Sour Cream Sugar Cookies I
Soft sugar cookies =)
Soft sugar cookies =)
I have given this recipe to at least a dozen people. I absolutely love these cookies! I make about four batches for Christmas and freeze a few after they are cooked to enjoy later. Fluffy, delicious and easy to make! What more could you ask for?Read More
These tasted good but they were way to thick and puffy. More like sugary biscuits than cookies. I won't make these again.Read More
I have given this recipe to at least a dozen people. I absolutely love these cookies! I make about four batches for Christmas and freeze a few after they are cooked to enjoy later. Fluffy, delicious and easy to make! What more could you ask for?
This is the best sugar cookie recipe. I will always use this recipe for my holiday cut-outs. My only suggestion is to cut them out very close together, and don't re-roll the scraps. The cookies from the scraps were not as tender as the first cut out ones. Great recipe!
I used this recipe last year frosting and all. This year I've changed the frosting (a fluffier one), but when I thought I'd lost the recipe I'd printed out a year ago (before I decided to become a member) I was in a panic as to WHERE I had gotten this recipe online. When I found it again today I was thrilled. These cookies are PERFECT.
I love these cookies. I didn't find the dough hard to work with at all. It sets up very good in the fridge and is not sticky at all. I've made these three times now because I got so many compliments when giving them away for Valentines.
These cookies are quite good. They puff up and are soft and cakey inside, but they also keep their shape pretty well. They don't have a whole lot of flavor, though; I added some extra vanilla and some almond extract, though, and it turned out fine. Because they are a little flour-y, I would recommend rolling them out in powdered sugar instead of flour (if you do it on a silicone mat, it is easier to get the powdered sugar spread evenly). Also, be sure to refrigerate for at least 1 hour. If the dough isn't well-chilled, it is kind of sticky and hard to transfer from the countertop to the cookie sheet.
I made these cookies at Christmas time and cannot begin to tell you the number of compliments I received. I even froze some and they tasted just as yummy. They had a nice sweet (but not too sweet, thankfully) taste, were soft and "fluffy" and the cream cheese icing was *very* good--thick, easily spreadable! The kids had a blast making and eating them so we're doing another batch for my son's Valentine's Day party! Yum! Yum!
This is an excellent sugar cookie recipe. I have been using the same sour cream sugar cookie recipe for years, but I tried this one when I came across it and it is now my new favorite. You won't be disappointed.
I made these for my mom to bring to my first annual cookie exchange. She was really proud of these when everybody raved about them. Everyone wanted the recipe and she spouted it off like she'd slaved over the oven for hours. Then she'd wink at me. We didn't think they were bland at all. They were just regular sugar cookies!
The dough was a little hard to work with (very sticky)even after it had been in the frig overnight. Other than that I loved the way these cookies held their shape during baking and they tasted very good, especially the next day.
Very soft, rich cookies. Good as large cookies with cream cheese frosting.
You can always subsitute 1/2 cup of sugar for a small packet of vanilla instant pudding mix. There is not really a difference at all to the taste but hey, its less sugar and still a great cookie!
These cookies get two thumbs WAY up! Every time I bake these I do a double batch because EVERYONE wants some! The dough is soft and cake-y and subtly sweet while the frosting is creamy and sweet. The only modification I make is to add a teaspoon of almond extract to the batter and the frosting and MAN do people go crazy for the almond! The response I always get is, "What's that flavor...I can't quite put my finger on it but it's AMAZING!" It's not over-powering, just a little something different. These are PERFECT cookie-cutter cookies, but do be sure to chill the dough for at LEAST a couple hours (I do mine overnight.) I also bake mine only 10 minutes and they are perfectly soft yet strong enough to support PLENTY of frosting. These are a BIG winner in my book! I have given this recipe to at least 12 different people and they keep passing it on...I love it!
These tasted good but they were way to thick and puffy. More like sugary biscuits than cookies. I won't make these again.
These have become a family tradition!
