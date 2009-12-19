Tender Crisp Sugar Cookies

These no-roll sugar cookies are great for the holidays. Children like to shape the cookies into balls and dip them into the sprinkles!

Recipe by ETHELMERTZ

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
60
Yield:
10 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Cream butter, shortening and sugars until light and fluffy. Beat in eggs and vanilla. Sift dry ingredients, add to creamed mixture; mix to blend.

  • Shape dough into 1 inch balls. Dip in regular or colored sugar or decorator sprinkles. Place on lightly greased cookie sheet. Flatten slightly with the bottom of a water glass.

  • Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 10-12 minutes. *Larger cookies bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
173 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 18.8g; fat 10.1g; cholesterol 21.5mg; sodium 87.4mg. Full Nutrition
