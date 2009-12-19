Wow, I couldn’t believe it when I found this recipe. It is almost the exact recipe my mom has made ever since I can remember (her recipe adds 1 tsp more salt). She told me her best friend gave her the recipe 45 years ago. Her recipe even has the same name, Tender Crisp Sugar Cookies. Depending upon how you bake these they turn out differently. I have rolled them out thick with a short cooking time and they turn out very soft and stay soft and are great with icing. I have just used them as a drop cookie, or my mom likes to roll them out thin to make them crispy and then frost or sugar them. My husband likes them when I roll them into balls then press them slightly with a glass and when they are fresh out of the oven I sprinkle them with sugar. I like them with chocolate icing. My crazy son likes them best when I make them with less flour (he calls them sugar cookies made wrong because I accidently left out TWO cups of flour once) they really spread when baking, but turned out chewy and good. This is an all time favorite that can be eaten plain, sugared or iced, dropped, rolled out or rolled into a ball. Love them.