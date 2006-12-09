Powdered Sugar Cookies I
Sugar cookies that melt in your mouth.
Sugar cookies that melt in your mouth.
First of all...I made one single change. I used Crisco shortening instead of oil. These cookies are amazing. When it says they melt in your mouth - they truly do. I chose this recipe from the many sugar cookie recipes because of the two ingredients that differ from the other sugar cookies - powdered sugar & cream of tartar. Those two ingredients act as tenderizers in a way and the result is a light, crunchy melt in your mouth cookie. So delicious. I used my metal ice cream scoop (that has the little release bar in it)and I simply scooped the dough onto the cookie sheet - then I sprinkled some colored sugar on top (didn't flatten them) and baked them. Sooo good! I had a recipe like this years ago and I lost it so I'm very glad to have found this one! One thing I should add though - these are not the kind of sugar cookies that would be good to roll out & cut with fancy cutters. The dough does not hold it's shape well enough for that.Read More
I've been looking for a recipe similar to Danish Wedding Cookies. You know..the round, crunchy ones rolled in powdered sugar. These were not it!! I'm not sure why I made these..I guess the name powdered sugar caught my eye. Just another sugar cookie. I did like the taste and they came out light in texture. I thought the recipe called for a bit too much oil and butter, but I did use the exact amount. I added 2 cups of whole wheat flour in place of the regular..to try and add 1 healthy ingredient. I'll definitley keep searching for my danish wedding cookies. Thanks for sharing Alicia.Read More
These are the best light, crisp, sugary, sugar cookies! I make these and sell them at work, and people love them! My husband loves them too! this is a wonderful cookie recipe. It makes a lot of cookies. Make sure you use real butter and not margarine, and it definitely helps to refridgerate the dough over night. Also, it works well when you roll the dough into balls, roll in sugar, and then make them flat with the bottom of a glass dipped in sugar. Also, they look nice when you sprinkle on a little colored sugar to add some color. Great recipe, thanks!
My mother used pretty much the same recipe while I was growing up. I love these cookies! They have the best light, tender texture. I often use almond extract instead of vanilla, and my Mom sometimes uses lemon extract. We also decorate them with red and green sugar for Christmas, or frost them and decorate like wreaths. Everyone needs to try this recipe - they're the best!
One of my favorite cookies! So tender and crisp. Don't overcook them! Before baking, I usually press the balls flat with a glass dipped in sugar.
These make the best Christmas cookies! My Great-Grandma had a similar recipe. Our tradition is to roll teaspoon size dough in sugar and cinnamon and stamp the cookies with the bottom of a slightly floured crystal glass before putting them in the oven. They look like snowflakes and mom uses Great Grandma's crystal glass every Christmas.
These are DELICIOUS. I also subbed the oil for an equal amount of butter flavored Crisco and rolled the dough into little balls, rolled in sugar, flattened w/a glass and sprinkled more sugar. They are SO light and DO melt in your mouth, this will be my sugar cookie recipe from now on. THANK YOU!
By far the best sugar cookie ever. Added a little extra flour and cooked for about ten minutes.
Absolutely the best and easiest sugar I've ever made. Everyone who tasted them, wanted the recipe! They really do melt in your mouth. We made them for Christmas gifts, so we mixed the confectioners sugar with red or green sprinkles. They were a hit!
These made great Christmas cookies. Very easy to make and made loads.
I have been making these cookies for many, many years and now my grand daughters ask for them, too! This is probably our family's #1 favorite cookie! I find it is easier to work when you chill the dough for at least an hour or longer. These cookies are very light, flaky and fragile, not like the rolled sugar cookies! They literally melt in your mouth!! I know it sounds like a lot of oil and butter but the recipe is correct! I recommend using 2 tsp. of vanilla though and remember to chill the dough. Also, I prefer to bake them closer to 10 or 11 minutes just until the edges begin to brown lightly.
Followed the recipe exactly with one exception: I mixed half the ingredients before I realized I didn't have cream of tartar (blame holiday stress!). They still came out delicious and were super easy to make. Will be making these again soon!
These cookies are very easy to make and always turn out moist and fluffy. My nieces and nephews LOVE them and request them frequently. You can't make the roll out shapes and so if that is the type of sugar cookie you are going for then this recipe is not the one you want to use.
