Rolled White Cookies
These are great for any time of the year.
Fantastic!! I've always had trouble with rolled cookies, but these were so easy!! I only refrigerated for twenty minutes or so, and they were so easy to roll and cut out! The dough was moist and very easy to handle. This'll be my staple rolled-cookie recipe from now on. THANKS!!
This dough is absolutely unrollable. I put it in the fridge to chill, after more than an hour it was still the consistency of chocolate chip cookies. I tried putting it in the freezer for an extended length of time and it was still impossible. I floured the counter and put wax paper over the dough, rolled it out, but the dough was so wet I couldn't get the cut cookies of the counter. Sorry but is there some hidden code for more flour that I'm missing?
Great flavor and soft!
These turned out heavenly!!!My new favorite sugar cookie recipe!!!
I don't know what went wrong. The dough was so sticky I had to add a lot more flour to be able to roll it out. The cookies were dense and dry. Had to throw them away!
I loved this cookie! It is like the sugar cookies that you get at the grocery store bakeries. This will be my only sugar cookie recipe from now on!
So soft and yummy! My fav rolled cookie recipe to date!
This is a light and tender cookie with the hint of lemon. I had no trouble rolling out the dough as some reviewers had mentioned. I simply floured the board well and kept the dough chilled.
As written, the dough was way to sticky to roll into anything and I had to add more flour. The dough has to be VERY cold before even thinking of rolling out. Once baked cookies are cake-like and puff up a LOT.
just made these with my 3yr old daughter, and they turned out great! love the hint of lemon taste. Ours was a little sticky to roll out, but we had a flour incident.... so i know it was our fault. thanks for the great recipe... will be making these a regular in our house!
This was the first time I tried a rolled cookie and well that did not go so well. Will need to practice. However these tasted amazing and am definitely motivated to try again!
LOVED IT!! Delicious cookies. The dough was just a little sticky.