We just got done making these cookies and found them to be very good. 1/4 is perfect for a nice thick fluffy cookie. Do not overbake or you'll get a hard cookie instead of a nice soft one. We had enough frosting for all cookies and even had a little left over. Both the cookie and frosting have very nice flavor, prior reviewers may have over floured. The dough was not hard to work with, we did flour our work surface, rolling pin and cutters. I give this one 5 stars easily. Definately a keeper.
This recipe was THE hit this Christmas season. I made two batches one as posted and the other with a 1/4 tsp of almond extract. I preferred the almond version, but both were absolutely fantastic. We were looking for a puffy cookie that held together well when frosting, and this is THE recipe. Unlike a previous review, refrigerating the dough overnight did not have a negative impact on it's workability or baking, but when the dough was completely chilled, it did work better to let it sit on the counter 5-10 minutes before rolling. Speaking of rolling, this is the first time I've used parchment paper. Using a quarter of the dough, estimate the size of parchment paper so when it was folded over, the dough can be rolled to the 1/4" thickness and still have the parchment paper cover the entire dough surface (top and bottom). The trick I learned was after rolling, pull the top layer of paper up and away from the dough, then flip the dough and paper over so the bottom is now on top. Pull this layer of paper away from the dough. This helps the cookies to EASILY release from the paper with out adding the extra flour (never been a fan of this). Oh yeah, way less messy with baking with kids! These cookies are saved for ever!!!!!
I'm still searching for the perfect cut-out cookie. However, I'm getting closer. This recipe is my favorite one, thus far. This cookie hinted of sweetness, which many people favor. I, however, like my cookies SWEET (Hey, if you're going to have dessert, it might as well be decadent!) These cookies were very easy to roll out and cut. My neighbor's young boys assisted me. Instead of the cream cheese frosting I opted to use the "Big Bird" frosting I've always used for our cut-outs since it guaranteed a frosting that always works well for decorating. (I was taking these to a party later in the evening.) As for cut-outs, in general, I like to mix them a day or two ahead of time. I then roll and cut the next day and bake them. The third day, I invite my neighbor's boys and my neice over to help decorate. It allows me to remain sane! Otherwise, there's just too much work involved.
Perfect - not too sweet! I mixed in the flour ingredients by hand, maybe that's why my cookies were not as soft but still I love the texture! I will use this one every time. Very easy to roll out if you use some flour on the rolling pin and surface. Thanks!
Changed this a bit because I wanted something with lemon. Instead of sour cream, I substituted lemon yogurt (I prefer yogurt with fat). Also, I added about 1/4 -1/2 tsp cardammom. Perfect! Tastes fancy
I thought these cookies were amazing! I baked at 350 for 9 minutes and they turned out beautiful and not overdone. Thanks for a great soft cookie recipe!
I burned the motor out in my hand held and had to buy a stand mixer because of all the requests I get for these every Christmas. Nice, cake-like cookies. The not too sweet cookie works perfectly with the cream cheese frosting. Great with a cup of milk or coffee.
wonderful!
My family and I loved this recipe. My husband does not like cookies that are overly sweet. These won his approval. Some of our cookies were too small to decorate so I ground anise seeds and powdered sugar. These powder rolled cookies came out extra yummy.
This is simply the BEST sugar cookie recipe, hands down! Simple, perfect for cutouts and delicious....love it
I give the actual cookie 4 and a half stars and give the icing 5 stars! The cookie is good; it's very soft and a little hard to get off the pan so you have to be sure and grease your pan well and don't let the cookies cool very long before moving them to a cooling rack. It's not a real sweet cookie so it definitely needs icing, but wow..this icing is SO yummy. I've made powdered sugar icing many times to frost cookies but never thought to add cream cheese. I had some icing leftover and just ate it with a spoon :)
These are the best sugar cookies I have ever made! I will probably never use another recipe. The only thing I did differently was to add a 1/2 tsp. of almond extract. The cookies bake up light and fluffy and they held their cut-out shape really well. I made them a little thick and they were perfect. The icing is easy to work with as well. Definitely a keeper!