This is an OUTSTANDING cookie; however, I had trouble with the recipe. Fortunately, I substituted butter flavored Crisco for the vegetable oil because I would not have wanted the dough any moister. I didn't have cream of tartar, so I used 2 teaspoons of lemon juice. (common substitution) The recipe states to make the dough into balls but doesn't say the size. I rolled them the size of jawbreakers then flatened them so the center would get done faster. It state 8 minutes cooking time but took me 10 minutes, so perhaps they were too big. I'm not sure because I got over 80 cookies and it says 48 servings. No where in the directions does it tell you to add the vanilla. Fortunately I caught that error as I was ready to roll the dough into balls. Also, it's easier to work with the dough if it's cold, so I put it in the freezer for about 15 minutes. Because of the problems in the directions, I would normally take off a star but this was so much easier to make than the rolled cookie recipe I had been using, and they taste almost identical. This is a 5 star cookie!
This recipe is WONDERFUL!!!!! I followed it using stick butter/margarine that I had on hand and they turned out perfect! I also added about a 1/4c. more flour. And I would recommend definately chilling before forming balls because it does make it easier to work with and followed others advice using the glass to flatten. I also love everything pink soooo added a little pink color for my dough also and rolled in pink sugar..they turned out soo pretty next pan im trying as a cookie pop!! how fun!
This recipe is very easy and yummy! So quick to make. I didn't have any vegetable oil, so I used lard instead. It worked just great.
These are outstanding! I added a little lemon extract since I like a hint of lemon flavor in my sugar cookies. After making a few of them by rolling into balls, I decided to add a little more flour to the dough to see if it would work well for cut-outs...AWESOME! I didn't even have to chill the dough.My cut-outs turned out perfectly...not soft, but not too hard...just perfectly light and crisp. This is a keeper! Thanks for posting!
Very good recipe!! Would rate it a 9 out of 10!
They have a very strange flavor, not the sweet buttery flavor you'd expect from a sugar cookie. Will not make again.
These cookies are amazing! I made everything according to directions, I didn't change anything at all. They turned out perfectly, and they really do melt in your mouth! Delicious, and I will be making these again! My new favorite sugar cookie recipe!
Great recipe!
I cut the oil in half, and I'm glad I did because the cookies baked up perfectly buttery without the extra oil. I also subbed the cream of tartar for lemon juice (what I had on hand) and doubled the vanilla. Rolled into balls and baked for 10 minutes, then frosted with homemade buttercream frosting. Yum! UPDATE: I made these again tonight (again cutting the oil in half), but with a twist; I added 4 tsp of coconut extract and rolled the balls in coconut before baking. Also yum!
Wow! This is a superbly light and delicious cookie! My daughter who doesn't like sugar cookies, loved the melt in your mouth texture of these little gems. They are great just plain. They would make a nice accompaniment to tea. This is my new favorite sugar cookie!!
I can not count how many times I have made these over the years! These are so good!
If you're looking for a light and crispy sugar cookie, this is it! I packaged them for Christmas and everyone loves them. I measure the flour generously, the dough is very sticky. I refrigerate the dough for an hour for easier handling and flatten the balls slightly for more even baking.
great! they really do melt in your mouth. I used different sugars..they came out so cute!
I made these today and they turned out beautifully! I did substitute butter-flavored Crisco for the oil and slightly flattened the cookies with a glass before baking. 8 minutes at 350° was perfect - chewy and delicious with light golden bottoms. I always follow Betty Crocker's advice and let the cookies cool on the sheet for two minutes before transferring them to a cooling rack. "I don't even like sugar cookies but these are the best cookies I've ever had in my whole life!" - My 9 year-old nephew, Logan :)
This was a great recipe. It's very simple to make and cookies turn out wonderful. I'll definitely use this one again!
I thought these were good. Thanks!
I love this recipe! I make it all the time, and I get complements about them. They melt in the mouth! I call them my "feel good cookies," thank you for posting the recipe, it is absolutely wonderful!
Totally fabulous and tasty! Very sweet, but that's what we all want at the holidays, right? I'd recommend fairly small balls (about 3/4 the size of a ping pong) otherwise they take longer than eight minutes and are just too big!
I followed the recipe exactly. The cookies were very good. I iced them with lemon cream cheese icing which put them over the top. Alone I think they were a little bland. Good though... With the icing my husband said they were the best cookies he's ever eaten...and that is serious stuff! He said the tender cookies paired with the icing was off the hook good! The icing I used was butter, cream cheese, fresh lemon juice and zest, powdered sugar, and milk to thin.
These were tasty. Although for those of us in the mountains, you have to add about 5 extra minutes on baking time.
LOVE these. i have made these for about 3 yrs. I always make the dough the nite before, and roll and cut them the next day. They roll perfectly! I put powder sugar on the counter instead of flour. Do not ccok to long.. 8min. is good. i have also made this receipe with all powder sugar..just as yummy, even a little lighter !
