Dad's Favorite Peanut Butter Cookies

My Dad's sister gave me this recipe for killer peanut butter cookies.

Recipe by Kendra Amaro

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

36
Original recipe yields 36 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cream together the shortening, peanut butter and sugars. Beat in egg. Combine the flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt; gradually stir into the peanut butter mixture. Cover and refrigerate dough for at least one hour.

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Make small balls of dough. Flatten with fork dipped in flour to form cross-wise pattern.

  • Bake for 10-12 minutes in the preheated oven, or until just set. Remove from baking sheets to cool on wire racks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
87 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 9.9g; fat 4.8g; cholesterol 5.2mg; sodium 69.4mg. Full Nutrition
