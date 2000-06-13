Miami Chocolate Chip Cookies

These cookies are moist and very tasty. My kids' favorites!

By Danielle

12
2 dozen
12
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl, mix butter, sugars, eggs and vanilla until smooth. In a small bowl, mix flour and baking powder. Add the flour mixture to the butter mixture and slowly add the sour cream. Mix well and add the chocolate chips.

  • Place by teaspoonful on an ungreased cookie sheet. Bake for 9 to 10 minutes or until slightly golden. Remove from cookie sheet and cool. Enjoy!

465 calories; protein 5.4g; carbohydrates 64.2g; fat 23g; cholesterol 65.7mg; sodium 146.6mg. Full Nutrition
