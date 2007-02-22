Grandma's Gingersnap Cookies

This melt-in-your-mouth ginger cookie recipe that I received from my grandmother has been enjoyed in my family since 1899.

By Marie Ayers

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

30
Original recipe yields 30 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Sift the flour, ginger, baking soda, cinnamon, and salt into a mixing bowl. Stir the mixture to blend evenly, and sift a second time into another bowl.

  • Place the shortening into a mixing bowl and beat until creamy. Gradually beat in the white sugar. Beat in the egg, and dark molasses. Sift 1/3 of the flour mixture into the shortening mixture; stir to thoroughly blend. Sift in the remaining flour mixture, and mix together until a soft dough forms. Pinch off small amounts of dough and roll into 1 inch diameter balls between your hands. Roll each ball in cinnamon sugar, and place 2 inches apart on an ungreased baking sheet.

  • Bake in preheated oven until the tops are rounded and slightly cracked, about 10 minutes. Cool cookies on a wire rack. Store in an air tight container.

Tips

The magazine version of this recipe uses 2 tablespoons cinnamon mixed with 2 teaspoons sugar to coat the cookies before baking.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
121 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 17.5g; fat 5.4g; cholesterol 6.2mg; sodium 126.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1201)

Most helpful positive review

Melody
Rating: 5 stars
02/22/2007
I substituted all butter instead of shortening to avoid the trans fats, and these cookies came out INCREDIBLE! Gingersnaps have always been one of my special favorites--cookies I absolutely adore but tend to be picky about and thus have only very rarely. Now I've found a perfect recipe so I can make them on my own! The holidays are long past, yet my apartment currently smells like Christmas, and I have about 3 dozen light, crisp, pleasantly spicy, semi-sweet cookies cooling in my kitchen. This is definitely a recipe going in my "Will Bake Many Times Again" file! Read More
Most helpful critical review

jswat5
Rating: 1 stars
12/28/2010
I did not like this recipe at all. The cookies were bland and had way too much baking soda and ginger. All I could taste was baking soda and ginger. I am definitely in the minority here. Won't make these again! Read More