I loved these! And so did everyone else who ate them after I made them. I followed the recipe exactly and they ended up tasting very similar to Lofthouse cookies (you know, those really soft ones with lots of frosting)! I'll definitely make them again. I meant to add some lemon zest to the recipe, but forgot, so I added it to the frosting and it was delicious!
Very disappointing. Dry and bland foor a cookie. I wonder if the recipe calls for too much flour....
AWESOME! I added 1/2 tsp almond extract, that's the only addition I made. These cookies are soft and they taste great, even without icing! Instead of using the icing recipe, I just bought some Betty Crocker Cream Cheese frosting. These are great!
My nieces enjoyed these cookies far more than I did, so in that aspect it is a keeper if they ask me to make again however I do not have plans to do so. The amount of flour overwhelms the taste of the cookie, I used vanilla bean paste to add more flavor and rolled the cookies in colored sugar for the holidays and still a very bland, soft cookie.
I found a million sugar cookie recipes, and I decided on this one to mail to my niece & nephew. They were really tasty and sturdy enough to mail. The only thing I did differently was to roll them out with powdered sugar instead of flour, like one reviewer said. I had to make more frosting, so I will do a double batch of frosting next time. What's the point of doing frosting, if you're not going to do it right. Parchment paper really came in handy, since I rolled them and baked them on it. I think I will put another sheet of parchment or wax paper on top, so they don't stick to my rolling pin. My husband hates sour cream, but he loved these. He compared them to the really good ones you get at the grocery store bakery. You won't be sorry!!
Dough will be THICK, my mixer almost won that one, I was literally fighting with it. Anyway, excellent cookie. I like to chill more than one hour, USE LOTS OF FLOUR. I used it on the counter, on the roller, on the cutter, etc. Also, watch it so you don't over cook. The cookies will be white on top, but if you can peek at the bottom, they will be a light golden brown. If you over do them then they will be like biscuits; it happened to me. The thicker the better, use the guideline (1/4inch thick). I LOVE THIS RECIPE! I've passed it along to a lot of people. I've been using it for over a year and for every holiday/birthday. The kids at daycare love em.
My mother gave me this recipe years ago and I lost it, thank you so much for submitting it here. These sugar cookies can't be beat. The best ever!!!!
I wanted to find a rec. that was was similar to some I had in college. These fit the bill! Nice and soft! I would recommend to thicken the icing just a tad---so you can put athicker layer on(if you like icing...:)) Otherwise it was a very good rec. I used 4.5cps flour as well...very good--used it for halloween cookies! YUM!
OMG!! the best cookies ever, i've searched alot for a recipe like this and i found it. you wont be dissapointed.
I LOVE these cookies! I made them for Valentine's Day and they are delicious! They stay soft even after a couple of days. Instead of the cream cheese frosting, I used store bought frosting and added almond extract. My family can't keep their hands off of these cookies!
I had high hopes for these cookies with the great reviews. The dough tasted fantastic. The finished product tasted like flour. They rolled out wonderfully but the finished texture was flaky, like a biscuit. I made the mistake of refrigerating part of the dough overnight to see how it did...it was a disaster.
This is my familys favorite sugar cookie. The dough is easy to work with, and taste great. The cream cheese icing is delicious too! This is the only sugar cookie recipe I use now.
These cookies tasted fine- very light and not too sweet- but I found them difficult to roll out and work with even after a longer time in the fridge. Also, I didn't like the poofy texture after they were cooked- I didn't bake them the whole 10-12 min suggested because they started to brown...at 350...after 6 minutes. Maybe they would have looked less like a biscuit gone wrong if they had baked the whole time given, but then again, maybe they would have been a bit overdone/burnt. I'd rather have strange looking cookies than burnt ones.
Did not taste like sugar cookies. Did not have much taste-bland. Frosting is more like a drizzle rather than something you can use for Christmas cookies. It was soft though.
