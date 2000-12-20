Butter Cookies III
The best cookies for parties when there are a lot of people to feed--especially parties for kids.
GooD!!!!!!!!!!Read More
I just made these for "V"-day today, and they are like eating play-dough! Very bland even after I frosted them. Were there missing ingredients parhaps?Read More
Very easy, but mine came out very hard. I think the way the recipe is wrote, it causes you to overwork the dough.
This was easy to make, extremely hard to stir, and tasted like play dough. I think there must be a missing ingredient or two...
Well, they were good but they need some fosting or something go good with milk
I think the recipe needs more sugar to balance the amount of flour. Maybe a cup to a cup and a half more.
Really just a waste of time.