Thank you so much for this recipe! I had a little norwegian great-aunt that would make a recipe very similiar to this all of the time. Everytime we visited her, she always had a plate of these sugar cookies and "orange juice" (Tang) waiting for us. I miss her so much, and it's great to be able to continue making the same cookies she used to make. There's only a few slight changes to the recipe. Instead of 4 cups of flour, her recipe calls for 4 1/2. Also, it asks to chill the dough for 2 hours. And finally, she always used a cookie stamp with her cookies- she'd roll them into a ball, dip them into sugar, and flatten into a thin cookie using her cookie stamp dipped in sugar. The bottom of a glass with a 'design' on it would work fine, too. This results in a nice, crisp, "melt in your mouth" cookie. Thanks again so much for the recipe! :D
This was my first time making homemade cookies. The recipe was easy and my daughter and I really enjoyed the time we spent making them. I did make two changes. One was that we did 1 cup of shortening instead of veggie oil. The second was that I didn't have any baking soda so I had to substitute the 1 tsp of baking soda with 3 tsp of baking powder. For those of us who don't cook all the time, that's the correct substitution for baking soda with baking powder. The cookies were still delicious. Thanks for the recipe.
bland cookies even though I added a teeny bit of lemon extract to make it more interesting. Honestly the dough was better than the actually cookie and I NEVER prefer the dough. I believe it was the oil- I have never seen a cookie recipe calling for oil and I think I discovered why- NO flavor! I tried it again with almond extract and still they were not good. I threw them away.
These are very good. I made them rolled in sugar and without and prefer the unsugared kind. I did make some reductions of ingredients; I only used about 1/3 cup of oil and then added about 2 tbls to the mixer in the last couple minutes of mixing. I also only used one egg. I thought with all the butter there shouldn't have been the need for all that oil. The cookies tasted very, very good.
WOW this is the best sugar cookie I have ever ate, my husband says this is his kind of cookie
I made these cookies recently for the kids school parties and my husband's work and everyone raved over these cookies. I flavored 1/2 of the batch with vanilla and the other half with almond extract and they were both wonderful.
Superduper yummy!! I half the recipe because there's only 3 of us and bake for 10 mins and they come out chewy and perfect!
These are perfect as is! No need to roll out into shapes or use frosting. I followed the recipe exactly, just needed to keep them in my oven for a couple of extra minutes.
I made these on Valentine's Day, for the kids. They were very good. They tasted even better the next day! The only substitution I made was vinegar in place of the cream of tarter, because I didn't have any. I also used home made butter to make these (I was out of butter, too, so I whipped cream until it was butter.) I cut the recipe in half and made the cookies a little smaller and I got 60 of them! The cookies were nice and soft and yummy!
These cookies are great! They are soft but with a crunchy edge and just sweet enough. I had to add a touch more flour to get the perfect cookie. I did not use shortening like so many people did and they turned out great!
I actually only had whole wheat flour in the house so I used that and added a little more than a tablespoon of baking powder to the mix. Then I spiced up the cookies with some cinnamon, ginger and nutmeg. If you use professional baking pans with the tiny holes at the bottom and the other pan that fits underneath that to buffer the heat on the bottom, the cookies come out perfectly round like store-bought cookies. Either way you back my version...WOWWIE! Awesome!
My search for the perfect soft sugar cookie is over! So good! I did substitute the oil for butter flavored crisco (what i had on hand). Also, I creamed the butter, crisco and sugar together until the where really fluffy, then added the cream of tartar...and creamed some more. This is by far the easiest recipe ever! Thanks so much....
These were fantastic! Soft inside and crispy outside. I rolled a few in cinnamon and sugar to make snickerdoodles. This will definitely be my new sugar/snickerdoodle recipe.
Made it with a little less oil. But I think that it needs the full amount. Other than that I made them exactly how they said and they turned out great! 8 minutes was perfect!
These were very good. I did not coat them in sugar, but they still turned out fine.
Intereting for a sugar cookie. Almost like a shortbread. Dough was too soft to roll into balls so i just dropped with a spoon then sprnkled with sugar. I am not sure if I will make again. Nice flavor and texture though.
OMG These are awesome! My sister has always made the best sugar cookies which tasted like these but I could never master her recipe. THANK YOU THANK YOU! I also did use Crisco instead of oil!
