Setting out to duplicate the coconut margaritas we had in Costa Rica, my first attempt was awful! I surfed the internet for a good recipe with little luck. I then took what I'd learned from my first nasty try and the ideas I picked up online and after about 5 or 6 attempts I came up with this. Enjoy!
Coconut margaritas are my new favorite drink!!!! I added the lime mixture as well, really need that hint of sour! There is a reason they wrote the song "put the lime in the coconut....make it feel better!" Also served it on the rocks, not blended!!! Excellent !
I had high hopes for this recipe but I was really disappointed with it. I think tequila and coconut cream wasn`t good combination. The cocktail was sour, it seemed some ingredient wasn`t fresh. At second, this was too strong. I felt only spirit. Sorry!
Coconut margaritas are my new favorite drink!!!! I added the lime mixture as well, really need that hint of sour! There is a reason they wrote the song "put the lime in the coconut....make it feel better!" Also served it on the rocks, not blended!!! Excellent !
Of course I have to give it 5 stars - it's my recipe. One hint, don't overpoor the tequila as you can very easily make the drink too bitter. If you do then just dash in a little extra Triple-Sec and a spoonful or so of extra coconut cream.
This recipe is fabulous - like a Pina Colada made with Tequila instead of Rum. I add about 1/2 cup unsweetened coconut milk to the recipe to cut back on the sweetness and the strength - makes it a bit more coconutty too!
This is an excellent drink. I did add 1 1/2 oz. of lime juice, so I don't know how it tastes without it...but I highly recommend adding it. Also served on the rocks from a pitcher rather than blending.
I had high hopes for this recipe but I was really disappointed with it. I think tequila and coconut cream wasn`t good combination. The cocktail was sour, it seemed some ingredient wasn`t fresh. At second, this was too strong. I felt only spirit. Sorry!
I think I have found a new favorite drink. I followed the previous reviews and added 1 1/2 ounces of lime juice, as well as a "splash" of lemon lime soda. This will get made often this summer! Thank you for sharing.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.