I do not bake, and needed cookies for a 4th of July gathering. These cookies were easy to put together, baked wonderfully, and were a huge hit. Thank you!
Everyone loved these cookies, they turned out soft and tender with a nice flavor. I found that 10 min. of baking time was perfect. Just frosted them with a simple buttercream and they were delicious. This will be the sugar cookie recipe I use from now on.
Very easy & good. Made 1/2 a recipe with no problem. A keeper.
Wow the cookies are great. I'd say my favorite sugar cookie recipe and the frosting is awesome too. I did use almond extract instead.
tasted great! my husband loved them!
Love this recipe! Have been making cut out cookies for Valentines Day for years. Every year I try a different recipe, looking for the best. This is it. I like a soft sugar cookie that raises a little and this one does. I just added a little more vanilla to the recipe, otherwise followed it exactly.
Dough was delicious,,but the cookie baked was not. Didnt seem to have any flavor. I wont use this recipe again.
This has been a huge hit with my family for a long time. Instead of frosting we put a chocolate star in the middle and 4 M&Ms evenly spaced around it before baking.
I tried these over the holidays and mind u i haven't made sugar cookies since high school. oh my gosh how easy and boy were they good.i even left the dough in the fridge a couple days and it was so easy to work with and the icing was perfect for this cookie, i don't understand how u could go wrong with this recipie. this will be my cookie recipie for years to come thanks for sharing. amiebaby
I used a recipe like this years ago and lost it! I was so excited to come across this recipe. They have turned out exactly like the ones I remember. If only you could hear the sounds coming from my 6 year old daughter as she is in heaven licking the bowl!!!
I made some by the Recipe and another batch a added a teaspoon of peppermint extract to both the cookie dough and the frosting. They where both wonderful. My little sister and brother had so much fun!
I halved the recipe which yielded 34 cookies. I used 1 tbsp vanilla, reduced baking powder and soda to 1/4 tsp each, used my #50 scoop to make balls, rolled the balls in red, green and white coarse sugar, baked in 12 minutes, very tasty sugar cookies, nice and soft.
I was searching for a soft sugar cookie and this one is great. I followed the recipe except I added a little almond flavoring because it is my favorite. I also found that if you roll the cookies out thin you get crisp cookies and too thick they are cake like. Wonderful flavor and I will make them again. I used my own frosting recipe.
This is the BEST sugar cookie recipe!! It doesn't leave any sourish after taste, is soft, chewy, not too sweet, but sweet enough. I put mine in the oven on the top rack for 5 minutes and that was perfect. :)
Love this recipe!! The cookie is very moist and super easy to work with. I decided to make a small change and instead of using vanilla in the cookie, I used almond extract. It contrasted nicely with the vanilla in the icing. Will make again for sure.
They were really good but the frosting was to sweet for me.
I started baking when I was 8. I am now 58 with 10 grandchildren and always bring the "goodies" for Christmas dinner. I love to bake and cook, did it for a living at several times in life. Getting depressed I would bake. My grandmother was my inspiration. She was the head cook at an Air Force Base where they tried to get the President of the U.S. to allow her to work when she was forced to retire. We are talking great cook unparalleled by anyone. We could never find a roll out sugar cookie that just said "YES!". Found these doing a search as I had received more sour cream than I had ordered from a warehouse store where my husband picked it up. So, in a week's time, I have now made this three times. EVERYONE who has tried them can't stop eating them. AND I NEED SOME FOR CHRISTMAS. If the dough is sticky, either it was under chilled (I only had to wait an hour) or a little more flour, go slow, should have been added. I personally didn't have any problems. They rolled out well, rose great while cooking, and taste fantastic. If they are like "sugary biscuits" they are too thick and have too much sugar as these have just the right amount of sweet, not so much you get sick. This is the recipe I have spent years looking for. They are soft, full of flavor and even the ones I rolled too thin tasted great! I use my own cream cheese frosting I created so I can't comment on that but the sugar cookie is the best ever! Thank you for posting it.
