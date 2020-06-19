Coconut Margaritas

21 Ratings
  • 5 13
  • 4 2
  • 3 3
  • 2 1
  • 1 2

Setting out to duplicate the coconut margaritas we had in Costa Rica, my first attempt was awful! I surfed the internet for a good recipe with little luck. I then took what I'd learned from my first nasty try and the ideas I picked up online and after about 5 or 6 attempts I came up with this. Enjoy!

By Clifford Randall Lyde

Recipe Summary

total:
10 mins
prep:
10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Fill a blender with ice; add the coconut cream, tequila, and triple sec; blend at high speed until smooth. Scatter the coconut onto a plate. Wet the rims of four glasses. Dip the glass rims in the coconut. Serve the margaritas in the prepared glasses.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
295 calories; protein 0.7g; carbohydrates 31.3g; fat 8.7g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 33.7mg. Full Nutrition
