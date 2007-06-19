Rolled White Cookies

These are great for any time of the year.

Recipe by Carol

Servings:
12
Yield:
2 dozen
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cream together 1 cup white sugar and butter. Beat in the eggs, milk and flavoring. Sift flour, cream of tartar and baking soda. Stir into butter mixture.

  • Chill for a short time, until firm.

  • Roll out on lightly floured board and cut with your favorite cookie cutters. Sprinkle with 1 tablespoon white sugar. Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 8 - 10 minutes.

Per Serving:
335 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 42.2g; fat 16.6g; cholesterol 72.1mg; sodium 228.5mg. Full Nutrition