Well, after watching a show about cookies on tv, me and my fiance both wanted cookies (I'd like to blame it on being pregnant). Since I didn't have oatmeal or chocolate chips or anything like that, I figured sugar cookies would work. I looked at a bunch of different recipes before choosing these. My fiance thinks they are pretty good. I, on the other hand, won't eat them. They had a weird taste to me... but then again, I am pregnant and everything tastes a little different (be it for the better or worse). I halved the recipe and got 3 dozen exactly. It says to flatten them, but when I did that for the first dozen, they spread out on their own even more... making super-flat semi-crumbly cookies. after that I rolled them into balls and rolled the balls in sugar... worked much better! I won't make these again, just because of the very strange after taste, but my fiance says "yeah.. they taste like any other sugar cookie.. they are average" hence, the 3 star- average rating.
I just got done making these for Christmas...and are they ever delicious!!! They really do melt in your mouth. I rolled them in raw sugar for an added twist...YUMMY!!!
These are fantastic. Just like my grandmother made when I was a kid. I have been looking for a recipe like this and now I have one. Thanks for sharing!!!
Easy to make, great taste. Very delicate. I used butter flavored shortening instead of oil. Increased flavorings to 2 teaspoons of vanilla and 1 teaspoon of almond extract. I think they would have been bland without the extra flavors. I did not add the extra sugar because I plan to decorate with icing but I think they taste great without the extra sugar. Used ice cream scoop to make 20 large cookies and baked for 17 minutes. Very pleased with result.
Tasted good for Sugar Cookies. Followed the recipe, but had to add about 1 1/4 cup more flour and roll in powdered sugar while we used the cookie cutters. Not the recipe I would recommend for using the cookie cutters unless you only use the round/cup cutter. These cookies also, spread so make sure you give them plenty of room. Baking time was a min. of 10 minutes.
Yummy! I made these for the kids at church for Valentine's Day and they were gobbled up in seconds! The pastor raved about how they melt in your mouth. I used Crisco instead of oil.
I found that the raw dough tasted very good, but the baked cookies tasted bland and dry. They didn't hold their shape well either, even though I added more flour. They tasted good though with chocolate icing, or when they were frozen.
The dough was VERY hard to work with. It was too soft. I put it in the fridge over night and that mad eit easier, but still not much flavor. Probably won't make these again.
My friend recently gave me a recipe that was very similar to this except it called for one tablespoon of almond extract and an additional 4 heaping tablespoons of flour. Another thing I did differently was that I flattened the cookies slightly with the bottom of a glass and increased the cooking time to about 9-10 minutes. I've had great luck with these. They are amazing cookies that are so tender and light.
So delightfully light and melt-in-your-mouth good. Many thanks for this! I had to halve the butter yesterday and they still turned out great! This is in my permanent recipe collection!
this is the recipe that my grandmother made except she omitted the salt. she also increased the flour by 1/2 cup. Best cookie ever in my opinion!! :)
Fabulous. I use a good unsalted butter and Spectrum shortening (brand doesn't have trans fats) instead of oil and the cookies come out perfectly. They are the best sugar cookies I've ever had and I get rave reviews when I make them. Thank you for the recipe.
Just made these and, lo and behold, it IS the sugar cookie recipe that I lost several years ago and have been looking for the right one for awhile! Best of the best in texture and flavor!!! Thanks for posting!!!
these cookies had the texture of a sponge. i think 1 cup of butter is too much . i may try to alter it and try agin. one thing you can count on is they won't crumble in your milk.
They are amazing!!! Best sugar cookies I have ever made. The dough isn't very good for cookie cutters though, I put it in the freezer for about 20 minutes but it didn't help too much. I can't wait to show them off!!
These are sooooo good! Crispy around the edges, but nice & tender inside.
I put everything in a bowl as stated and one thing i fould wrong with this recipe, it was to runnie to roll in sugar. My place is really cool so heat didn't have anything to do with it.
Made some healthy changes. I substituted about 1/3 cup whole wheat flour and 1/3 cup plain yogurt for some of the oil. Could not tell any difference. Delicious, soft on inside with a slight crunch for the outside. I also used almond extract.
These cookies were pretty good. My oven is usually right on, but I had to bake these for 10 minutes. They were very soft, but the started to crumble the next day (which I've never had happen before).
My boyfriend and I couldn't get enough of these. They really do melt in your mouth.
I did not like these. The dough was super sticky--this is not a recipe for cookie cutters. I think the oil was what threw off the consistency of the dough. I had to add like another 1/4 cup of flour because my cookies were spreading way too much. Otherwise, this was an okay recipe. They did taste rather bland, so definitely roll in sugar. But they were edible, so it does deserve some credit. The texture of the cookie was kind of crispy, but I'm into thick, soft, chewy cookies. I won't be making these again.
