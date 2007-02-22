Grandma's Gingersnap Cookies

1 of 1201

Rating: 5 stars I substituted all butter instead of shortening to avoid the trans fats, and these cookies came out INCREDIBLE! Gingersnaps have always been one of my special favorites--cookies I absolutely adore but tend to be picky about and thus have only very rarely. Now I've found a perfect recipe so I can make them on my own! The holidays are long past, yet my apartment currently smells like Christmas, and I have about 3 dozen light, crisp, pleasantly spicy, semi-sweet cookies cooling in my kitchen. This is definitely a recipe going in my "Will Bake Many Times Again" file! Helpful (812)

Rating: 5 stars I was very nervous making these cookies because Gingersnaps are my husband's favorite cookie and his mother makes them all the time all year round. I had a lot against me - biased views and no knowledge whatsoever with this type of cookie! I've never made Gingersnaps before. The smell of the cookies during the mixing stage was wonderful! Very Christmasy. :) The baking smell was even better! My kids couldn't keep their hands off these cookies once they were done, and when I tasted them I could see why! These cookies are amazing in flavor! I did do one thing different from the recipe - I added 1 teaspoon of cloves into this as well, because my husband likes his gingersnaps good with spice. The drumroll for me came when he came home at night and I gave him a cookie to try. I could tell he wasn't expecting much (being biased for his mother's) but after the first bite his eyes got wide and he said "Wow! These are REALLY good! They taste just like Mom's!" I told him that her recipe is different (hers calls for oil) and he said, "Don't worry about it - just make these - they are wonderful!" They have a great outside texture for crunch and inside chewiness. Perfection in my husband's opinion! Now I wish I had made these much sooner in my married life. His smile and face was all worth the jitters of messing it up! :) Helpful (549)

Rating: 4 stars Good gingersnap recipe. For those that don't have a sifter, try using a pasta strainer or wisk prior to adding to the recipe; they work in a pinch!!! Not the best I've had, but definitely better than most! Would definitely make again!!! Helpful (306)

Rating: 5 stars I made these to give away at for Christmas, and got rave reviews from everyone! They are definitely more chewy than traditional gingersnaps, but we like them that way. The only problem I had was trying to figure out the correct cinnamon/sugar mix. I first used too much cinnamon and they turned out dark-looking and too "cinnamony". I then mixed 1/3 cup sugar with just one and half tsp. cinnamon, and they were perfect! Very good! Helpful (173)

Rating: 5 stars This is the best ginger cookie I have ever had! I made a couple batches at Christmas. When the recipe is followed exactly, sifting and all, the cookies come out beatiful with a crackled top. But I got lazy and only sifted the second batch once. The tops didn't crackle, but the cookie was still delicious. I will be making these every year. Helpful (138)

Rating: 5 stars This is the same recipe my great-grandma, grandma, and mom have used. I lost my copy and am so glad to have found it. I follow this recipe exactly but flatten just slightly....I like mine slightly puffy. For my dad, I press with a glass dipped in sugar. He likes his Gingersnaps thin and crispy. Thanks Marie! Helpful (109)

Rating: 4 stars This were good cookies - but I'm only giving them 4 stars because there wasn't much 'snap' in these gingersnaps. As a ginger cookie though, these were very nice. I did add 1/4 cup more flour to my mixture so they would look puffy - instead of flattening out like my cookies always tend to do! I think the next time I make these, I may add a pinch of cloves to give them a spicier flavor. Helpful (74)

Rating: 5 stars I LOVE these cookies and I'm making them again for my family's Thanksgiving get-together. If you like your gingersnaps crispy leave them in a few extra minutes. Helpful (56)

Rating: 5 stars my family never made gingersnaps, so when my husband requested them this year, i wasn't sure about it, but i love these cookies! i was scared of how strong the batter smelled because of all of the molasses, but cookies have a milder taste, which i love. i used butter in place of shortening and added a dash of nutmeg. thanks for a great christmas recipe! Helpful (56)