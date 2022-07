Grandma's Cutout Cookies

My grandmother used this recipe for her Christmas cutout cookies, which I remember from the 1950s. The only difference is she used 1 1/2 c of brown sugar and 1/2 c white sugar and added 1 cup of ground nuts. I'm guessing she chose walnuts. It also just called for milk, not sour milk and 1 tsp salt. Her recipe calls for shortening so I don't know if she used butter or Crisco back then. Later on, my mother made them and we three girls sat around the table frosting and decorating them. Mom used her old cutters of trees, angels, etc. Such good memories. I'm so glad I found this recipe because while I had all the ingredients, there were no instructions and this will be very helpful. I'd love to pass this down to my granddaughter and it is a recipe I can leave for my first great grandchild to arrive in just a few weeks!