I don't know what I did wrong, if anything. I've been baking cookies forever, but these had an odd taste. I'm pretty sure it's the oil. I used Wesson and after the first couple of batches, I even checked the date of my oil, which was fine. The dough was extremely soft. I was making cookies for a friend who is terribly ill and her family is staying with her. They requested sugar cookies this time so thought I'd give this one a try after reading the reviews. Not sure what to do with them now.
absolutely amazing!! for some holiday spirit I added some peppermint extract and sliced up pieces of candy cane. Delicious!!!
I like to add a little almond extract for flavor.
This is a very good recipe for sugar cookies. I was on the quest for the best, and although I found it elsewhere, these are delicious and easy to make. Thanks!
These are the perfect sugar cookie for my family! Crispy, soft and light at the same time. My husbands new favorite!
I wanted brownie's or sugar cookie's and after reading all the review's on this had to try it...it was worth it!As one of the previous review's suggested I dipped in cinnamon and sugar and they were great.8 minite's is perfect and once again ...they do melt in your mouth:)Worth all the butter and oil!
Omg-finally found the perfect sugar cookie recipe! I was a little hesitant since I'm a butter purist and these are not "all butter" type of cookie recipe-probably reason why I never liked the other sugar cookie recipes I've tried. These are crispy and chewy and does melt in your mouth. Did use butter flavored Crisco instead of oil and chilled the dough overnight, used a 1 inch Pampered Chef to scoop into balls, rolled in red and green colored sugars for Xmas, flattened a bit and baked at 350 for 8 minutes-easy perfection! As others noted these are not good for cut out type cookies since the dough stays pretty soft even after chilling. These will be my go to sugar cookies from now on!!!
Ok, I used crisco instead of oil, and almond extract instead of vanilla, and I LOVE these cookies! They are soft and do just melt in your mouth. This is now on my short list of favorite cookies!
Extremely Easy & Very tasty! Melts in your mouth.
These are exactly what my grandmother used to make! Melt in your mouth and lightly crispy!! Perrrrrrfect!
they were good, but didn't turn out like I expected. Make sure to spread the dough out when baking them. I ended up making one huge cookie b/c it all ran together. my guests loved them though.
I definitely WILL make again. You cannot eat just one or 2 , or even just 10!! I made them with crisco shortening replacing half the oil, but did. NOT skimp on the cup of butter. I made some with a VERY little sprinkling of NUTMEG ( NOT cinnamon) on top and some I made a deep thumbprint in the center of the ball and filled with jam before baking. Both variations VERY good. They even have a more melt in your mouth consistency than the Snowballs (aka Russian Tea Cakes, aka Mexican Wedding Cakes!
We made this recipe today. It was ok, but not amazing as I had hoped. We picked this due to the easiness of the process. We just can't master the roll out kind. Anyway, sorry to report that we weren't fans.
love it yummy
It was kinda greasy but kids loved them!
Excellent it was my first time making sug.cookies. And this recipes a keeper.
I love these! It's been a go-to recipe for years, and people always rave about them! One of the reasons I love this recipe so much is that they are so easy to customize with different flavors. Most recently I made these as Snickerdoodles (add 1 tsp cinnamon to the dry ingredients and roll dough balls in cinnamon sugar) and they were exactly what I hoped for. Past flavors I've made have been cinnamon-orange-clove, lavender, matcha, and lemon.
I made this recipe and followed exactly as written. The cookies are light and so amazingly delicious. I felt like mine did not come out of the oven as beautifully as the picture and so "stamped" them with the bottom of a glass. (Mine were a little puffier.) But the ones I baked a little longer were still amazing. Just a little crunchier. I'm making another batch this afternoon, and I think my neighbors will love theirs. Happy Holidays!
yum. so good. perfect.
No. They were DELICIOUS!!!
These cookies are pretty good but I had to make it with 2 tsp. vanilla and 2 tsp. almond extract to get a good flavor.
Loved them!
Love, love , love. If you bake a few extra minutes they are crisp!
I really like this recipe, very easy to make and didn't change a thing!
Worst sugar cookies I’ve ever made. Wayyy to much oil, I put them on the cookie sheet and and in the oven and they melted, the oil was seeping out of the cookies and it became a thin sheet of cookie, even if this was a good recipe 8 minutes was certainly not enough. It wouldn’t have been enough if they did turn out because the paper thin cookie was raw, let alone baking a couple cm high cookie.
My late Mother made these at Xmas, rolled out dough, cut into various shapes, red or green sugar sprinkled on top before baking (or those sugar (tiny) silver balls)... Otherwise, just make balls, press with a glass bottom dipped in sugar, then bake... A variation, in addition to the vanilla, also add 1/2 tsp. Almond Extract.
Way too much vegetable oil and tastes like oil would not make this again without altering the amount of oil!
