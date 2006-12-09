Powdered Sugar Cookies I

Sugar cookies that melt in your mouth.

Recipe by Alicia K Chaput

Ingredients

Directions

  • Beat sugars, margarine, vegetable oil and salt very well. Add eggs and dry ingredients.

  • Make into balls, roll in sugar and place 1 inch apart on ungreased cookie sheet.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 8 minutes. For holidays or special occasions, roll in colored sugar instead of white sugar.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
142 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 14.7g; fat 8.7g; cholesterol 17.9mg; sodium 59.9mg. Full Nutrition
