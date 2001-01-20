Sour Cream Sugar Cookies I

I started baking when I was 8. I am now 58 with 10 grandchildren and always bring the "goodies" for Christmas dinner. I love to bake and cook, did it for a living at several times in life. Getting depressed I would bake. My grandmother was my inspiration. She was the head cook at an Air Force Base where they tried to get the President of the U.S. to allow her to work when she was forced to retire. We are talking great cook unparalleled by anyone. We could never find a roll out sugar cookie that just said "YES!". Found these doing a search as I had received more sour cream than I had ordered from a warehouse store where my husband picked it up. So, in a week's time, I have now made this three times. EVERYONE who has tried them can't stop eating them. AND I NEED SOME FOR CHRISTMAS. If the dough is sticky, either it was under chilled (I only had to wait an hour) or a little more flour, go slow, should have been added. I personally didn't have any problems. They rolled out well, rose great while cooking, and taste fantastic. If they are like "sugary biscuits" they are too thick and have too much sugar as these have just the right amount of sweet, not so much you get sick. This is the recipe I have spent years looking for. They are soft, full of flavor and even the ones I rolled too thin tasted great! I use my own cream cheese frosting I created so I can't comment on that but the sugar cookie is the best ever! Thank you for posting it.