews by both hubby and grandson. Thanks for sharing.
These cookies were good, but I thought they could have had more peanut flavor. The texture was perfect though. Crispy outside and slightly chewy towards the middle.
I followed the recipe exactly, and I have to say I was a little disappointed. These cookies were alright, but did not have the flavor or chewy texture that I expected from them.
good, crispy cookies. it took them less than 8 min in my oven...
These were pretty good, though I would have liked a stronger peanut butter taste... I used butter instead of shortening and also used whole wheat flour instead of white (in my attempt to make them healthier, haha). As per other reviewers suggestions, I also replaced the white sugar with brown and I think 8 to 9 mins is about perfect baking time.. I left them in for 11 mins and there wasn't much chewiness after they cooled!
These are really, really good. I doubled the recipe and used half margarine and half shortening. Good keepers and the kids loved them.
My husband gave these four for taste. But I would have to say they did not come together as the recipe states. The dough would break apart, and I truly used the exact measurements given. Sorry, these didn't work out for us.
Great taste and easy, too. I do wish you didn't have to chill the dough first, though. I used Reduced Fat peanut butter to cut a few calories and it worked like a charm.
These are great!!! I baked them for exactly 8 minutes, and they came out slightly crispy on the edges and chewy in the middle...perfect!
This is a great recipe to start with. I changed it a bit and exchanged margarine for shortening, added 1 tsp vanilla, and 1/2 cup chopped unsalted peanuts. I whipped the margarine for 15 minutes in my Kitchenaide and then continued on with the remainder of the recipe. I used an ice cream scoop to make whopper cookies. I only got 1 dozen from this recipe but boy were they great! Thanks for sharing this recipe!
The taste was wonderful but they were crispier than I like them. Still a great recipe.
I love this recipe. I tried the simple pb cookies but I like the flavour of this recipe best. My dad loved them and he knows cookies. I think its the chunky peanut butter.
I really did not care for this verson of peanut butter cookies. they were very flakey and hard to get to stick together. I will not make them twice.
EXCELLENT COOKIES! For shortening, I used butter and adjusted the sugar amounts to 3/4 cup brown sugar and 1/4 cup of white sugar. These cookies were moist and very delicious.
Been making this recipe since it was in the Aunt Jenny's cookie 1952 Spry (shortening) recipe book with 1cup of each major ingredient which made 6 dozen cookies. So you see it is really a keeper and all my kids took the recipe with them when they married. Nonna Nona, Loveland CO
A delicious cookie but the peanut butter flavor wasn't quite as pronounced as I like. I might make these again, but for now I'll keep making Mrs. Sigg's Peanut Butter Cookies and Whole Jar of Peanut Butter Cookies.
I tried this recipe today, and found it to be one of the best tasting cookies that I have ever tasted.
These cookies come out perfect everytime and do go fast!! Great with either chunky or smooth peanut butter....depending on your taste. A favorite that has been passed on to friends and family!!
I took the suggestion of other reviewers and decreased the white sugar and increased the brown sugar. I also added a 1/4 cup more peanut butter. Deeeeelicous. I pushed some chocolate chips and peanut butter chips into the cookies after they came out of the oven. Even better!
The cookies came out really dry. Plus, the recipe says 375 degress, but it seems as though it should be a little lower. My cookies burned after 5 minutes at 375. Will not make these again.
Simply the best! This recipe is a definite keeper! They came out perfect! It is hard to stop eating them. The peanut butter taste is just right and the cookies are so yummy.
These were allright probley will not make again not very sweet
used butter and 1/2 bag of peanut butter chips also as another peson suggested 3/4 cup brown sugar 1/4 cup white sugar after doing that it is 5 star
This recipe was easy to make, and very tasty!
I cook peanut butter cookies every Christmas but couldn't find my recipe book this year and saw this a good alternative. I followed the recipe exactly and my cookies look nothing like the pictures. They spread out almost completely flat and I did not care for the taste. The cookies never even browned on the bottom at all. I thought they would be better after they cooled but I was wrong. They tasted even worst.
My family of 6 went through 4 dozen of these peanut butter cookies in 3 days. This is the best recipe ever.
Loved them!
I doubled the recipe and the ONLY thing I changed was added 2 tsp vanilla for a double batch and 1/4 C extra peanut butter. I used reduced fat p b and it turned out just fine.The dough was dry after I pulled it out of the fridge but once I rolled it into a ball, it formed nicely :) They baked for 11-12 mins (12 cookies on a sheet) @350 and they turned out YUMMY! Thanks for sharing such a great recipe!
~loved it i ate them all before my kids could eat one!!!!!!!!!!i didnt even let my husband have ANY!! LOL (-; anyone who makes these should not let your family eat them cause then you will have more to EAT!YUM YUM!! YUMMY IN THE TUMMY!!!~
These are the best peanut butter cookies that I've made. They're best when they're still warm from the oven.
YUMMAY!!!!!!everyone loved these!!!!!i made with marergine instead of shortening and used 3/4 cup brown sugar and 1/4 cup white sugar and they were perfect! will make again!
This is the recipe my Mother-in-law uses and I was so happy to find it here, we triple the recipe and make a bunch of big cookies. Crumbly and perfect! In college we'd take the crumbs add milk and eat it as cereal YUM!
These are really great! I use a silicone baking mat on my cookie sheets and these turned out perfect. I am having a hard time not eating all of them myself!!
Great basic recipe, but I took the advice of other posters and made some adjustments: Went only with brown sugar, went to 3/4+ cup of peanut butter, and the coup de grace was about 6 slices of crispy bacon, chopped into small bits that I added after the dry ingredients. Fantastic!
a super recipe, moist and chewy cookies! I use this one often!
I made these and they came out way too flat, not like a cookie should be. Does anyone know if it could be because I used real butter and low fat peanut butter. I will make them again if I think I could figure out why they spread to about 1/8" thick.
I tried the recipe and definitely think I will bump the peanut butter up to 3/4 next time. I like more flavor.
With the changes that others suggested, these were very good. I used marg. instead of shortening, 3/4 c br sugar and 1/4 cup wh sugar. They were crisp at the edge and chewy in the middle. I only gave these a 4 as the peanut butter taste was good, but not over the top. I found that the flavor did increase the longer they sat. Overall just what I was looking for!
I just made these cookies this evening and they were outstanding. I saw my husband walk away with a stack of them and a cold glass of milk. That says that they are good. I added some white sugar on top of the of the formed cookies before they went into the oven... These were also very easy to make.
My husband came home and just about died!! He loved them. I added some peanut butter chips to the second batch and put pb cups on the top of both batches. It was amazing. Easy enough that my 4 kids could help will be having these again soon, I'm sure!!
I really liked this recipe after I followed the advice of other members and changed a few ingredients. I used 1 cup of brown sugar, 2 tbsp of unsweetened apple sauce, 3/4 cup of peanut butter. No shortening, 'cause peanut butter is already full of fat. I didn't refrigerate it, but I only cooked it for 9 mins. they were awesome, soft, chewy, YUMMY.
my husband loved these
Very tasty cookies!!! Super crunchy (i prefer mine chewy)
These had a great flavor but they were so crunchy. I prefer chewy cookies.
awsome
THESE COOKIES LOOK BETTER THEN THEY TASTE. I WILL NOT BE MAKING THESE AGAIN, BUT THANKS ANYWAY:(
i did some alterations on this recepie - so i dont know if my rating it too corect. -^_^-
Love em! The family loves em and so do the neighbors! I did modify this one a bit, using all brown sugar and a cup of chopped, salted peanuts to half of the batter and chopped mac nuts to the other half. I took the suggestion of not flattening the cookies and they turned out perfect!
they are ok. as i was making them into balls, i noticed how dry and crumbly they looked, hence, once baked they came out a little dry. I followed recipe to a T. Taste is good, just wish they were more moist. Oh well.
This is a great, basic peanut butter cookie recipe. However, the dough really only needs to set for 45 minutes. I reccommend making this with kids.
Excellent. Used margarine instead of shortening, all brown sugar, and did not refrigerate dough. Great consistency, a little crunch on outside, chewy on inside.
Hmmmmm. I loved the crunchy texture, not chewy at all! A Great cookie.
Not the best. I read quite a few of the reviews and made the changes most all had suggested and these had very little PB taste even upping it to a cup of PB. The one cup of brown sugar was too much...that's what these taste like, I'd stick with the original sugar amounts in the recipe. I did cut the vanilla to 1 1/2 tsp. and that was perfect. Otherwise there is no PB taste - not a classic recipe at all.
These cookies were fantastic! My husband LOVED them -- and he's not a huge fan of peanut butter cookies.
I just got done making two batches of these yummy cookies. My husband loved them so much, I had to make more for everyone else to eat. I didn't chill them in the refrigerator and they were fine.
Incredibly delicious and melt-in-the-mouth cookies. I added chocolate chips; will try without them next time. Only suggestion: dip top of balls in sugar and then flatten with fork (the flour tends to stick to the fork).
Classic peanut butter taste. Even better the next day. This is a basic recipe with a great balance of ingredients. I was surprised that using butter still kept a soft centered cookie. Usually butter crisps them up, shortening mixes keeps them softer, but this one works perfectly. I will stick with this one.
MMMMarvelous!!! I didn't have regular shortening so I used butter flavored Crisco and I added 1 tsp. of vanilla. These remind me of the cookies we used to get at an old fashioned bakery back in Colorado when I was growing up. Thank you for sharing this wonderful recipe!
Used butter instead of shortening and 1 cup of brown sugar. Baked for 9 mins and they were perfect, a little crispy on the outside and chewy in the middle.
I really do not feel comfortable rating recipes, this is my first review, I feel like everyone has their own taste. I made these cookies last night with two 11 year old boys. They are very very good. I used butter instead of shortening, and added about 1/4 cup of pnut butter. They still seemed crumbly. We baked them anyhow and they are delish. I might have added even more pnut butter, to add a little moisture. Used smooth instead of crunchy, cause that was what I had on hand.
Don't get me wrong here, we all ate and enjoyed the cookies, however...per the reviews I used unsalted butter for the shortening, increased the p.b. to three quartes of a cup, increased brown sugar to three quarters of a cup,decreased white sugar to one quarter,eliminated baking soda and used one teaspoon of baking powder. Baked at 375 for 7 minutes. Left on sheet one to three minutes to cool before removing. Taste was somewhat buttery as others noted, was it using the smooth p.b. with unsalted butter? Also, they were a little bland as others also noted but I did add vanilla. Liked how they mixed up and baked, got over forty smallish cookies. Will make again using original guidelines!
Flavor is good, but these cookies were an epic fail for me otherwise. I followed the recipe exactly, even adding 1/4c more flour like some commenters suggested, and ended up with completely flat browned but mushy cookies after 10 minutes. They taste great but you can't pick them up off the plate. I'm not sure what went wrong but they didn't stay puffy, and need way more dry ingredients to hold it together.
I found the dough a bit crumbly ( does anyone know how to fix this? ) at first, but the cookies turned out to be FANTASTIC! everyone in my family loves them. tip: make sure to let them cool for about 10 minutes, otherwise the cookies crumble and go flat.
just the recipe i've been looking for just like my momma used to make. everyone love pb cookies
Yum yum yum! Made these twice now! Both times my husband said these were the best peanut butter cookies he ever had! He loves peanut butter anything but is picky about what kinds. Anyways, a must try! I roll mine in sugar before they go in the pan. yum yum.
