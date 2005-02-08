Selma's Best Oatmeal Cookies

Oatmeal cookies with walnuts or pecans.

Recipe by Kathy Schultz

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cream together shortening, white sugar, brown sugar. Then add 1 beaten egg.

  • Sift together flour, baking soda, and ground cinnamon and add to first mixture. Then add quick rolled oats, finely crushed walnuts or pecans and vanilla.

  • Cover and chill for an hour.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Place walnut sized pieces of dough on a greased cookie sheet. Butter the bottom of a small glass, dip in sugar and flatten out the little pieces. You need not rebutter each time. Bake for 10 minutes.

160 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 18.3g; fat 9.2g; cholesterol 6.2mg; sodium 45.8mg. Full Nutrition
