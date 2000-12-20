Butter Cookies III

The best cookies for parties when there are a lot of people to feed--especially parties for kids.

Recipe by Shani Chaplin

Recipe Summary

Servings:
36
Yield:
12 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Melt butter or margarine over low heat. Remove from heat and add 4 cups of flour and the sugar. Beat eggs in one at a time until it is all blended. Slowly add in the remaining 4 cups of flour.

  • Roll out the dough on a floured area to a thickness of about an 1/4 of an inch. Cut cookies using cookie cutters and place the cut outs about 1 inch apart on the cookie sheet.

  • Bake for 12 to 15 minutes until brown on the edges.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
246 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 32.4g; fat 11.3g; cholesterol 58.1mg; sodium 84.9mg. Full Nutrition
