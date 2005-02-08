Selma's Best Oatmeal Cookies
Oatmeal cookies with walnuts or pecans.
These cookies were very good, I prefer a more cake like oatmeal cookie and these were kind of flat and crispy. Next time I would use less butter as they were a little greasy, but over all very tastyRead More
These were okay. I thought they were too sweet and they didn't spread out like I thought they would. The dough was a bit dry, but I just used a scoop and it worked pretty well.Read More
My co-worker makes these all the time and I LOVE LOVE LOVE them. An easy recipe that makes a great *crispy* oatmeal cookie. Don't make if you are looking for a chewy cookie, these are not that. But boy are they good.
These cookies wouldn't form a dough without some effort. There seemed to be too dry. Next time I make them I may try adding some milk. Regardless, they tasted good. :)
This is a great oatmeal cookie recipe - I like to add a little bit of peanutbutter and some peanutbutter chips!
These are really good, but are more like a sugar cookie than a traditional oatmeal cookie. I liked them, but still prefer the traditional, more cake-like oatmeal cookies. I also added half a cup of flaked coconut to this recipe and it made them extra yummy.
I really enjoyed these cookies. I did make one change though. I always taste the cookie dough before baking and thought it was a bit bland so I added 1/2 tsp. salt. I think if you used butter or margarine you wouldn't need to add salt.
Great crispy cookie. This is a traditional cookie recipe. Did not add the cinnamon. Just prefer it without it. Different oils will change the texture of the cookie. Some may want to add a little salt, I did not. Pick another recipe if you want a soft cookie.
