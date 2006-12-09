Powdered Sugar Cookies I

This is an OUTSTANDING cookie; however, I had trouble with the recipe. Fortunately, I substituted butter flavored Crisco for the vegetable oil because I would not have wanted the dough any moister. I didn't have cream of tartar, so I used 2 teaspoons of lemon juice. (common substitution) The recipe states to make the dough into balls but doesn't say the size. I rolled them the size of jawbreakers then flatened them so the center would get done faster. It state 8 minutes cooking time but took me 10 minutes, so perhaps they were too big. I'm not sure because I got over 80 cookies and it says 48 servings. No where in the directions does it tell you to add the vanilla. Fortunately I caught that error as I was ready to roll the dough into balls. Also, it's easier to work with the dough if it's cold, so I put it in the freezer for about 15 minutes. Because of the problems in the directions, I would normally take off a star but this was so much easier to make than the rolled cookie recipe I had been using, and they taste almost identical. This is a 5 star cookie!