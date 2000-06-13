Miami Chocolate Chip Cookies
These cookies are moist and very tasty. My kids' favorites!
This recipe was a HUGE hit in my house! They lasted for only 1 day. The only thing that was a bummer was that there weren't more!! Thanks Danielle for the great recipe. Sincerely, Princess28Read More
I was very disappointed that I wasted my precious ingrediants on this recipe. The cookies turned out to be cakey. Also, they didn't taste like much more than dough or flour. Even my cookie fanatic 4 yr old son wouldn't eat them.Read More
i have been baking for years. i'm no betty crocker but i know my way around the kitchen quite well. these were VERY mushy, VERY bland and after 3 tries of adjusting the recipe, these are still pretty bad. sorry,i just could not make them palatable.
Very bland, with a cake texture. I was expecting something rich and moist, with the sour cream. Guess I should read the reviews first! The dough was tasty, though...
I was very disappointed with this recipe. I had hoped they would be moist and chewy because of the sour cream and they were neither. They didn't satisfy the chocolate craving normally fulfilled by eating a chocolate chip cookie.
Very bland, doesn't have alot of taste to it. Cake-like texture. Wouldn't make them again.
This has provided a great base for soft biscuits and they did not go soggy. Thank you! Didn't have all ingredients so substituted butter with light olive oil, cream with apricot yoghurt, choc chips with kamult puffs plus squeezed half a lemon and added some blueberry sauce. Delicious!
These cookies are fair, I won't make them again. You'll really like them if your looking for a cake-like cookie. Sort of like a sugar drop cookie. You can only taste a hint of the sour cream. Doesn't taste mch like a traditional chocolate chip cookie, they are VERY soft though.
We were looking for a soft cookie and these really hit the spot. They are nothing like the traditional toll house cookie, and everybody thought they were a great change!
good. will definitely make again. i prefer chocilate chip cookies with more substance than the ones on the back of the bag - and these have it without adding oatmeal or anything.
Not your regular chocolate chip cookie, which is why I love these. Fluffy, moist and soft. The recipe worked great!
Simple and good. The cookies seem like they will really spread in the first few minutes and then they did great and went to palm sized. I experimented with 1 Tblsp of cocoa power and 1 teasp of coffee granules and then added a swiss vanilla meringue buttercreme middle and had a mocha chip sandwich cookie. They taste great frozen also!
I thought this recipe was great, right out of the oven feel. Not mushy at all will definatly make again soon. Kids loved them.
Every time I make this, everyone flips out. My secret ingredient (though very hard to find) are raspberry flavored chocolate chips instead of the regular. Something about the raspberry flavor with the sour cream makes everyone pounce and devour.
These are pretty blah but the texture is PERFECT for me. I added some orange extract, which helped the blahness. I also am the queen of substitutions so I subbed natural applesauce for the butter & flaxseed meal (mixed w/ water) for 1 of the eggs. (Gotta get my Omega3s in). I'd like to play with this recipe some more. It seems like a good CANVAS for some potentially awesome cookies!!
