Grandma's Cutout Cookies
This is a soft cutout cookie with a tint of nutmeg.
This recipe is just like the one my Grandma use to make. I have been looking for one like hers for a long time. It is really good and everyone at my Yule dinner loved them.
I was very disappointed. No flavor! Needs more salt. Just wasn't what I thought it would be.
The dough was very sticky and i could not cut any shapes. My family and I also thought it had to much nutmeg. I'm only twelve, but i showed the recipe to my mom and told her EXACTLY what i did, and she said it was indeed the recipe.
My grandmother used this recipe for her Christmas cutout cookies, which I remember from the 1950s. The only difference is she used 1 1/2 c of brown sugar and 1/2 c white sugar and added 1 cup of ground nuts. I'm guessing she chose walnuts. It also just called for milk, not sour milk and 1 tsp salt. Her recipe calls for shortening so I don't know if she used butter or Crisco back then. Later on, my mother made them and we three girls sat around the table frosting and decorating them. Mom used her old cutters of trees, angels, etc. Such good memories. I'm so glad I found this recipe because while I had all the ingredients, there were no instructions and this will be very helpful. I'd love to pass this down to my granddaughter and it is a recipe I can leave for my first great grandchild to arrive in just a few weeks!
I use 1/2 cup lard and 1/2 cup butter and 1/4 tsp of salt. I love this old recipe, reminds me of my grandmother every time I make them