My daughter and I made these and she loved them because she's 3 and loves sugar lol I thought the frosting had too much sugar in it. If I made these again I'd add less powdered sugar. I know they are supposed to be sweet but this is just my opinion. The cookie was great though. Nice and fluffy and a bit chewy. I didn't change anything, I made it exactly as the recipe says this time.
I LOVE THESE COOKIES! We make them every year! They are fun to bake and even better to make with family and friends. These are a must make!
these were ok but i was looking for something sweeter i will work with it and see if i can make it work for my taste
The cookies and frosting did not turn out how we expected...my daughter wouldn't eat these..very very dissappointed with the turnout...
These turned out great and were requested again. So, we made them again and they turned out great with no leftovers! The cookies are soft and hold their shape well. The cream cheese frosting is a perfect complement to the cookie.
I will definitely be making these again. They were excellent.
I add a tablespoon of vanilla in the cookie dough instead of the teaspoon. It tastes so good this way.
Great sugar cookie recipe. A keeper for sure!
I thought this recipe would have been better without so much flour. I found the cookies to be very bland.
Pretty decent. Very thick and puffy, I rolled them a bit thicker than the 1/2 inch suggested. The frosting works well, too, perfect for coloring and loading up with little christmas decorations.
The best sugar cookie recipe I've ever tried. I've tried others using sour cream, wanting a light, fluffy cookie, but this is hands down, the best.
The dough rolled out well, but it was quite sticky... not like usual sugar cookie dough. It baked up pretty high but was cake-like in texture and somewhat bland in flavor. Followed ingredients exactly except I ran out of vanilla and substituted it with almond extract.
Maybe it's something I did, but these came out more like dry, bready biscuits than sugar cookies. Even with a cookie glaze I used, I found them lacking flavor. Very disappointing.
I liked the recipe just the way it is. Thank you!
Great recipe!
While these cookies looked great, they were VERY bland and had no taste whatsoever. The only thing that made them eatable was the frosting, and it was too sweet until I added a bit of lemon.
Love them.....I had this recipe and lost it.....so glad to have found it here...thank you...
We just made this recipe so we could leave some cookies for Santa. It's wonderful! It's exactly what we were looking for. They are soft, tender, cakey, and delicious. I wouldn't change a thing.
Sorry I didn't like these. Not much flavoring in them, and I didn't like the texture.
I have been using this recipe for quite a few years. I always get compliments on how good the cookie taste. Dough is very easy to roll out. I use the cream cheese frosting which goes so nice with the cookie.
Base and frosting are BLAND, BLAND, BLAND
i didn't like the cookies at all but that is just me but my boys loved them so your recipe is good to most people so good job
Not at all impressed w these. They are much closer to a shortbread cookie than a sugar cookies. The dough was easy enough to work with, though stickier than the recipe that i usually make. I wont be making them again.
These are not that good. No flavor. You have to put frosting in them otherwise they taste like dough.
This recipe came out perfectly, tasty and soft. The dough wasn’t that sticky even before refrigerating. I wasn’t planning on frosting them so I added some cinnamon and doubled the vanilla for more flavor. I used real butter which makes everything better. 10 minutes was perfect for my 32 large cookies.
These, honestly were not that great. They puffed up too much and we're not initially very tasty. Once you finished one, you kind of developed a taste for them. The frosting was the biggest disappointment though. It was like wet icing that you put on canned cinnamon rolls, and it never really hardened, making it very difficult to pack in cookie tins without it all smearing. The picture is very misleading. I will look for another recipe next time.
Very dry cookie with no taste.
Well I must be some kind of moron because I sure couldn't get these to resemble cookies at all. Mine turned out to be tasty, not sweet, crumbly little cakes with Maize and Blue frosting. I thought leaving the dough in the refrigerator over night, as some recommended, would help. I think I'll put candles in each, as if they were cupcakes.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections